Firestone Walker Taproom - Venice
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our Venice Taproom presents a gastropub feel with a menu geared for beer. The adjoining bar offers Firestone Walker favorites, including taps dedicated to Barrelworks wild ales as well as limited Venice-only beers made in the adjacent Propagator brewhouse.
Location
3205 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey, CA 90292
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Groundwork Coffee Company - Rose - 671 Rose Ave CA
No Reviews
671 Rose Ave CA Venice, CA 90291
View restaurant