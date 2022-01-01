Firestone Walker Taproom - Buellton
620 McMurray Road, Buellton, CA, USA 620 McMurray Rd
Buellton, CA 93427
Starters
Ahi Poke Nachos
Rare Sushi Grade, wonton chips, jalapeño slaw, spicy soy, wasabi aioli, toasted sesame seeds, avocado, green onion, micro greens
Basket of Garlic Parmesan Fries
Basket of fries, garlic, parmesan, sriracha aioli
Comfort Mac-N-Cheese
Four-cheese sauce, toasted garlic breadcrumbs
Drunken Shrimp
805 Cerveza, lemon, garlic, butter, red chili flakes, ciabatta **Suggested beer pairing: 805 Cerveza
Propagator Pretzel
Rockenwagner German twist, choose TWO of three sauces - Merlin mustard, four-cheese, or caramel
Spicy Beer Cheese Croquettes
Red peppers, jalapeño, 805 Cerveza, four-cheese sauce, bacon, panko, choice of sriracha aioli OR ranch
Sweet Smoky Brussels Sprouts
Basalmic reduction, smoked tomatoes
Taproom Wings - 16 Piece
16 piece wings, choice of wings, choice of TWO dips, carrots
Taproom Wings - 8 Piece
8 piece wings, choice of wings, dip of choice, carrots
Side Bear Fries
Skinny fries
Side Lion Fries
Steak fries
Side House-made Chips
Potato chips
Salads
805 Side Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, citrus vinaigrette
Ahi Veggie Bowl
Seared ahi, barley, cauliflower rice, lacinato kale, broccolini, edamame, grape tomatoes, red onion, crispy garlic, avocado oil, spicy soy, sesame & chia seeds **Suggested Beer Pairing: Mind Haze
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, house-made croutons, scratch caesar dressing
S.O.B. - South of the Border Salad
Firestone salad mix, black beans, roasted corn, drunken chicken, tomatoes, cheddar, queso fresco, spicy tortilla strips, ninja radish, avocado, cilantro jalapeño dressing
Burgers & Sandwiches
The Bear's Burger
Angus beef patty, sharp cheddar, smoked tomatoes, caramelized onion, iceberg lettuce, rosemary aioli, potato bun
Brewhouse Burger
Angus beef patty, gruyere, carmelized onions, horseradish aioli, arugula, potato bun
Central Coast Burger
Two smashed patties, cheddar, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, house sauce, potato bun
Hot Fried Chicken
Crystal hot sauce aioli, jalapeño slaw, pickle, hot honey, sesame seed brioche bun
Tri Tip Sando
Gruyere, caramelized onion, arugula, rosemary aioli, artisan roll, fresh roasted salsa
Venice Beach Beyond Burger
Beyond meat patty, roasted tomato hummus, arugula, tomato, basil pesto, Rockenwagner vegan brioche bun
Firestone Favorite
Tacos
Cerveza Fish Tacos
3 Tacos | Baja-Style, Cerveza-Battered Icelandic Cod | Jalapeno Slaw | Chipotle Crema | Aji Verde | Micro Cilantro | Corn Tortilla | Chips & Salsa
Chicken Tinga Tacos
3 Tacos | Shredded Beer-Braised Chicken | Queso Fresco | Shredded Lettuce | Cilantro | Pico De Gallo | Crispy Corn Tortilla | Fresh Grilled Salsa | Chips & Salsa
Carne Asada Tacos
3 Tacos | Pickled Habanero & Onion | Salsa Verde | Micro Cilantro
Pizzas
Just Cheese
Marinara, mozzarella
Classic Pepperoni
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni
The Brewmaster
Smoked tomato, burrata, fresh mozzarella, marinara, garlic, thyme, micro basil
Rustica Carne
Spicy chorizo sausage, roasted tri-tip, pepperoni, marinara, mozzarella, oregano
Spicy Italian
Soppressata, calabrian chiles, fresh mozzarella, red onions, fresh oregano leaves, calabrian hot honey
Kids Menu
Desserts
Blueberry Streusel
Rockenwagner fresh baked streusel, vanilla ice cream
Chocolate Fudge Brownie
Rockenwagner fresh baked vegan brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate ganache, *Vegan without ice cream and chocolate ganache
Mud Pie
Oreo® cookie crust, coffee ice cream, chocolate ganache, crushed peanuts, whipped cream
Crowlers 32oz
32oz-----805 Cerveza Crowler
32oz Crowler - Beer with Lime - 4.5% ABV - An easy-drinking beer brewed with the perfect amount of lime. For a life well-lived across any border.
32oz-----805 Crowler
32oz Crowler - Blonde Ale - 4.7% ABV - A light, refreshing blonde ale crafted for the California lifestyle. Subtle malt sweetness is balanced by a touch of hops, creating a versatile beer with a clean finish.
32oz-----Cal Poly Gold Crowler
32oz Crowler - Pale Lager - 4.7% ABV - Firestone Walker employs many Cal Poly Alumni and are proud to call the Central Coast home. Cal Poly Gold is a carefully crafted Lager brewed in collaboration with Cal Poly and our alumni here in Paso. It’s a easy drinking, crisp lager perfect for cheering on our Mustangs!
32oz-----CS Beer: Mango Crowler
32oz Crowler - Mango Hefeweizen - 5.4% ABV - We squeezed real mango into our classic Hefeweizen, creating a ridiculously refreshing beer. Crisp Hefeweizen style with fresh mango fruit flavors and a bright, juicy finish.
32oz-----DBA Crowler
32oz Crowler - British Pale Ale - 5% ABV - Barrel-fermented batches fro our patented Firestone Union blended with stainless steel fermented beer. Biscuity toasted malt aroma with hints of oak and vanilla, a smooth malty middle and ribbons of caramel, English toffee and toasted oak.
32oz-----Hopnosis Crowler
32oz Crowler - West Coast IPA - 6.7% ABV - The Hop Ontology Project is our exploration of the ephemeral nature of the modern IPA. Hopnosis is a crisp West Coast IPA double dry-hopped with some of our favorite modern hop varieties from the USA and New Zealand.
32oz-----Mind Haze Crowler
32oz Crowler - Hazy IPA - 6.2% ABV - Born of extensive experimentation, a hazy IPA done the Firestone way. It breaks the mold with a luscious texture and explosive tropical hoppiness. Pioneered at The Propagator R&D Brewhouse requiring numerous tests batches to find just the right balance of juiciness, haziness ad natural stability.
32oz-----Union Jack Crowler
32oz Crowler - West Coast IPA - 7% ABV - Exceptional dry hop character features stunning pineapple, citrus and piney aroma accompanied by honey-like malt aromatics. Double dry hopping brings bold grapefruit, tangerine and citrus flavors contrasted by pale malt sweetness for balance.
32oz-----Up Up & Down Down Crowler
32oz Crowler - Double Coffee Brown Ale - 8.3% ABV - Malt-forward brown ale featuring a blend of Simpsons malts from the UK and infused with freshly roasted Guatemalan single-origin coffee from Alana’s Coffee Roasters in Mar Vista. A seamless integration of toffee, chocolate cookie, and caramel flavors from both malt and coffee.
32oz-----Agrestic Crowler
32oz Crowler - American Wild Red Ale - 6.1% ABV - An American Wild Ale with earthy funk, quenching acidity & complex flavor with an American Oak character.
32oz-----Big Mood Crowler
32oz Crowler - American Wild Ale - 8.1% ABV - A new wild child in collaboration with Sante Adairius Rustic Ale’s, co-fermented with Blenheim apricots grown in Hollister CA, along with Santa Ynez Valley Chenin Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay grapes. A beer that blazes its own trail with luscious stone fruit flavors and elegant vinous maturity. Reminiscent of an apricot mimosa, the wine hybrid side of this beer is dry and refined in flavor and then mingles with ripe apricot to finish with amazing balance.
32oz-----Bretta Blanc Crowler
32oz Crowler - Beer-Wine Hybrid - 8.6% ABV - A Champagne-like beer/wine hybrid fermented with white wine grapes from David Walker’s family vineyard. It exudes essences of both Sauvignon Blanc and Chenin Blanc, including racy tropical aromas with notes of honeysuckle and honeydew melon. Deliciously effervescent.
32oz-----Champs de Fraises Crowler
32oz Crowler - Wild Ale fermented with Strawberries - 5% ABV - A generous dose of strawberries were allowed a tertiary fermentation with a wheat based beer. A fresh sweet strawberry perfume gives way to earthy funk, bracing acidity & malt undertones with a lively carbonation & underlying oak tannins.
32oz-----Feral Vinifera #4 Crowler
32oz Crowler - Wild Ale Fermented with Grapes - 9.8% ABV - Feral Vinifera is our Foray into a new and exciting adventure in the Santa Ynez Valley that expresses our collaborative effort with local grape growers and winemakers. We have carefully fermented, matured and blended this beer with our friend Andrew Murray, the proprietor and winemaker at Andrew Murray Winery. The resulting cuvée and partnership of Sauvignon Blanc, Chenin Blanc, Viognier, and Chardonnay grape/beer fermentation bends the mind and senses. Dried apricots, guava, and vanilla mingle with Meyer lemon and roses. A funky, savory yeast bouquet lays down a firm foundation. A flinty minerality and oaky tannic depth add to body and structure that mingle with a soft-finishing acidity and fruity esters carrying assertive vinous perfume.
32oz-----Frieky Bones Crowler
32oz Crowler - Wild Ale Fermented with Cherries - 6.3% ABV - We began by building our original cherry beer, Krieky Bones, we added more than double the Montmorency Cherries to Frieky Bones to create an undeniable Fruit-tastic experience.
32oz-----Cocoanut Parabola 2020 Crowler
32oz Crowler - Bourbon Barrel Aged Russian Imperial Stout with cocoa and coconut - 14% ABV - Aged for over a year in retired bourbon barrels.The 2020 vintage is the 1st and likely the last of the Rare Parabola variant. This beer is righteously dark and thick, with flavors of chocolate, coconut, charred oak, vanilla, cherry, tobacco and coffee.
32oz-----Velvet Merkin 18' Crowler
32oz Crowler - Bourbon Barrel aged Stout - 7.8% ABV - Milk Stout aged in retired borbon barrels which creates rich milk chocolate, bourbon & espresso flavors with aromas of vanilla, toasted oak & mocha
6 Pack Bottles
12oz/6---805 Bottles
12oz/6 Pack Bottle - Blonde Ale - 4.7% ABV - A light, refreshing blonde ale crafted for the California lifestyle. Subtle malt sweetness is balanced by a touch of hops, creating a versatile beer with a clean finish.
12oz/6---805 Cerveza Bottles
12oz/6 Pack Bottle - Beer with Lime - 4.5% ABV - An easy-drinking beer brewed with the perfect amount of lime. For a life well-lived across any border.
12oz/6---DBA Bottles
12oz/6 Pack Bottle - British Pale Ale - 5% ABV - Barrel-fermented batches fro our patented Firestone Union blended with stainless steel fermented beer. Biscuity toasted malt aroma with hints of oak and vanilla, a smooth malty middle and ribbons of caramel, English toffee and toasted oak.
12oz/6---Union Jack Bottles
12oz/6 Pack Bottle - West Coast IPA - 7% ABV - Exceptional dry hop character features stunning pineapple, citrus and piney aroma accompanied by honey-like malt aromatics. Double dry hopping brings bold grapefruit, tangerine and citrus flavors contrasted by pale malt sweetness for balance.
12 Pack Bottles
Vintage Barrel Aged Beer
12oz-----Anniversary 25 Bottle
12oz Bottle - Blended Barrel Aged Strong Ale - 11.5% ABV - Our annual anniversary ale, blended with the help of local Paso Robles winemakers and new for 2021 help from a few of our Brewer’s Collective Beer Club Members! Components: 41% Autumn Parabola, 28% Tequila Barrel Velvet Merkin, 13% Brandy Barrel Barley Wine, 10% Stickee Monkee, 8% Whiskey Barrel Wheat Wine
12oz-----Anniversary 26 Bottle
12oz Bottle - Blended Barrel Aged Ale - 11% ABV - Our most anticipated Vintage Series release returns with a show stopping blend of six barrel-aged beers, created with the help of local winemakers to produce a masterwork of flavor. In addition to iconic Anniversary Ale components such as Parabola, Bravo, Helldorado and Velvet Merkin, XXVI also incorporates newer elements such as Whiskey Barrel Wheat Wine and Heavy Things to attain its own distinct character. The result is an impossibly complex blend loaded with bourbon-accented flavors of milk chocolate, vanilla, coffee, and butterscotch.
12oz-----Autumn Parabola Bottle
12oz Bottle - Russian Imperial Stout aged in Bourbon & Wheat Whiskey Barrels - Parabola each year is full of intense flavors of black cherry, dark chocolate and roasted coffee—yet each annual release also bears its own subtle imprint. For the first time ever, this edition was aged for one year in an equal mix of bourbon, rye and wheat whiskey barrels, accentuating the beer’s signature richness and intensity with vintage-specific hints of black pepper and cereal grain.
12oz-----Daisy's Favorite Bottle
12oz Bottle - Imperial Blonde Ale Aged in Gin Barrels - 12.7% ABV - A nod to one of The Great Gatsby’s iconic characters, Daisy's Favorite sees our Helldorado blonde barleywine aged in freshly emptied, new American oak Gin Barrels for 14 months. The result is a rarity: a gin barrel-aged beer with all of the floral botanical goodness you might expect, masterfully married with wood-inspired flavors of vanilla, caramel and baking spice.
12oz-----Gin Rickey Bottle
12oz Bottle - Cocktail Inspired Blended Ale - 11.3% ABV - Blonde Barley Wine matured in Gin Barrels for 18 months with the additions of freshly zested lime peel, mace, coriander and juniper berries. Highly carbonated to mimic the original Gin Rickey cocktail, hugely poplular during Prohibition.
12oz-----Houses in Motion Bottle
12oz Bottle - Whiskey Barrel Aged Wheatwine Ale - 11.4% ABV - We're walking a line with Houses in Motion. The balance of sweet toffee and caramel cereal goodness emanating from this barleywine made with wheat and central coast white wine juice is just the start. Overlay a year of maturation in wheat whiskey barrels plus layers of coffee beans, cocoa nibs, and cinnamon spice - your senses will Remain in Light.
12oz-----Mezca-Limon Bottle
12oz Bottle - Mezcal & Orange Bitters Barrel-Aged Ale - 13.5% ABV - Many years ago, a friend from Mexico introduced our Barrel Program Manager Eric Ponce to the wonders of the Mezcalita cocktail. So it was a dream come true when Eric managed to procure barrels from an array of Oaxaca-based mezcal producers, all with the intent of crafting this Mezcalita-inspired beer. Echoing the traditional Mezcalita recipe, the specialty base beer was brewed with agave, chile peppers and sea salt. It was then aged in the mezcal barrels with a complement matured in orange bitters barrels, all finished with a touch of lime zest. The result is a fascinatingly flavorful beer that offers an authentic Mezcalita sipping experience.
12oz-----Napa Saison Bottle
12oz Bottle - Farmhouse Saison aged in Red Wine Barrels - 7.3% ABV - We took a classic Saison and aged it in wine barrels for eight months. The combination of rustic flavors mingle with flavors from the wine. Flavors of lemon zest and pepper evolve into white wine with subtle French oak aromatics.
12oz-----Old Man Hattan 2021 Bottle
12oz Bottle - Cocktail-Inspired Blended Ale - 10% ABV - A blend of five notable Firestone Walker beers, including barrels of Parabola and Helldorado aged in cherry, orange, and aromatic bitters barrels. The result is a barnstorming beer that exhibits pronounced whiskey notes with aromatics of cherry, orange, spice & dried fruit expressing essences of both the Old Fashioned and the Manhattan.
12oz-----Parabola 2021 Bottle
12oz Bottle - Imperial Stout Aged in Bourbon & Wheat Whiskey Barrels - 13.6% ABV - Parabolas of past has been aged solely in Bourbon Barrels. Parabola 2021 has a subtle twist being that same base beer was matured in equal thirds bourbon, rye whiskey and wheated whiskey , then blended together. Brewers associate rye as bringing really great black pepper notes to beer, along with a rye bread character. The wheated bourbon barrels add a sweeter mouthfeel, and a cereal grain character which comes through as well. It just adds a layer of depth and complexity even deeper than Parabola already had.
12oz-----Parabola 2022 Bottle
12oz Bottle - Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout - 14.1% ABV - The next annual edition of our iconic imperial stout, aged for the first time in 12-year-old bourbon barrels to deepen and enrich the classic Parabola experience.
12oz-----Paraboloid Bottle
12oz Bottle - Barrel Aged Imperial Stout - 15% ABV - Our signature Parabola imperial stout achieves new heights in this limited small-batch release. The story of this beer began when we aged it in an equal selection of rare older-stock barrels from premium spirits producers-- specifically, 14 year Old Fitzgerald bourbon barrels and 18 year Sazerac rye whiskey barrels. These barrels complemented Parabola's classic dark chocolate, cherry and vanilla flavors by imparting hints of stone fruits, fudge, leather and peppery spice. Additionally, we aged the beer for a full two years prior to blending and bottling, cultivating an ultra-smooth mouthfeel for this prodigiously flavorful beer.
12oz-----PNC 2021 Bottle
12oz Bottle - Imperial Buckwheat Stout - 13.3% ABV - In 2011, a small group of pub owner’s, named “The Publican National Committee”, journeyed to Paso Robles with the intentions of creating a bold and complex liquid. This liquid was then rested in tequila barrels for 13 months and after a long wait PNC was born. Now back for the first time since its initial release, this vintage of PNC was brewed using the same recipe from 10 years ago, but aged for 2 years in bourbon, brandy and tequila barrels. Notes of dark chocolate, roasted malts and coffee meld together with massive barrel character from an extended maturation in oak.
12oz-----Royal Street Bottle
12oz Bottle - Cocktail Inspired Blend - 13% ABV - A blend of beer matured in Cognas, Rye Whiskey, Aromatic Bitters and Absinthe barrels, finished with freshly squeezed California Lemon Juice.
12oz-----Tequila Barrel Sunrise 2021 Bottle
12oz Bottle - Tequila Barrel Aged Ale - 11% ABV - Tequila Barrel Sunrise is a spirited riff on the classic namesake cocktail, aged in Extra Añejo tequila barrels and infused with orange zest and hibiscus. The result is a uniquely delicious Blonde Barleywine that offers an authentic Tequila Sunrise sipping experience.
16oz-----Parabolita Can
16oz Can - Barrel Aged Stout - 9.2% ABV - A delicious reimagining of our iconic Parabola barrel-aged imperial stout, we aged a selection of Parabola for one year in premium bourbon barrels, then blended it with a complement of Velvet Merlin milk stout to create a silky mouthfeel and a more approachable ABV. Finally, we infused the beer with whole Madagascar vanilla beans, cocoa nibs and sea salt to achieve a full Salted Caramel-style drinking experience.
500ml----Imperial Walker's Reserve Bottle
500ml Bottle - Smoked Imperial Porter - 11.5% ABV - We dusted off the recipe for one of our original beers, Walker’s Reserve porter, and added a few new twists. A hint of beechwood-smoked malt and aged in eight-year-old bourbon barrels for 12 months, created this bold canvas: a bourbon-soaked porter with suggestions of s'mores from the campfire.
500ml----No Ends, Only Beginnings
500ml Bottle - Imperial Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels - 12% ABV - Brewed with our friends at Highland Park Brewery, this stout is stuffed with chocolate and roast barley malts and was aged for a year in premium bourbon barrels. Aromas of semi-sweetened dark chocolate, fig and vanilla meet flavors of bourbon & baking spices. Simultaneously viscous and smooth, this collaboration is not to be missed.
Barrelworks Beers
375ml----Agrestic Bottle
375ml Bottle - American Wild Red Ale - 6.1% ABV - An American Wild Ale with earthy funk, quenching acidity & complex flavor with an American Oak character.
375ml----Berry Cherry Cobbler Bottle
375ml Bottle - Wild Ale fermented with Blackberries, Cherries, & Vanilla - 5.8% ABV - Berry Cherry Cobbler combines the distinctive fruits of Cherries and blackberries with an underlying note of vanilla.
375ml----Bretta Blanc Bottle
375ml Bottle - Beer-Wine Hybrid - 8.9% ABV - A Champagne-like beer/wine hybrid fermented with white wine grapes from David Walker’s family vineyard. It exudes essences of both Sauvignon Blanc and Chenin Blanc, including racy tropical aromas with notes of honeysuckle and honeydew melon. Deliciously effervescent.
375ml----Bretta Rose Bottle
375ml Bottle - Wild Ale with Raspberries - 5.3% ABV - A crisp effervescent concoction bursting with raspberry perfume and flavor, bracing acidity, underlying funk, and a clean refreshing finish.
375ml----Bretta Weisse Bottle
375ml Bottle - Berliner Weisse - 4.7% ABV - Imagine yourself in Berlin’s Tiergarten enjoying this refreshing Berliner Weisse inspired beer on a warm summer’s day. Bretta Weisse honors the traditional beverage of the great Prussian capital, Berlin. Fredrick-the-Great was trained to brew it, and Napoleon’s troops called it “The champagne of the North”. Firm estery notes of stone and tropical fruit lead to Funky, yeasty, citrus aromas. Soft cereal and Oak flavors are enveloped by a firm acidity and tartness. The finish is dry and crisp; a thoroughly enjoyable beverage. This Berliner Weisse inspired Wheat beer was aged in 1700 gal French Oak horizontal foeders for 8 months.
375ml----California pFriemin' Bottle
375ml Bottle - Saison Ale - 6.9% ABV - Classical Saison reciped augmented with the addition of New Zealand Nelson & German Blanc Dry Hop. This beer was then aged for 1 month on Beersal Brettanomyces before packaging.
375ml----Champs de Fraises Bottle
375ml Bottle - Wild Ale fermented with Strawberries - 5.3% ABV - A generous dose of strawberries were allowed a tertiary fermentation with a wheat based beer. A fresh sweet strawberry perfume gives way to earthy funk, bracing acidity & malt undertones with a lively carbonation & underlying oak tannins.
375ml----Feral Vinifera Bottle
375ml Bottle - Wild Ale Fermented with Grapes - 9.8% ABV - Feral Vinifera is our Foray into a new and exciting adventure in the Santa Ynez Valley that expresses our collaborative effort with local grape growers and winemakers. We have carefully fermented, matured and blended this beer with our friend Andrew Murray, the proprietor and winemaker at Andrew Murray Winery. The resulting cuvée and partnership of Sauvignon Blanc, Chenin Blanc, Viognier, and Chardonnay grape/beer fermentation bends the mind and senses. Dried apricots, guava, and vanilla mingle with Meyer lemon and roses. A funky, savory yeast bouquet lays down a firm foundation. A flinty minerality and oaky tannic depth add to body and structure that mingle with a soft-finishing acidity and fruity esters carrying assertive vinous perfume.
375ml----Frazzle Sass Bottle
375ml Bottle - American Wild Ale - 6.3% ABV - A Wild Ale packed with huge fresh layers of Apricot & Nectarine. This beer showcases the wild yeast cultures of both Firestone Barrelworks and North Carolina’s Fonta Flora Brewery, who we collaborated with on this new release. Bold, juicy and tart, like fresh stone fruit
375ml----Frieky Bones Bottle
375ml Bottle - Wild Ale Fermented with Cherries - 6.3% ABV - We began by building our original cherry beer, Krieky Bones, we added more than double the Montmorency Cherries to Frieky Bones to create an undeniable Fruit-tastic experience.
375ml----Nec Bones Bottle
375ml Bottle - Wild Ale with Necatrines - 6.3% ABV - This vintage of Nec Bones is bursting with a massive amount of fresh locally harvested Nectarines grown right in Paso Robles at the Fair Hill Farms orchard. Showcasing the abundance of high quality local fruit, this batch of Nec Bones was brewed with over 3lbs of nectarines per gallon.
375ml----West Odnar Bottle
375ml Bottle - Cross-Atlantic Wild Ale - 9.8% ABV - Made in collaboration with our friends at Liefman’s. West Odnar is a blend of Liefman’s Goudenband, a beer aged with Viognier grapes, and a wild IPA. An unmistakable family of aromas are present; toasted brown sugar and soft textures of red fruit characteristic of the Oud Bruin style pair with a supple wood tannin structure, hints of hop resin and an opulent vinous finish
3L-------Blackberry Mint Cobbler Bottle
3 Liter Bottle - Wild Ale w/ Blackberries, Mint, & Cinnamon - 6% ABV - Brewed with Washington-grown Elvira Blackberries, Peppermint leaf, and Ceylon cinnamon, creating a bold Ruby Red color, layered with flavors of tart dessert. Blackberry Mint Cobbler is more than a beer, it's an experience.
3L-------Nec Bones Bottle
3L Bottle - Wild Ale with Necatrines - 6.3% ABV - This vintage of Nec Bones is bursting with a massive amount of fresh locally harvested Nectarines grown right in Paso Robles at the Fair Hill Farms orchard. Showcasing the abundance of high quality local fruit, this batch of Nec Bones was brewed with over 3lbs of nectarines per gallon.
750ml----Feral One 2022 #9 Bottle
750ml Bottle - Wild Ale Anniversary Blend - 6.6% ABV - Feral One consists of a unique blend of barrels from our cellar created to give recognition to flavors and aromas of the traditional farmhouse beers found in the lambic brewing region of the Belgian Senne Valley.
6 Pack Cans
12oz/6---805 Can
12oz/6 Pack Can - Blonde Ale - 4.7% ABV - A light, refreshing blonde ale crafted for the California lifestyle. Subtle malt sweetness is balanced by a touch of hops, creating a versatile beer with a clean finish.
12oz/6---805 Cerveza Can
12oz/6 Pack Can - Beer with Lime - 4.5% ABV - An easy-drinking beer brewed with the perfect amount of lime. For a life well-lived across any border.
12oz/6---Cal Poly Gold Can
12oz/6 Pack Can - Pale Lager - 4.7% ABV - Firestone Walker employs many Cal Poly Alumni and are proud to call the Central Coast home. Cal Poly Gold is a carefully crafted Lager brewed in collaboration with Cal Poly and our alumni here in Paso. It’s a easy drinking, crisp lager perfect for cheering on our Mustangs!
12oz/6---Cali Squeeze: Blood Orange Can
12oz/6 Pack Can - Blood Orange Hefeweizen - 5% ABV - We squeezed real blood orange into our classic Hefeweizen, creating a ridiculously refreshing beer. Crisp Hefeweizen style with juicy orange flavors and a fresh citrus finish.
12oz/6---Cali Squeeze: Mango Can
12oz/6 Pack Can - Mango Hefeweizen - 5.4% ABV - We squeezed real mango into our classic Hefeweizen, creating a ridiculously refreshing beer. Crisp Hefeweizen style with fresh mango fruit flavors and a bright, juicy finish.
12oz/6---Cali Squeeze: P.O.G. Can
12oz/6 Pack Can - Passionfruit, Orange, Guava Hefeweizen - 5.4% ABV
12oz/6---CS Beer: Lemon Chill Can
12oz/6 Pack Can - Lemon Hefeweizen - 5% ABV - We infused real lemons into our classic Cali Squeeze for bright, zesty flavors that will remind you of a crisp lemonade. The ultimate beach beverage for a chilled afternoon
12oz/6---CS Beer: Tangerine Daze Can
12oz/6 Pack Can - Tangerine Hefeweizen - 5% ABV - Brewed with real tangerine and vanilla for maximum flavor. The juicy citrus flavor combines perfectly with the subtle creaminess, throwing it back to an old classic, Orange Creamsicle.
12oz/6---Double Mind Haze Can
12oz/6 Pack Can - Hazy Double IPA - 8.3% ABV - A pillowy soft and smooth double hazy IPA boasting huge tropical notes of pineapple, mango, and melon balance with light bitterness and sweetness.
12oz/6---Hopnosis Can
12oz/6 Pack Can - West Coast IPA - 6.7% ABV - The Hop Ontology Project is our exploration of the ephemeral nature of the modern IPA. Hopnosis is a crisp West Coast IPA double dry-hopped with some of our favorite modern hop varieties from the USA and New Zealand.
12oz/6---Mind Haze Can
12oz/6 Pack Can - Hazy IPA - 6.2% ABV - Born of extensive experimentation, a hazy IPA done the Firestone way. It breaks the mold with a luscious texture and explosive tropical hoppiness. Pioneered at The Propagator R&D Brewhouse requiring numerous tests batches to find just the right balance of juiciness, haziness ad natural stability.
12oz/6---Mind Haze Light Can
12oz/6 Pack Can - Hazy IPA - 4% ABV - Everything you want from a hazy IPA with nothing to weigh you down. This is Mind Haze Light, Firestone Walker's new 100-calorie beer. Maximum flavor, minimal calories, no compromises.
12oz/6---Mocha Dolce Nitro can
12oz/6 Pack Can - Milk Stout - 6% ABV -
12oz/6---Nitro Merlin Can
12oz/6 Pack Can - Milk Stout - 5.5% ABV - We took our traditional Velvet Merlin Stout and brewed it with milk sugar, a.k.a. lactose, then add nitrogen gas, creating a mellow sweetness and roundness of body with a smooth, creamy mouthfeel.
12oz/6---Pivo Can
12oz/6 Pack Can - Hoppy Pilsner - 5.3% ABV - A Classically rendered pilsner with a West Coast dry hopping twist, Pivo offers impeccable balance with floral aromatics, spicy herbal nuances, and bergamot zest and lemongrass.
12oz/6---Union Jack Can
12oz/6 Pack Can - West Coast IPA - 7% ABV - Exceptional dry hop character features stunning pineapple, citrus and piney aroma accompanied by honey-like malt aromatics. Double dry hopping brings bold grapefruit, tangerine and citrus flavors contrasted by pale malt sweetness for balance.
12oz/6---Welcome to LA Can
12oz/6 Pack Can - West Coast Lager - 5.4% ABV - A laid-back, hoppy golden lager bursting with flavors of orange, mango, kiwi, and melon. Brewed as an homage to our neighborhood and the SoCal way of life.
12 Pack Cans
12oz/12--805 Can
12oz/12 Pack Can - Blonde Ale - 4.7% ABV - A light, refreshing blonde ale crafted for the California lifestyle. Subtle malt sweetness is balanced by a touch of hops, creating a versatile beer with a clean finish.
12oz/12--Cali Squeeze Mixed Beer Can Pack
12oz/12 Pack Can - Variety Pack - 5% ABV - We squeezed real fruit into the perfect party pack for summer sipping all year round
12oz/12--Cali Squeeze Mixed Seltzer Can Pack
12oz/12 Pack Can - Hard Seltzer - 5% ABV - Wild Berry, Ruby Grapefruit., & Pink Lemonade
12oz/12--IPA Mixed Pack Cans
12oz/12 Pack Can - IPA Mixed Pack - Rotating limited release can pack with exclusive beer. Get it while you can!
12oz/12--Mind Haze Can
12oz/12 Pack Can - Hazy IPA - 6.2% ABV - Born of extensive experimentation, a hazy IPA done the Firestone way. It breaks the mold with a luscious texture and explosive tropical hoppiness. Pioneered at The Propagator R&D Brewhouse requiring numerous tests batches to find just the right balance of juiciness, haziness ad natural stability.
12oz/12--Tropical Mind Haze Mixed Can Pack
12oz/12 Pack Can - Hazy IPAs - 6.2% ABV - Mind Haze Tiki Smash, Mind Haze Hopical Crush, Mind Haze Citrus Cyclone
12oz/12--805 Cerveza Can
12oz/12 Pack Can - Beer with Lime - 4.5% ABV - An easy-drinking beer brewed with the perfect amount of lime. For a life well-lived across any border.
4 Pack Cans
16oz/4---CCBA Double IPA Can
16oz/4 Pack Can - Double IPA - 8.3% ABV - We are proud to join fellow CA craft breweries on a collaborative beer program benefiting the California Craft Brewers Association's mission to promote, preserve, advocate for, and unify California's craft brewing industry. Net proceeds from this West Coast Double IPA will be donated to the CCBA.
16oz/4---Parrotphrase Can
16oz/4 Pack Can - Dry Hopped Grisette - 4.5% ABV - That first weekend in June for the Invitational Beer Fest is always insanely hot! So Matt & Evan from Green Cheek Brewing Company wanted the welcome beer to be quaffable, sessionable and hoppy. Enjoy this thirst quenching collab that’s bursting with crisp flavors of guava and passionfruit.
16oz/4---Primal Elements 2022 Can
16oz/4 Pack Can - Pineapple, Mango, Nectarine & Tangerine Sour Ale Ripened in Oak Barrels - 6% ABV - A Wild Ale loaded with huge fresh flavors of tropical fruit. Our first time using tropical ingredients, we packed it to the brim and it literally jumps out of the glass. This beer is soft, inviting, and quenchable, like cold fruit juice on a warm summer day.
16oz/4---Sea Haze Can
16oz/4 Pack Can - DDH Hazy IPA - 6.8% ABV - A collaboration with Humble Sea, combining our favorite hops from our flagship IPAs to create an extra dense, foggy IPA with huge hop flavors of passionfruit syrup, fresh peaches, mango, and orange pulp.
16oz/4---Hippie Highway 2.0 Can
16oz/4 Pack Can - Hazy Double IPA - 8.5% ABV - The next iteration of our hazy IPA collaboration with There Does Not Exist is a double version featuring Riwaka, Nelson, and Ekaunot cryo hops for big hits of dank tropical fruit and a blend of malted and honey oats for a lush texture.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Our Buellton Taproom offers a spacious multi-level dining area, a friendly bar and a gastropub menu geared for beer. Here, you can enjoy an array of eccentric Barrelworks creations as well as all of your other Firestone Walker favorites.
