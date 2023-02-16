Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fireside Grille

review star

No reviews yet

49 Sugar Lane

Sugar Grove, IL 60554

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

BLACK & BLEU STEAK BITES
FIRESIDE FRENCH ONION MEATLOAF
FIRESIDE BURGER

DINNER MENU

CHEF'S RECOMMENDATIONS

24 OUNCE KANSAS CITY

$45.99

FRESH YUCATAN GROUPER

$38.99

Blackened or Sautéed. Topped with shrimp made with citrusy chili-lime butter, poblano peppers, red bell peppers and sweet caramelized pineapple. Served over a bed of cilantro-lime rice.

TOURNADOS MARSALA LINGUINI

$32.99

APPETIZERS

SAGANAKI

SAGANAKI

$9.99

Imported Greek Kasseri cheese flamed with brandy and finished with lemon

CRAB CAKES

$13.99

Two fresh crab cakes served over a white wine cream sauce.

COCONUT SHRIMP

$12.99

Six fried jumbo coconut shrimp served with a sweet chili mango dipping sauce.

FIRESIDE ONION PETALS

$11.99

Lightly battered and seasoned onion petals, served with Fireside sauce.

FIRESIDE NACHOS

$9.99

Yellow tortilla chips with melted cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, fresh tomatoes, guacamole, onions, black olives and jalapeños.

BONE-IN WINGS

$12.79+

Crispy wings served either plain or tossed in your choice of BBQ or Buffalo sauce, served with cool crisp celery and homemade bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

BONELESS WINGS

$12.99

10 ounces of boneless wings served either plain or tossed in your choice of BBQ or Buffalo sauce, served with cool crisp celery and homemade bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

ASIAGO CHEESE SPREAD

$9.99

A delicious blend of creamy Asiago cheese, spinach, artichokes and sound-dried tomatoes, served with toasted garlic rounds.

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.99

Served with roasted garlic tomato herb sauce.

CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.99

Served plain, BBQ or Buffalo with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.

CHICKEN FINGERS & MOZZARELLA STICKS COMBO

$9.99

Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$12.99

Six jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce.

SHRIMP DEJONGHE

$13.99

Six number shrimp served with garlic butter, baked to perfections.

FRIED CALAMARI

$16.99

Lightly dusted with seasoned four and deep fried; served with cocktail sauce.

BLACK & BLEU STEAK BITES

$16.99

Blackened steak medallions, bleu cheese crusted, with a Cajun Cabernet sauce.

BUFFALO SHRIMP

$12.99

Six lightly battered shrimp dipped in Buffalo sauce; topped with crumbled bleu cheese.

LOADED FRIES

$9.99

Crispy fries topped with melted cheese and crumbled bacon.

SMOKED WINGS

$12.79+

SOUPS & SALADS

SOUP OF THE DAY

$3.25+

Wisconsin Cheddar Ale

BAKED FRENCH ONION

$3.99+

HOMEMADE CHILI

$3.99+

GREEK SALAD

$11.99

A tossed salad with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions served Mediterranean Feta dressing.

BUFFALO SALAD

$11.99

Crispy chicken breast or shrimp with spicy Buffalo sauce, mixed greens tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, crumbled bleu cheese and your choice of dressing.

STEAKHOUSE SALAD

$18.99

Seasoned and seared sirloin atop a hearty portion of mixed green, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, walnuts, crumbled bleu cheese and your choice of dressing.

CAESAR SALAD

$11.99

Crisp romaine, croutons, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.

GARDEN SALAD

$11.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, croutons and your choice of dressing.

STEAK BITE SALAD

$19.99

WALNUT SALAD

$11.99

Broiled chicken breast, shrimp, or salmon served atop fresh baby spinach, tossed with walnuts, golden raisins, dried cherries, tomatoes and cucumbers served with honey mustard vinaigrette.

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$3.50

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$3.50

SIDE GREEK SALAD

$4.50

HOUSE FAVORITES

1/2 RACK BBQ RIBS

$22.99

Dry-rubbed and slow roasted baby back ribs, basted in our homemade BBQ sauce.

FULL RACK BBQ RIBS

$35.99

Dry-rubbed and slow roasted baby back ribs, basted in our homemade BBQ sauce.

BROASTED PORK CHOPS

$23.99

Two 10 ounce butterflied boneless chops, lightly dusted and broasted, served plain or dipped in our honey BBQ sauce.

CHAR-GRILLED PORK CHOPS

$23.99

Two 10 ounce center cut pork chops.

FIRESIDE BBQ MEATLOAF

$19.99

Grilled meatloaf topped with our homemade BBQ sauce.

FIRESIDE FRENCH ONION MEATLOAF

$19.99

Grilled meatloaf topped with our smashed potatoes and drenched in French Onion soup.

LAMB CHOPS

$37.99

Four 4 ounce Colorado-raised, charbroiled chops. Marinated in garlic, fresh herbs and olive oil.

PICK 2 - CREATE YOUR OWN FEAST

PICK 2 - CREATE YOUR OWN FEAST

$22.99

Create your own feast by choosing two options. Entree comes with your choice of potato, fresh vegetables and soup or salad.

PICK 3 - CREATE YOUR OWN FEAST

PICK 3 - CREATE YOUR OWN FEAST

$29.99

Create your own feast by choosing three options. Entree comes with your choice of potato, fresh vegetables and soup or salad.

STEAKS

RIB EYE

$37.99

16 ounce

KING FILET

$39.99

10 ounce

PETITE FILET

$29.99

7 ounces

NEW YORK STRIP

$34.99

16 ounces

TOP SIRLOIN

$23.99

12 ounces

STEAK BITES

$23.99

Four bleu cheese crusted and blackened steak medallions, cooked to your liking and served atop a Cajun cabernet sauce.

PASTA

PASTA DIABLO

$22.99

Your choice of chicken, shrimp or chicken and shrimp, Italian sausage, fresh basil, garlic, and red pepper flakes tossed in linguini with marinara, topped with Asiago cheese.

CAJUN PASTA

$22.99

Your choice of chicken, shrimp, or chicken and shrimp with cavatappi pasta, roasted red peppers, broccoli and tomatoes in a Cajun cream sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese.

STEAKHOUSE PASTA

$23.99

Seasoned and seared sirloin atop cavatappi pasta with mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli and bleu cheese Alfredo sauce.

STEAK BITE PASTA

$28.99

Blackened steak medallions, bleu cheese crusted, on linguini with asparagus, mushrooms and a Cajun Cabernet sauce.

MEDITERRANEAN PASTA

$18.99

Linguini with spinach, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, garlic, white wine, fresh herbs and olive oil. Topped with Kalamata olives and Parmesan cheese.

BLACKENED PASTA

$22.99

Your choice of blackened chicken, blackened shrimp, or chicken and shrimp on linguini with mushrooms, asparagus, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes in a Parmesan cream sauce.

FOUR CHEESE MAC 'N' CHEESE

$17.99

Cavatappi pasta, bacon and scallions.

ALFREDO PASTA

$17.99

SEAFOOD

SCOTTISH SALMON

$27.99

A 10 ounce filet, lightly seasoned and grilled with olive and lemon.

SAUTEED TILAPIA

$18.99

Topped with capers, sun-dried tomatoes and a white wine lemon sauce.

BLACKENED TILAPIA

$18.99

Served atop a bed of spinach

GULF FRIED SHRIMP

$19.99

Six jumbo shrimp, breaded and fried to a golden brown.

COCONUT SHRIMP

$20.99

Six fried jumbo coconut shrimp served with a sweet chili-mango dipping sauce.

CRAB CAKES

$29.99

Three fresh crab cakes served over a white wine cream sauce.

BEER BATTERED TILAPIA

$18.99

Our own beer batter, deep fried, served with your choice of potato.

CHICKEN

FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN

$18.99

1/2 Bone-In chicken. Try it dipped in our homemade BBQ sauce.

CHICKEN MONTERREY

$18.99

Charbroiled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, spinach and Monterrey Jack cheese.

PRAIRIE CHICKEN

$18.99

Charbroiled chicken breast topped with homemade BBQ sauce, mushrooms, bacon, and cheddar cheese.

MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN

$19.99

Sautéed chicken breast topped with spinach, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives and feta cheese.

CHICKEN BREAST DINNER

$22.99

Two 10 ounce chicken breasts prepared your choice of broasted, blackened, or grilled, or grilled and dipped in our homemade BBQ sauce.

CHICKEN FINGERS

$15.00

FROM THE BROASTER

BBQ BROASTED SANDWICH

$15.99

Your choice of broasted chicken breast or a boneless broasted pork chop dipped in our homemade BBQ sauce and topped with pepper jack cheese and lettuce on a toasted bun.

AMERICAN BROASTED SANDWICH

$15.99

Your choice of broasted chicken breast or a boneless broasted pork chop topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & raw onion on a toasted bun.

SOUTHWEST BROASTED SANDWICH

$15.99

Your choice of broasted chicken breast or a boneless broasted pork chop topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, guacamole & fire-roasted salsa on a toasted bun.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.99

A 10 ounce broasted chicken breast topped with spicy Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a toasted bun.

BURGERS

FIRESIDE BURGER

$15.99

A 10 ounce hand-packed ground sirloin, charbroiled and served with fries, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a toasted bun. Include choice of 2 toppings. Additional toppings .99 each extra.

FIRESIDE BELT BUSTER

$21.99

Two 10 ounce hand-packed ground sirloin Pattie, charbroiled and served with fries, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted bun. Include a choice of 2 toppings. Additional toppings .99 each extra.

PATTY MELT

$15.99

Our 10 ounce hand-packed ground sirloin on grilled marble-rye with American cheese and grilled onions.

SANDWICHES

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.99

10 ounce grilled chicken breast topped with bacon and cheddar cheese. Served on a toasted bun

SANTA FE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.99

10 ounce grilled chicken breast topped with Monterrey Jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun.

STEAK SANDWICH

$16.99

Open-faced 8 ounce sirloin served with mushrooms and onions sautéed in olive oil, served on grilled sourdough.

BEEF DIP

$15.99

Roast beef thinly sliced and topped with mozzarella cheese on grilled sourdough.

VEGGIE SANDWICH

$13.99

Grilled mushrooms, spinach, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts and mozzarella cheese served with walnut pesto on grilled sourdough.

TILAPIA SANDWICH

$14.99

Your choice of fried or blackened Tilapia with lettuce and tomatoes on a toasted bun with a side of dill tartar.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.99

A 10 ounce broasted chicken breast topped with spicy Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a toasted bun.

GRILLED CHEESE

$13.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS SIRLOIN

$11.99

KIDS RIBS

$11.99

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.99

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$8.99

KIDS FRIED SHRIMP

$9.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.99

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.99

KIDS MAC 'N' CHEESE

$8.99

KIDS PASTA

$8.99

KIDS SMOOTHIE

$2.25

KIDS SUNDAE

$2.25

SIDES

BAKED POTATO

$2.99

FRESH VEGETABLES

$2.99

FRIES

$2.99

FRUIT

$3.99

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$6.99

GRILLED ONIONS

$2.79

GUACAMOLE

$4.00+

LOADED BAKED POTATO

$3.99

LOADED SMASHED POTATO

$3.99

LOAF BREAD

$2.00

MAC 'N' CHEESE

$6.99

PINT DRESSING

$6.00

PLAIN ASPARAGUS

$4.99

SAUERKRAUT

$2.99

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$2.79

SAUTEED SPINACH & GARLIC

$3.99

SIDE BLEU CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE CHEDDAR CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE FETA CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE GOAT CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE PARMESAN CHEESE

$1.00

SMASHED POTATOES

$2.99

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$2.99

SWEET POTATO

$2.99

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.99

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRY & TRUFFLE

$5.99

BREAD PUDDING

$7.99

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$7.99

1/2 BROWNIE SUNDAE

$4.99

CARROT CAKE

$7.99

CHOCOLATE ERUPTION

$7.99

CHOCOLATE FUDGE CAKE

$7.99

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$7.99

DEEP DISH APPLE PIE

$7.99

ICE CREAM SUNDAE

$3.99

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

$7.99

PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE

$7.99

PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$7.99

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$4.99

SKILLET COOKIE

$7.99

TURTLE CHEESECAKE

$7.99Out of stock

1 SCOOP ICE CREAM

$2.99

2 SCOOPS ICE CREAM

$3.99

PRIME RIB WEDNESDAY

8oz PRIME RIB

$22.99

12oz PRIME RIB

$29.99

16oz PRIME RIB

$37.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Steaks, Chops, Pasta, Ribs, Sandwiches, Burgers, Salads. There's something for everyone!

Location

49 Sugar Lane, Sugar Grove, IL 60554

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

SYRUP (Aurora)
orange starNo Reviews
1961 West Galena Road Aurora, IL 60506
View restaurantnext
Ta Canijo - Yorkville - 4100 North Bridge Street
orange starNo Reviews
4100 North Bridge Street Yorkville, IL 60560
View restaurantnext
Spartan Ale House - Aurora
orange starNo Reviews
1032 Prairie Street Aurora, IL 60506
View restaurantnext
Gray's Mill Estate - 211 North River Street
orange starNo Reviews
211 North River Street Montgomery, IL 60538
View restaurantnext
Nunu Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1109 Ritter Street North Aurora, IL 60542
View restaurantnext
Pig Dog Pub
orange star4.3 • 759
1250 S Broadway Montgomery, IL 60538
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Sugar Grove
Oswego
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Geneva
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
West Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Naperville
review star
Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston