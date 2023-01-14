Fireside Grill and Bar
133 South Main Street
Marlboro, NJ 07746
Popular Items
Appetizers (Online)
Beef Chili Crock
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella and bleu cheese, baked in a crispy calzone crust
Chicken Fingers
Served with honey mustard
Chicken Parm Calzone
Pan fried chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella and ricotta cheese, baked in a crispy calzone crust
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, peppers, and onions, topped with chipotle aioli
Edamame
Soy beans, steamed in their pods, dusted with sea salt
El Nacho Grande
Melted cheddar jack cheese, served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and salsa Choice of Beef Chili and/or Grilled Chicken
French Onion Soup
Fried Calamari
Served with marinara sauce
Fried Cauliflower
Beer battered cauliflower, tossed in your choice of sauce with bleu cheese or ranch dressing Sauces: Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, Sweet BBQ, Teriyaki, Sweet Thai Chili
Fried Mozzarella
Crispy house-made fried triangles, served with marinara
Fried Pickles
Crispy dill chips, served with chipotle aioli
Garlic Truffle Fries
Tossed in truffle oil and topped with garlic aioli
Mac & Cheese Eggrolls
Our classic mac with extra cheese and bacon, rolled in a crispy eggroll shell. Served with chipotle aioli
Potato Leek Soup
Potato Skins
Fried potato skins topped with bacon and melted cheddar jack cheese, served with sour cream
Pretzel Bites
Topped with kosher salt, served with house made cheese sauce
Southwest Eggrolls
Chicken, black beans, corn, cilantro, cheddar jack cheese, onions, jalapenos, and red chilis, fried in a crispy eggroll shell, served with avocado ranch dressing
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Baked spinach, artichoke, cream cheese, and mozzarella, served with tortilla chips.
Standard Wings
(On the Bone, Breaded) Fried, served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing Sauce: Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, Sweet BBQ, Teriyaki, Sweet Thai Chili
Naked Wings
(On the Bone, No Breading) Fried, served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing Sauce: Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, Sweet BBQ, Teriyaki, Sweet Thai Chili
Boneless Wings
(Breaded) Fried, served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing Sauce: Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, Sweet BBQ, Teriyaki, Sweet Thai Chili
Teri-Sabi Tuna
Wasabi dusted, sesame crusted and glazed with house teriyaki sauce
Brick Oven Pizza (Online)
Red Pizza
Plum tomato sauce, Grande mozzarella
White Pizza
Ricotta cheese, Grande Mozzarella, crushed garlic
Vodka Pizza
Vodka sauce, Grande mozzarella, fresh basil
Margherita Pizza
Plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grande mozzarella, bleu cheese dressing, pan seared chicken, buffalo sauce
Sausage Pepper & Onion Pizza
Grande mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, bell peppers, and onions
Pear & Goat Cheese Pizza
Caramelized onion, fresh pears, Grande mozzarella and goat cheese, finished with a balsamic reduction
Spinach & Artichoke Pizza
Sauteed spinach, artichokes, cream cheese and Grande mozzarella, finished with a balsamic reduction
Fireside Steak Supreme Pizza
Thin sliced New York strip steak, peppers, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese sauce and Grande mozzarella
Salad (Online)
Southwest Salad
Romaine hearts with mixed greens, blackened chicken, tomato, black beans, roasted corn, cheddar jack cheese, sliced avocado and crispy tortilla strips, tossed in house made avocado ranch
Avocado Salmon Salad
Romaine hearts and mixed greens, pan seared salmon, diced avocado and mandarin oranges, tossed in orange-ginger vinaigrette dressing
Chop Chop Cobb
Romaine hearts, tomato, red onion, avocado, bacon, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, cheddar jack cheese, tossed in lemon herb vinaigrette dressing
Baby Beet
Roasted marinated beets, honey infused Greek yogurt, goat cheese, lemon dressed greens and toasted pistachio, finished with extra virgin olive oil
Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken over romaine hearts, toasted croutons and parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing
Side Salad
Romaine hearts, mixed greens, carrot, tomato and sliced cucumber
Side Caesar
Romaine hearts, toasted croutons and parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing
Burgers (Online)
Classic
Topped with American cheese, Served with French fries and a pickle
Chipotle Bacon
Slab cut bacon, cheddar jack cheese, jalapeno, and chipotle mayo, Served with French fries and a pickle
Turkey Burger
Melted cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, and sliced avocado, Served with French fries and a pickle
Sliders
3 seared burgers, american cheese, pickles, grape tomatoes, and house burger sauce, Served with French fries and a pickle
Mushroom Swiss
Chef mix mushrooms topped with melted swiss and garlic aioli, Served with French fries and a pickle
Flame Grilled Fireside
Seasoned with house made spice blend, topped with bacon onion jam, melted gruyere & mozzarella cheeses, and topped with crispy onion strings, Served with French fries and a pickle
Handheld (Online)
Avocado Toast
Mashed avocado served on rustic 7 grain bread with lemon dressed watercress and shaved radish, Served with French fries and a pickle
Chip Shrimp Salad Wrap
Cajun shrimp, chipotle aioli, fresh avocado, lettuce and tomato, served chilled in a flour tortilla, Served with French fries and a pickle
Eggplant Caprese Wrap
Fried eggplant, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, mixed greens and a balsamic reduction in a soft flour tortilla, Served with French fries and a pickle
Fireside Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with tomato, baby water cress, garlic aioli and slab cut bacon on rustic 7 grain bread, Served with French fries and a pickle
Fireside Steak Sandwich
Brined, rubbed and slow roasted New York strip steak, sliced thin and served medium on toasted sourdough, topped with chef mix mushrooms and gruyere cheese, accompanied by horseradish aioli, Served with French fries and a pickle
Pulled Pork Sandwich
House smoked pork shoulder, sweet BBQ sauce, served on toasted sourdough with chipotle slaw, Served with French fries and a pickle
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Braised beef short rib, melted mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and garlic aioli on toasted sourdough, Served with French fries and a pickle
Slab Bacon BLT
Slab cut bacon with garlic aioli, lettuce and tomato on toasted sourdough, Served with French fries and a pickle
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Spicy buttermilk chicken breast, fried and topped with pickles, shredded lettuce and chipotle aioli, Served with French fries and a pickle
Tequila Lime Tacos (Chicken)
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with lettuce, pico de gallo, and grilled chicken tossed in a tequila lime sauce, served with spanish rice, black beans and chipotle aioli
Tequila Lime Tacos (Shrimp)
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with lettuce, pico de gallo, and shrimp tossed in a tequila lime sauce, served with spanish rice, black beans and chipotle aioli
Signature Dishes (Online)
Smoke House Ribs (1/2 Rack)
½ rack of Baby back ribs, smoked on site with hickory & house rub and basted with sweet BBQ sauce, served with French fries, corn bread and chipotle slaw
Smoke House Ribs (Full Rack)
Full rack of Baby back ribs, smoked on site with hickory & house rub and basted with sweet BBQ sauce, served with French fries, corn bread and chipotle slaw
Wild Mushroom Risotto
Creamy risotto with chef mix mushrooms, parmesan cheese, fresh parsley and finished with truffle oil
Cajun Shrimp Polenta
Rendered andouille sausage, sauteed with cajun dusted shrimp, served over a rosemary, bleu cheese polenta cake and topped with a sherry cream sauce
Wood Grilled Salmon
Grilled on a cedar plank, topped with lemon butter sauce, served with house vegetables and garlic red potatoes
Guinness Short Ribs
Boneless beef short ribs, slow cooked with fresh herbs and finished with red wine, Guinness and light cream, Served with whipped potatoes and chef mix mushrooms and topped with crispy onion straws
Smoked BBQ Combo
Smoked beef brisket, BBQ smoked pork, house made corn bread, pickle chips and chipotle slaw with French fries
Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with house made teriyaki sauce and grilled pineapple, served with white rice and steamed broccoli
NY Strip Steak
14oz grilled NY strip on the bone, served with garlic red potatoes and au poivre sauce
Classic Mac & Cheese
Elbow macaroni, house made cheddar cheese sauce, bacon and brown butter bread crumbs
Chicken Fajitas
Grilled chicken served over peppers and onions with soft flour tortillas, Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream
Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled shrimp served over peppers and onions with soft flour tortillas, Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream
Steak Fajitas
Grilled flat iron steak served over peppers and onions with soft flour tortillas, Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream
Penne Alla Vodka
Penne pasta tossed in a house made vodka sauce and topped with parmesan
Kids Menu (Online)
Kids Chicken Fingers
Served with honey mustard and choice of side
Kids Grilled Cheese
Melted American Cheese on toasted sourdough with choice of side
Kids Penne Pasta
Penne pasta with choice of Marinara sauce, Vodka sauce or Butter sauce and choice of side
Kids Pizza
9 inch personal pizza with Grande mozzarella and plum tomato sauce
Kids Chick Quesadilla
Grilled chicken and melted cheddar jack cheese in a flour tortilla with choice of side
Kids Mac & Cheese
Elbow macaroni tossed in house made cheddar cheese sauce with choice of side
Sides (Online)
133 South Main Street, Marlboro, NJ 07746