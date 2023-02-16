- Home
- /
- Sugar Grove
- /
- Fireside Grille -
Fireside Grille
No reviews yet
49 Sugar Lane
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
DINNER MENU
CHEF'S RECOMMENDATIONS
APPETIZERS
SAGANAKI
Imported Greek Kasseri cheese flamed with brandy and finished with lemon
CRAB CAKES
Two fresh crab cakes served over a white wine cream sauce.
COCONUT SHRIMP
Six fried jumbo coconut shrimp served with a sweet chili mango dipping sauce.
FIRESIDE ONION PETALS
Lightly battered and seasoned onion petals, served with Fireside sauce.
FIRESIDE NACHOS
Yellow tortilla chips with melted cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, fresh tomatoes, guacamole, onions, black olives and jalapeños.
BONE-IN WINGS
Crispy wings served either plain or tossed in your choice of BBQ or Buffalo sauce, served with cool crisp celery and homemade bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
BONELESS WINGS
10 ounces of boneless wings served either plain or tossed in your choice of BBQ or Buffalo sauce, served with cool crisp celery and homemade bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
ASIAGO CHEESE SPREAD
A delicious blend of creamy Asiago cheese, spinach, artichokes and sound-dried tomatoes, served with toasted garlic rounds.
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Served with roasted garlic tomato herb sauce.
CHICKEN FINGERS
Served plain, BBQ or Buffalo with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
CHICKEN FINGERS & MOZZARELLA STICKS COMBO
Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
Six jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce.
SHRIMP DEJONGHE
Six number shrimp served with garlic butter, baked to perfections.
FRIED CALAMARI
Lightly dusted with seasoned four and deep fried; served with cocktail sauce.
BLACK & BLEU STEAK BITES
Blackened steak medallions, bleu cheese crusted, with a Cajun Cabernet sauce.
BUFFALO SHRIMP
Six lightly battered shrimp dipped in Buffalo sauce; topped with crumbled bleu cheese.
LOADED FRIES
Crispy fries topped with melted cheese and crumbled bacon.
SMOKED WINGS
SOUPS & SALADS
SOUP OF THE DAY
Wisconsin Cheddar Ale
BAKED FRENCH ONION
HOMEMADE CHILI
GREEK SALAD
A tossed salad with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions served Mediterranean Feta dressing.
BUFFALO SALAD
Crispy chicken breast or shrimp with spicy Buffalo sauce, mixed greens tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, crumbled bleu cheese and your choice of dressing.
STEAKHOUSE SALAD
Seasoned and seared sirloin atop a hearty portion of mixed green, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, walnuts, crumbled bleu cheese and your choice of dressing.
CAESAR SALAD
Crisp romaine, croutons, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.
GARDEN SALAD
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, croutons and your choice of dressing.
STEAK BITE SALAD
WALNUT SALAD
Broiled chicken breast, shrimp, or salmon served atop fresh baby spinach, tossed with walnuts, golden raisins, dried cherries, tomatoes and cucumbers served with honey mustard vinaigrette.
SIDE HOUSE SALAD
SIDE CAESAR SALAD
SIDE GREEK SALAD
HOUSE FAVORITES
1/2 RACK BBQ RIBS
Dry-rubbed and slow roasted baby back ribs, basted in our homemade BBQ sauce.
FULL RACK BBQ RIBS
Dry-rubbed and slow roasted baby back ribs, basted in our homemade BBQ sauce.
BROASTED PORK CHOPS
Two 10 ounce butterflied boneless chops, lightly dusted and broasted, served plain or dipped in our honey BBQ sauce.
CHAR-GRILLED PORK CHOPS
Two 10 ounce center cut pork chops.
FIRESIDE BBQ MEATLOAF
Grilled meatloaf topped with our homemade BBQ sauce.
FIRESIDE FRENCH ONION MEATLOAF
Grilled meatloaf topped with our smashed potatoes and drenched in French Onion soup.
LAMB CHOPS
Four 4 ounce Colorado-raised, charbroiled chops. Marinated in garlic, fresh herbs and olive oil.
PICK 2 - CREATE YOUR OWN FEAST
Create your own feast by choosing two options. Entree comes with your choice of potato, fresh vegetables and soup or salad.
PICK 3 - CREATE YOUR OWN FEAST
Create your own feast by choosing three options. Entree comes with your choice of potato, fresh vegetables and soup or salad.
STEAKS
PASTA
PASTA DIABLO
Your choice of chicken, shrimp or chicken and shrimp, Italian sausage, fresh basil, garlic, and red pepper flakes tossed in linguini with marinara, topped with Asiago cheese.
CAJUN PASTA
Your choice of chicken, shrimp, or chicken and shrimp with cavatappi pasta, roasted red peppers, broccoli and tomatoes in a Cajun cream sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese.
STEAKHOUSE PASTA
Seasoned and seared sirloin atop cavatappi pasta with mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli and bleu cheese Alfredo sauce.
STEAK BITE PASTA
Blackened steak medallions, bleu cheese crusted, on linguini with asparagus, mushrooms and a Cajun Cabernet sauce.
MEDITERRANEAN PASTA
Linguini with spinach, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, garlic, white wine, fresh herbs and olive oil. Topped with Kalamata olives and Parmesan cheese.
BLACKENED PASTA
Your choice of blackened chicken, blackened shrimp, or chicken and shrimp on linguini with mushrooms, asparagus, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes in a Parmesan cream sauce.
FOUR CHEESE MAC 'N' CHEESE
Cavatappi pasta, bacon and scallions.
ALFREDO PASTA
SEAFOOD
SCOTTISH SALMON
A 10 ounce filet, lightly seasoned and grilled with olive and lemon.
SAUTEED TILAPIA
Topped with capers, sun-dried tomatoes and a white wine lemon sauce.
BLACKENED TILAPIA
Served atop a bed of spinach
GULF FRIED SHRIMP
Six jumbo shrimp, breaded and fried to a golden brown.
COCONUT SHRIMP
Six fried jumbo coconut shrimp served with a sweet chili-mango dipping sauce.
CRAB CAKES
Three fresh crab cakes served over a white wine cream sauce.
BEER BATTERED TILAPIA
Our own beer batter, deep fried, served with your choice of potato.
CHICKEN
FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN
1/2 Bone-In chicken. Try it dipped in our homemade BBQ sauce.
CHICKEN MONTERREY
Charbroiled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, spinach and Monterrey Jack cheese.
PRAIRIE CHICKEN
Charbroiled chicken breast topped with homemade BBQ sauce, mushrooms, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN
Sautéed chicken breast topped with spinach, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives and feta cheese.
CHICKEN BREAST DINNER
Two 10 ounce chicken breasts prepared your choice of broasted, blackened, or grilled, or grilled and dipped in our homemade BBQ sauce.
CHICKEN FINGERS
FROM THE BROASTER
BBQ BROASTED SANDWICH
Your choice of broasted chicken breast or a boneless broasted pork chop dipped in our homemade BBQ sauce and topped with pepper jack cheese and lettuce on a toasted bun.
AMERICAN BROASTED SANDWICH
Your choice of broasted chicken breast or a boneless broasted pork chop topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & raw onion on a toasted bun.
SOUTHWEST BROASTED SANDWICH
Your choice of broasted chicken breast or a boneless broasted pork chop topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, guacamole & fire-roasted salsa on a toasted bun.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
A 10 ounce broasted chicken breast topped with spicy Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a toasted bun.
BURGERS
FIRESIDE BURGER
A 10 ounce hand-packed ground sirloin, charbroiled and served with fries, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a toasted bun. Include choice of 2 toppings. Additional toppings .99 each extra.
FIRESIDE BELT BUSTER
Two 10 ounce hand-packed ground sirloin Pattie, charbroiled and served with fries, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted bun. Include a choice of 2 toppings. Additional toppings .99 each extra.
PATTY MELT
Our 10 ounce hand-packed ground sirloin on grilled marble-rye with American cheese and grilled onions.
SANDWICHES
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
10 ounce grilled chicken breast topped with bacon and cheddar cheese. Served on a toasted bun
SANTA FE CHICKEN SANDWICH
10 ounce grilled chicken breast topped with Monterrey Jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun.
STEAK SANDWICH
Open-faced 8 ounce sirloin served with mushrooms and onions sautéed in olive oil, served on grilled sourdough.
BEEF DIP
Roast beef thinly sliced and topped with mozzarella cheese on grilled sourdough.
VEGGIE SANDWICH
Grilled mushrooms, spinach, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts and mozzarella cheese served with walnut pesto on grilled sourdough.
TILAPIA SANDWICH
Your choice of fried or blackened Tilapia with lettuce and tomatoes on a toasted bun with a side of dill tartar.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
A 10 ounce broasted chicken breast topped with spicy Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a toasted bun.
GRILLED CHEESE
KIDS MENU
SIDES
BAKED POTATO
FRESH VEGETABLES
FRIES
FRUIT
GRILLED ASPARAGUS
GRILLED ONIONS
GUACAMOLE
LOADED BAKED POTATO
LOADED SMASHED POTATO
LOAF BREAD
MAC 'N' CHEESE
PINT DRESSING
PLAIN ASPARAGUS
SAUERKRAUT
SAUTEED MUSHROOMS
SAUTEED SPINACH & GARLIC
SIDE BLEU CHEESE
SIDE CHEDDAR CHEESE
SIDE FETA CHEESE
SIDE GOAT CHEESE
SIDE PARMESAN CHEESE
SMASHED POTATOES
STEAMED BROCCOLI
SWEET POTATO
SWEET POTATO FRIES
DESSERTS
CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRY & TRUFFLE
BREAD PUDDING
BROWNIE SUNDAE
1/2 BROWNIE SUNDAE
CARROT CAKE
CHOCOLATE ERUPTION
CHOCOLATE FUDGE CAKE
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE
DEEP DISH APPLE PIE
ICE CREAM SUNDAE
NEW YORK CHEESECAKE
PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE
PEANUT BUTTER PIE
ROOT BEER FLOAT
SKILLET COOKIE
TURTLE CHEESECAKE
1 SCOOP ICE CREAM
2 SCOOPS ICE CREAM
PRIME RIB WEDNESDAY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Steaks, Chops, Pasta, Ribs, Sandwiches, Burgers, Salads. There's something for everyone!
49 Sugar Lane, Sugar Grove, IL 60554