Firetap Alehouse
10950 O'Malley Centre Dr
Anchorage, AK 99515
Popular Items
Small Plates & Shareables
Baked Mozzarella
Skillet baked fresh mozzarella Served with marinara sauce and flat bread.
Brat & Kraut
German bratwurst, topped with steamed sauerkraut and stoneground mustard.
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, basil, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, flat bread.
Cheesy Bread
Pizza dough, garlic butter, mozzarella, provolone, marinara.
Chicken Drumettes
Sautéed onions, peppers, blue cheese, celery, carrots and choice of BBQ sauce, fire sauce or Cajun dry rub.
Classic Chips
Corn chips, house made salsa, guacamole.
Crab & Artichoke Dip
Alaskan crab, artichoke hearts, onions, celery, mayo, mozzarella, flatbread.
Hummus
Kalamata olives, cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, feta, flatbread or corn chips.
Macho Nachos
Corn chips, cheese blend, black beans, corn relish, pickled jalapeños, salsa, sour cream, guacamole. Add carnita chicken, carnita pork, chorizo or barbacoa beef 2
Mama Mia Meatballs
Two large meatballs on a bed of marinara and house made Alfredo sauce.
Pretzel
Hand twisted, house made cheese sauce. Stoneground mustard on request. Sub our signature beer cheese sauce 1
Pretzel/beer cheez
Quesadilla
Flour tortillas, cheese blend, diced tomatoes, salsa, sour cream, guacamole. Add carnita chicken, barbacoa beef, chorizo, carnita pork, or roasted veggies 2
Smoked Salmon Spread
Alaskan smoked salmon, cream cheese, herbs, served with flatbread.
Steamed Edamame
In the shell with sea salt.
Stuffed Potato Skins
Stone baked skins, cheese blend, crumbled bacon, green onions, sour cream and ranch.
Pretzel w/ Jalapeno cheese
Salads
Caesar
Romaine, Caesar dressing, croutons, Parmesan. Add chicken or blackened chicken 4 Add halibut or blackened halibut 10
Cranberry Chicken Salad
Chicken breast, onions, celery, mayo, spring greens, sun-dried cranberries, candied walnuts, raspberry vinaigrette.
Firecracker Chicken Salad
Chicken breast, firecracker sauce, fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, ranch & blue cheese dressing.
Firetap Classic
Spinach, provolone, bacon, egg, tomato, red onion, Dijon dressing.
Fresh Spinach
Spinach, sun-dried cranberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette.
House Salad
Spring greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, choice of dressing.
Mediterranean Salad
Romaine, kalamata olives, salami, tri-colored peppers, cucumber, tomatoes, feta, Italian dressing.
Summer Salad
Taco Salad
Romaine, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, diced red onion, black bean & corn relish, corn chips, ranch dressing. Choice of seasoned ground beef, chicken or blackened chicken.
Wedge Cobb
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, egg, turkey, tomatoes, onions, black olives, blue cheese dressing.
Soup/Chili/Chowder/Pot Pie
Wraps
Blackened Chicken Wrap
Sliced chicken breast, ancho chili sauce, roasted onions & peppers, black bean & corn relish, mozzarella, cheddar. Sour cream, salsa, guacamole on the side.
Blackened Halibut Wrap
Blackened Alaskan halibut, roasted onions, peppers, cheese. Sour cream, salsa, guacamole on the side
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, Caesar dressing, tri-colored peppers, tomatoes, lettuce, Parmesan. Blackened chicken on request.
Steak Wrap
Carved London broil, ancho chili sauce, roasted onions & peppers, tomatoes, cheese. Sour cream, salsa, and guacamole on the side.
Sandwiches w/ a Twist
Beef & Cheese
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo.
Chicken Salad
Cranberry and walnut chicken salad.
Club
Bacon, turkey, guacamole, lettuce and garlic aioli.
Euro Reuben
Corned beef, oven baked turkey, Swiss, 1000 Island dressing, sauerkraut.
Five Cheese
Provolone, cheddar, Swiss, mozzarella and feta.
Ham & Cheese
Smoked ham, green onion cream cheese, cheddar. Sub turkey on request.
Italian Job
Pepperoni, sliced meatballs, marinara, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes.
Pesto Turkey
Turkey, bacon, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pesto.
Traditional Sandwiches
Oven Baked Calzones
Ultimate Calzone
Mushrooms, chorizo, pepperoni, fire roasted peppers, onions, ancho chili sauce, cheese blend, herbed ricotta, marinara, Parmesan cheese.
Meat Calzone
Meatballs, Italian sausage, capicola, salami, pepperoni, cheese blend, herbed ricotta, marinara, Parmesan cheese.
Garlic Chicken Calzone
Grilled chicken breast, fire roasted peppers, onions, cheese blend, herbed ricotta, Alfredo, Parmesan.
Low Carb Skillets
Meat Lovers Skillet
Meatballs, Italian sausage, capicola, salami, pepperoni, pizza sauce, cheese blend.
Chicken Florentine Skillet
Chicken breast, bacon, roasted garlic, tomatoes, onions, spinach, garlic cream cheese, cheese blend.
White Skillet
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, spinach, artichoke hearts, garlic butter, cheese blend.
Firetap Specialties
1/2 Oven Roasted Chicken
Baked potato, steamed veggies. Plain, BBQ, or firecracker sauce.
Cajun Fettuccine
Chicken breast, Italian sausage, Cajun cream sauce.
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken breast, alfredo, parmesan. Blackened on request.
Erupting Spud
Stone baked potato, carnita chicken, bacon, roasted veggies, melting cheese, green onions, ranch dressing.
Fitness Skillet
Sliced oven roasted chicken on a bed of fresh steamed veggies. (Blackened chicken on request) 15 Two chicken breasts add 4
Large Fettuccine Alfredo
Mac and Cheese
House blend cheese sauce, bacon, crunchy chip topping.
Oven Baked Halibut Olympia
Skillet baked Alaskan halibut, roasted onions, herb mayo & Parmesan cheese
Small Fettuccine Alfredo
Small Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Two Italian meatballs, marinara, Parmesan, flatbread on the side.
Sides
1/2 order fries
Add Side Salad
Add Soup
Chip bag
Large dough ball
Side 1 chicken breast
Side alfredo
Side anchovies
Side bacon
Side baked potato
Side basil
Side bbq sauce
Side beer cheese
Side black olives
Side Canadian bacon
Side capicola
Side carrots
Side celery
Side cheese sauce
Side chevre cheese
Side chicken blackened
Side chicken fire sauce
Side chicken plain
Side chicken salad
Side chorizo
Side cream cheese
Side fire sauce
Side flat bread
Side flat bread w/alfredo
Side flat bread w/marinara
Side fries
Side Garlic Bread
Side guacamole
Side halibut blackened
Side halibut plain
Side hummus
Side Jalapeno Cheese Dip
Side jalapenos fresh
Side jalapenos picked
Side kalamata olives
Side marinara
Side oranges
Side pepperoni
Side pickle
Side ranch
Side roast beef
Side salami
Side salsa
Side sour cream
Side tortilla chips
Side veggies
Small dough ball
Kids Menu
Kids mac & cheese
Kids noodles w/butter & Parmesan
Kids noodles with marinara
Kids quesadilla
Kids quesadilla with chicken
Kids cheese pizza
Kids pepperoni pizza
Kids carrot sticks with ranch
Kids hummus with flat bread
Kids Caesar
Kids house salad
Kids corn dog
Served with fries, carrots or orange slices.
Kids grilled cheese
Delectable Desserts
Apple Crisp
Homemade with Alaska Supreme vanilla ice cream.
Bread Pudding
Served warm with whiskey sauce.
Brownie & ice cream
Carrot cake
Chocolate cake
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate chip cookie, Alaska Supreme vanilla ice cream.
Citrus Cake
Key lime
Peanut butter cake
Cookies And Cream ice cream
Tiramiso
Berry Crisp
SML Pizzas
1/2 Small pizza
SML Cheese Pizza
House cheese blend, red sauce.
SML Americana
SML Bangkok
Peanut sauce, chicken, roasted red peppers, carrots, cilantro.
SML BBQ Chicken
Chicken, roasted red peppers & onions, BBQ sauce.
SML Big kahuna
SML Chicken florentine Pizza
SML Chicken Ranch
Chicken, bacon, tomato, onions, ranch sauce crust.
SML Combo
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, red sauce.
SML Create Your Own
SML Firecracker Chicken Pizza
Chicken, roasted onions & peppers, blue cheese, firecracker sauce.
SML Garlic chicken
SML Greek
Pesto, sun-dried & fresh tomato, artichoke, Greek olives, feta, tzatziki.
SML Island Style
Canadian bacon, pineapple, red sauce.
SML Lil Miss picky
SML Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil crust.
SML Meat Lovers Pizza
Sausage, meatballs, capicola, salami, pepperoni, red sauce.
SML Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, red sauce.
SML Philly Cheesesteak
London Broil, mushrooms, roasted peppers & onions, cheese sauce
SML Ricks
SML White
Spinach, tomato, ricotta, artichoke, feta garlic butter crust.
SMLSicilian
Sausage, capicola, pepperoni, roasted peppers & onions, red sauce.
LRG Pizzas
1/2 large pizza
LRG Americana
LRG Bangkok
Peanut sauce, chicken, roasted red peppers, carrots, cilantro.
LRG BBQ Chicken
Chicken, roasted red peppers & onions, BBQ sauce.
LRG Big kahuna
LRG Cheese Pizza
House cheese blend, red sauce.
LRG Chicken florentine
LRG Chicken Ranch
Chicken, bacon, tomato, onions, ranch sauce crust.
LRG Combo
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, red sauce.
LRG Create Your Own Pizza
LRG Firecracker Chicken Pizza
Chicken, roasted onions & peppers, blue cheese, firecracker sauce.
LRG Garlic chicken
LRG Greek
Pesto, sun-dried & fresh tomato, artichoke, Greek olives, feta, tzatziki.
LRG Island Style
Canadian bacon, pineapple, red sauce.
LRG Lil Miss picky
LRG Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil crust.
LRG Meat Lovers Pizza
Sausage, meatballs, capicola, salami, pepperoni, red sauce.
LRG Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, red sauce.
LRG Philly Cheesesteak
London Broil, mushrooms, roasted peppers & onions, cheese sauce
LRG Ricks
LRG Sicilian
Sausage, capicola, pepperoni, roasted peppers & onions, red sauce.
LRG White
Spinach, tomato, ricotta, artichoke, feta garlic butter crust.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
