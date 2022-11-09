Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Firestone Walker Taproom - Paso Robles

No reviews yet

1395 Vendels Circle

Paso Robles, CA 93446

Popular Items

Tri Tip Sando
Hot Fried Chicken
Cerveza Fish Tacos

Small Bites

Order for the table or as a meal (feeds 2-3)
Ahi Poke Nachos

Ahi Poke Nachos

$17.00

Rare Sushi Grade | Wonton Chips | Jalapeño Slaw | Toasted Sesame Seeds | Avocado | Green Onion | Wasabi Aioli | Spicy Soy | Micro Greens

Basket of Garlic Parmesan Fries

Basket of Garlic Parmesan Fries

$9.00

Basket of Fries | Garlic | Parmesan | Sriracha Aioli

Comfort Mac-N-Cheese

Comfort Mac-N-Cheese

$10.00

Four-Cheese Sauce | Toasted Garlic Breadcrumbs

Drunken Shrimp

Drunken Shrimp

$16.00

805 Cerveza | Lemon | Garlic | Butter | Red Chili Flakes | Ciabatta | Suggested Beer Pairing: 805 Cerveza

Loaded Mac-N-Cheese

Loaded Mac-N-Cheese

$13.00

Four-cheese Sauce | Roasted Jalapeños | Bacon | Smoky Marinara | Micro Greens

Propagator Pretzel

Propagator Pretzel

$13.00

Rockenwagner German Twist | **Choice of TWO of three sauces : Merlin Mustard, Four-cheese, or Caramel

Spicy Beer Cheese Croquettes

Spicy Beer Cheese Croquettes

$15.00

Red Peppers | Jalapeno | 805 Cerveza | Four-cheese Sauce | Bacon | Panko | Choice of Sriracha Aioli or Ranch

Sweet Smoky Brussels Sprouts

Sweet Smoky Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Basalmic Reduction | Smoked Tomatoes

Taproom Wings - 16 Piece

Taproom Wings - 16 Piece

$25.00

16 Piece Wings | Choice of Wings | Two Dips of Choice | Carrots

Taproom Wings - 8 Piece

Taproom Wings - 8 Piece

$16.00

8 Piece Wings | Choice of Wings | Dip of Choice | Carrots

Side Bear Fries

Side Bear Fries

$4.00

Skinny Fries

Side Lion Fries

Side Lion Fries

$4.00

Thick Cut (Steak) Fries

Salads

805 Side Salad

805 Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed Greens | Grape Tomatoes | Red Onion | Citrus Vinaigrette

S.O.B. - South of the Border Salad

S.O.B. - South of the Border Salad

$18.00

Firestone Salad Mix | Black Beans | Roasted Corn | Drunken Chicken | Tomatoes | Cheddar | Queso Fresco | Spicy Tortilla Strips | Ninja Radish | Avocado | Cilantro Jalapeno Dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine | Parmesan | House-made Croutons | Scratch Caesar Dressing | Add Protein: grilled chicken +$5, grilled shrimp +$7, grilled salmon +$7, grilled steak +$7

Burgers & Sandwiches

Served with choice of bear (skinny) fries, or house-made potato chips. Any burger can be made with a Beyond Meat veggie patty up-on request +$1. Add bacon +$2. Add Avocado +$1. Garlic Fries +$2
805 Smash Burger

805 Smash Burger

$16.00

Two Smashed Patties | Onions | American Cheese | Pickles | House Sauce | Potato Bun

Brewhouse Burger

Brewhouse Burger

$17.00

Steak-blend Patty | Gruyere | Caramelized Onions | Horseradish Aioli | Arugula | Potato Bun

Grilled Wild Salmon Sandwich

Grilled Wild Salmon Sandwich

$19.00

Basil Aioli | Iceberg lettuce | Tomato | Pickles | Red Onion | Sesame Seed Potato Brioche Bun

Hot Fried Chicken

Hot Fried Chicken

$17.00

Crystal Hot Sauce Aioli | Jalapeno Slaw | Pickles | Hot Honey | Sesame Seed Potato Bun

The Bear's Burger

The Bear's Burger

$17.00

Steak-blend Patty | Sharp Cheddar | Smoked Tomatoes | Caramelized Onion | Iceberg Lettuce | Rosemary Aioli | Brioche Bun

Tri Tip Sando

Tri Tip Sando

$18.00

Gruyere | Caramelized Onion | Arugula | Rosemary Aioli | Artisan Roll | Fresh Roasted Salsa

Firestone Favorites

Lion's Fish 'N' Chips

Lion's Fish 'N' Chips

$20.00

Tempura-Battered Icelandic Cod | Grilled Lemon | House-Made Tartar Sauce | Lion Chips

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$24.00

Medium grilled filet mignon skewers | Caramelized onion & mushroom marmalade | Chimichurri | Bear Fries

Hopnosis Braised Half Chicken

Hopnosis Braised Half Chicken

$20.00

Hopnosis au jus | Jalapeno Slaw with Chili Vinaigrette | Grilled Ciabatta with Olive Oil and Salt

Tacos

3 Tacos per order & served with house-made tortilla chips & fresh roasted salsa
Al Pastor Mushroom Tacos

Al Pastor Mushroom Tacos

$14.00

Grilled Onions | Salsa Verde | Micro Cilantro

Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$18.00

3 Tacos | Pickled Habanero & Onion | Salsa Verde | Micro Cilantro

Cerveza Fish Tacos

Cerveza Fish Tacos

$17.00

3 Tacos | "Baja-Style" 805 Cerveza Battered Fried | Jalapeno Slaw | Chipotle Crema | Queso Fresco | Pickled Habanero and Onion | Micro Cilantro

Chicken Tinga Tacos

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$15.00

3 Tacos | Shredded Beer-Braised Chicken | Queso Fresco | Cilantro Shredded Lettuce Blend | Chipotle Crema | Crispy Corn Tortilla

Pulled Pork Tacos

Pulled Pork Tacos

$15.00

3 Tacos | Pineapple Pico | Queso Fresco | Salsa Verde | Micro Cilantro | House-made Tortilla Chips | Fresh Roasted Salsa

Pizzas

Our pizzas are baked with authentic Neapolitan dough, made fresh daily and hand stretched.

Just Cheese

$14.00

Marinara | Mozzarella

Classic Pepperoni

$16.00

Marinara | Mozzarella | Pepperoni

The Brewmaster

The Brewmaster

$16.00

Smoked Tomato | Burrata | Fresh Mozzarella | Marinara | Garlic | Thyme | Micro Basil

Roasted Wild Mushrooms + Herbed Goat Cheese

Roasted Wild Mushrooms + Herbed Goat Cheese

$16.00

Basil Pesto | Mozzarella

Rustica Carne

Rustica Carne

$17.00

Pulled Pork | Roasted Tri-Tip | Pepperoni | Marinara | Mozzarella | Oregano

Spicy Italian

Spicy Italian

$18.00

Soppressata | Calabrian Chilies | Fresh Mozzarella | Red Onions | Fresh Oregano Leaves | Calabrian Hot Honey

Kids Menu

Kids Bear Cub Burger

Kids Bear Cub Burger

$9.00

Brioche Bun | Patty | Bear Fries

Kids Mac-N-Cheese

Kids Mac-N-Cheese

$9.00

Four-Cheese Sauce | Toasted Garlic Breadcrumbs

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Chicken Strips | Bear fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Sourdough Bread | Cheddar cheese

Desserts

Mud Pie

Mud Pie

$10.00

Oreo® Cookie Crust | Coffee Ice Cream | Chocolate Ganache | Crushed Peanuts | Whipped Cream

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$9.00

Rockenwagner fresh baked vegan brownie | vanilla ice cream | chocolate ganache | *Vegan without ice cream and chocolate ganache

Blueberry Streusel

Blueberry Streusel

$9.00

Rockenwagner fresh baked streusel | Vanilla Ice Cream

Sides

Side of Jalapenos

$1.00

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

Side of Four-Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Seltzer Single 12oz Can

12oz-Cali Squeeze Seltzer: Pink Lemonade

12oz-Cali Squeeze Seltzer: Pink Lemonade

$5.00

12oz Pour - Cali Squeeze Pink Lemonade Hard Seltzer - 5% ABV - We squeezed real fruits for a seltzer like no other. Packed with flavor and bursting with colors, throw it back to old days of a fresh lemonade

12oz-Cali Squeeze Seltzer: Wild Berry

12oz-Cali Squeeze Seltzer: Wild Berry

$5.00

12oz Pour - Cali Squeeze Wild Berry Seltzer - 5% ABV - Infused with blackberries, blueberries, & raspberries, for a crisp California crusher

12oz-Cali Squeeze Seltzer: Ruby Grapefruit

12oz-Cali Squeeze Seltzer: Ruby Grapefruit

$5.00

12oz Pour - Cali Squeeze Ruby Grapefruit - 5% ABV - We combined ruby grapefruit with a touch of mango for perfectly balanced flavor

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Iced Tea + Lemonade

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Coca-Cola®

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Dr. Pepper®

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Root Beer®

Soda Water

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite®

Water

Crowlers 32oz

32oz-----805 Cerveza Crowler

32oz-----805 Cerveza Crowler

$10.50

32oz Crowler - Beer with Lime - 4.5% ABV - An easy-drinking beer brewed with the perfect amount of lime. For a life well-lived across any border.

32oz-----805 Crowler

32oz-----805 Crowler

$10.50

32oz Crowler - Blonde Ale - 4.7% ABV - A light, refreshing blonde ale crafted for the California lifestyle. Subtle malt sweetness is balanced by a touch of hops, creating a versatile beer with a clean finish.

32oz-----Big Mood Crowler

32oz-----Big Mood Crowler

$25.00

32oz Crowler - American Wild Ale - 8.1% ABV - A new wild child in collaboration with Sante Adairius Rustic Ale’s, co-fermented with Blenheim apricots grown in Hollister CA, along with Santa Ynez Valley Chenin Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay grapes. A beer that blazes its own trail with luscious stone fruit flavors and elegant vinous maturity. Reminiscent of an apricot mimosa, the wine hybrid side of this beer is dry and refined in flavor and then mingles with ripe apricot to finish with amazing balance.

32oz-----Cal Poly Gold Crowler

32oz-----Cal Poly Gold Crowler

$10.50

32oz Crowler - Pale Lager - 4.7% ABV - Firestone Walker employs many Cal Poly Alumni and are proud to call the Central Coast home. Cal Poly Gold is a carefully crafted Lager brewed in collaboration with Cal Poly and our alumni here in Paso. It’s a easy drinking, crisp lager perfect for cheering on our Mustangs!

32oz-----Camp Blanket Crowler

32oz-----Camp Blanket Crowler

$13.50

32oz Crowler - Campfire S'mores Stout - 8.4% ABV - Brewed with our friends at Radiant Beer. A malt profile accentuating graham cracker, chocolate, and subtle campfire smoke flavors is infused with cacao nibs and Tahitian vanilla beans to bring out the full s’mores profile of graham cracker, chocolate, and fire-toasted marshmallow.

32oz-----Champs de Fraises Crowler

32oz-----Champs de Fraises Crowler

$25.00

32oz Crowler - Wild Ale fermented with Strawberries - 5% ABV - A generous dose of strawberries were allowed a tertiary fermentation with a wheat based beer. A fresh sweet strawberry perfume gives way to earthy funk, bracing acidity & malt undertones with a lively carbonation & underlying oak tannins.

32oz-----CS Beer: Blood Orange Crowler

32oz-----CS Beer: Blood Orange Crowler

$10.50

32oz Crowler - Blood Orange Hefeweizen - 5% ABV - We squeezed real blood orange into our classic Hefeweizen, creating a ridiculously refreshing beer. Crisp Hefeweizen style with juicy orange flavors and a fresh citrus finish.

32oz-----CS Beer: Mango Crowler

32oz-----CS Beer: Mango Crowler

$10.50

32oz Crowler - Mango Hefeweizen - 5.4% ABV - We squeezed real mango into our classic Hefeweizen, creating a ridiculously refreshing beer. Crisp Hefeweizen style with fresh mango fruit flavors and a bright, juicy finish.

32oz-----DBA Crowler

32oz-----DBA Crowler

$10.50

32oz Crowler - British Pale Ale - 5% ABV - Barrel-fermented batches fro our patented Firestone Union blended with stainless steel fermented beer. Biscuity toasted malt aroma with hints of oak and vanilla, a smooth malty middle and ribbons of caramel, English toffee and toasted oak.

32oz-----Gen Fresh Crowler

32oz-----Gen Fresh Crowler

$12.50

32oz Crowler - Fresh Hop Westside IPA - 6.6% ABV - Our Propagator house IPA Gen 1 brewed with Fresh Cryo Mosaic and Citra hops, which are frozen with liquid nitrogen right after picking, preserving the field-fresh aromatics that ooze with blueberry, blue jolly ranchers, grapefruit, and that ephemeral fresh hop quality that you must experience!

32oz-----Hefeweizen Crowler

32oz-----Hefeweizen Crowler

$12.50

32oz Crowler - Bavarian Hefeweizen - 5.6% ABV - Brewed at our Propagator. A traditional Bavarian wheat ale brewed in the classic German style. True to style, this beer presents incredible banana and clove aromas followed by citrus and a hint of tropical fruit. Ripe banana and citrus fruit flavors burst upon first sip and finish with a wonderfully silky texture. Enjoy without added fruit – the subtle aromas and flavors crafted in this beer are easily overcome by other flavors.

32oz-----Hopnosis Crowler

32oz-----Hopnosis Crowler

$10.50

32oz Crowler - West Coast IPA - 6.7% ABV - The Hop Ontology Project is our exploration of the ephemeral nature of the modern IPA. Hopnosis is a crisp West Coast IPA double dry-hopped with some of our favorite modern hop varieties from the USA and New Zealand.

32oz-----Mind Haze Crowler

32oz-----Mind Haze Crowler

$10.50

32oz Crowler - Hazy IPA - 6.2% ABV - Born of extensive experimentation, a hazy IPA done the Firestone way. It breaks the mold with a luscious texture and explosive tropical hoppiness. Pioneered at The Propagator R&D Brewhouse requiring numerous tests batches to find just the right balance of juiciness, haziness ad natural stability.

32oz-----Pivo Crowler

32oz-----Pivo Crowler

$10.50

32oz Crowler - Hoppy Pilsner - 5.3% ABV - A Classically rendered pilsner with a West Coast dry hopping twist, Pivo offers impeccable balance with floral aromatics, spicy herbal nuances, and bergamot zest and lemongrass.

32oz-----Union Jack Crowler

32oz-----Union Jack Crowler

$10.50

32oz Crowler - West Coast IPA - 7% ABV - Exceptional dry hop character features stunning pineapple, citrus and piney aroma accompanied by honey-like malt aromatics. Double dry hopping brings bold grapefruit, tangerine and citrus flavors contrasted by pale malt sweetness for balance.

32oz-----Up Up & Down Down Crowler

32oz-----Up Up & Down Down Crowler

$13.50

32oz Crowler - Double Coffee Brown Ale - 8.3% ABV - Malt-forward brown ale featuring a blend of Simpsons malts from the UK and infused with freshly roasted Guatemalan single-origin coffee from Alana’s Coffee Roasters in Mar Vista. A seamless integration of toffee, chocolate cookie, and caramel flavors from both malt and coffee.

32oz-----Parabola 2022 Crowler

32oz-----Parabola 2022 Crowler

$28.00

32oz Crowler - Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout - 14.1% ABV - The next annual edition of our iconic imperial stout, aged for the first time in 12-year-old bourbon barrels to deepen and enrich the classic Parabola experience

6 Pack Bottles

12oz/6---805 Bottles

12oz/6---805 Bottles

$10.99

12oz/6 Pack Bottle - Blonde Ale - 4.7% ABV - A light, refreshing blonde ale crafted for the California lifestyle. Subtle malt sweetness is balanced by a touch of hops, creating a versatile beer with a clean finish.

12oz/6---805 Cerveza Bottles

12oz/6---805 Cerveza Bottles

$10.99

12oz/6 Pack Bottle - Beer with Lime - 4.5% ABV - An easy-drinking beer brewed with the perfect amount of lime. For a life well-lived across any border.

12oz/6---DBA Bottles

12oz/6---DBA Bottles

$10.99

12oz/6 Pack Bottle - British Pale Ale - 5% ABV - Barrel-fermented batches fro our patented Firestone Union blended with stainless steel fermented beer. Biscuity toasted malt aroma with hints of oak and vanilla, a smooth malty middle and ribbons of caramel, English toffee and toasted oak.

12oz/6---Union Jack Bottles

12oz/6---Union Jack Bottles

$10.99

12oz/6 Pack Bottle - West Coast IPA - 7% ABV - Exceptional dry hop character features stunning pineapple, citrus and piney aroma accompanied by honey-like malt aromatics. Double dry hopping brings bold grapefruit, tangerine and citrus flavors contrasted by pale malt sweetness for balance.

12 Pack Bottles

12oz/12--IPA Mixed Bottle Pack

12oz/12--IPA Mixed Bottle Pack

$18.99

12oz/12 Pack Can - IPA Mixed Pack - Rotating limited release bottle pack with exclusive beer. Get it while you can!

Vintage Barrel Aged Bottles

12oz-----Anniversary 26 Bottle

12oz-----Anniversary 26 Bottle

$12.99

12oz Bottle - Blended Barrel Aged Ale - 11% ABV - Our most anticipated Vintage Series release returns with a show stopping blend of six barrel-aged beers, created with the help of local winemakers to produce a masterwork of flavor. In addition to iconic Anniversary Ale components such as Parabola, Bravo, Helldorado and Velvet Merkin, XXVI also incorporates newer elements such as Whiskey Barrel Wheat Wine and Heavy Things to attain its own distinct character. The result is an impossibly complex blend loaded with bourbon-accented flavors of milk chocolate, vanilla, coffee, and butterscotch.

12oz-----Autumn Parabola Bottle

12oz-----Autumn Parabola Bottle

$10.99

12oz Bottle - Russian Imperial Stout aged in Bourbon & Wheat Whiskey Barrels - 13.6% ABV - Parabola each year is full of intense flavors of black cherry, dark chocolate and roasted coffee—yet each annual release also bears its own subtle imprint. For the first time ever, this edition was aged for one year in an equal mix of bourbon, rye and wheat whiskey barrels, accentuating the beer’s signature richness and intensity with vintage-specific hints of black pepper and cereal grain.

12oz-----Gold Rider Bottle

12oz-----Gold Rider Bottle

$9.99

12oz Bottle - Blended Ale Aged in Cognac Barrels & Orange Bitters Barrels with Fresh Lemon - 11% ABV - Aged in French Cognac & Orange bitters barrels for two years, this beer was inspired by the Sidecar cocktail and is finished with a touch of fresh-squeezed lemon juice. Aromas of Lemon, vanilla, & toffee mingle with hazelnut and honey flavors. Vibrant and Lively.

12oz-----Houses in Motion Bottle

12oz-----Houses in Motion Bottle

$9.99

12oz Bottle - Whiskey Barrel Aged Wheatwine Ale - 11.4% ABV - We're walking a line with Houses in Motion. The balance of sweet toffee and caramel cereal goodness emanating from this barleywine made with wheat and central coast white wine juice is just the start. Overlay a year of maturation in wheat whiskey barrels plus layers of coffee beans, cocoa nibs, and cinnamon spice - your senses will Remain in Light.

12oz-----Old Man Hattan 2021 Bottle

12oz-----Old Man Hattan 2021 Bottle

$9.99

12oz Bottle - Cocktail-Inspired Blended Ale - 10% ABV - A blend of five notable Firestone Walker beers, including barrels of Parabola and Helldorado aged in cherry, orange, and aromatic bitters barrels. The result is a barnstorming beer that exhibits pronounced whiskey notes with aromatics of cherry, orange, spice & dried fruit expressing essences of both the Old Fashioned and the Manhattan.

12oz-----Parabola 2021 Bottle

12oz-----Parabola 2021 Bottle

$11.99

12oz Bottle - Imperial Stout Aged in Bourbon & Wheat Whiskey Barrels - 13.6% ABV - Parabolas of past has been aged solely in Bourbon Barrels. Parabola 2021 has a subtle twist being that same base beer was matured in equal thirds bourbon, rye whiskey and wheated whiskey , then blended together. Brewers associate rye as bringing really great black pepper notes to beer, along with a rye bread character. The wheated bourbon barrels add a sweeter mouthfeel, and a cereal grain character which comes through as well. It just adds a layer of depth and complexity even deeper than Parabola already had.

12oz-----Parabola 2022 Bottle

12oz-----Parabola 2022 Bottle

$9.99

12oz Bottle - Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout - 14.1% ABV - Our signature stout, aged for a full year in 12-year-old Heaven Hill bourbon barrels. Intense and complex flavors of dark chocolate, coffee and vanilla are elevated with the whiskey and oak character from these premium bourbon barrels. Parabola remains a world-class example of what beers, barrels and time can accomplish.

12oz-----Paraboloid Bottle

12oz-----Paraboloid Bottle

$10.99

12oz Bottle - Barrel Aged Imperial Stout - 15% ABV - 2 years of careful aging in 14 year Old Fitzgerald bourbon and 18 year Sazerac rye whiskey barrels elevates Parabola to new heights by taking advantage of the remarkable complexity of these sought after barrel expressions to bring concentrated aromatics of fudge, stone fruits, leather, and peppery spice with a remarkably smooth mouthfeel and refined demeanor.

12oz-----PNC 2021 Bottle

12oz-----PNC 2021 Bottle

$9.99

12oz Bottle - Imperial Buckwheat Stout - 13.3% ABV - In 2011, a small group of pub owner’s, named “The Publican National Committee”, journeyed to Paso Robles with the intentions of creating a bold and complex liquid. This liquid was then rested in tequila barrels for 13 months and after a long wait PNC was born. Now back for the first time since its initial release, this vintage of PNC was brewed using the same recipe from 10 years ago, but aged for 2 years in bourbon, brandy and tequila barrels. Notes of dark chocolate, roasted malts and coffee meld together with massive barrel character from an extended maturation in oak.

12oz-----Royal Street Bottle

12oz-----Royal Street Bottle

$9.99

12oz Bottle - Cocktail Inspired Blend - 13% ABV - A blend of beer matured in Cognas, Rye Whiskey, Aromatic Bitters and Absinthe barrels, finished with freshly squeezed California Lemon Juice.

12oz-----Tequila Barrel Sunrise 2021 Bottle

12oz-----Tequila Barrel Sunrise 2021 Bottle

$9.99

12oz Bottle - Tequila Barrel Aged Ale - ABV 11% - Tequila Barrel Sunrise is a spirited riff on the classic namesake cocktail, aged in Extra Añejo tequila barrels and infused with orange zest and hibiscus. The result is a uniquely delicious Blonde Barleywine that offers an authentic Tequila Sunrise sipping experience.

16oz-----Parabolita Can

16oz-----Parabolita Can

$6.99

16oz Can - Barrel Aged Stout - 9.2% ABV - A delicious reimagining of our iconic Parabola barrel-aged imperial stout, we aged a selection of Parabola for one year in premium bourbon barrels, then blended it with a complement of Velvet Merlin milk stout to create a silky mouthfeel and a more approachable ABV. Finally, we infused the beer with whole Madagascar vanilla beans, cocoa nibs and sea salt to achieve a full Salted Caramel-style drinking experience.

500ml----Imperial Walker's Reserve Bottle

500ml----Imperial Walker's Reserve Bottle

$17.99

500ml Bottle - Smoked Imperial Porter - 11.5% ABV - We dusted off the recipe for one of our original beers, Walker’s Reserve porter, and added a few new twists. A hint of beechwood-smoked malt and aged in eight-year-old bourbon barrels for 12 months, created this bold canvas: a bourbon-soaked porter with suggestions of s'mores from the campfire.

500ml----No Ends, Only Beginnings

500ml----No Ends, Only Beginnings

$17.99Out of stock

500ml Bottle - Imperial Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels - 12% ABV - Brewed with our friends at Highland Park Brewery, this stout is stuffed with chocolate and roast barley malts and was aged for a year in premium bourbon barrels. Aromas of semi-sweetened dark chocolate, fig and vanilla meet flavors of bourbon & baking spices. Simultaneously viscous and smooth, this collaboration is not to be missed.

Barrelworks Beers

375ml----Agrestic Bottle

375ml----Agrestic Bottle

$8.99

375ml Bottle - American Wild Red Ale - 6.1% ABV - An American Wild Ale with earthy funk, quenching acidity & complex flavor with an American Oak character.

375ml----Bramblin' on my Mind Bottle

375ml----Bramblin' on my Mind Bottle

$8.99

375ml Bottle - Wild Ale with Marionberries - 6.2% ABV - This super fruited wild ale pours a deep ruby and bursts with fresh Marionberry character. A variety of blackberry, we added a whopping 3 pounds of Marionberries to each gallon oak-aged wild beer. It then sat on fruit for 3 months in French oak “fruiders.” The final beer has aromas of vanilla and fresh picked fruit and tastes juicy with a crisp acidity and a subtle oak character.

375ml----Bretta Blanc Bottle

375ml----Bretta Blanc Bottle

$8.99

375ml Bottle - Beer-Wine Hybrid - 8.9% ABV - A Champagne-like beer/wine hybrid fermented with white wine grapes from David Walker’s family vineyard. It exudes essences of both Sauvignon Blanc and Chenin Blanc, including racy tropical aromas with notes of honeysuckle and honeydew melon. Deliciously effervescent.

375ml----Bretta Weisse Bottle

375ml----Bretta Weisse Bottle

$8.99

375ml Bottle - Berliner Weisse - 4.7% ABV - A Berliner style Weisse with notes of stone & tropical fruit and funky, yeasty, citrus aromas.

375ml----California pFriemin' Bottle

375ml----California pFriemin' Bottle

$9.99

375ml Bottle - Saison Ale - 6.9% ABV - Classical Saison reciped augmented with the addition of New Zealand Nelson & German Blanc Dry Hop. This beer was then aged for 1 month on Beersal Brettanomyces before packaging.

375ml----Champs de Fraises Bottle

375ml----Champs de Fraises Bottle

$8.99

375ml Bottle - Wild Ale fermented with Strawberries - 5.3% ABV - A generous dose of strawberries were allowed a tertiary fermentation with a wheat based beer. A fresh sweet strawberry perfume gives way to earthy funk, bracing acidity & malt undertones with a lively carbonation & underlying oak tannins.

375ml----Feral One Bottle

375ml----Feral One Bottle

$8.99

375ml Bottle - Barrelworks’ anniversary beer is a blend of wild ales. This year's blend is a combination of a wheaty blonde (malted wheat heavy version of 805), Lil Opal, and a small amount of Rosalie. Jim Crooks says: This beer has a lean bracing earthiness, followed by freshly zested lemon rind layered on oaky vanillas with a dry finish.

375ml----Feral Vinifera Bottle

375ml----Feral Vinifera Bottle

$8.99

375ml Bottle - Wild Ale Fermented with Grapes - 9.8% ABV - Feral Vinifera is our Foray into a new and exciting adventure in the Santa Ynez Valley that expresses our collaborative effort with local grape growers and winemakers. We have carefully fermented, matured and blended this beer with our friend Andrew Murray, the proprietor and winemaker at Andrew Murray Winery. The resulting cuvée and partnership of Sauvignon Blanc, Chenin Blanc, Viognier, and Chardonnay grape/beer fermentation bends the mind and senses. Dried apricots, guava, and vanilla mingle with Meyer lemon and roses. A funky, savory yeast bouquet lays down a firm foundation. A flinty minerality and oaky tannic depth add to body and structure that mingle with a soft-finishing acidity and fruity esters carrying assertive vinous perfume.

375ml----Frazzle Sass Bottle

375ml----Frazzle Sass Bottle

$9.99

375ml Bottle - American Wild Ale - 6.3% ABV - A Wild Ale packed with huge fresh layers of Apricot & Nectarine. This beer showcases the wild yeast cultures of both Firestone Barrelworks and North Carolina’s Fonta Flora Brewery, who we collaborated with on this new release. Bold, juicy and tart, like fresh stone fruit

375ml----Frieky Bones Bottle

375ml----Frieky Bones Bottle

$8.99

375ml Bottle - Wild Ale Fermented with Cherries - 6.3% ABV - We began by building our original cherry beer, Krieky Bones, we added more than double the Montmorency Cherries to Frieky Bones to create an undeniable Fruit-tastic experience.

375ml----Nec Bones

375ml----Nec Bones

$8.99

375ml Bottle - Wild Ale with Necatrines - 6.3% ABV - This vintage of Nec Bones is bursting with a massive amount of fresh locally harvested Nectarines grown right in Paso Robles at the Fair Hill Farms orchard. Showcasing the abundance of high quality local fruit, this batch of Nec Bones was brewed with over 3lbs of nectarines per gallon.

375ml----West Odnar Bottle

375ml----West Odnar Bottle

$8.99

375ml Bottle - Cross-Atlantic Wild Ale - 9.8% ABV - Made in collaboration with our friends at Liefman’s. West Odnar is a blend of Liefman’s Goudenband, a beer aged with Viognier grapes, and a wild IPA. An unmistakable family of aromas are present; toasted brown sugar and soft textures of red fruit characteristic of the Oud Bruin style pair with a supple wood tannin structure, hints of hop resin and an opulent vinous finish

750ml----Feral One 2022 #9 Bottle

750ml----Feral One 2022 #9 Bottle

$19.99

750ml Bottle - Wild Ale Anniversary Blend - 6.6% ABV - Feral One consists of a unique blend of barrels from our cellar created to give recognition to flavors and aromas of the traditional farmhouse beers found in the lambic brewing region of the Belgian Senne Valley.

6 Pack Cans

12oz/6---805 Can

12oz/6---805 Can

$10.99

12oz/6 Pack Can - Blonde Ale - 4.7% ABV - A light, refreshing blonde ale crafted for the California lifestyle. Subtle malt sweetness is balanced by a touch of hops, creating a versatile beer with a clean finish.

12oz/6---805 Cerveza Can

12oz/6---805 Cerveza Can

$10.99

12oz/6 Pack Can - Beer with Lime - 4.5% ABV - An easy-drinking beer brewed with the perfect amount of lime. For a life well-lived across any border.

12oz/6---Cal Poly Gold Can

12oz/6---Cal Poly Gold Can

$10.99

12oz/6 Pack Can - Pale Lager - 4.7% ABV - Firestone Walker employs many Cal Poly Alumni and are proud to call the Central Coast home. Cal Poly Gold is a carefully crafted Lager brewed in collaboration with Cal Poly and our alumni here in Paso. It’s a easy drinking, crisp lager perfect for cheering on our Mustangs!

12oz/6---CS Beer: Blood Orange Can

12oz/6---CS Beer: Blood Orange Can

$10.99

12oz/6 Pack Can - Blood Orange Hefeweizen - 5% ABV - We squeezed real blood orange into our classic Hefeweizen, creating a ridiculously refreshing beer. Crisp Hefeweizen style with juicy orange flavors and a fresh citrus finish.

12oz/6---CS Beer: Lemon Chill Can

12oz/6---CS Beer: Lemon Chill Can

$10.99Out of stock

12oz/6 Pack Can - Lemon Hefeweizen - 5% ABV - We infused real lemons into our classic Cali Squeeze for bright, zesty flavors that will remind you of a crisp lemonade. The ultimate beach beverage for a chilled afternoon

12oz/6---CS Beer: P.O.G. Can

12oz/6---CS Beer: P.O.G. Can

$10.99Out of stock

12oz/6 Pack Can - Passionfruit, Orange, Guava Hefeweizen - 5.4% ABV

12oz/6---CS Beer: Tangerine Daze Can

12oz/6---CS Beer: Tangerine Daze Can

$10.99Out of stock

12oz/6 Pack Can - Tangerine Hefeweizen - 5% ABV - Brewed with real tangerine and vanilla for maximum flavor. The juicy citrus flavor combines perfectly with the subtle creaminess, throwing it back to an old classic, Orange Creamsicle.

12oz/6---Double Mind Haze Can

12oz/6---Double Mind Haze Can

$12.99Out of stock

12oz/6 Pack Can - Hazy Double IPA - 8.3% ABV - A pillowy soft and smooth double hazy IPA boasting huge tropical notes of pineapple, mango, and melon balance with light bitterness and sweetness.

12oz/6---Hopnosis Can

12oz/6---Hopnosis Can

$10.99

12oz/6 Pack Can - West Coast IPA - 6.7% ABV - The Hop Ontology Project is our exploration of the ephemeral nature of the modern IPA. Hopnosis is a crisp West Coast IPA double dry-hopped with some of our favorite modern hop varieties from the USA and New Zealand.

12oz/6---Mind Haze Can

12oz/6---Mind Haze Can

$10.99

12oz/6 Pack Can - Hazy IPA - 6.2% ABV - Born of extensive experimentation, a hazy IPA done the Firestone way. It breaks the mold with a luscious texture and explosive tropical hoppiness. Pioneered at The Propagator R&D Brewhouse requiring numerous tests batches to find just the right balance of juiciness, haziness ad natural stability.

12oz/6---Mind Haze Light Can

12oz/6---Mind Haze Light Can

$10.99

12oz/6 Pack Can - Hazy IPA - 4% ABV - Everything you want from a hazy IPA with nothing to weigh you down. This is Mind Haze Light, Firestone Walker's new 100-calorie beer. Maximum flavor, minimal calories, no compromises.

12oz/6---Mocha Dolce Nitro can

12oz/6---Mocha Dolce Nitro can

$10.99

12oz/6 Pack Can - Milk Stout - 6% ABV - Our latest limited seasonal stout conditioned on Columbian Coffee from HoneyCo, Madagascar vanilla beans, and cacao nibs. This combo makes for a stout that drinks like a mocha dolce latte.

12oz/6---Pivo Can

12oz/6---Pivo Can

$10.99Out of stock

12oz/6 Pack Can - Hoppy Pilsner - 5.3% ABV - A Classically rendered pilsner with a West Coast dry hopping twist, Pivo offers impeccable balance with floral aromatics, spicy herbal nuances, and bergamot zest and lemongrass.

12oz/6---Union Jack Can

12oz/6---Union Jack Can

$10.99

12oz/6 Pack Can - West Coast IPA - 7% ABV - Exceptional dry hop character features stunning pineapple, citrus and piney aroma accompanied by honey-like malt aromatics. Double dry hopping brings bold grapefruit, tangerine and citrus flavors contrasted by pale malt sweetness for balance.

12 Pack Cans

12oz/12--Cali Squeeze Mixed Beer Can Pack

12oz/12--Cali Squeeze Mixed Beer Can Pack

$18.99

12oz/12 Pack Can - Variety Pack - 5% ABV - We squeezed real fruit into the perfect party pack for summer sipping all year round

12oz/12--Cali Squeeze Mixed Seltzer Can Pack

12oz/12--Cali Squeeze Mixed Seltzer Can Pack

$18.99

12oz/12 Pack Can - Hard Seltzer - 5% ABV - Wild Berry, Ruby Grapefruit, & Pink Lemonade

12oz/12--Hopnosis Can

12oz/12--Hopnosis Can

$18.99

12oz/12 Pack - West Coast IPA - 6.7% ABV - The Hop Ontology Project is our exploration of the ephemeral nature of the modern IPA. Hopnosis is a crisp West Coast IPA double dry-hopped with some of our favorite modern hop varieties from the USA and New Zealand.

12oz/12--IPA Mixed Pack Cans

12oz/12--IPA Mixed Pack Cans

$18.99

12oz/12 Pack Can - IPA Mixed Pack - Rotating limited release can pack with exclusive beer. Get it while you can!

12oz/12--Mind Haze Can

12oz/12--Mind Haze Can

$18.99Out of stock

12oz/12 Pack Can - Hazy IPA - 6.2% ABV - Born of extensive experimentation, a hazy IPA done the Firestone way. It breaks the mold with a luscious texture and explosive tropical hoppiness. Pioneered at The Propagator R&D Brewhouse requiring numerous tests batches to find just the right balance of juiciness, haziness ad natural stability.

12oz/12--Tropical Mind Haze Mixed Can Pack

12oz/12--Tropical Mind Haze Mixed Can Pack

$18.99

12oz/12 Pack Can - Hazy IPAs - 6.2% ABV - Mind Haze Tiki Smash, Mind Haze Hopical Crush, Mind Haze Citrus Cyclone

4 Pack Cans

16oz/4---Primal Elements 2022 Can

16oz/4---Primal Elements 2022 Can

$19.99

16oz/4 Pack Can - Pineapple, Mango, Nectarine & Tangerine Sour Ale Ripened in Oak Barrels - 6% ABV - A Wild Ale loaded with huge fresh flavors of tropical fruit. Our first time using tropical ingredients, we packed it to the brim and it literally jumps out of the glass. This beer is soft, inviting, and quenchable, like cold fruit juice on a warm summer day.

16oz/4---CCBA Double IPA Can

16oz/4---CCBA Double IPA Can

$19.99

16oz/4 Pack Can - Double IPA - 8.3% ABV - We are proud to join fellow CA craft breweries on a collaborative beer program benefiting the California Craft Brewers Association's mission to promote, preserve, advocate for, and unify California's craft brewing industry. Net proceeds from this West Coast Double IPA will be donated to the CCBA.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our Paso Robles Taproom features a spacious dining hall, wrap-around bar, side patio and outdoor courtyard. The gastropub menu is geared for beer, including special selections from our Barrelworks and Propagator locations as well as brewery-only beers.

Location

1395 Vendels Circle, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Directions

Gallery
Firestone Walker image
Firestone Walker image
Firestone Walker image

Map
