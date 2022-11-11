- Home
FIRESIDE & BIG EASY 7755 Hwy 42
7755 Hwy 42
Egg Harbor, WI 54209
Popular Items
BAGELS
PRE-ORDER - BAKER'S DOZEN
Baked fresh daily. ORDER 24 HR ahead for your favorite FLAVOR GUARANTEE . Same day orders call 920-868-9600
PLAIN
EVERYTHING
ONION
CHOCOLATE CHIP
CRANBERRY ORANGE
BLUEBERRY
CINNAMON
CREAM CHEESE - SINGLE
CREAM CHEESE - TUB
BUTTER
PEANUT BUTTER
JELLY
FRENCH TOAST
Sun Dried Tomato
JALAPEÑO
ASIAGO
BREAKFAST
BEIGNETS
An indulgent, pillowy square of fried dough topped with powdered sugar. Served in orders of three.
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
Build your own delicious sandwich with two fried eggs and your choice of: biscuit/bagel/english muffin bacon/ham/turkey sausage cheddar/pepper jack
PESTO EGG SANDWICH
Fried egg, housemade spinach pesto, heirloom tomato, fresh mozzarella, on an English muffin.
LITTLE PIGGY
Bacon, ham, turkey sausage, pepper jack & chipotle aioli on a fresh baked bagel.
BREAKFAST QUESADILLA
Scrambled egg, three cheese blend, and side of our housemade salsa. Choice of meat includes bacon, ham, breakfast sausage, or andouille sausage.
BREAKFAST PIZZA
Sweet sausage gravy, crisp bacon, scrambled egg, and aged cheddar cheese.
BIG EASY BURRITO
Herb potatoes, pepperonata, aged cheddar, scrambled egg and choice of: bacon/ham/sausage/andouille
BISCUITS & GRAVY
Scratch made sweet sausage gravy and three buttermilk biscuits. Add 2 fried eggs for just $3
CHICKEN BISCUIT SAMMY
Our famous fried chicken, bacon, and sweet sausage gravy on buttermilk biscuits.
LE MARK BURRITO
A local fitness professional's modified version of our Big Easy Burrito - tater tots, bacon, sausage, chipotle aioli, scrambled egg, cheese and a side of house made salsa.
LOUISIANA SKILLET
Herb roasted potato, mushrooms, andouille sausage, aged cheddar, pepperonata, and scrambled eggs.
TATER TOT SCRAMBLE
Our famous tater tots covered in sweet sausage gravy, scrambled egg, aged cheddar and crispy bacon crumbles.
CHICKEN AND WAFFLE
Hand breaded chicken, Belgium waffle, house made bourbon maple syrup.
BREAKFAST JAMBALAYA
Pepperonata, creole rice, andouille, topped with eggs
BAGEL FRENCH TOAST
Sweet bagel dough with bourbon maple syrup and powered sugar. You may also add eggs and meat.
Blueberry Muffin
CHOCO-CHIP COOKIE
Cherry Popover
Apple Pop Over
BREAKFAST FEATURE
BREAKFAST SIDES
BIG EASY BEVERAGE
12 oz COFFEE
16 oz COFFEE
LATTE
SPECIALTY LATTE
COLD BREW
CHAI TEA LATTE
CAFE AU LAIT
CAPPUCCINO
HOT CHOCOLATE
SMOOTHIE
AMERICANO
MOCHA
WHITE MOCHA
HOT TEA
BLACK ICED TEA
REFRESHER
STEAMER
RED EYE
COFFEE FLAVOR
DOUBLE ESPRESSO
BOX BREWED COFFEE
SCREWDRIVER
DAIQUIRI
Baileys Coffee
IRISH COFFEE
BLOODY MARY
MIMOSA
KALUAH COFFEE
GRAB N GO
Bar Bites/Soup Salads
ANDOUILLE HUSH PUPPIES
blend of crab, lobster & andouille CORNBREAD FRITTERS, CHIPOTLE AIOLI
ITALIAN SAUSAGE FLATBREAD
Oven roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, sweet italian sausage, chimichurri balsamic glaze
BIG DADDY PUB PRETZEL
fresh baked soft pretzel, southwest cheddar fondue
CALAMARI
southern breaded, Thai chili aioli
KETTLE SHRIMP
Flash fried, peel and eat, Cajun seasoned, Thai chile
BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER BITES
buffalo battered, GARLIC PARMESAN
WI CHEDDAR CURDS
local Renard's cheese curds, lightly breaded, wasabi ranch
GRILLED BLT CAESAR
GRILLED ROMAINE, COLD SMOKED BACON, HEIRLOOM TOMATO, RED ONION, PARMESAN REGGIANO, bagel CROUTONS
BLEU WEDGE GF
Crisp iceberg, red onion, heirloom tomato, maytag bleu crumbles, smoked bacon, housemade bleu cheese dressing
SOUP OF THE DAY
FIRE ROASTED TOMATO BISQUE GF
BREAD BASKET
Entrees
BIG EASY JAMBALAYA GF
Gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, tender chicken, pepperonata, Louisiana creole rice
CHICKEN AND WAFFLE
Door County's Original! hand breaded chicken, bacon Belgian waffle, bourbon maple syrup & GRILLED VEGETABLE
SHRIMP AND GOAT CHEESE GRITS GF
gulf shrimp, white wine, garlic, roasted corn, heirloom tomato & red onion, flash fried spinach, Door County’s ORIGINAL goat cheese grits
BOURBON SRIRACHA SALMON GF
Grilled wild Atlantic salmon, Kentucky bourbon maple gastrique, parmesan Reggiano risotto AND grilled vegetable
CAMEL TENDERLOIN GF
Chimichurri marinated grilled Camel tenderloin, our famous Door County Goat cheese grits, and grilled vegetables.
UNCLE SAM BURGER
1/2 pound blend of ground chuck, brisket and short rib, aged cheddar, cold smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and housemade 1000 Island dressing on a pretzel bun.
CHICKEN FETA FLORENTINE
Pan seared lemon pepper chicken breasts white wine shallot cream, sauteed spinach and tomato over linguine
SQUASH RAVIOLI
fresh sage brown butter sauce, pan fried spinach and butternut squash, candied walnuts, squash stuffed ravioli
DOOR COUNTY CHERRY RIBS
beer braised baby back pork ribs, house made cherry BBQ, WATERMELON Pico, southern style vegetables, and seafood & andouille hush puppies
MAYTAG BLEU STEAK
butter grilled beef tenderloin, roasted garlic potato croquette, grilled vegetable, mushroom & onion brûlée & Maytag bleu cheese creama
BACON APPLE PORK CHOPS
Duroc pork chops, sage stuffing, butter poached green beans, and bacon apple compote
VEGETARIAN TUSCAN GNOCCHI
"Beyond beef", mushroom, red onion, kale, zucchini, red pepper flake, parmesan cheese, skillet fried gnocchi and bechamel sauce.
FISH N CHIPS (FRIDAYS ONLY)
Desserts
KEY LIME PIE
With Kick Ash granola & fresh whipped cream *There is a $5.00 deposit for this dessert as it is served in a glass jar. $5.00 refundable upon return of glass jar.
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE GF
Dense chocolate cake, chocolate espresso ganache, and raspberry coulis.
POT DE CREME
Rich chocolate, house made peanut butter chocolate ganache, raspberry coulis, whipped cream and fresh berries. Please select jar deposit
JAR DEPOSIT
CARROT CAKE
Kids
BUTTERED NOODLES
Pasta with melted butter
KIDS CHICKEN & WAFFLE
SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN
Breaded tenders with french fries
FISH N CHIPS (FRIDAYS ONLY)
All you can eat
SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN
Sweet and tangy chicken over seasonal vegetable.
CHICKEN ALFREDO
Pasta tossed with tender chicken and parmesan cream.
STEAK AND FRIES
Grilled tenderloin with french fries
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
7755 Hwy 42, Egg Harbor, WI 54209
