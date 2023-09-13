Popular Items

Steamed Mussels

$22.00

Herbed Chicken Sausage // Basil Pesto // Goat Cheese // White Wine Butter

Chophouse Burger

$18.00

Bibb Lettuce // Tomato // Cheese // Brioche Bun

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Dinner

Cheese & Charcuterie

Chef's Board

$50.00

Charcuterie // Two Cheeses // Zucchini Relish // Dijon Mustard // Truffle Honey // Spiced Nuts // Crostini

To Start

Maryland Crab Dip

$18.00

Baked // Three Cheese // Sherry // Baguette // Carrots // Zucchini

Pork Belly

$16.00

House Cured // Hoisin Glazed // Sweet & Spicy Slaw

Tuna Tartar

$18.00

Cashews // Green Onion // Peppers // Peanut Dressing // Sesame Chips

Squash Bisque

$12.00

Seafood Ceviche

$16.00

Clam Chowder

$15.00

Steamed Mussels

$22.00

Herbed Chicken Sausage // Basil Pesto // Goat Cheese // White Wine Butter

Burrata

$16.00

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Rabbit Stew

$15.00

Grilled Peaches

$15.00

Salads

Arugula Salad

$10.00

Kale // Marinated Tomato // Pickled Onion // Ancient Grains // Puffed Quinoa // Pecorino // Black Bean Vinaigrette

Mixed Green Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Entrées

Branzino

$35.00

Crab Cake

$36.00

Elk Medalions

$35.00

Lamb Lollipops

$36.00

Pork Chop

$38.00

Scallops

$32.00

Shrimp N Grits

$37.00

Vegetarian Risotto

$20.00

Wagyu

$36.00

Tuna

$32.00

Cowboy Steak

$55.00

Arctic Char

$33.00

Boar Tenderloin

$34.00

Airline Chicken Breast

$27.00

Tavern

Chophouse Burger

$18.00

Bibb Lettuce // Tomato // Cheese // Brioche Bun

Free Range Chicken Breast Sandwich

$18.00

Basil Honey Mustard // Bibb Lettuce // Tomato // Cheese // Brioche

Coop's Famous Hot Pastrami

$20.00

Swiss Cheese // Red Onion // Carolina Dijon BBQ // Sourdough

Poutine

$16.00

Wings

$15.00

Firestoner

$19.00

Crabcake Sandwich

$18.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$16.00

Sides

Asparagus

$8.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Cucumber Onion Salad

$4.00

Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Potato Pave

$8.00

Baguette

$2.00

Crustini

$1.00

More Mussel Bread

$1.50

Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Tuffle Honey

$1.00

4 Dinner Rolls

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Arugula Salad

$5.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Side Haicot Verts

$6.00

Side Mixed Green Salad

$5.00

Crab Dip Veggies

$2.00

Side Saffron Risotto

$6.00

Tasting Menu

Tasting Menu

$65.00

Split Tasting Upcharge

$20.00

Restaurant Week

Sweet Corn Bisque

Oyster Blues

Arugula Salad

Baked Brie

Atlantic Salmon

Elk Medallions

Carbonara

Pots De Creme

$45.00

Dulce de Leche Cheesecake

$45.00

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Dessert & Ice Cream

Milkshakes

Chocolate Milkshake

$12.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$12.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Milkshake

$12.00

Dessert

Fire Tasting Menu Dessert

Cheesecake

$12.00

Bombe

$12.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Peach Hand Pie

$12.00

Ice Cream & Sorbet

3 Scoop Ice Cream & Sorbet

$10.00

1 Scoop A La Mode

$5.00

2 Scoop Ice Cream & Sorbet

$8.00

Sidecar Bar

Cocktails

Rico Suave Sprtiz

$11.00

Maniacal Melon

$11.00

Summer Sour

$11.00

Red Headed Step Child

$11.00

Suns Out Buns Out

$11.00

Cherry Gimlet

$11.00

The Blinker

$12.00

Spring Rain

$11.00

Firestone's Manhattan

$13.00

For My Honey

$11.00

Maple Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rabbit Hole Flight

$20.00

Mash Flight

$20.00

Limoncello Spritz

$10.00

Beer

Olde Mother 10oz

$8.50

Olde Mother 5oz

$4.50

Ellicottville 10oz

$8.50

Black Flag 5oz

$4.50

Cushwa10oz

$8.50

Cuswa 5oz

$4.50

Wine

Prosecco

$11.00

White Bordeaux

$11.00

Chardonnay

$11.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$11.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Bordeaux

$11.00

Santa's Little Helper

$8.00

Rail Drinks

Rail Vodka

$5.50

Rail Bourbon

$5.50

Rail Gin

$5.50

Rail Rum

$5.50

Rail Tequila

$5.50