- Home
- /
- The Colony
- /
- Fireside Surf
Fireside Surf
5772 Grandscape Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Shareables
- Brussels & Shishitos
Crispy brussels & blistered shishito peppers, pickled fresnos, lemon pepper, lemon garlic butter, sea salt, lemon zest$8.00
- Crispy Coconut Shrimp
Coconut breaded jumbo shrimp, lime zest, charred lime, parsley, sweet Thai chili sauce$17.00
- Fig & Mushroom Flatbread
Chimichurri, fontina cheese, fresh figs, wild mushrooms, pickled onions, charred baby bell peppers, herbed goat cheese, wild arugula, roasted garlic cloves, blistered naan$11.00
- Fireside Slider Tower
Australian wagyu beef, crisp pickles, sambal chili aioli, smoked Gouda cheese, caramelized maui onions, bibb, and King's Hawaiin slider buns$16.00
- Golden Beet Hummus
Olive oil, feta cheese, toasted sesame seeds, micro greens. Blistered naan bread & fresh garden veggies$11.00
- Mediterranean Cauliflower
Crispy coated turmeric florets, harissa butter, chimichurri, tzatziki, pomegranates, gremolata$9.00
- Yellow Fin Ceviche
Hawaiian tuna, togarashi-ginger vinaigrette, lime & blood orange segments, avocado, chives, breakfast radish, charred shishito peppers, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cilantro, crispy wontons$20.00
- Fire Spiced Elote$14.00
Handhelds
- Ahi Tuna Burger
Hand formed with fresh herbs, seared rare, togarashi, wasabi aioli, watercress, pickled red onions, grilled pineapple, coconut amino-brown sugar glaze, whole grain bun$23.00
- Avocado & Falafel Wrap
Avocado smash, house falafel, feta, tzatziki, pickled red onions, cucumber, charred baby bell peppers, watercress, heirloom cherry tomatoes, warm tomato wrap$12.00
- Maui Wowie Chicken
Herb grilled chicken breast, fontina cheese, lemon aioli, lemon dressed arugula, heirloom tomato, caramelized maui onions, sesame brioche bun$16.00
- The Burger
Australian wagyu, smoked gouda, harissa aioli, bibb, heirloom tomato, red onion, crisp pickles, thick cut peppered bacon, sesame brioche bun$17.00
- Aussie Fish Tacos
Citrus marinated barramundi, tangy napa slaw, dragon fruit-pineapple pico, cilantro- lime crema, micro greens, corn tortillas, house charred tomato salsa$15.00
- Broken Arrow Venison Tacos
Grilled venison tenderloin, chimichurri, avocado smash, wild arugula, pickled onions & fresnos, herbed goat cheese, micro greens, corn tortillas$17.00
All Day/Everyday Brunch
- Avocado & Egg Brunch Bagel
Everything bagel, lemon aioli, lemon dressed arugula, sliced avocado, heirloom tomato, sunny side up local free-range egg, alfalfa sprouts$13.00
- Surfside Playa Bowl
Blended acai berry, banana, blueberries, & coconut milk; chia seeds, toasted coconut, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, bananas, pepita-pecan maple clusters$11.00
- Big Kahuna Breakfast Burrito
Local free-range scrambled eggs, chives, peppered bacon, avocado smash, smoked gouda cheese, blistered baby bell peppers, fresh cilantro, warm tomato wrap, house charred tomato salsa$12.00
- Duck Duck Bacon Brekky Burger
Australian wagyu, fontina cheese, sambal chili aioli, bibb, heirloom tomato, pickled red onions, duck bacon, sunny side up duck egg, sesame brioche bun$17.00
Bowls
- Chicken Macadamia
Herb grilled chicken tenders, greens, pineapple, blood orange, toasted macadamia nuts, pomegranates, herbed goat cheese, honey-lemon vinaigrette$16.00
- Tropical Tuna
Hawaiian ahi tuna, cucumbers, yellow & red watermelon, dragon fruit, mango, pickled red onion, avocado, toasted coconut, pickled fresnos, chives, champagne-shallot vinaigrette$27.00
- Turmeric Chicken Kabob
Harissa butter marinated chicken tenders, spiced cauliflower rice, blistered baby bell peppers, toasted cashews, watercress, basil, gremolata, charred lemon, honey-lemon vinaigrette$14.00
- Vegan Buddha
Chilled rice noodles, breakfast radish, cucumber, red cabbage slaw, charred shishito peppers, pickled fresnos, marinated chickpeas, mint, garden herbs, avocado, dragon fruit, roasted golden beets, toasted sesame seeds, togarashi-ginger vinaigrette. *Availa$17.00
- Steak & Zoodle
Herb grilled flat iron, greens, fresh figs, feta, zucchini & golden beet 'noodles', pepitas, dried cherries, pickled red onions, tri-color carrot ribbons, champagne-shallot vinaigrette$20.00
Desserts
- Dole Whip'Sundae
Caramelized pineapple, dairy free pineapple dole whip, toasted coconut, torched oversized marshmallows, macerated berries, mint$9.00
- Hawaiian Shaved Ice
Coconut milk ice cream, pineapple, strawberry, cherry, & guava syrups, honey, toasted coconut flakes$6.00
- Chocolate Chip Macadamia Nut Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches
Gluten free house made cookies sandwiched with coconut milk ice cream$9.00
Little Surf Shredders
- Cheeseburger Sliders
Wagyu beef patties, pickle, fontina cheese, kings Hawaiian slider buns$9.00
- Grilled Chicken Sliders
Grilled chicken tenders, pickle, kings Hawaiian slider buns$9.00
- Cheesy Flatbread
Crisp naan, tomato sauce, fontina cheese$9.00
- Grilled Chicken Tenders
Ranch dressing$9.00
- Crispy Coconut Shrimp*
Sweet thai chili sauce$9.00
Retail
Merch
- O'Neil Sonoma - S/M$35.00
- O'Neil Sonoma - L/XL$35.00
- Love Tank - Black 2$38.00
- Love Tank - Black 4$38.00
- Love Tank - Black 6$38.00
- Love Tank - Black 8$38.00
- Love Tank - Black 10$38.00
- Love Tank - White 2$38.00
- Love Tank - White 4$38.00
- Love Tank - White 6$38.00
- Love Tank - White 8$38.00
- Love Tank - White 10$38.00
- Scuba Half Zip - XS/S$118.00
- Scuba Half Zip - M/L$118.00
- Scuba Half Zip - XL/XXL$118.00
- Longline Bra - 4$58.00
- Longline Bra - 6$58.00
- Longline Bra - 8$58.00
- Longline Bra - 10$58.00
- Longline Bra - 12$58.00
- Hotty Hot 4" - 4$68.00
- Hotty Hot 4" - 6$68.00
- Hotty Hot 4" - 8$68.00
- Hotty Hot 4" - 10$68.00
- Hotty Hot 4" - 12$68.00
- Wunder Train 6" - 2$64.00
- Wunder Train 6" - 4$64.00
- Wunder Train 6" - 8$64.00
- Wunder Train 6" - 10$64.00
- Wunder Train 6" - 12$64.00
- Pace Breaker 5" - Navy S$78.00
- Pace Breaker 5" - Navy L$78.00
- Pace Breaker 5" - Navy XL$78.00
- Pace Breaker 5" - Navy XXL$78.00
- Pace Breaker 5" - Black S$78.00
- Pace Breaker 5" - Black L$78.00
- Pace Breaker 5" - Black XL$78.00
- Pace Breaker 5" - Black XXL$78.00
- License to Train 7" - S$88.00
- License to Train 7" - M$88.00
- License to Train 7" - L$88.00
- Align Dress - 4$148.00
- Align Dress - 6$148.00
- Define Hooded Jacket - Navy 6$128.00
- Define Hooded Jacket - Black 4$128.00
- Metal Vent S/S - Gray S$78.00
- Metal Vent S/S - Gray M$78.00
- Metal Vent S/S - Gray L$78.00
- Metal Vent S/S - Gray XL$78.00
- Metal Vent S/S - Gray XXL$78.00
- Metal Vent S/S - Navy S$78.00
- Metal Vent S/S - Navy M$78.00
- Metal Vent S/S - Navy L$78.00
- Metal Vent S/S - Navy XL$78.00
- Metal Vent S/S - Navy XXL$78.00
- Zeroed In S/S - Blue S$48.00
- Zeroed In S/S - Blue M$48.00
- Zeroed In S/S - Blue L$48.00
- Zeroed In S/S - Blue XL$48.00
- Zeroed In S/S - Blue XXL$48.00
- Zeroed In S/S - Gray S$48.00
- Zeroed In S/S - Gray M$48.00
- Zeroed In S/S - Gray L$48.00
- Zeroed In S/S - Gray XXL$48.00
- License To Train Hoodie - S$118.00
- License To Train Hoodie - M$118.00
- License To Train Hoodie - XL$118.00
- City Sweat - M$128.00
- City Sweat - L$128.00
- City Sweat - XL$128.00
- City Sweat - XXL$128.00
- Hip Pack - Luau$46.00
- Small Pouch - Luau$34.00
- Small Pouch - Tropics Starburst$34.00
- Small Pouch - Monstera Seaweed$34.00
- Small Pouch - Day Palms Rose Gold$34.00
- Small Pouch - Monstera White on Black$34.00
- Small Pouch - Lehua Crimson$34.00
- Small Pouch - Seaside White on Lemu$34.00
- Small Pouch - Monstera Dawn$34.00
- Mid Pouch - Luau$44.00
- Mid Pouch - Tropics Starburst$44.00
- Mid Pouch - Monstera Seaweed$44.00
- Mid Pouch - Day Palms Rose Gold$44.00
- Max Pouch - Luau$48.00
- Max Pouch - Monstera Seaweed$48.00
- Day Tripper Tote - Monstera Dawn$72.00
- Day Tripper Tote - Luau$72.00
- Day Tripper Tote - Tropics Starburst$72.00
- Day Tripper Tote - Monstera Seaweed$72.00
- Day Tripper Tote - Day Palms Rose Gold$72.00
- Day Tripper Tote - Monstera White on Black$72.00
- Day Tripper Tote - Lehua Crimson$72.00
- Gerry Lopez Surfboards - River Boat 4'10"$476.50
- Hubboards - Houston Arrow 37$200.00
- Hubboards - Houston Arrow 40$200.00
- Hubboards - Houston Arrow 41$200.00
- Xcel Axis Men's Springsuit - M$189.00
- Xcel Axis Men's Springsuit - L$189.00
- Xcel Axis Men's Springsuit - XL$189.00
- Xcel Axis Women's Springsuit - 8$189.00
- Xcel Axis Women's Springsuit - 10$189.00
- Xcel Axis Women's Springsuit - 12$189.00
- Xcel Axis Women's Springsuit - 14$189.00
- Xcel Axis Women's Springsuit - 16$189.00
- FCS II Carver Neo Glass Eco Tri Fin - Medium$95.00
- FCS II Carver Neo Glass Eco Tri Fin - Large$95.00
- Fireside Adjustable Hat$35.00
- Surf & Turf Havasu Boyd$35.00
- Surf & Turf Telles Press$35.00
- Mission Towel$25.00
- Surfer Towel$49.00
- Maui Vera Sunscreen$15.00
- Maui Vera After Sun$15.00
- Butter Balm$5.00
- Simba Helmet$150.00
- Basecoat Wax
Famous$4.75
- Tropical Wax
Famous$4.75
- Rip Clip$21.95
- Everywhere Bag$38.00
- Wax Comb
Famous$3.00
- FCS Julian Wilson Traction$58.00
- Gorilla Grip Warp Traction$40.00
- Gorilla Grip Warp Mid Deck Traction
- FCS Leash 7ft$45.00
- 4'10" Yaku$337.00
Apparel
- Fireside Jersey - Ladie's XS Black S/S$27.00
- Fireside Jersey - Ladie's XS Black L/S$27.00
- Fireside Jersey - Ladie's XS White L/S$27.00
- Fireside Jersey - Ladie's XS Gray L/S$27.00
- Fireside Jersey - Ladie's S Black L/S$27.00
- Fireside Jersey - Ladie's S White L/S$27.00
- Fireside Jersey - XS Black L/S$27.00
- Fireside Jersey - S Black L/S$27.00
- Fireside Jersey - XL Black L/S$27.00
- Fireside Jersey - 3XL Black S/S$27.00
- Fireside Jersey - 3XL Black L/S$27.00
- Fireside Jersey - 4XL Black L/S$27.00
- Fireside Jersey - XS White L/S$27.00
- Fireside Jersey - S White L/S$27.00
- Fireside Jersey - XL White L/S$27.00
- Fireside Jersey - 2XL White L/S$27.00
- Fireside Jersey - 3XL White L/S$27.00
- Fireside Jersey - 4XL White L/S$27.00
NA Beverages
- Coke$2.50
- Coke Zero$2.50
- 7Up$2.50
- Dr. Pepper$2.50
- Dr. Pepper Zero$2.50
- Big Red$2.50
- Hawaiian Punch$2.50
- Tonic$2.50
- Soda$2.50
- Pineapple Juice$2.50
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Cranberry Juice$2.50
- Lemonade$4.50
- Sparkling Water Rambler$5.00
- Sparkling Water Lemon Lime Rambler$5.00
- RedBull$4.00
- RedBull Sugar Free$4.00
- Shaka Pineapple Mint$5.00
- Shaka Lemon Rose$5.00
- Shaka Mango Hibiscus$5.00
- Shaka Guava Ginger$5.00
- LMNT Mango Chili$2.00
- LMNT Citrus Salt$2.00
- LMNT Grapefruit$2.00
- LMNT Raspberry Salt$2.00
- Employee Red Bull$2.00
- Employee Red Bul SF$2.00
- Iced Tea$3.50
Cabana Rental
Cabana Fee
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5772 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, TX 75056