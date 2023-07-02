Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Fire Tower Restaurant & Tavern

6E Village Square

Stratton, VT 05360

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

FOOD

APPS

Soup Of The Day

$11.00

Chili

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$18.00

The Sunriser

$18.00

Summer Salad

$18.00

Ahi Nachos

$20.00

Korean BBQ Wings

$18.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$20.00

Coconut Shrimp

$19.00

Cornbread

$17.00

Jerk Wings

$18.00

Lobster Roll

$26.00

Pork Potstickers

$16.00

Ravioli

$19.00

Carne Tostada

$21.00

Fried Oysters

$19.00

PIZZA

Cheese Flatbread

$17.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$19.00

Special Flatbread

$22.00

Fennel Sausage Flatbread

$22.00

ENTREES

Wagyu Burger

$24.00

Falafel burger

$18.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$22.00

Lasagna

$32.00

Capellini Primavera

$28.00

Catch Of The Day

$38.00

Statler Chicken

$34.00

Pork Chop

$36.00

Steak Frites

$35.00

Branzino Filet

$38.00

SIDES

Side Salad

$7.00

Side Caesar

$9.00

Side Of Vegetable

$8.00

Side Of Rice

$7.00

Side Of Fries

$7.00

Side Of Pasta

$7.00

Side Of Potato

$7.00

Side Of Chips

$7.00

GF Bun

$3.00

Side Of Miso

$1.00

Side Of Tahini

$1.00

Side Of Marinara

$2.00

KIDS

Red Noodles

$13.00

Butter Noodles

$13.00

Parm Noodles

$13.00

Mac N Cheese

$13.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Hot Dog

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Plain Noodles

$13.00

Dessert

Ice Cream

$9.00

Ice Cream Single Scoop

$5.00

Panna Cotta

$13.00

Berry Shortcake

$13.00

Brownie Sundae

$12.00

Bread Pudding

$13.00

Cheesecake

$14.00

Weiners

Classic

$7.00

Reuben

$9.00

Chili Dog

$9.00

Macncheese Dog

$8.00

Dog Fries

$5.00

DRINKS

Beer

Fiddlehead IPA

$9.00

Focal Banger

$12.00

Green State Lager

$10.00

Harpoon UFO White

$9.00

Heady Topper

$12.00

Italian Pilsner

$10.00

Little Sip

$10.00

Elaborate Metaphor

$10.00

Sip Of Sunshine

$12.00

Switchback Ale

$9.00

Tips Up Cider

$10.00

Udder Joy

$10.00

$6 Can

$6.00

Open Beer

Budweiser

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Guinness

$9.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$5.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

White Claw

$6.00

Becks NA

$5.00

Run Wild IPA

$6.00

Upside Dawn

$6.00

Conehead IPA

$9.00

Hazy Rays

$10.00

Helles Lager

$9.00

Valley Craft IPA

$10.00

Glass Wine

Gls Albarino

$14.00

Gls Alexander Valley

$16.00

Gls Barbaresco

$15.00

Gls Bubbles

$15.00

Gls Catena

$15.00

Gls Chalkhill SB

$16.00

Gls Conundrum

$14.00

Gls Cotes Rhone

$15.00

Gls Ferrari Chard

$16.00

Gls Hayes Valley

$13.00

Gls Imagery PN

$14.00

Gls Juan Gill

$15.00

Gls Kunde Merlot

$14.00

Gls Lucas Ries

$14.00

Gls La Petite

$14.00

Gls Masi

$14.00

Gls Pardu Chard

$13.00

Gls Rose

$15.00

Gls SonomaCutrer

$15.00

Gls Stafford PN

$16.00

Gls Zonin Rose

$15.00

Taste

Gls Cantina SB

$15.00

Gls Intercept PN

$15.00

Vodka

Titos

$11.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Green Mt Lemon

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Ketel One Grapefruit

$11.00

Stoli

$11.00

Stoli Blue

$11.00

Stoli O

$11.00

Stoli Rasp

$11.00

Stoli Vanilla

$11.00

$1 Up

$1.00

$2 Up

$2.00

$3 Up

$3.00

Bourbon/Rye

4 Roses

$14.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Blanton's

$18.00

Booker's

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

Colonel Taylor

$35.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00

Elijah 18

$35.00

High West Bourbon

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Jefferson Ocean

$20.00

Jefferson Reserve

$15.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Michter's 10 Year

$100.00

Michter's Toasted

$60.00

Weller 12 Year

$65.00

Weller Full Proof

$60.00

Woodford

$14.00

Angels Envy Rye

$15.00

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

High West Rye

$13.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Whistlepig

$20.00

Woodford Rye

$14.00

$1 Up

$1.00

$2 Up

$2.00

$3 Up

$3.00

Tequila

Tequila

$11.00

Casamigo Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Patron Blanco

$14.00

Mezcal

$12.00

Clase Azul

$50.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Illegal Mezcal Joven

$18.00

Don Julio 1942 Repo

$35.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Illegal Mezcal Anejo

$25.00

Don Julio 1942 Anejo

$40.00

$1 Up

$1.00

$2 Up

$2.00

$3 Up

$3.00

Specialty Cocktails

Alumni Blues

$15.00

Blackbeard's Revenge

$14.00

Double Black Espresso Martini

$17.00

Add Baileys

$2.00

Island Margarita

$14.00

Old Man and The Sea

$15.00

Village Painkiller

$14.00

Roses Are Free

$14.00

Sangria

$13.00

Kiwi Sombrero

$14.00

Spicy Marg

$14.00

Summer Squeeze

$14.00

Yucatan Smoke

$14.00

VT Mocktail

$6.00

Bottle Red

Alexander Valley Cab

$62.00

Archery Summit Pinot Noir

$100.00

Barolo BTL

$75.00

Beaucastel Rhone

$80.00

Bedrock Syrah BTL

$75.00

Brunello BTL

$105.00

Cakebread Cab BTL

$110.00

Catena Malbec BTL

$58.00

Domaine Du Pere Rhone

$58.00

Elvio Tintero BTL

$75.00

Hayes Valley Cab

$50.00

Imagery Pinot Noir

$54.00

Jordan Cabernet

$105.00

Juan Gill Monastrel

$58.00

Kunde Merlot BTL

$54.00

Langhe Nebbiolo BTL

$58.00Out of stock

Latour Bourdeaux BTL

$80.00

Prisoner Red BTL

$105.00

Red Schooner BTL

$105.00

Renwood Zinfandel

$54.00

Rose BTL

$58.00

Silver Oak Cab BTL

$120.00

Stafford Pinot BTL

$62.00

Stags Leap Cab BTL

$105.00

Tomaiolo Chianti BTL

$58.00

Trefethen Blend BTL

$80.00

Intercept PN BTL

$58.00

Gin

Beefeater Gin

$11.00

Barr Hill Gin

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

$1 Up

$1.00

$2 Up

$2.00

$3 Up

$3.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$11.00

Fireball

$11.00

Jameson

$11.00

Tullamore Dew

$11.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Screwball

$11.00

Seagrams 7

$11.00

$1 Up

$1.00

$2 Up

$2.00

$3 Up

$3.00

Rum

Bacardi Rum

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Goslings

$11.00

Havana Club

$11.00

Mad River Rum

$11.00

Malibu Rum

$11.00

Mt Gay

$11.00

Myers

$11.00

Diplomatico

$18.00

Smuggs Rum

$12.00

$1 Up

$1.00

$2 Up

$2.00

$3 Up

$3.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Appletini

$15.00

Bacon Old Fashioned

$17.00

Baybreeze

$12.00

Bees Knees

$16.00

Black Russian

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$16.00

Dark N Stormy

$13.00

French 75

$15.00

French Martini

$15.00

Kir Royale

$15.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Mimosa

$15.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Negroni

$14.00

Pimm's Cup

$14.00

Pisco Sour

$15.00

Pom Martini

$15.00

Rusty Nail

$13.00

Seabreeze

$12.00

Sex On The Beach

$13.00

White Russian

$13.00

Bottle White

Albarino BTL

$54.00

Chalk Hill Sauv Blanc

$62.00

Chateauneuf-Du-Pape Blanc

$80.00

Caymus Conundrum

$56.00

Ferrari Chardonnay

$62.00

Paul Hobbs Chardonnay

$120.00

La Petite Perriere

$54.00

Lucasholf Riesling

$54.00

Masi Pinot Grigio

$54.00

Montagny Blanc BTL

$62.00

Montelena Chardonnay

$105.00

Parducci Chardonnay

$50.00

Pouilly-Fuisse BTL

$80.00

Rose BTL

$58.00

Sancere BTL

$80.00

Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay

$58.00

Zum Gruner BTL

$54.00

Vermentino

$56.00

Cantina SB

$58.00

Sparkling/Sherry

Prosecco 187ML

$15.00

Prosecco Bottle

$58.00

Ruffino Rose Gls

$15.00

Ruffino Rose Btl

$58.00

GL Bubbles

$15.00

House Bubbly Btl

$58.00

Gosset

$78.00

Jacqui

$5.00

Veuve Btl

$110.00

Chandon Brut

$16.00

Warres

$12.00

Scotch

Chivas

$13.00

Dewars

$11.00

Hibiki

$18.00

Glenfiddich

$15.00

Glenlivet 12

$15.00

Glenlivet 15 Year

$22.00

Glenlivet 18 Year

$35.00

Glenmorangie

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$45.00

JW Ghostrare

$200.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

Laphroaig

$15.00

Macallan 12 Year

$14.00

Oban

$18.00

Suntory

$15.00

Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Panna

$7.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Tomato

$4.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

VT Cola

$6.00

Mango Moonshine

$6.00

Maple Soda

$6.00

Root Beer

$6.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$11.00

Averna

$11.00

B&B

$14.00

Bailey's

$11.00

Butter Schnapps

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Chambord

$11.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Colonel Taylor

$11.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Jaegermeister

$11.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Limoncello

$11.00

Pernod

$11.00

Pimm's

$11.00

Rumchata

$11.00

Sambucca

$11.00

St. Germain

$11.00

Tia Maria

$11.00

Cognac/Grappa/Port

Applejack

$11.00

B&B

$11.00

Calvedos VSOP

$12.00

Courvoiser

$11.00

E&J Brandy

$11.00

Hennesy

$16.00

Remy VSOP

$18.00

Limoncello

$11.00

Warres

$12.00
All hours
Sunday3:50 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:50 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:50 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:50 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat Well, Laugh Often, Adventure More

Website

Location

6E Village Square, Stratton, VT 05360

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

