Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fire Up Halal Grill

review star

No reviews yet

10016 Cross Creek Boulevard

Tampa, FL 33647

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Combination Over Rice
Chicken Shawarma over Rice
Chicken over Rice

Over rice

Beef Kebab over Rice

Beef Kebab over Rice

$15.99

Marinated beef cubes grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Beef Shawerma over Rice

Beef Shawerma over Rice

$15.99

Marinated beef, thin sliced over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Chicken & Falafel Over Rice

$13.99
Chicken Kebab over Rice

Chicken Kebab over Rice

$15.99

Marinated chicken breast cubes grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Chicken over Rice

Chicken over Rice

$13.99

Marinated grilled chicken thighs over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Chicken Shawarma over Rice

Chicken Shawarma over Rice

$15.99

Marinated chicken breast, thin sliced over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Combination Over Rice

Combination Over Rice

$13.99

Chopped and marinated grilled chicken thigh and gyro over seasoned basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Falafel over Rice

Falafel over Rice

$11.99

Mixed vegetables and special spices combined to create a delicious deep fried veggie balls over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Gyro over Rice

$13.99

Chopped and grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Lamb Kebab over Rice

Lamb Kebab over Rice

$15.99

Marinated lamb cubes grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Lamb Shawarma over Rice

Lamb Shawarma over Rice

$15.99

Marinated thinly sliced lamb over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Mixed Grill over Rice

$49.99

Marinated beef kebab, chicken Kebab, and kofta kebab served over seasoned basmati rice. Includes a side salad of lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, and pickles. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Kofta Kebab over Rice

$15.99

Mansaf over Rice w/ Chicken Shawarma

$15.99

Mansaf over Rice w/ Beef Shawarma

$15.99

Mansaf over Rice w/ Lamb Shawarma

$15.99

Over Hummus

Beef Shawarma over Hummus

$13.99

Chicken Shawarma over Hummus

$13.99

Falafel (6pc) over Hummus

$9.99

Lamb Shawarma over Hummus

$13.99

Over Salad

Beef Kebab over Salad

$15.99

Beef shawarma over Salad

$15.99

Chicken Kebab over Salad

$15.99

Chicken over Salad

$13.99

Chicken shawarma over Salad

$15.99

Combination plate over Salad

$13.99

Falafel over Salad

$11.99

Gyro over Salad

$13.99

Kofta kebab over Salad

$15.99

Lamb Kebab over Salad

$15.99

Lamb Shawarma over Salad

$15.99

Mixed Grill over Salad

$49.99

Marinated beef kebab, chicken Kebab, and kofta kebab served over a salad of lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, and pickles. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Chicken & Falafel over Salad

$13.99

Wraps

Beef Kebab Wrap

$13.99

Marinated beef cubes grilled and wrapped in a pita bread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber & onions. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$13.99

Beef marinated, thin sliced wrapped in a pita bread with tomato & onions. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Chicken Kebab Wrap

$13.99

Marinated chicken breast cubes grilled and wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$13.99

Marinated chicken breast, thin sliced wrapped in pita bread with tomato, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Marinated grilled chicken thighs with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Chicken&Falafel Wrap

$12.99

Falafel Wrap

$6.99

Deep fried veggie balls, made fresh to order, wrapped in pita bread. Contains tahini sauce, Tomato, cucumber, pickles, and hummus.

Combo Wrap

$11.99

Gyro and chicken wrap

Gyro Wrap

$11.99

Gyro with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Lamb Kebab Wrap

$13.99

Marinated lamb cubes grilled and wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Lamb Shawarma Wrap

$13.99

Marinated lamb, thin sliced wrapped in a pita bread with tomato, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Kofta Kebab Wrap

$13.99

Sides

Basmati Seasoned Rice

Basmati Seasoned Rice

$4.99
Dolma

Dolma

$4.99

Stuffed grape leaves.

Falafel (4pcs)

Falafel (4pcs)

$4.50

Mixed vegetables and special spices combined to create a delicious deep fried veggie ball made fresh to order. Served with a scoop of Hummus.

Greek Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Dry mint, olive oil, pickles, salt and pepper, all topped off with our specialty white sauce.

Hummus

Hummus

$4.99

A blend of chickpea puree and tahini sauce flavored with lemon, and olive oil.

Loaded French Fries

$4.99

Loaded french fries with salt, pepper, ketchup, white sauce and hot sauce.

Pita Bread

$1.00

Plain Fries

$4.99

Sun Chips

$0.99
Tabouleh

Tabouleh

$4.99

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$2.00

Kids Meal

Chicken over Rice (KIDS)

$8.99

Chicken over Fries (KIDS)

$8.99

Beverages

Bottled water

$2.00

Jarritos

$2.99

Mexican Soda

$2.99

Moussy

$2.99Out of stock

Perrier

$2.49

Sprite Fountain Drink

$2.75

Jamaican Soft Drink

$2.99

Caribbean King

$2.99

Iran Yougurt

$2.99

Coke Fountain Drink

$2.75

Diet Coke Fountain Drink

$2.75

Pink Lemonade Fountain Drink

$2.75

Ginseng Up

$2.49

Coke Zero Fountain Drink

$2.75

Over rice

Your choice served over our specialty seasoned basmati rice.
Beef Kebab over Rice

Beef Kebab over Rice

$15.99

Marinated beef cubes grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Beef Shawerma over Rice

Beef Shawerma over Rice

$15.99

Marinated beef, thin sliced over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Chicken Kebab over Rice

Chicken Kebab over Rice

$15.99

Marinated chicken breast cubes grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Chicken over Rice

Chicken over Rice

$13.99

Marinated grilled chicken thighs over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Chicken Shawarma over Rice

Chicken Shawarma over Rice

$15.99

Marinated chicken breast, thin sliced over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Combination Over Rice

Combination Over Rice

$13.99

Chopped and marinated grilled chicken thigh and gyro over seasoned basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Falafel over Rice

Falafel over Rice

$11.99

Mixed vegetables and special spices combined to create a delicious deep fried veggie balls over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Gyro over Rice

$13.99

Chopped and grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Kofta Kebab over Rice

$15.99

Marinated ground beef & lamb, chargrilled on a skewer over seasoned basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Lamb Kebab over Rice

Lamb Kebab over Rice

$15.99

Marinated lamb cubes grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Lamb Shawarma over Rice

Lamb Shawarma over Rice

$15.99

Marinated thinly sliced lamb over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Mixed Grill Over Rice

$39.99

Marinated kofta kebab, beef kebab and chicken kebab over basmati rice with side salad, topped with our house-made white sauce.

Chicken & Falafel Over Rice

$13.99

Over hummus

Chicken Shawarma over Hummus

$13.99

Beef Shawarma over Hummus

$13.99

Lamb Shawarma over Hummus

$13.99

Falafel over Hummus (6pc)

$9.99

Over Salad

Combination Plate Over Salad

$13.99

Chicken Shawarma Over Salad

$15.99

Chicken Over Salad

$13.99

Beef Shawarma Over Salad

$15.99

Lamb Shawarma Over Salad

$15.99

Chicken Kebab Over Salad

$15.99

Beef Kebab Over Salad

$15.99

Lamb Kebab Over Salad

$15.99

Kofta Kebab Over Salad

$15.99

Gyro Over Salad

$13.99

Falafel Over Salad (6 piece)

$11.99

Wraps

Chicken & Falafel Wrap

$12.99

Marinated grilled chicken thighs, fried veggie balls with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$13.99

Marinated chicken breast, thin sliced wrapped in pita bread with tomato, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Marinated grilled chicken thighs with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Chicken Kebab Wrap

$13.99

Marinated chicken breast cubes grilled and wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$13.99

Beef marinated, thin sliced wrapped in a pita bread with tomato & onions. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Beef Kebab Wrap

$13.99

Marinated beef cubes grilled and wrapped in a pita bread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber & onions. Topped with our house-made white sauce.

Lamb Shawarma Wrap

$13.99

Marinated lamb, thin sliced wrapped in a pita bread with tomato, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Lamb Kebab Wrap

$13.99

Marinated lamb cubes grilled and wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Kofta Kebab Wrap

$13.99

Marinated mixture of ground beef,lamb, and veggies charbroiled on a skewer and wrapped in pita bread with hummus, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Gyro Wrap

$11.99

Gyro with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Gyro & Falafel Wrap

$11.99

Gyro and fried veggie balls with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Falafel Wrap

$6.99

Deep fried veggie balls, made fresh to order, wrapped in pita bread. Contains tahini sauce, Tomato, cucumber, pickles, and hummus.

Combo Wrap

$12.99

Gyro and chicken

Sides

Loaded French Fries

$4.99

Loaded french fries with salt, pepper, ketchup, white sauce and hot sauce.

Hummus

Hummus

$4.99

A blend of chickpea puree and tahini sauce flavored with lemon, and olive oil.

Plain Fries

$4.99

Pita Bread

$1.00

Kettle Cooked Chips

$0.99
Falafel (4pcs)

Falafel (4pcs)

$4.50

Mixed vegetables and special spices combined to create a delicious deep fried veggie ball made fresh to order. Served with a scoop of Hummus.

Tabouleh

Tabouleh

$4.99
Dolma

Dolma

$3.99

Stuffed grape leaves.

Basmati Seasoned Rice

Basmati Seasoned Rice

$4.99

Greek Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Dry mint, olive oil, pickles, salt and pepper, all topped off with our specialty white sauce.

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$2.00

Kids Meal

Chicken over Fries (KIDS)

$8.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

In case you’re searching for top-notch halal food, Fire Up Halal Grill is unquestionably one of the spots to go in Tampa, Florida. Our menu features your favorite Mediterranean dishes to satisfy your craving. Options such as: Chicken Shawarma, beef kebab, lamb shawarma wrap, falafel, baklava, and much more deliciousness!

Website

Location

10016 Cross Creek Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33647

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - New Tampa/Bruce B Downs
orange starNo Reviews
19601 Bruce B Downs Blvd Tampa, FL 33647
View restaurantnext
Oronzo - New Tampa
orange starNo Reviews
18027 Highwoods Preserve Parkway Tampa, FL 33647
View restaurantnext
Mahana Fresh - New Tampa
orange star4.2 • 421
17512 Dona Michelle Drive Tampa, FL 33647
View restaurantnext
Island Fin Poke
orange starNo Reviews
6417 E. County Line Road #101 Tampa, FL 33647
View restaurantnext
BurgerMonger - Wesley Chapel
orange star4.3 • 2,183
1656 Bruce B Downs Blvd Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Wesley Chapel FL (S. Wesley/Bruce B Downs)
orange star4.2 • 1,585
1660 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tampa

Datz - Tampa
orange star4.3 • 10,790
2616 S MacDill Ave Tampa, FL 33629
View restaurantnext
Oxford Exchange
orange star4.6 • 3,263
420 West Kennedy Boulevard Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apollo Beach FL
orange star4.2 • 3,199
205 Apollo Beach Blvd Apollo Beach, FL 33607
View restaurantnext
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,748
3035 West Kennedy Blvd Tampa, FL 33609
View restaurantnext
Daily Eats
orange star4.0 • 2,251
901 South Howard Ave Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
The C House - Seminole Heights
orange star4.4 • 2,222
6005 N. Florida Ave. Tampa, FL 33604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tampa
Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lutz
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Riverview
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (179 restaurants)
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Dunedin
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston