Firestone Walker Taproom - Buellton

12oz-----Mezca-Limon Bottle

$10.99

12oz Bottle - Mezcal & Orange Bitters Barrel-Aged Ale - 13.5% ABV - Many years ago, a friend from Mexico introduced our Barrel Program Manager Eric Ponce to the wonders of the Mezcalita cocktail. So it was a dream come true when Eric managed to procure barrels from an array of Oaxaca-based mezcal producers, all with the intent of crafting this Mezcalita-inspired beer. Echoing the traditional Mezcalita recipe, the specialty base beer was brewed with agave, chile peppers and sea salt. It was then aged in the mezcal barrels with a complement matured in orange bitters barrels, all finished with a touch of lime zest. The result is a fascinatingly flavorful beer that offers an authentic Mezcalita sipping experience.