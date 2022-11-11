A map showing the location of FIRESIDE & BIG EASY 7755 Hwy 42View gallery

FIRESIDE & BIG EASY 7755 Hwy 42

No reviews yet

7755 Hwy 42

Egg Harbor, WI 54209

Popular Items

BREAKFAST SANDWICH
BEIGNETS
BREAKFAST QUESADILLA

BAGELS

PRE-ORDER - BAKER'S DOZEN

PRE-ORDER - BAKER'S DOZEN

$26.00

Baked fresh daily. ORDER 24 HR ahead for your favorite FLAVOR GUARANTEE . Same day orders call 920-868-9600

PLAIN

$3.00

EVERYTHING

$3.00

ONION

$3.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP

$3.00

CRANBERRY ORANGE

$3.00

BLUEBERRY

$3.00

CINNAMON

$3.00

CREAM CHEESE - SINGLE

$1.00

CREAM CHEESE - TUB

$7.00

BUTTER

$1.00

PEANUT BUTTER

$1.00

JELLY

$2.00

FRENCH TOAST

$3.00Out of stock

Sun Dried Tomato

$3.00Out of stock

JALAPEÑO

$3.00Out of stock

ASIAGO

$3.00

BREAKFAST

BEIGNETS

BEIGNETS

$7.00

An indulgent, pillowy square of fried dough topped with powdered sugar. Served in orders of three.

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$13.00

Build your own delicious sandwich with two fried eggs and your choice of: biscuit/bagel/english muffin bacon/ham/turkey sausage cheddar/pepper jack

PESTO EGG SANDWICH

$13.00

Fried egg, housemade spinach pesto, heirloom tomato, fresh mozzarella, on an English muffin.

LITTLE PIGGY

$15.00

Bacon, ham, turkey sausage, pepper jack & chipotle aioli on a fresh baked bagel.

BREAKFAST QUESADILLA

BREAKFAST QUESADILLA

$14.00

Scrambled egg, three cheese blend, and side of our housemade salsa. Choice of meat includes bacon, ham, breakfast sausage, or andouille sausage.

BREAKFAST PIZZA

BREAKFAST PIZZA

$13.00

Sweet sausage gravy, crisp bacon, scrambled egg, and aged cheddar cheese.

BIG EASY BURRITO

BIG EASY BURRITO

$14.00

Herb potatoes, pepperonata, aged cheddar, scrambled egg and choice of: bacon/ham/sausage/andouille

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$12.00

Scratch made sweet sausage gravy and three buttermilk biscuits. Add 2 fried eggs for just $3

CHICKEN BISCUIT SAMMY

CHICKEN BISCUIT SAMMY

$14.00

Our famous fried chicken, bacon, and sweet sausage gravy on buttermilk biscuits.

LE MARK BURRITO

$15.00

A local fitness professional's modified version of our Big Easy Burrito - tater tots, bacon, sausage, chipotle aioli, scrambled egg, cheese and a side of house made salsa.

LOUISIANA SKILLET

$13.00

Herb roasted potato, mushrooms, andouille sausage, aged cheddar, pepperonata, and scrambled eggs.

TATER TOT SCRAMBLE

TATER TOT SCRAMBLE

$13.00

Our famous tater tots covered in sweet sausage gravy, scrambled egg, aged cheddar and crispy bacon crumbles.

CHICKEN AND WAFFLE

$14.00

Hand breaded chicken, Belgium waffle, house made bourbon maple syrup.

BREAKFAST JAMBALAYA

$14.00

Pepperonata, creole rice, andouille, topped with eggs

BAGEL FRENCH TOAST

$11.00

Sweet bagel dough with bourbon maple syrup and powered sugar. You may also add eggs and meat.

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

CHOCO-CHIP COOKIE

$3.00

Cherry Popover

$3.00

Apple Pop Over

$3.00Out of stock

BREAKFAST FEATURE

$16.00

BREAKFAST SIDES

TATER TOTS

$5.00

FRUIT CUP

$5.00

SIDE FEATURE

$5.00Out of stock

HERB ROASTED POTATOES

$5.00

2 EGGS

$5.00

SAUSAGE GRAVY

$5.00

BACON

$5.00

TURKEY SAUSAGE PATTY

$5.00

HAM

$5.00

BISCUIT

$3.00

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$3.00

NO SIDE

BIG EASY BEVERAGE

12 oz COFFEE

$2.50

16 oz COFFEE

$3.00

LATTE

$3.00+

SPECIALTY LATTE

$4.25+

COLD BREW

$4.00+

CHAI TEA LATTE

$4.00+

CAFE AU LAIT

$3.00+

CAPPUCCINO

$3.00+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00+

SMOOTHIE

$6.00+

AMERICANO

$2.50+

MOCHA

$4.00+

WHITE MOCHA

$4.00+

HOT TEA

$2.50+

BLACK ICED TEA

$2.75+

REFRESHER

$3.75+

STEAMER

$2.75+

RED EYE

$2.75+

COFFEE FLAVOR

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$2.75

BOX BREWED COFFEE

$30.00

SCREWDRIVER

$6.00

DAIQUIRI

$7.00+

Baileys Coffee

$6.50+

IRISH COFFEE

$8.00

BLOODY MARY

$8.00

MIMOSA

$7.00

KALUAH COFFEE

$6.50+

GRAB N GO

20 0z POP

$2.75

WATER

$2.00

POWER ADE

$3.00

MILK

$1.50

TUMMY YUMMY

$2.00

MONSTER/ M.M. Aguas Frescas

$4.00

VITAMIN WATER

$3.00

Aguas Frescas

$3.00

LEMONADE

$2.75

MINUTE MAID JUICE

$3.50

KICK ASH GRANOLA

$6.00+

Bar Bites/Soup Salads

ANDOUILLE HUSH PUPPIES

$13.00

blend of crab, lobster & andouille CORNBREAD FRITTERS, CHIPOTLE AIOLI

ITALIAN SAUSAGE FLATBREAD

$15.00

Oven roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, sweet italian sausage, chimichurri balsamic glaze

BIG DADDY PUB PRETZEL

$14.00

fresh baked soft pretzel, southwest cheddar fondue

CALAMARI

$15.00

southern breaded, Thai chili aioli

KETTLE SHRIMP

$15.00

Flash fried, peel and eat, Cajun seasoned, Thai chile

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER BITES

$13.00

buffalo battered, GARLIC PARMESAN

WI CHEDDAR CURDS

$12.00

local Renard's cheese curds, lightly breaded, wasabi ranch

GRILLED BLT CAESAR

$12.00

GRILLED ROMAINE, COLD SMOKED BACON, HEIRLOOM TOMATO, RED ONION, PARMESAN REGGIANO, bagel CROUTONS

BLEU WEDGE GF

$12.00

Crisp iceberg, red onion, heirloom tomato, maytag bleu crumbles, smoked bacon, housemade bleu cheese dressing

SOUP OF THE DAY

$6.00+

FIRE ROASTED TOMATO BISQUE GF

$6.00+

BREAD BASKET

$5.00

Entrees

BIG EASY JAMBALAYA GF

$20.00

Gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, tender chicken, pepperonata, Louisiana creole rice

CHICKEN AND WAFFLE

CHICKEN AND WAFFLE

$22.00

Door County's Original! hand breaded chicken, bacon Belgian waffle, bourbon maple syrup & GRILLED VEGETABLE

SHRIMP AND GOAT CHEESE GRITS GF

$28.00

gulf shrimp, white wine, garlic, roasted corn, heirloom tomato & red onion, flash fried spinach, Door County’s ORIGINAL goat cheese grits 

BOURBON SRIRACHA SALMON GF

$34.00

Grilled wild Atlantic salmon, Kentucky bourbon maple gastrique, parmesan Reggiano risotto AND grilled vegetable

CAMEL TENDERLOIN GF

CAMEL TENDERLOIN GF

$36.00

Chimichurri marinated grilled Camel tenderloin, our famous Door County Goat cheese grits, and grilled vegetables.

UNCLE SAM BURGER

$18.00

1/2 pound blend of ground chuck, brisket and short rib, aged cheddar, cold smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and housemade 1000 Island dressing on a pretzel bun.

CHICKEN FETA FLORENTINE

$28.00

Pan seared lemon pepper chicken breasts white wine shallot cream, sauteed spinach and tomato over linguine

SQUASH RAVIOLI

$26.00

fresh sage brown butter sauce, pan fried spinach and butternut squash, candied walnuts, squash stuffed ravioli

DOOR COUNTY CHERRY RIBS

$23.00+

beer braised baby back pork ribs, house made cherry BBQ, WATERMELON Pico, southern style vegetables, and seafood & andouille hush puppies

MAYTAG BLEU STEAK

$38.00

butter grilled beef tenderloin, roasted garlic potato croquette, grilled vegetable, mushroom & onion brûlée & Maytag bleu cheese creama

BACON APPLE PORK CHOPS

$28.00

Duroc pork chops, sage stuffing, butter poached green beans, and bacon apple compote

VEGETARIAN TUSCAN GNOCCHI

$24.00

"Beyond beef", mushroom, red onion, kale, zucchini, red pepper flake, parmesan cheese, skillet fried gnocchi and bechamel sauce.

FISH N CHIPS (FRIDAYS ONLY)

$20.00

Desserts

KEY LIME PIE

$9.00

With Kick Ash granola & fresh whipped cream *There is a $5.00 deposit for this dessert as it is served in a glass jar. $5.00 refundable upon return of glass jar.

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE GF

$9.00

Dense chocolate cake, chocolate espresso ganache, and raspberry coulis.

POT DE CREME

$9.00

Rich chocolate, house made peanut butter chocolate ganache, raspberry coulis, whipped cream and fresh berries. Please select jar deposit

JAR DEPOSIT

$5.00

CARROT CAKE

$12.00

Kids

BUTTERED NOODLES

$13.00

Pasta with melted butter

KIDS CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$13.00

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN

$13.00

Breaded tenders with french fries

FISH N CHIPS (FRIDAYS ONLY)

$13.00

All you can eat

SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN

$13.00

Sweet and tangy chicken over seasonal vegetable.

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$13.00

Pasta tossed with tender chicken and parmesan cream.

STEAK AND FRIES

$13.00

Grilled tenderloin with french fries

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7755 Hwy 42, Egg Harbor, WI 54209

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
