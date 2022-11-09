Firestone Walker Taproom - Paso Robles

12oz-----PNC 2021 Bottle

$9.99

12oz Bottle - Imperial Buckwheat Stout - 13.3% ABV - In 2011, a small group of pub owner’s, named “The Publican National Committee”, journeyed to Paso Robles with the intentions of creating a bold and complex liquid. This liquid was then rested in tequila barrels for 13 months and after a long wait PNC was born. Now back for the first time since its initial release, this vintage of PNC was brewed using the same recipe from 10 years ago, but aged for 2 years in bourbon, brandy and tequila barrels. Notes of dark chocolate, roasted malts and coffee meld together with massive barrel character from an extended maturation in oak.