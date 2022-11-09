- Home
- /
- Paso Robles
- /
- American
- /
- Firestone Walker Taproom - Paso Robles
Firestone Walker Taproom - Paso Robles
No reviews yet
1395 Vendels Circle
Paso Robles, CA 93446
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Small Bites
Ahi Poke Nachos
Rare Sushi Grade | Wonton Chips | Jalapeño Slaw | Toasted Sesame Seeds | Avocado | Green Onion | Wasabi Aioli | Spicy Soy | Micro Greens
Basket of Garlic Parmesan Fries
Basket of Fries | Garlic | Parmesan | Sriracha Aioli
Comfort Mac-N-Cheese
Four-Cheese Sauce | Toasted Garlic Breadcrumbs
Drunken Shrimp
805 Cerveza | Lemon | Garlic | Butter | Red Chili Flakes | Ciabatta | Suggested Beer Pairing: 805 Cerveza
Loaded Mac-N-Cheese
Four-cheese Sauce | Roasted Jalapeños | Bacon | Smoky Marinara | Micro Greens
Propagator Pretzel
Rockenwagner German Twist | **Choice of TWO of three sauces : Merlin Mustard, Four-cheese, or Caramel
Spicy Beer Cheese Croquettes
Red Peppers | Jalapeno | 805 Cerveza | Four-cheese Sauce | Bacon | Panko | Choice of Sriracha Aioli or Ranch
Sweet Smoky Brussels Sprouts
Basalmic Reduction | Smoked Tomatoes
Taproom Wings - 16 Piece
16 Piece Wings | Choice of Wings | Two Dips of Choice | Carrots
Taproom Wings - 8 Piece
8 Piece Wings | Choice of Wings | Dip of Choice | Carrots
Side Bear Fries
Skinny Fries
Side Lion Fries
Thick Cut (Steak) Fries
Salads
805 Side Salad
Mixed Greens | Grape Tomatoes | Red Onion | Citrus Vinaigrette
S.O.B. - South of the Border Salad
Firestone Salad Mix | Black Beans | Roasted Corn | Drunken Chicken | Tomatoes | Cheddar | Queso Fresco | Spicy Tortilla Strips | Ninja Radish | Avocado | Cilantro Jalapeno Dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine | Parmesan | House-made Croutons | Scratch Caesar Dressing | Add Protein: grilled chicken +$5, grilled shrimp +$7, grilled salmon +$7, grilled steak +$7
Burgers & Sandwiches
805 Smash Burger
Two Smashed Patties | Onions | American Cheese | Pickles | House Sauce | Potato Bun
Brewhouse Burger
Steak-blend Patty | Gruyere | Caramelized Onions | Horseradish Aioli | Arugula | Potato Bun
Grilled Wild Salmon Sandwich
Basil Aioli | Iceberg lettuce | Tomato | Pickles | Red Onion | Sesame Seed Potato Brioche Bun
Hot Fried Chicken
Crystal Hot Sauce Aioli | Jalapeno Slaw | Pickles | Hot Honey | Sesame Seed Potato Bun
The Bear's Burger
Steak-blend Patty | Sharp Cheddar | Smoked Tomatoes | Caramelized Onion | Iceberg Lettuce | Rosemary Aioli | Brioche Bun
Tri Tip Sando
Gruyere | Caramelized Onion | Arugula | Rosemary Aioli | Artisan Roll | Fresh Roasted Salsa
Firestone Favorites
Lion's Fish 'N' Chips
Tempura-Battered Icelandic Cod | Grilled Lemon | House-Made Tartar Sauce | Lion Chips
Steak Frites
Medium grilled filet mignon skewers | Caramelized onion & mushroom marmalade | Chimichurri | Bear Fries
Hopnosis Braised Half Chicken
Hopnosis au jus | Jalapeno Slaw with Chili Vinaigrette | Grilled Ciabatta with Olive Oil and Salt
Tacos
Al Pastor Mushroom Tacos
Grilled Onions | Salsa Verde | Micro Cilantro
Carne Asada Tacos
3 Tacos | Pickled Habanero & Onion | Salsa Verde | Micro Cilantro
Cerveza Fish Tacos
3 Tacos | "Baja-Style" 805 Cerveza Battered Fried | Jalapeno Slaw | Chipotle Crema | Queso Fresco | Pickled Habanero and Onion | Micro Cilantro
Chicken Tinga Tacos
3 Tacos | Shredded Beer-Braised Chicken | Queso Fresco | Cilantro Shredded Lettuce Blend | Chipotle Crema | Crispy Corn Tortilla
Pulled Pork Tacos
3 Tacos | Pineapple Pico | Queso Fresco | Salsa Verde | Micro Cilantro | House-made Tortilla Chips | Fresh Roasted Salsa
Pizzas
Just Cheese
Marinara | Mozzarella
Classic Pepperoni
Marinara | Mozzarella | Pepperoni
The Brewmaster
Smoked Tomato | Burrata | Fresh Mozzarella | Marinara | Garlic | Thyme | Micro Basil
Roasted Wild Mushrooms + Herbed Goat Cheese
Basil Pesto | Mozzarella
Rustica Carne
Pulled Pork | Roasted Tri-Tip | Pepperoni | Marinara | Mozzarella | Oregano
Spicy Italian
Soppressata | Calabrian Chilies | Fresh Mozzarella | Red Onions | Fresh Oregano Leaves | Calabrian Hot Honey
Kids Menu
Desserts
Mud Pie
Oreo® Cookie Crust | Coffee Ice Cream | Chocolate Ganache | Crushed Peanuts | Whipped Cream
Chocolate Fudge Brownie
Rockenwagner fresh baked vegan brownie | vanilla ice cream | chocolate ganache | *Vegan without ice cream and chocolate ganache
Blueberry Streusel
Rockenwagner fresh baked streusel | Vanilla Ice Cream
Seltzer Single 12oz Can
12oz-Cali Squeeze Seltzer: Pink Lemonade
12oz Pour - Cali Squeeze Pink Lemonade Hard Seltzer - 5% ABV - We squeezed real fruits for a seltzer like no other. Packed with flavor and bursting with colors, throw it back to old days of a fresh lemonade
12oz-Cali Squeeze Seltzer: Wild Berry
12oz Pour - Cali Squeeze Wild Berry Seltzer - 5% ABV - Infused with blackberries, blueberries, & raspberries, for a crisp California crusher
12oz-Cali Squeeze Seltzer: Ruby Grapefruit
12oz Pour - Cali Squeeze Ruby Grapefruit - 5% ABV - We combined ruby grapefruit with a touch of mango for perfectly balanced flavor
Crowlers 32oz
32oz-----805 Cerveza Crowler
32oz Crowler - Beer with Lime - 4.5% ABV - An easy-drinking beer brewed with the perfect amount of lime. For a life well-lived across any border.
32oz-----805 Crowler
32oz Crowler - Blonde Ale - 4.7% ABV - A light, refreshing blonde ale crafted for the California lifestyle. Subtle malt sweetness is balanced by a touch of hops, creating a versatile beer with a clean finish.
32oz-----Big Mood Crowler
32oz Crowler - American Wild Ale - 8.1% ABV - A new wild child in collaboration with Sante Adairius Rustic Ale’s, co-fermented with Blenheim apricots grown in Hollister CA, along with Santa Ynez Valley Chenin Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay grapes. A beer that blazes its own trail with luscious stone fruit flavors and elegant vinous maturity. Reminiscent of an apricot mimosa, the wine hybrid side of this beer is dry and refined in flavor and then mingles with ripe apricot to finish with amazing balance.
32oz-----Cal Poly Gold Crowler
32oz Crowler - Pale Lager - 4.7% ABV - Firestone Walker employs many Cal Poly Alumni and are proud to call the Central Coast home. Cal Poly Gold is a carefully crafted Lager brewed in collaboration with Cal Poly and our alumni here in Paso. It’s a easy drinking, crisp lager perfect for cheering on our Mustangs!
32oz-----Camp Blanket Crowler
32oz Crowler - Campfire S'mores Stout - 8.4% ABV - Brewed with our friends at Radiant Beer. A malt profile accentuating graham cracker, chocolate, and subtle campfire smoke flavors is infused with cacao nibs and Tahitian vanilla beans to bring out the full s’mores profile of graham cracker, chocolate, and fire-toasted marshmallow.
32oz-----Champs de Fraises Crowler
32oz Crowler - Wild Ale fermented with Strawberries - 5% ABV - A generous dose of strawberries were allowed a tertiary fermentation with a wheat based beer. A fresh sweet strawberry perfume gives way to earthy funk, bracing acidity & malt undertones with a lively carbonation & underlying oak tannins.
32oz-----CS Beer: Blood Orange Crowler
32oz Crowler - Blood Orange Hefeweizen - 5% ABV - We squeezed real blood orange into our classic Hefeweizen, creating a ridiculously refreshing beer. Crisp Hefeweizen style with juicy orange flavors and a fresh citrus finish.
32oz-----CS Beer: Mango Crowler
32oz Crowler - Mango Hefeweizen - 5.4% ABV - We squeezed real mango into our classic Hefeweizen, creating a ridiculously refreshing beer. Crisp Hefeweizen style with fresh mango fruit flavors and a bright, juicy finish.
32oz-----DBA Crowler
32oz Crowler - British Pale Ale - 5% ABV - Barrel-fermented batches fro our patented Firestone Union blended with stainless steel fermented beer. Biscuity toasted malt aroma with hints of oak and vanilla, a smooth malty middle and ribbons of caramel, English toffee and toasted oak.
32oz-----Gen Fresh Crowler
32oz Crowler - Fresh Hop Westside IPA - 6.6% ABV - Our Propagator house IPA Gen 1 brewed with Fresh Cryo Mosaic and Citra hops, which are frozen with liquid nitrogen right after picking, preserving the field-fresh aromatics that ooze with blueberry, blue jolly ranchers, grapefruit, and that ephemeral fresh hop quality that you must experience!
32oz-----Hefeweizen Crowler
32oz Crowler - Bavarian Hefeweizen - 5.6% ABV - Brewed at our Propagator. A traditional Bavarian wheat ale brewed in the classic German style. True to style, this beer presents incredible banana and clove aromas followed by citrus and a hint of tropical fruit. Ripe banana and citrus fruit flavors burst upon first sip and finish with a wonderfully silky texture. Enjoy without added fruit – the subtle aromas and flavors crafted in this beer are easily overcome by other flavors.
32oz-----Hopnosis Crowler
32oz Crowler - West Coast IPA - 6.7% ABV - The Hop Ontology Project is our exploration of the ephemeral nature of the modern IPA. Hopnosis is a crisp West Coast IPA double dry-hopped with some of our favorite modern hop varieties from the USA and New Zealand.
32oz-----Mind Haze Crowler
32oz Crowler - Hazy IPA - 6.2% ABV - Born of extensive experimentation, a hazy IPA done the Firestone way. It breaks the mold with a luscious texture and explosive tropical hoppiness. Pioneered at The Propagator R&D Brewhouse requiring numerous tests batches to find just the right balance of juiciness, haziness ad natural stability.
32oz-----Pivo Crowler
32oz Crowler - Hoppy Pilsner - 5.3% ABV - A Classically rendered pilsner with a West Coast dry hopping twist, Pivo offers impeccable balance with floral aromatics, spicy herbal nuances, and bergamot zest and lemongrass.
32oz-----Union Jack Crowler
32oz Crowler - West Coast IPA - 7% ABV - Exceptional dry hop character features stunning pineapple, citrus and piney aroma accompanied by honey-like malt aromatics. Double dry hopping brings bold grapefruit, tangerine and citrus flavors contrasted by pale malt sweetness for balance.
32oz-----Up Up & Down Down Crowler
32oz Crowler - Double Coffee Brown Ale - 8.3% ABV - Malt-forward brown ale featuring a blend of Simpsons malts from the UK and infused with freshly roasted Guatemalan single-origin coffee from Alana’s Coffee Roasters in Mar Vista. A seamless integration of toffee, chocolate cookie, and caramel flavors from both malt and coffee.
32oz-----Parabola 2022 Crowler
32oz Crowler - Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout - 14.1% ABV - The next annual edition of our iconic imperial stout, aged for the first time in 12-year-old bourbon barrels to deepen and enrich the classic Parabola experience
6 Pack Bottles
12oz/6---805 Bottles
12oz/6 Pack Bottle - Blonde Ale - 4.7% ABV - A light, refreshing blonde ale crafted for the California lifestyle. Subtle malt sweetness is balanced by a touch of hops, creating a versatile beer with a clean finish.
12oz/6---805 Cerveza Bottles
12oz/6 Pack Bottle - Beer with Lime - 4.5% ABV - An easy-drinking beer brewed with the perfect amount of lime. For a life well-lived across any border.
12oz/6---DBA Bottles
12oz/6 Pack Bottle - British Pale Ale - 5% ABV - Barrel-fermented batches fro our patented Firestone Union blended with stainless steel fermented beer. Biscuity toasted malt aroma with hints of oak and vanilla, a smooth malty middle and ribbons of caramel, English toffee and toasted oak.
12oz/6---Union Jack Bottles
12oz/6 Pack Bottle - West Coast IPA - 7% ABV - Exceptional dry hop character features stunning pineapple, citrus and piney aroma accompanied by honey-like malt aromatics. Double dry hopping brings bold grapefruit, tangerine and citrus flavors contrasted by pale malt sweetness for balance.
12 Pack Bottles
Vintage Barrel Aged Bottles
12oz-----Anniversary 26 Bottle
12oz Bottle - Blended Barrel Aged Ale - 11% ABV - Our most anticipated Vintage Series release returns with a show stopping blend of six barrel-aged beers, created with the help of local winemakers to produce a masterwork of flavor. In addition to iconic Anniversary Ale components such as Parabola, Bravo, Helldorado and Velvet Merkin, XXVI also incorporates newer elements such as Whiskey Barrel Wheat Wine and Heavy Things to attain its own distinct character. The result is an impossibly complex blend loaded with bourbon-accented flavors of milk chocolate, vanilla, coffee, and butterscotch.
12oz-----Autumn Parabola Bottle
12oz Bottle - Russian Imperial Stout aged in Bourbon & Wheat Whiskey Barrels - 13.6% ABV - Parabola each year is full of intense flavors of black cherry, dark chocolate and roasted coffee—yet each annual release also bears its own subtle imprint. For the first time ever, this edition was aged for one year in an equal mix of bourbon, rye and wheat whiskey barrels, accentuating the beer’s signature richness and intensity with vintage-specific hints of black pepper and cereal grain.
12oz-----Gold Rider Bottle
12oz Bottle - Blended Ale Aged in Cognac Barrels & Orange Bitters Barrels with Fresh Lemon - 11% ABV - Aged in French Cognac & Orange bitters barrels for two years, this beer was inspired by the Sidecar cocktail and is finished with a touch of fresh-squeezed lemon juice. Aromas of Lemon, vanilla, & toffee mingle with hazelnut and honey flavors. Vibrant and Lively.
12oz-----Houses in Motion Bottle
12oz Bottle - Whiskey Barrel Aged Wheatwine Ale - 11.4% ABV - We're walking a line with Houses in Motion. The balance of sweet toffee and caramel cereal goodness emanating from this barleywine made with wheat and central coast white wine juice is just the start. Overlay a year of maturation in wheat whiskey barrels plus layers of coffee beans, cocoa nibs, and cinnamon spice - your senses will Remain in Light.
12oz-----Old Man Hattan 2021 Bottle
12oz Bottle - Cocktail-Inspired Blended Ale - 10% ABV - A blend of five notable Firestone Walker beers, including barrels of Parabola and Helldorado aged in cherry, orange, and aromatic bitters barrels. The result is a barnstorming beer that exhibits pronounced whiskey notes with aromatics of cherry, orange, spice & dried fruit expressing essences of both the Old Fashioned and the Manhattan.
12oz-----Parabola 2021 Bottle
12oz Bottle - Imperial Stout Aged in Bourbon & Wheat Whiskey Barrels - 13.6% ABV - Parabolas of past has been aged solely in Bourbon Barrels. Parabola 2021 has a subtle twist being that same base beer was matured in equal thirds bourbon, rye whiskey and wheated whiskey , then blended together. Brewers associate rye as bringing really great black pepper notes to beer, along with a rye bread character. The wheated bourbon barrels add a sweeter mouthfeel, and a cereal grain character which comes through as well. It just adds a layer of depth and complexity even deeper than Parabola already had.
12oz-----Parabola 2022 Bottle
12oz Bottle - Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout - 14.1% ABV - Our signature stout, aged for a full year in 12-year-old Heaven Hill bourbon barrels. Intense and complex flavors of dark chocolate, coffee and vanilla are elevated with the whiskey and oak character from these premium bourbon barrels. Parabola remains a world-class example of what beers, barrels and time can accomplish.
12oz-----Paraboloid Bottle
12oz Bottle - Barrel Aged Imperial Stout - 15% ABV - 2 years of careful aging in 14 year Old Fitzgerald bourbon and 18 year Sazerac rye whiskey barrels elevates Parabola to new heights by taking advantage of the remarkable complexity of these sought after barrel expressions to bring concentrated aromatics of fudge, stone fruits, leather, and peppery spice with a remarkably smooth mouthfeel and refined demeanor.
12oz-----PNC 2021 Bottle
12oz Bottle - Imperial Buckwheat Stout - 13.3% ABV - In 2011, a small group of pub owner’s, named “The Publican National Committee”, journeyed to Paso Robles with the intentions of creating a bold and complex liquid. This liquid was then rested in tequila barrels for 13 months and after a long wait PNC was born. Now back for the first time since its initial release, this vintage of PNC was brewed using the same recipe from 10 years ago, but aged for 2 years in bourbon, brandy and tequila barrels. Notes of dark chocolate, roasted malts and coffee meld together with massive barrel character from an extended maturation in oak.
12oz-----Royal Street Bottle
12oz Bottle - Cocktail Inspired Blend - 13% ABV - A blend of beer matured in Cognas, Rye Whiskey, Aromatic Bitters and Absinthe barrels, finished with freshly squeezed California Lemon Juice.
12oz-----Tequila Barrel Sunrise 2021 Bottle
12oz Bottle - Tequila Barrel Aged Ale - ABV 11% - Tequila Barrel Sunrise is a spirited riff on the classic namesake cocktail, aged in Extra Añejo tequila barrels and infused with orange zest and hibiscus. The result is a uniquely delicious Blonde Barleywine that offers an authentic Tequila Sunrise sipping experience.
16oz-----Parabolita Can
16oz Can - Barrel Aged Stout - 9.2% ABV - A delicious reimagining of our iconic Parabola barrel-aged imperial stout, we aged a selection of Parabola for one year in premium bourbon barrels, then blended it with a complement of Velvet Merlin milk stout to create a silky mouthfeel and a more approachable ABV. Finally, we infused the beer with whole Madagascar vanilla beans, cocoa nibs and sea salt to achieve a full Salted Caramel-style drinking experience.
500ml----Imperial Walker's Reserve Bottle
500ml Bottle - Smoked Imperial Porter - 11.5% ABV - We dusted off the recipe for one of our original beers, Walker’s Reserve porter, and added a few new twists. A hint of beechwood-smoked malt and aged in eight-year-old bourbon barrels for 12 months, created this bold canvas: a bourbon-soaked porter with suggestions of s'mores from the campfire.
500ml----No Ends, Only Beginnings
500ml Bottle - Imperial Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels - 12% ABV - Brewed with our friends at Highland Park Brewery, this stout is stuffed with chocolate and roast barley malts and was aged for a year in premium bourbon barrels. Aromas of semi-sweetened dark chocolate, fig and vanilla meet flavors of bourbon & baking spices. Simultaneously viscous and smooth, this collaboration is not to be missed.
Barrelworks Beers
375ml----Agrestic Bottle
375ml Bottle - American Wild Red Ale - 6.1% ABV - An American Wild Ale with earthy funk, quenching acidity & complex flavor with an American Oak character.
375ml----Bramblin' on my Mind Bottle
375ml Bottle - Wild Ale with Marionberries - 6.2% ABV - This super fruited wild ale pours a deep ruby and bursts with fresh Marionberry character. A variety of blackberry, we added a whopping 3 pounds of Marionberries to each gallon oak-aged wild beer. It then sat on fruit for 3 months in French oak “fruiders.” The final beer has aromas of vanilla and fresh picked fruit and tastes juicy with a crisp acidity and a subtle oak character.
375ml----Bretta Blanc Bottle
375ml Bottle - Beer-Wine Hybrid - 8.9% ABV - A Champagne-like beer/wine hybrid fermented with white wine grapes from David Walker’s family vineyard. It exudes essences of both Sauvignon Blanc and Chenin Blanc, including racy tropical aromas with notes of honeysuckle and honeydew melon. Deliciously effervescent.
375ml----Bretta Weisse Bottle
375ml Bottle - Berliner Weisse - 4.7% ABV - A Berliner style Weisse with notes of stone & tropical fruit and funky, yeasty, citrus aromas.
375ml----California pFriemin' Bottle
375ml Bottle - Saison Ale - 6.9% ABV - Classical Saison reciped augmented with the addition of New Zealand Nelson & German Blanc Dry Hop. This beer was then aged for 1 month on Beersal Brettanomyces before packaging.
375ml----Champs de Fraises Bottle
375ml Bottle - Wild Ale fermented with Strawberries - 5.3% ABV - A generous dose of strawberries were allowed a tertiary fermentation with a wheat based beer. A fresh sweet strawberry perfume gives way to earthy funk, bracing acidity & malt undertones with a lively carbonation & underlying oak tannins.
375ml----Feral One Bottle
375ml Bottle - Barrelworks’ anniversary beer is a blend of wild ales. This year's blend is a combination of a wheaty blonde (malted wheat heavy version of 805), Lil Opal, and a small amount of Rosalie. Jim Crooks says: This beer has a lean bracing earthiness, followed by freshly zested lemon rind layered on oaky vanillas with a dry finish.
375ml----Feral Vinifera Bottle
375ml Bottle - Wild Ale Fermented with Grapes - 9.8% ABV - Feral Vinifera is our Foray into a new and exciting adventure in the Santa Ynez Valley that expresses our collaborative effort with local grape growers and winemakers. We have carefully fermented, matured and blended this beer with our friend Andrew Murray, the proprietor and winemaker at Andrew Murray Winery. The resulting cuvée and partnership of Sauvignon Blanc, Chenin Blanc, Viognier, and Chardonnay grape/beer fermentation bends the mind and senses. Dried apricots, guava, and vanilla mingle with Meyer lemon and roses. A funky, savory yeast bouquet lays down a firm foundation. A flinty minerality and oaky tannic depth add to body and structure that mingle with a soft-finishing acidity and fruity esters carrying assertive vinous perfume.
375ml----Frazzle Sass Bottle
375ml Bottle - American Wild Ale - 6.3% ABV - A Wild Ale packed with huge fresh layers of Apricot & Nectarine. This beer showcases the wild yeast cultures of both Firestone Barrelworks and North Carolina’s Fonta Flora Brewery, who we collaborated with on this new release. Bold, juicy and tart, like fresh stone fruit
375ml----Frieky Bones Bottle
375ml Bottle - Wild Ale Fermented with Cherries - 6.3% ABV - We began by building our original cherry beer, Krieky Bones, we added more than double the Montmorency Cherries to Frieky Bones to create an undeniable Fruit-tastic experience.
375ml----Nec Bones
375ml Bottle - Wild Ale with Necatrines - 6.3% ABV - This vintage of Nec Bones is bursting with a massive amount of fresh locally harvested Nectarines grown right in Paso Robles at the Fair Hill Farms orchard. Showcasing the abundance of high quality local fruit, this batch of Nec Bones was brewed with over 3lbs of nectarines per gallon.
375ml----West Odnar Bottle
375ml Bottle - Cross-Atlantic Wild Ale - 9.8% ABV - Made in collaboration with our friends at Liefman’s. West Odnar is a blend of Liefman’s Goudenband, a beer aged with Viognier grapes, and a wild IPA. An unmistakable family of aromas are present; toasted brown sugar and soft textures of red fruit characteristic of the Oud Bruin style pair with a supple wood tannin structure, hints of hop resin and an opulent vinous finish
750ml----Feral One 2022 #9 Bottle
750ml Bottle - Wild Ale Anniversary Blend - 6.6% ABV - Feral One consists of a unique blend of barrels from our cellar created to give recognition to flavors and aromas of the traditional farmhouse beers found in the lambic brewing region of the Belgian Senne Valley.
6 Pack Cans
12oz/6---805 Can
12oz/6 Pack Can - Blonde Ale - 4.7% ABV - A light, refreshing blonde ale crafted for the California lifestyle. Subtle malt sweetness is balanced by a touch of hops, creating a versatile beer with a clean finish.
12oz/6---805 Cerveza Can
12oz/6 Pack Can - Beer with Lime - 4.5% ABV - An easy-drinking beer brewed with the perfect amount of lime. For a life well-lived across any border.
12oz/6---Cal Poly Gold Can
12oz/6 Pack Can - Pale Lager - 4.7% ABV - Firestone Walker employs many Cal Poly Alumni and are proud to call the Central Coast home. Cal Poly Gold is a carefully crafted Lager brewed in collaboration with Cal Poly and our alumni here in Paso. It’s a easy drinking, crisp lager perfect for cheering on our Mustangs!
12oz/6---CS Beer: Blood Orange Can
12oz/6 Pack Can - Blood Orange Hefeweizen - 5% ABV - We squeezed real blood orange into our classic Hefeweizen, creating a ridiculously refreshing beer. Crisp Hefeweizen style with juicy orange flavors and a fresh citrus finish.
12oz/6---CS Beer: Lemon Chill Can
12oz/6 Pack Can - Lemon Hefeweizen - 5% ABV - We infused real lemons into our classic Cali Squeeze for bright, zesty flavors that will remind you of a crisp lemonade. The ultimate beach beverage for a chilled afternoon
12oz/6---CS Beer: P.O.G. Can
12oz/6 Pack Can - Passionfruit, Orange, Guava Hefeweizen - 5.4% ABV
12oz/6---CS Beer: Tangerine Daze Can
12oz/6 Pack Can - Tangerine Hefeweizen - 5% ABV - Brewed with real tangerine and vanilla for maximum flavor. The juicy citrus flavor combines perfectly with the subtle creaminess, throwing it back to an old classic, Orange Creamsicle.
12oz/6---Double Mind Haze Can
12oz/6 Pack Can - Hazy Double IPA - 8.3% ABV - A pillowy soft and smooth double hazy IPA boasting huge tropical notes of pineapple, mango, and melon balance with light bitterness and sweetness.
12oz/6---Hopnosis Can
12oz/6 Pack Can - West Coast IPA - 6.7% ABV - The Hop Ontology Project is our exploration of the ephemeral nature of the modern IPA. Hopnosis is a crisp West Coast IPA double dry-hopped with some of our favorite modern hop varieties from the USA and New Zealand.
12oz/6---Mind Haze Can
12oz/6 Pack Can - Hazy IPA - 6.2% ABV - Born of extensive experimentation, a hazy IPA done the Firestone way. It breaks the mold with a luscious texture and explosive tropical hoppiness. Pioneered at The Propagator R&D Brewhouse requiring numerous tests batches to find just the right balance of juiciness, haziness ad natural stability.
12oz/6---Mind Haze Light Can
12oz/6 Pack Can - Hazy IPA - 4% ABV - Everything you want from a hazy IPA with nothing to weigh you down. This is Mind Haze Light, Firestone Walker's new 100-calorie beer. Maximum flavor, minimal calories, no compromises.
12oz/6---Mocha Dolce Nitro can
12oz/6 Pack Can - Milk Stout - 6% ABV - Our latest limited seasonal stout conditioned on Columbian Coffee from HoneyCo, Madagascar vanilla beans, and cacao nibs. This combo makes for a stout that drinks like a mocha dolce latte.
12oz/6---Pivo Can
12oz/6 Pack Can - Hoppy Pilsner - 5.3% ABV - A Classically rendered pilsner with a West Coast dry hopping twist, Pivo offers impeccable balance with floral aromatics, spicy herbal nuances, and bergamot zest and lemongrass.
12oz/6---Union Jack Can
12oz/6 Pack Can - West Coast IPA - 7% ABV - Exceptional dry hop character features stunning pineapple, citrus and piney aroma accompanied by honey-like malt aromatics. Double dry hopping brings bold grapefruit, tangerine and citrus flavors contrasted by pale malt sweetness for balance.
12 Pack Cans
12oz/12--Cali Squeeze Mixed Beer Can Pack
12oz/12 Pack Can - Variety Pack - 5% ABV - We squeezed real fruit into the perfect party pack for summer sipping all year round
12oz/12--Cali Squeeze Mixed Seltzer Can Pack
12oz/12 Pack Can - Hard Seltzer - 5% ABV - Wild Berry, Ruby Grapefruit, & Pink Lemonade
12oz/12--Hopnosis Can
12oz/12 Pack - West Coast IPA - 6.7% ABV - The Hop Ontology Project is our exploration of the ephemeral nature of the modern IPA. Hopnosis is a crisp West Coast IPA double dry-hopped with some of our favorite modern hop varieties from the USA and New Zealand.
12oz/12--IPA Mixed Pack Cans
12oz/12 Pack Can - IPA Mixed Pack - Rotating limited release can pack with exclusive beer. Get it while you can!
12oz/12--Mind Haze Can
12oz/12 Pack Can - Hazy IPA - 6.2% ABV - Born of extensive experimentation, a hazy IPA done the Firestone way. It breaks the mold with a luscious texture and explosive tropical hoppiness. Pioneered at The Propagator R&D Brewhouse requiring numerous tests batches to find just the right balance of juiciness, haziness ad natural stability.
12oz/12--Tropical Mind Haze Mixed Can Pack
12oz/12 Pack Can - Hazy IPAs - 6.2% ABV - Mind Haze Tiki Smash, Mind Haze Hopical Crush, Mind Haze Citrus Cyclone
4 Pack Cans
16oz/4---Primal Elements 2022 Can
16oz/4 Pack Can - Pineapple, Mango, Nectarine & Tangerine Sour Ale Ripened in Oak Barrels - 6% ABV - A Wild Ale loaded with huge fresh flavors of tropical fruit. Our first time using tropical ingredients, we packed it to the brim and it literally jumps out of the glass. This beer is soft, inviting, and quenchable, like cold fruit juice on a warm summer day.
16oz/4---CCBA Double IPA Can
16oz/4 Pack Can - Double IPA - 8.3% ABV - We are proud to join fellow CA craft breweries on a collaborative beer program benefiting the California Craft Brewers Association's mission to promote, preserve, advocate for, and unify California's craft brewing industry. Net proceeds from this West Coast Double IPA will be donated to the CCBA.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Our Paso Robles Taproom features a spacious dining hall, wrap-around bar, side patio and outdoor courtyard. The gastropub menu is geared for beer, including special selections from our Barrelworks and Propagator locations as well as brewery-only beers.
1395 Vendels Circle, Paso Robles, CA 93446