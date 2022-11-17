Restaurant header imageView gallery

Firetap Alehouse

review star

No reviews yet

10950 O'Malley Centre Dr

Anchorage, AK 99515



Popular Items

Pretzel
Ham & Cheese
Chicken Pot Pie

Small Plates & Shareables

Baked Mozzarella

$17.50

Skillet baked fresh mozzarella Served with marinara sauce and flat bread.

Brat & Kraut

$17.50

German bratwurst, topped with steamed sauerkraut and stoneground mustard.

Caprese

$16.50

Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, basil, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, flat bread.

Cheesy Bread

$14.50

Pizza dough, garlic butter, mozzarella, provolone, marinara.

Chicken Drumettes

$17.50

Sautéed onions, peppers, blue cheese, celery, carrots and choice of BBQ sauce, fire sauce or Cajun dry rub.

Classic Chips

$11.50

Corn chips, house made salsa, guacamole.

Crab & Artichoke Dip

$20.50

Alaskan crab, artichoke hearts, onions, celery, mayo, mozzarella, flatbread.

Hummus

$17.50

Kalamata olives, cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, feta, flatbread or corn chips.

Macho Nachos

$17.50

Corn chips, cheese blend, black beans, corn relish, pickled jalapeños, salsa, sour cream, guacamole. Add carnita chicken, carnita pork, chorizo or barbacoa beef 2

Mama Mia Meatballs

$11.50

Two large meatballs on a bed of marinara and house made Alfredo sauce.

Pretzel

$10.50

Hand twisted, house made cheese sauce. Stoneground mustard on request. Sub our signature beer cheese sauce 1

Pretzel/beer cheez

$12.00

Quesadilla

$15.50

Flour tortillas, cheese blend, diced tomatoes, salsa, sour cream, guacamole. Add carnita chicken, barbacoa beef, chorizo, carnita pork, or roasted veggies 2

Smoked Salmon Spread

$17.50

Alaskan smoked salmon, cream cheese, herbs, served with flatbread.

Steamed Edamame

$11.50Out of stock

In the shell with sea salt.

Stuffed Potato Skins

$9.50+

Stone baked skins, cheese blend, crumbled bacon, green onions, sour cream and ranch.

Pretzel w/ Jalapeno cheese

$12.00

Salads

Caesar

$12.50

Romaine, Caesar dressing, croutons, Parmesan. Add chicken or blackened chicken 4 Add halibut or blackened halibut 10

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$17.50

Chicken breast, onions, celery, mayo, spring greens, sun-dried cranberries, candied walnuts, raspberry vinaigrette.

Firecracker Chicken Salad

$17.50

Chicken breast, firecracker sauce, fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, ranch & blue cheese dressing.

Firetap Classic

$17.50

Spinach, provolone, bacon, egg, tomato, red onion, Dijon dressing.

Fresh Spinach

$17.50

Spinach, sun-dried cranberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette.

House Salad

$11.50

Spring greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, choice of dressing.

Mediterranean Salad

$17.50

Romaine, kalamata olives, salami, tri-colored peppers, cucumber, tomatoes, feta, Italian dressing.

Summer Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Taco Salad

$17.50

Romaine, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, diced red onion, black bean & corn relish, corn chips, ranch dressing. Choice of seasoned ground beef, chicken or blackened chicken.

Wedge Cobb

$17.50

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, egg, turkey, tomatoes, onions, black olives, blue cheese dressing.

Soup/Chili/Chowder/Pot Pie

Firetap Chili

$7.00+

Topped with cheese & onions

Daily Soup

$7.00+

Chowder

$7.00+

Chicken Pot Pie

$13.00

Wraps

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$17.00

Sliced chicken breast, ancho chili sauce, roasted onions & peppers, black bean & corn relish, mozzarella, cheddar. Sour cream, salsa, guacamole on the side.

Blackened Halibut Wrap

$22.00

Blackened Alaskan halibut, roasted onions, peppers, cheese. Sour cream, salsa, guacamole on the side

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast, Caesar dressing, tri-colored peppers, tomatoes, lettuce, Parmesan. Blackened chicken on request.

Steak Wrap

$19.00

Carved London broil, ancho chili sauce, roasted onions & peppers, tomatoes, cheese. Sour cream, salsa, and guacamole on the side.

Sandwiches w/ a Twist

Beef & Cheese

$15.50+

BLT

$14.50+

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo.

Chicken Salad

$14.50+

Cranberry and walnut chicken salad.

Club

$15.50+

Bacon, turkey, guacamole, lettuce and garlic aioli.

Euro Reuben

$15.50+

Corned beef, oven baked turkey, Swiss, 1000 Island dressing, sauerkraut.

Five Cheese

$14.50+

Provolone, cheddar, Swiss, mozzarella and feta.

Ham & Cheese

$14.50+

Smoked ham, green onion cream cheese, cheddar. Sub turkey on request.

Italian Job

$15.50+

Pepperoni, sliced meatballs, marinara, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes.

Pesto Turkey

$15.50+

Turkey, bacon, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pesto.

Traditional Sandwiches

Classic Reuben

$17.50

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 Island dressing on marble rye.

London Broil French Dip

$18.50

Roast beef, choice of cheese on a fresh hoagie roll. Served with au jus. Add sautéed onions 1 Add sautéed mushrooms 1

Oven Baked Calzones

Ultimate Calzone

$21.00

Mushrooms, chorizo, pepperoni, fire roasted peppers, onions, ancho chili sauce, cheese blend, herbed ricotta, marinara, Parmesan cheese.

Meat Calzone

$21.00

Meatballs, Italian sausage, capicola, salami, pepperoni, cheese blend, herbed ricotta, marinara, Parmesan cheese.

Garlic Chicken Calzone

$21.00

Grilled chicken breast, fire roasted peppers, onions, cheese blend, herbed ricotta, Alfredo, Parmesan.

Low Carb Skillets

Meat Lovers Skillet

$17.00

Meatballs, Italian sausage, capicola, salami, pepperoni, pizza sauce, cheese blend.

Chicken Florentine Skillet

$17.00

Chicken breast, bacon, roasted garlic, tomatoes, onions, spinach, garlic cream cheese, cheese blend.

White Skillet

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, spinach, artichoke hearts, garlic butter, cheese blend.

Firetap Specialties

1/2 Oven Roasted Chicken

$21.00

Baked potato, steamed veggies. Plain, BBQ, or firecracker sauce.

Cajun Fettuccine

$19.00

Chicken breast, Italian sausage, Cajun cream sauce.

Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Chicken breast, alfredo, parmesan. Blackened on request.

Erupting Spud

$19.00

Stone baked potato, carnita chicken, bacon, roasted veggies, melting cheese, green onions, ranch dressing.

Fitness Skillet

$17.00

Sliced oven roasted chicken on a bed of fresh steamed veggies. (Blackened chicken on request) 15 Two chicken breasts add 4

Large Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

Mac and Cheese

$16.00

House blend cheese sauce, bacon, crunchy chip topping.

Oven Baked Halibut Olympia

$23.00

Skillet baked Alaskan halibut, roasted onions, herb mayo & Parmesan cheese

Small Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.00

Small Spaghetti Marinara

$10.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$17.00

Two Italian meatballs, marinara, Parmesan, flatbread on the side.

Sides

1/2 order fries

$2.50

Add Side Salad

$3.50

Add Soup

$3.50

Chip bag

$1.25

Large dough ball

$5.00

Side 1 chicken breast

$4.50

Side alfredo

$1.00

Side anchovies

$2.00

Side bacon

$3.00

Side baked potato

$6.00

Side basil

$1.00

Side bbq sauce

$0.50

Side beer cheese

$2.00

Side black olives

$0.50

Side Canadian bacon

$3.00

Side capicola

$3.00

Side carrots

$2.00

Side celery

$2.00

Side cheese sauce

$0.50

Side chevre cheese

$2.00

Side chicken blackened

$4.50

Side chicken fire sauce

Side chicken plain

$4.50

Side chicken salad

$6.00

Side chorizo

$3.00

Side cream cheese

$0.50

Side fire sauce

$0.50

Side flat bread

$1.50

Side flat bread w/alfredo

$6.00

Side flat bread w/marinara

$6.00

Side fries

$5.00

Side Garlic Bread

$2.50

Side guacamole

$1.00

Side halibut blackened

$12.00

Side halibut plain

$12.00

Side hummus

$5.50

Side Jalapeno Cheese Dip

$2.00

Side jalapenos fresh

$0.50

Side jalapenos picked

$0.50

Side kalamata olives

$1.00

Side marinara

$0.50

Side oranges

$2.00

Side pepperoni

$3.00

Side pickle

$0.50

Side ranch

$0.50

Side roast beef

$4.00

Side salami

$3.00

Side salsa

$0.75

Side sour cream

$0.50

Side tortilla chips

$2.00

Side veggies

$4.00

Small dough ball

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids mac & cheese

$9.00

Kids noodles w/butter & Parmesan

$7.00

Kids noodles with marinara

$7.00

Kids quesadilla

$9.00

Kids quesadilla with chicken

$10.50

Kids cheese pizza

$9.00

Kids pepperoni pizza

$10.50

Kids carrot sticks with ranch

$3.50

Kids hummus with flat bread

$7.00

Kids Caesar

$5.00

Kids house salad

$5.00

Kids corn dog

$7.25

Served with fries, carrots or orange slices.

Kids grilled cheese

$7.25

Delectable Desserts

Apple Crisp

$9.50

Homemade with Alaska Supreme vanilla ice cream.

Bread Pudding

$8.50

Served warm with whiskey sauce.

Brownie & ice cream

$9.00Out of stock

Carrot cake

$9.50

Chocolate cake

$8.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$8.50

Chocolate chip cookie, Alaska Supreme vanilla ice cream.

Citrus Cake

$9.00

Key lime

$9.00

Peanut butter cake

$9.50

Cookies And Cream ice cream

$4.00

Tiramiso

$9.50

Berry Crisp

$9.50

SML Pizzas

1/2 Small pizza

$17.50

SML Cheese Pizza

$14.50

House cheese blend, red sauce.

SML Americana

$17.50

SML Bangkok

$17.50

Peanut sauce, chicken, roasted red peppers, carrots, cilantro.

SML BBQ Chicken

$17.50

Chicken, roasted red peppers & onions, BBQ sauce.

SML Big kahuna

$17.50

SML Chicken florentine Pizza

$17.50

SML Chicken Ranch

$17.50

Chicken, bacon, tomato, onions, ranch sauce crust.

SML Combo

$17.50

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, red sauce.

SML Create Your Own

$14.00

SML Firecracker Chicken Pizza

$17.50

Chicken, roasted onions & peppers, blue cheese, firecracker sauce.

SML Garlic chicken

$17.50

SML Greek

$17.50

Pesto, sun-dried & fresh tomato, artichoke, Greek olives, feta, tzatziki.

SML Island Style

$17.50

Canadian bacon, pineapple, red sauce.

SML Lil Miss picky

$17.50

SML Margherita

$17.50

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil crust.

SML Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.50

Sausage, meatballs, capicola, salami, pepperoni, red sauce.

SML Pepperoni Pizza

$16.50

Pepperoni, red sauce.

SML Philly Cheesesteak

$17.50

London Broil, mushrooms, roasted peppers & onions, cheese sauce

SML Ricks

$17.50

SML White

$17.50

Spinach, tomato, ricotta, artichoke, feta garlic butter crust.

SMLSicilian

$17.50

Sausage, capicola, pepperoni, roasted peppers & onions, red sauce.

LRG Pizzas

1/2 large pizza

$28.50

LRG Americana

$28.50

LRG Bangkok

$28.50

Peanut sauce, chicken, roasted red peppers, carrots, cilantro.

LRG BBQ Chicken

$28.50

Chicken, roasted red peppers & onions, BBQ sauce.

LRG Big kahuna

$28.50

LRG Cheese Pizza

$20.00

House cheese blend, red sauce.

LRG Chicken florentine

$28.50

LRG Chicken Ranch

$28.50

Chicken, bacon, tomato, onions, ranch sauce crust.

LRG Combo

$28.50

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, red sauce.

LRG Create Your Own Pizza

$20.00

LRG Firecracker Chicken Pizza

$28.50

Chicken, roasted onions & peppers, blue cheese, firecracker sauce.

LRG Garlic chicken

$28.50

LRG Greek

$28.50

Pesto, sun-dried & fresh tomato, artichoke, Greek olives, feta, tzatziki.

LRG Island Style

$28.50

Canadian bacon, pineapple, red sauce.

LRG Lil Miss picky

$28.50

LRG Margherita

$28.50

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil crust.

LRG Meat Lovers Pizza

$28.50

Sausage, meatballs, capicola, salami, pepperoni, red sauce.

LRG Pepperoni Pizza

$23.50

Pepperoni, red sauce.

LRG Philly Cheesesteak

$28.50

London Broil, mushrooms, roasted peppers & onions, cheese sauce

LRG Ricks

$28.50

LRG Sicilian

$28.50

Sausage, capicola, pepperoni, roasted peppers & onions, red sauce.

LRG White

$28.50

Spinach, tomato, ricotta, artichoke, feta garlic butter crust.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10950 O'Malley Centre Dr, Anchorage, AK 99515

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

