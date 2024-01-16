- Home
- /
- Port Ludlow
- /
- Fireside
Fireside
1 Heron Rd
Port Ludlow, WA 98365
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Lunch Menu
Starters
- Cup Clam Chowder
New Engand style$10.00
- Spring Green Salad
Champagne Vinaigrette, sliced apples, quinoa, toasted hazelnuts, shaved cucumber$14.00
- Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine, classic caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan$13.00
- Spinach Salad
Honey-poopy seed vinaigrette, goat cheese, shaved red onion, beets, toasted almonds$13.00
entrée
- Bowl Clam Chowder
New England style$14.00
- Italian Wrap
Shaved ham,Salami, burrata cheese, heirloom tomatoes, champagne vinaigrette, tomato-basil wrap, local greens, Pommes frites$14.00
- Reuben
Shaved corned beef, braised cabbage, gruyere, russian dressing, marbled rye, pommes frites$17.00
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Breaded and fried chicken breast, chipotle aioli, cole-slaw, cheese, ciabatta bun, pommes frites$17.00
- Shrimp Linguine
Wild white shrimp, white wine, garlic, herbs, butter, shiitake mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach$21.00
- Veggie Pizza
basil cream sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, spinach, shaved red onions, micro greens, port-balsomic gastrique$16.00
- Fireside Pizza
salami, roasted shiitake, shaved red onion, mozzarella, rich tomato sauce$18.00
- Chef Dan's Mac & Cheese
Ham, comte cheese, panko crust$16.00
- Fireside Burger
Balsomic roasted onions, jack cheese, roasted garlic aioli, ciabatta bun, pommes frites$22.00
- Steak Frites
Flat iron steak, pommes frites, madeira demi-glace, small green salad tossed with champagne vinaigrette$25.00
Dessert Menu
Dessert
- Crème Brulee
Vanilla custard, sugar crust, seasonal berries$10.00
- Sorbet
served with seasonal berries$10.00
- Elevated Ice Cream$10.00
- Turtle Pie
Praline ice cream, Oreo crust, caramel sauce$11.00
- Apple Tart Tatin
Caramel, D'Anjou pear, crispy puff pastry$11.00
- Decadence
Theo'd chocolate, berry coulis, toasted hazelnuts, seasonal beries$12.00
Bar Menu
Vodka
Rum
Tequila/Mezcal
Canadien/American Whiskey
Scotch/Irish Whiskey
Liqueurs/Cordials/Cognac
- Lillet$7.00
- Drambuie$10.00
- Yukon Jack$9.00
- Southern Comfort$9.00
- Absente$10.00
- Amaro Montenegro$10.00
- Aperol$11.00
- Bailey's$10.00
- Campari$9.00
- Chartreuse Green$12.00
- Blue Curacao$7.00
- Cointreau$13.00
- Crème de Casis$7.00
- Crème de Menthe$7.00
- Cynar 70$7.00
- Amaretto$10.00
- Fernet Branca$7.00
- Frangelico$7.00
- Galliano$8.00
- Crème de Cacao$7.00
- Dorda Dark Chocolate$12.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Kahlua$9.00
- Luxardo$11.00
- Midori$7.00
- Peach Schnapps$7.00
- Peppermint Schnapps$7.00
- Rumplemintz$9.00
- Sambuca$9.00
- Sloe Gin$7.00
- Sour Apple$7.00
- St Germain$8.00
- Tia Maria$11.00
- Tuaca$11.00
Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$11.00
- Baileys Coffee$9.00
- Black Russian$12.00
- Bloody Caesar$10.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Coffee Nudge$15.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Daiquiri$12.00
- French 75$14.00
- Gimlet$11.00
- Gin Rickey$10.00
- Italian Coffee$10.00
- Kahlua Coffee$10.00
- Kamikaze$12.00
- Kir Royal$14.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Long Island$14.00
- Mai Tai$16.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Martini$12.00
- Martini Vodka$12.00
- Mimosa$8.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Moscow Mule$14.00
- Negroni$16.00
- Old Fasioned$12.00
- Rob Roy$12.00
- Rusty Nail$14.00
- Sea Breeze$8.00
- Sidecar$12.00
- Spanish Coffee$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$8.00
- Tom Collins$7.00
- Vesper$14.00
- White Russian$12.00
- Anatolia Coffee$14.00
- Aviation$14.00
- Boulevadier$13.00
- Caramel Apple Mule$11.00
- Dark & Stormy$10.00
- Fernet Sour$16.00
- Irish Coffee$10.00
- Port Ludlow Old Fasioned$14.00
- The Harvest$15.00
Beer
NA Beverages
- Pepsi$2.00
- Diet Pepsi$4.00
- Starry$4.00
- Rootbeer$4.00
- Dr Pepper$5.00
- Reeds Ginger Beer$6.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Roy Rogers$4.00
- Sparkling Mineral Water$6.00
- Soda$4.00
- Tonic$4.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Lemonade$4.50
- Limeade$4.50
- Chi Chi Rodriguez$4.50
- Arnold Palmer$4.50
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Cranberry Juice$5.00
- Grapefruit Juice$5.00
- Apple Juice$5.00
- Tomato Juice$5.00
- Milk$5.00
- Virgin Mary$5.00
- Coffee$4.50
- Hot Tea$4.50
- Espresso$5.00
- Cafe Latte$6.50
- Cappuccino$6.50
- Cafe Mocha$7.00
Glass Pour Wine
- Moscato$9.00
- Moscato BTL$40.00
- Prosecco$9.00
- Prosecco BTL$40.00
- PNW House White$6.00
- PNW White BTL$27.00
- Lone Birch Pinot Gris$9.00
- Lone Birch Gris BTL$27.00
- L'Ecole Semillon$11.00
- L'Ecole Semillon BTL$33.00
- Two Mountains Riesling$10.00
- Two Mountains Riesling BTL$30.00
- Lucuis Albarino$14.00
- Lucius Albarino BTL$42.00
- Cor Cellars Chardonnay$16.00
- Cor Cellars Chardonnay BTL$48.00
- VanArnam Rose'$12.00
- VanArnam Rose' BTL$36.00
- PNW House Red$6.00
- PNW Red BTL$27.00
- Scenic Valley Pinot Noir$16.00
- Scenic Valley Pinot BTL$48.00
- Cavatappi Sangiovese$10.00
- Cavatappi Sangiovese BTL$30.00
- Hyatt Vineyards Merlot$10.00
- Hyatt Merlot BTL$30.00
- Newsprint Malbec$12.00
- Newsprint Malbec BTL$36.00
- Valdemar Cabernet Sauvignon$19.00
- Valdemar Cab Sauv BTL$57.00
- Idilico Tempranillo$14.00
- Idilico Tempranillo BTL$42.00
- Corkage Fee$20.00
House Specials
- Tink$17.00
- PT Old Fashioned$14.00
- Tipperary$15.00
- Aviation$14.00
- Fireside$12.00
- Verde Maria$10.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Bloody Caesar$10.00
- Bloody Flight$15.00
- Mimosa$8.00
- Mimosa Italiano$12.00
- Black Blue Mimosa$10.00
- Peach Bellini$10.00
- Mimosa Flight$17.00
- Carafe Mimosa$35.00
- Hot Nutty Irishman$13.00
- Cafe Mexicana$12.00
- Coffee Nudge$15.00
- Anatolia Coffee$14.00
Wine Btl
- * Finnriver 2018 Solace Apple wine (dry still cider), Washington$50.00
- B25 Harbinger 2018 Chardonnay, Yakima Valley$52.00
- B22 Marrowstone Vineyards 2022 Chardonnay, Yakima Valley$45.00
- B9 Marrowstone Vineyards 2022 Dry Riesling, Yakima Valley$45.00
- Marrowstone Vineyards 2022 Mourvèdre / Cinsault, Yakima Valley$45.00
- Brook & Bull 2020 Columbia Valley$65.00
- B18 Abeja 2020 Columbia Valley$95.00
- B19 Dunham Cellars 2020 'Shirley Mays', Columbia Valley$45.00
- B17 Jaine 2021 Evergreen Vineyard, Ancient Lakes of Columia Valley$32.00
- B19 Januik 2017 Cold Creek Vineyard, Columbia Valley$60.00
- B22 Marrowstone Vineyards 2022 Yakima Valley$45.00
- B5 Mercer Bros 2021 Horse Heaven Hills$30.00
- B16 Long Shadows 2018 'Dance', Columbia Valley$110.00
- B16 Valdemar Estates 2019 Columbia Valley$85.00
- B20 Wautoma Springs 2019 Columbia Valley$48.00
- B21 Succession 2020 Connor Lee Vineyard, Royal Slope$70.00
- B7 Eroica 2010 by Chateau-Ste-Michelle and Dr. Loosen, Columbia Valley$70.00
- B21 Eroica 2014 by Chateau-Ste-Michelle and Dr. Loosen, Columbia Valley$60.00
- B3 Eroica 2015 by Chateau-Ste-Michelle and Dr. Loosen, Columbia Valley$55.00
- B24 Long Shadows Vintners 2015 'Poet’s Leap', Columbia Valley$60.00
- B2 Long Shadows Vintners 2016 'Poet’s Leap', Columbia Valley$55.00
- B4 Long Shadows Vintners 2019 'Poet's Leap', Columbia Valley$45.00
- B9 Marrowstone Vineyards 2022 Dry, Yakima Valley$45.00
- B2 Sparkman 2016 'Birdie', Columbia Valley$40.00
- B7 L'Ecole 2017 Columbia Valley$35.00
- B23 L'Ecole 2021 Columbia Valley$40.00
- B5 Cor Cellars 2021 Ago, Columbia Gorge$48.00
- B21 Alleromb 2012 La Reyna Blanca Vineyard, Columbia Valley$75.00
- B12 Efeste 2018 Feral (wild ferment), Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley$45.00
- B22 Jaine 2021 Evergreen Vineyard, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley$32.00
- B14 Fidélitas 2017 'Optu', Red Mountain (Sauvignon Blanc, Sémillon)$55.00
- B26 Auclair 2021 Artz Vineyard, Red Mountain$45.00
- Harbinger 2018 Two Coyote Vineyard, Rattlesnake Hills$55.00
- B28 Liminal 2019 High Canyon Series, WeatherEye Vineyard, Red Mountain$90.00
- B21 Hedges Family Estates 2018 Le Blanc, Red Mountain (Marsanne, Viognier)$50.00
- B$ Idiot's Grace 2014 Columbia Gorge$45.00
- B7 * Finnriver 2018 Solace Apple wine (dry still cider), Washington 50$50.00
- B25 Harbinger 2018 Chardonnay, Yakima Valley 52$52.00
- B22 Marrowstone Vineyards 2022 Chardonnay, Yakima Valley 45$45.00
- B9 Marrowstone Vineyards 2022 Dry Riesling, Yakima Valley 45$45.00
- 2135 Avennia 2019 Gravura, Columbia Valley$90.00
- 3282 Bookwalter 2013 Protagonist, Columbia Valley$100.00
- 2115 Disruption 2018 Columbia Valley$35.00
- 1095 Dunham Cellars 2019 Trutina, Columbia Valley$60.00
- 2162 Eagle Harbor 2018 Reserve, Columbia Valley$100.00
- 3152 Fidélitas 2021 M100$45.00
- 3034 Guardian Cellars 2019 Gun Metal, Connor Lee Vineyard, Columbia Valley$120.00
- 2015 Januik 2015 Columbia Valley 1.5L Magnum$125.00
- 3022 Januik 2019 Columbia Valley$60.00
- 1042 Long Shadows 2019 Feather, Columbia Valley$150.00
- 2053 Quilceda Creek 2020 Columbia Valley$400.00
- 2156 Wautoma Springs 2017 The Professor, Columbia Valley$60.00
- 1071 Mercer Bros 2018 Horse Heaven Hills$35.00
- 2101 Harbinger 2014 Dionysus Vineyard, White Bluffs$70.00
- 2123 Tamarack Cellars 2008 Sagemoor Reserve, White Bluffs$140.00
- 3015 Cadence 2012 Camerata, Cara Mia Vineyard, Red Mountain$150.00
- 1112 Col Solare 2017 Red Mountain$175.00
- 3192 JB Neufeld 2018 Ciel du Cheval Vineyard, Red Mountain 120$120.00
- 2038 JB Neufeld 2019 Ciel du Cheval Vineyard, Red Mountain 95$95.00
- 2111 JB Neufeld 2020 Ciel du Cheval Vineyard, Red Mountain 110$110.00
- 1014 Quilceda Creek 2015 Galitzine Vineyard, Red Mountain 350$350.00
- 3163 Sparkman 2014 Kingpin, Red Mountain 120$120.00
- 2078 Tamarack 2008 Ciel du Cheval, Red Mountain 150$150.00
- 3303 Bledsoe Family Winery 2020 Walla Walla Valley 75$75.00
- 1084 Brook & Bull 2019 Walla Walla Valley 90$90.00
- 3182 Doubleback 2019 Walla Walla Valley 250$250.00
- 2166 Eagle Harbor 2017 Walla Walla Valley 60$60.00
- 3121 Leonetti Cellars 2015 Walla Walla Valley 290$290.00
- 2167 Leonetti Cellars 2020 Walla Walla Valley 250$250.00
- 1072 Leonetti Cellars 2008 Reserve, Walla Walla Valley350$350.00
- 2013 Leonetti Cellars 2009 Reserve, Walla Walla Valley350$350.00
- 1015 Leonetti Cellars 2010 Reserve, Walla Walla Valley 300$300.00
- 1114 Leonetti Cellars 2011 Reserve, Walla Walla Valley280$280.00
- 2018 Leonetti Cellars 2012 Reserve, Walla Walla Valley 280$280.00
- 2074 Leonetti Cellars 2013 Reserve, Walla Walla Valley 280$280.00
- 2157 Pepper Bridge 2016 Walla Walla Valley 150$150.00
- 1101 Walla Walla Vintners 2020 Walla Walla Valley 60$60.00
- 1122 JB Neufeld 2019 Red, Yakima Valley (Cabernet blend) 50$50.00
- JB Neufeld 2020 Red, Yakima Valley (Cabernet blend) 45$45.00
- 1104 Fidélitas 2008 Red, Boushey Vineyard, Yakima Valley (Cabernet blend) 120$120.00
- 2134 Fidélitas 2019 Red Mountain 95$95.00
- 1021 Marrowstone Vineyards 2021 Yakima Valley 60$60.00
- 2107 Rasa Vineyards 2008 Creative Impulse, DuBrul Vineyard, Yakima Valley 180$180.00
- 1134 Baer 2017 Columbia Valley 45$45.00
- 1152 Brook & Bull 2019 Columbia Valley 60$60.00
- 3094 Esja 2022 Duneen Vineyards, Rattlesnake Hills 70$70.00
- 2118 Idiot's Grace 2018 Columbia Gorge 55$55.00
- 1121 Marrowstone Vineyards 2021 Yakima Valley 60$60.00
- 2023 Pondera 20019 Columbia Valley 75$75.00
- 2105 Tamarack Cellars 2019 Cabernet Franc, Columbia Valley 55$55.00
- 1115 Whidbey Island Winery 2019 Yakima Valley 55$55.00
- 1143 Dunham Cellars 2005 Lewis Vineyard, Columbia Valley 160$160.00
- 1032 Lobo Hills 2019 Right Bank, Columbia Valley (Merlot, Cabernet Franc) 45$45.00
- 3262 Alexandria Nicole 2014 Gravity, Destiny Ridge Vineyard, Horse Heaven Hill 55$55.00
- 3223 Kontos 2009 Alatus, Walla Walla Valley (Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon) 70$70.00
- 2132 Leonetti Cellars 2011 Walla Walla Valley 190$190.00
- 3172 Leonetti Cellars 2012 Walla Walla Valley 150$150.00
- 2153 Leonetti Cellars 2013 Walla Walla Valley 140$140.00
- 2027 Leonetti Cellars 2014 Walla Walla Valley 130$130.00
- 1052 Woodward Canyon 2005 Estate, Walla Walla Valley 130$130.00
- 1103 Fidélitas 2008 Red Mountain 115$115.00
- 1132 Balboa 2017 Columbia Valley 75$75.00
- 1123 Bartholomew Winery 2017 Soljuron, Columbia Valley 35$35.00
- 1022 Brook & Bull 2019 Walla Walla Valley 90$90.00
- 1111 Cougar Crest 2016 Columbia Valley 78$78.00
- 2073 Foundry Vineyards 2013 'Art + Wine', Summit View Vineyard, Walla Walla Valley 60$60.00
- 1131 Marrowstone Vineyards 2020 Yakima Valley 60$60.00
- 2126 Watoma Springs 2017 Inky, Walla Walla Valley 90$90.00
- 2044 Domaine Pouillon 2015 Estate, Columbia Gorge (P) 80$80.00
- 2067 Bergevin Lane 2006 Barrel Select, Columbia Valley 120$120.00
- 3052 Buty 2012 Columbia Rediviva, Phinny Hill Vineyard, Horse Heaven Hills 90$90.00
- 3101 Devison Vintners 2020 GPR, Columbia Vallee (Syrah, Grenache, Mourvèdre) 52$52.00
- 1093 Entiat 2019 Double D Vineyard, Columbia Valley 45$45.00
- 3043 Mackey 2009 Concordia, Columbia Valley (Syrah, Grenache, Mourvèdre) 60$60.00
- 2124 Robert Ramsay 2012 McKinley Springs, Horse Heaven Hills 55$55.00
- 1105 Saviah Cellars 2011 Stillwater Creek Vineyard, Columbia Valley 50$50.00
- 3111 Sleight of Hand 2010 Levitation, Columbia Valley 90$90.00
- 2106 K Vintners 2017 Wahluke Slope 60$60.00
- 2065 Buty 2009 Rediviva of the Stones, Walla Walla Valley 100$100.00
- 3301 Buty 2012 Rediviva of the Stones, Walla Walla Valley120$120.00
- 3071 Cayuse 2012 Armada, Walla Walla Valley 200$200.00
- 2168 Rasa 2007 QED, Walla Walla Valley 100$100.00
- 3291 Reynvaan 2009 The Unnamed, Walla Walla Valley 120$120.00
- 2094 Reynvaan 2010 The Unnamed, Walla Walla Valley 100$100.00
- 1165 Reynvaan 2009 The Contender, Walla Walla Valley 150$150.00
- 3061 Reynvaan 2013 In the Hills, Walla Walla Valley 150$150.00
- 3232 Trust Cellars 2014 Walla Walla Valley 80$80.00
- 3211 Eagle Harbor 2019 Red Mountain 65$65.00
- 2044 Domaine Pouillon 2015 Estate, Columbia Gorge (P) 80$80.00
- 2067 Bergevin Lane 2006 Barrel Select, Columbia Valley 120$120.00
- 3052 Buty 2012 Columbia Rediviva, Phinny Hill Vineyard, Horse Heaven Hills 90$90.00
- 3101 Devison Vintners 2020 GPR, Columbia Vallee (Syrah, Grenache, Mourvèdre) 52$52.00
- 1093 Entiat 2019 Double D Vineyard, Columbia Valley 45$45.00
- 3043 Mackey 2009 Concordia, Columbia Valley (Syrah, Grenache, Mourvèdre) 60$60.00
- 2124 Robert Ramsay 2012 McKinley Springs, Horse Heaven Hills 55$55.00
- 1105 Saviah Cellars 2011 Stillwater Creek Vineyard, Columbia Valley 50$50.00
- 3111 Sleight of Hand 2010 Levitation, Columbia Valley 90$90.00
- 2106 K Vintners 2017 Wahluke Slope 60$60.00
- 2065 Buty 2009 Rediviva of the Stones, Walla Walla Valley 100$100.00
- 3301 Buty 2012 Rediviva of the Stones, Walla Walla Valley120$120.00
- 3071 Cayuse 2012 Armada, Walla Walla Valley 200$200.00
- 2168 Rasa 2007 QED, Walla Walla Valley 100$100.00
- 3291 Reynvaan 2009 The Unnamed, Walla Walla Valley 120$120.00
- 2094 Reynvaan 2010 The Unnamed, Walla Walla Valley 100$100.00
- 1165 Reynvaan 2009 The Contender, Walla Walla Valley 150$150.00
- 3061 Reynvaan 2013 In the Hills, Walla Walla Valley 150$150.00
- 3232 Trust Cellars 2014 Walla Walla Valley 80$80.00
- 3211 Eagle Harbor 2019 Red Mountain 65$65.00
- 1011 Rasa 2009 Vox Populi, Yakima Valley 100$100.00
- 1055 Sonder 2019 Yakima Valley 55$55.00
- 1063 W.T. Vintners 2016 Boushey Vineyard, Yakima Valley 90$90.00
- 3132 Eagle Harbor 2019 Red Mountain 60$60.00
- 3103 Harbinger 2013 Columbia Valley 60$60.00
- 2113 Long Shadows 2019 Saggi, Columbia Valley 135$135.00
- 2037 Whidbey Island Winery 2019 Columbia Valley 55$55.00
- 1102 Idilico 2014 Reserva, Upland Vineyard, Snipes Mountain 70$70.00
- 1085 Bainbridge Vineyards 2015 Estate, Puget Sound (C) 95$95.00
- 1135 Bainbridge Vineyards 2016 Estate, Puget Sound (C) 85$85.00
- 3041 Bainbridge Vineyards 2017 Estate, Puget Sound (C) 75$75.00
- 2087 Whidbey Island Winery 2017 Cultus Vineyard, Puget Sound 75$75.00
- 2102 Entiat 2021 Lake Chelan 65$65.00
- 1085 * Bainbridge Vineyards 2015 Estate Pinot Noir, Puget Sound (C) 95$95.00
- 1135 * Bainbridge Vineyards 2016 Estate Pinot Noir, Puget Sound (C) 85$85.00
- 3041 * Bainbridge Vineyards 2017 Estate Pinot Noir, Puget Sound (C) 75$75.00
- 2045 * Whidbey Island Winery 2017 Cultus Vineyard Pinot Noir, Puget Sound 75$75.00
- 1115 Whidbey Island Winery 2019 Cabernet Franc, Yakima Valley 55$55.00
- 2037 Whidbey Island Winery 2019 Sangiovese, Columbia Valley 55$55.00
- 1051 * Sailor Vineyard 2017 Estate 'Dog Watch Red' Reserve, Marechal Foch, Puget Sound (P) 65$65.00
- 1125 * Sailor Vineyard 2018 Estate 'Navigator Red' Reserve, Marechal Foch, Puget Sound (P) 60$60.00
- 3055 * Sailor Vineyard 2019 Estate 'Captain's Red', Marechal Foch, Puget Sound (P) 45$45.00
- 3251 Eagle Harbor 2015 Founders, Aria Vineyard, Merlot, Walla Walla Valley 65$65.00
- 3054 Eagle Harbor 2019 'Redtail' Cabernet Sauvignon blend, Columbia Valley 48$48.00
- 2166 Eagle Harbor 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, Walla Walla Valley 60$60.00
- 2162 Eagle Harbor 2018 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley 100$100.00
- 3132 Eagle Harbor 2019 Sangiovese, Red Mountain 60$60.00
- 3211 Eagle Harbor 2019 Syrah, Red Mountain 65$65.00
- 2101 Harbinger 2014 Dionysus Vineyard, Block 11, Cabernet Sauvignon, White Bluffs 70$70.00
- 1091 Marrowstone Vineyards 2021 Grenache, Yakima Valley 60$60.00
- 1121 Marrowstone Vineyards 2021 Cabernet Franc, Yakima Valley 60$60.00
- 1021 Marrowstone Vineyards 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon, Yakima Valley 60$60.00
- 1131 Marrowstone Vineyards 2020 Malbec, Yakima Valley 60$60.00
- 3092 Wind Rose Cellars 2012 Nebbiolo, Columbia Valley 55$55.00
- B16 Brittan Vineyards 2019 Estate, Eola-Amity Hills 60$60.00
- B14 Crowley 2016 Four Winds, Willamette Valley (P, N) 75$75.00
- B24 Drouhin 2018 Roserock, Eola-Amity Hills 70$70.00
- B7 Evening Land 2019 Seven Springs, Eola-Amity Hills 100$100.00
- B3 Jacob Martin 2019 Tualatin Hills (P, N) 50$50.00
- B28 Lumos 2014 Wren Vineyard, Willamette Valley (C, N) 60$60.00
- B28 Minimus 2016 'Mother', Willamette Valley (P, N) 100$100.00
- B16 Nicolas Jay 2018 Affinités, Willamette Valley 120$120.00
- B1 Nicolas Jay 2019 Affinités, Willamette Valley 100$100.00
- B24 Scenic Valley Farms 2019 Reserve, Eola-Amity Hills 55$55.00
- B5 Harper Voit 2016 Maresh Vineyard Old Vine, Dundee Hills (N) 45$45.00
- B1 On Wine Hill 2017 Loess, Riesling / Gewürtztraminer / Sylvaner (P, N) 45$45.00
- B18 Ovum 2017 Toro y Scorpio, Ribbon Ridge (N) 60$60.00
- B2 Scenic Valley Farms 2021 36$36.00
- B11 Illahe 2017 Estate, Mount Pisgah (P, N) 40$40.00
- B11 Illahe 2017 Estate, Mount Pisgah (P, N) 40$40.00
- B8 Illahe 2017 Estate, Mount Pisgah (P, N) 40$40.00
- 3333 Brandborg 2009 'Ferris Wheel', Umpqua Valley 80$80.00
- 2137 Antiquum Farm 2017 Passiflora, Willamette Valley (P, N) 110$110.00
- 3014 Beaux Frères 2021 Willamette Valley (C) 150$150.00
- 3193 Broadley 2021 Willamette Valley 45$45.00
- 2022 Day Wines 2021 Willamette Valley 60$60.00
- 3283 Nicolas Jay 2019 Own-Rooted, Willamette Valley 190$190.00
- 3301 Nicolas