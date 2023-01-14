Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fireside Grill and Bar

No reviews yet

133 South Main Street

Marlboro, NJ 07746

Popular Items

Popular Items

Standard Wings
El Nacho Grande
Pretzel Bites

Appetizers (Online)

Beef Chili Crock

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$13.00

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella and bleu cheese, baked in a crispy calzone crust

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Served with honey mustard

Chicken Parm Calzone

$13.00

Pan fried chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella and ricotta cheese, baked in a crispy calzone crust

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, peppers, and onions, topped with chipotle aioli

Edamame

$8.00

Soy beans, steamed in their pods, dusted with sea salt

El Nacho Grande

$16.00

Melted cheddar jack cheese, served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and salsa Choice of Beef Chili and/or Grilled Chicken

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Served with marinara sauce

Fried Cauliflower

$12.00

Beer battered cauliflower, tossed in your choice of sauce with bleu cheese or ranch dressing Sauces: Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, Sweet BBQ, Teriyaki, Sweet Thai Chili

Fried Mozzarella

$11.00

Crispy house-made fried triangles, served with marinara

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Crispy dill chips, served with chipotle aioli

Garlic Truffle Fries

$9.00

Tossed in truffle oil and topped with garlic aioli

Mac & Cheese Eggrolls

$12.00

Our classic mac with extra cheese and bacon, rolled in a crispy eggroll shell. Served with chipotle aioli

Potato Leek Soup

$7.00

Potato Skins

$12.00

Fried potato skins topped with bacon and melted cheddar jack cheese, served with sour cream

Pretzel Bites

$12.00

Topped with kosher salt, served with house made cheese sauce

Southwest Eggrolls

$13.00

Chicken, black beans, corn, cilantro, cheddar jack cheese, onions, jalapenos, and red chilis, fried in a crispy eggroll shell, served with avocado ranch dressing

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Baked spinach, artichoke, cream cheese, and mozzarella, served with tortilla chips.

Standard Wings

$14.00

(On the Bone, Breaded) Fried, served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing Sauce: Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, Sweet BBQ, Teriyaki, Sweet Thai Chili

Naked Wings

$14.00

(On the Bone, No Breading) Fried, served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing Sauce: Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, Sweet BBQ, Teriyaki, Sweet Thai Chili

Boneless Wings

$14.00

(Breaded) Fried, served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing Sauce: Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, Sweet BBQ, Teriyaki, Sweet Thai Chili

Teri-Sabi Tuna

$14.00

Wasabi dusted, sesame crusted and glazed with house teriyaki sauce

Brick Oven Pizza (Online)

Red Pizza

$12.00

Plum tomato sauce, Grande mozzarella

White Pizza

$13.00

Ricotta cheese, Grande Mozzarella, crushed garlic

Vodka Pizza

$13.00

Vodka sauce, Grande mozzarella, fresh basil

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Grande mozzarella, bleu cheese dressing, pan seared chicken, buffalo sauce

Sausage Pepper & Onion Pizza

$15.00

Grande mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, bell peppers, and onions

Pear & Goat Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Caramelized onion, fresh pears, Grande mozzarella and goat cheese, finished with a balsamic reduction

Spinach & Artichoke Pizza

$15.00

Sauteed spinach, artichokes, cream cheese and Grande mozzarella, finished with a balsamic reduction

Fireside Steak Supreme Pizza

$17.00

Thin sliced New York strip steak, peppers, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese sauce and Grande mozzarella

Salad (Online)

Southwest Salad

$17.00

Romaine hearts with mixed greens, blackened chicken, tomato, black beans, roasted corn, cheddar jack cheese, sliced avocado and crispy tortilla strips, tossed in house made avocado ranch

Avocado Salmon Salad

$18.00

Romaine hearts and mixed greens, pan seared salmon, diced avocado and mandarin oranges, tossed in orange-ginger vinaigrette dressing

Chop Chop Cobb

$18.00

Romaine hearts, tomato, red onion, avocado, bacon, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, cheddar jack cheese, tossed in lemon herb vinaigrette dressing

Baby Beet

$16.00

Roasted marinated beets, honey infused Greek yogurt, goat cheese, lemon dressed greens and toasted pistachio, finished with extra virgin olive oil

Chicken Caesar

$14.00

Grilled chicken over romaine hearts, toasted croutons and parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing

Side Salad

$4.00

Romaine hearts, mixed greens, carrot, tomato and sliced cucumber

Side Caesar

$4.00

Romaine hearts, toasted croutons and parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing

Burgers (Online)

Classic

$15.00

Topped with American cheese, Served with French fries and a pickle

Chipotle Bacon

$17.00

Slab cut bacon, cheddar jack cheese, jalapeno, and chipotle mayo, Served with French fries and a pickle

Turkey Burger

$17.00

Melted cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, and sliced avocado, Served with French fries and a pickle

Sliders

$15.00

3 seared burgers, american cheese, pickles, grape tomatoes, and house burger sauce, Served with French fries and a pickle

Mushroom Swiss

$16.00

Chef mix mushrooms topped with melted swiss and garlic aioli, Served with French fries and a pickle

Flame Grilled Fireside

$17.00

Seasoned with house made spice blend, topped with bacon onion jam, melted gruyere & mozzarella cheeses, and topped with crispy onion strings, Served with French fries and a pickle

Handheld (Online)

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Mashed avocado served on rustic 7 grain bread with lemon dressed watercress and shaved radish, Served with French fries and a pickle

Chip Shrimp Salad Wrap

$15.00

Cajun shrimp, chipotle aioli, fresh avocado, lettuce and tomato, served chilled in a flour tortilla, Served with French fries and a pickle

Eggplant Caprese Wrap

$13.00

Fried eggplant, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, mixed greens and a balsamic reduction in a soft flour tortilla, Served with French fries and a pickle

Fireside Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast with tomato, baby water cress, garlic aioli and slab cut bacon on rustic 7 grain bread, Served with French fries and a pickle

Fireside Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Brined, rubbed and slow roasted New York strip steak, sliced thin and served medium on toasted sourdough, topped with chef mix mushrooms and gruyere cheese, accompanied by horseradish aioli, Served with French fries and a pickle

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

House smoked pork shoulder, sweet BBQ sauce, served on toasted sourdough with chipotle slaw, Served with French fries and a pickle

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Braised beef short rib, melted mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and garlic aioli on toasted sourdough, Served with French fries and a pickle

Slab Bacon BLT

$16.00

Slab cut bacon with garlic aioli, lettuce and tomato on toasted sourdough, Served with French fries and a pickle

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Spicy buttermilk chicken breast, fried and topped with pickles, shredded lettuce and chipotle aioli, Served with French fries and a pickle

Tequila Lime Tacos (Chicken)

$14.00

Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with lettuce, pico de gallo, and grilled chicken tossed in a tequila lime sauce, served with spanish rice, black beans and chipotle aioli

Tequila Lime Tacos (Shrimp)

$16.00

Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with lettuce, pico de gallo, and shrimp tossed in a tequila lime sauce, served with spanish rice, black beans and chipotle aioli

Signature Dishes (Online)

Smoke House Ribs (1/2 Rack)

$21.00

½ rack of Baby back ribs, smoked on site with hickory & house rub and basted with sweet BBQ sauce, served with French fries, corn bread and chipotle slaw

Smoke House Ribs (Full Rack)

$27.00

Full rack of Baby back ribs, smoked on site with hickory & house rub and basted with sweet BBQ sauce, served with French fries, corn bread and chipotle slaw

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$17.00

Creamy risotto with chef mix mushrooms, parmesan cheese, fresh parsley and finished with truffle oil

Cajun Shrimp Polenta

$23.00

Rendered andouille sausage, sauteed with cajun dusted shrimp, served over a rosemary, bleu cheese polenta cake and topped with a sherry cream sauce

Wood Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Grilled on a cedar plank, topped with lemon butter sauce, served with house vegetables and garlic red potatoes

Guinness Short Ribs

$26.00

Boneless beef short ribs, slow cooked with fresh herbs and finished with red wine, Guinness and light cream, Served with whipped potatoes and chef mix mushrooms and topped with crispy onion straws

Smoked BBQ Combo

$27.00

Smoked beef brisket, BBQ smoked pork, house made corn bread, pickle chips and chipotle slaw with French fries

Teriyaki Chicken

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with house made teriyaki sauce and grilled pineapple, served with white rice and steamed broccoli

NY Strip Steak

$34.00

14oz grilled NY strip on the bone, served with garlic red potatoes and au poivre sauce

Classic Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Elbow macaroni, house made cheddar cheese sauce, bacon and brown butter bread crumbs

Chicken Fajitas

$18.00

Grilled chicken served over peppers and onions with soft flour tortillas, Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream

Shrimp Fajitas

$21.00

Grilled shrimp served over peppers and onions with soft flour tortillas, Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream

Steak Fajitas

$24.00

Grilled flat iron steak served over peppers and onions with soft flour tortillas, Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream

Penne Alla Vodka

$17.00

Penne pasta tossed in a house made vodka sauce and topped with parmesan

Kids Menu (Online)

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Served with honey mustard and choice of side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Melted American Cheese on toasted sourdough with choice of side

Kids Penne Pasta

$7.00

Penne pasta with choice of Marinara sauce, Vodka sauce or Butter sauce and choice of side

Kids Pizza

$8.00

9 inch personal pizza with Grande mozzarella and plum tomato sauce

Kids Chick Quesadilla

$7.00

Grilled chicken and melted cheddar jack cheese in a flour tortilla with choice of side

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Elbow macaroni tossed in house made cheddar cheese sauce with choice of side

Sides (Online)

Basket French Fries

$6.00

Basket Sweet Fries

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Side Carrots & Celery

$3.00

Side Corn Bread

$2.00

Side Fries

$2.00

Side House Vegetables

$4.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Mexican Rice

$4.00

Side Red Potatoes

$4.00

Side Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Side Sweet Fries

$3.00

Side White Rice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

133 South Main Street, Marlboro, NJ 07746

