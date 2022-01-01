Restaurant header imageView gallery

Firewild On Main

201 N. Main St.

Elgin, TX 78621

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Scratch made brunches featuring local & sustainable ingredients. Accepting online pre-orders for Saturday & Sunday to go. Dine-In available Saturday & Sunday from 10-2.

Website

Location

201 N. Main St., Elgin, TX 78621

Directions

