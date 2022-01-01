Firewild On Main
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Scratch made brunches featuring local & sustainable ingredients. Accepting online pre-orders for Saturday & Sunday to go. Dine-In available Saturday & Sunday from 10-2.
Location
201 N. Main St., Elgin, TX 78621
