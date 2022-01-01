Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fireworks Keene 22 Main St

22 Main St

Keene, NH 03431

Order Again

STARTERS & SNACKS

Hearth Baked Feta

$15.00

roasted tomatoes, onions, olives, lemon, parsley, rosemary garlic flatbread

Crisp Fried Risotto Cakes

$12.00

roasted wild mushrooms, shaved grana padano cheese

Hearth Roasted Italian Meatballs

$14.00

garlic baguette

Salt and Pepper Calamari

$14.00

lemon caper pepperoncini aioli

Farmers Harvest Plate

$9.00

Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

SOUP & SALAD

Spinach

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine, shaved grana padano, focaccia croutons, caesar dressing

Today's Soup

$9.00

changes daily, made from scratch

Pizza Parlor Chopped Salad

$12.00

HALF SALAD

$6.00

House Salad

$8.00

BRICK OVEN PIZZA

Margherita

$14.00

roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil

Blue Moon

$17.00

roasted butternut squash, sage pesto, roasted chicken, gorgonzola

Meat Pie

$18.00

roasted chicken, sweet Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Vegan Pie

$17.00

Cheese Pie

$12.00

NORTH SHORE

$17.00

PASTA

Spaghetti Marinara

$14.00

Nana’s​ recipe with San Marzano tomatoes, herbs, olive oil

Bolognese with Pappardelle

$18.00

traditional with tomatoes, ground pork, beef, parmesan

Mixed Cheese Ravioli

$17.00

butternut squash, sage, brown butter, balsamic

MATT'S MAC

$15.00

SANDWICHES

Served with your choice of french fries, sweet potato fries, or house salad

Hamburger

$16.00

brioche bun, candied bacon, VT cheddar, A1 aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion

Grilled Chicken Club

$16.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato,pepperoncini aioli

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

ENTREES

Grilled Hanger Steak

$32.00

wild mushroom & cognac glaze with fingerling potatoes

Miso and Brown Sugar Planked Salmon

$32.00

crispy rice and sesame cake, broccoli rabe, miso-soy aioli

Chicken Francese

$24.00

white wine butter, grilled lemon & spaghetti aglio e olio

Prix Fixe

$1,645.00

DELICATA SQUASH

$22.00

ROASTED SHORT RIB

$30.00

SIDES

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries w/ Maple Mustard

$7.00

Mashed Potato Side

$6.00

Seasonal Veg Side

$6.00

Spaghetti aglio e olio

$6.00

Spaghetti & Mari Side

$6.00

Flatbread

$6.00

Baguette Side

$2.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

DESSERTS

Death by Chocolate (GF)

$9.00

Seasonal Fruit Crisp

$9.00

Pistachio Affogato

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream 3 Scoop

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Single Scoop

$2.00

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

Maple Bacon Creme Brulee

$9.00Out of stock

Zeppole

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00Out of stock

SPECIALS

Pizza Special

$18.00

Roasted Olives

$11.00Out of stock

Stuffed Peppers

$17.00Out of stock

White Bean Dip

$12.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE PIE

$8.00

KIDS CHEESE & PEPP PIE

$9.00

KIDS SPAGHETTI & MARI

$8.00

KIDS SPAG & BUTTER

$8.00

KIDS SLOPPY JOE & FRIES

$8.00

Kids Mac

$8.00

BAR BITES

Garlic Parmesan Popcorn

$3.00

Local Pickled Platter

$6.00

Bread & Olives

$4.00

Glazed Zeppole

$5.00

Staff Meal

Staff Caesar

Staff Spinach

Staff Chopped Salad

Staff Margherita

Staff Cheese Pie

Staff Marinara

Staff Meatballs & Flatbread

$3.00

Staff Meatballs

$3.00

Staff Grilled Chicken

$3.00

Red by the Glass

Contour Pinot Noir GLS

$12.00

Z. Alexander Brown Cabernet GLS

$13.00

Tilia Malbec GLS

$9.00

Klinker Brick Zinfandel GLS

$10.00

Talamonti Moda Montepulciano GLS

$11.00

House Red GLS

$6.00

Red by the Bottle

Contour Pinot Noir BTL

$38.00

Z. Alexander Brown Cabernet BTL

$40.00

Tilia Malbec BTL

$32.00

Klinker Brick Zinfandel BTL

$35.00

Talamonti Moda Montepulciano BTL

$37.00

White by the Glass

Landhaus Gruner Veltliner GLS

$9.00

Spasso Pinot Grigio GLS

$10.00

La Crema Chardonnay GLS

$13.00

Ponga Sauvingnon Blanc GLS

$12.00

Boundary Breaks Riesling GLS

$9.00

House White GLS

$6.00

Moscato

$7.00

White by the Bottle

Landhaus Gruner Vetliner BTL

$32.00

Spasso Pinot Grigio BTL

$35.00

La Crema Chardonnay BTL

$40.00

Pongo Sauvingnon Blanc BTL

$38.00

Boundary Breaks BTL

$32.00

Zenato Btl

$34.00

Rose/Sparkling by the Glass

Gerard Bertrand Rose GLS

$13.00

Prima Perla Prosecco GLS

$12.00

Rose/Sparkling by the Bottle

Gerard Bertrand Rose BTL

$40.00

Prima Perla Prosecco BTL

$38.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$16.00

RESERVE WINES

Deutz Champagne

$100.00

La Crema Brut Rose

$85.00

Alphonse Mellot Sancerre

$49.00

Louis Latour Louilley Fuisse

$49.00

Jordan Chardonnay

$68.00

Black Stallion Chardonnay

$39.00

Zenato Lugano

$34.00Out of stock

Penner-Ash Pinot Noir

$100.00

Justin Isosceles

$160.00

Damilano Barolo

$80.00

Chateau Lassegue

$64.00

Freemark Abbey Cabernet

$105.00

Reserve Wine Tasting

3 oz Sancerre

$8.00

6oz Sancerre

$15.00

3oz Pouilly Fuisse

$8.00

6oz Pouilly Fuisse

$15.00

3oz Jordan

$10.00

6oz Jordan

$19.00

3oz Black Stallion

$7.00

6oz Black Stallion

$12.00

3oz Zenato

$6.00

6oz Zenato

$12.00

3oz Penner-Ash

$15.00

6oz Penner-Ash

$28.00

3oz Damilano Barolo

$12.00Out of stock

6oz Damilano Barolo

$22.00Out of stock

3oz Justin

$22.00

6oz Justin

$42.00

3oz Freemark Abbey

$15.00

6oz Freemark Abbey

$22.00

3oz Chateau Lassegue

$10.00

6oz Chateau Lassegue

$18.00

Vodka

Graingers

$7.00

Absolut

$8.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Chopin

$8.00

Titos

$8.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Stoli Raz

$8.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$9.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Gin

New Amsterdam Gin

$7.00

Citadelle

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bluecoat

$9.00

Empress

$9.00

The Botanist

$10.00

Barr Hill

$9.00

Beefeater Gin

$8.00

Barr Hill TomCat

$9.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Gosling's

$7.00

Plantation

$8.00

Copper Cannon

$10.00

Tequila

Lunazul Reposado

$7.00

Don Julio Silver

$9.00

Don Julio Repo

$10.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Peloton Mezcal

$8.00

Whiskey

Jim Beam

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Redemption Rye

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

West Cork

$8.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Mad River Bourbon

$10.00

Suntory Toki

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Hatozaki

$12.00

Whistle Pig

$15.00

Screwball

$10.00

Michters Rye

$12.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Macallan 12

$12.00

Dewars

$11.00

Laphroag

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Oban

$16.00

Glenlivet

$11.00

Dalwhinnie

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Lagavulin

$16.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Creme de Violette

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Luxardo

$9.00

Bailey's

$9.00Out of stock

Kahlua

$9.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Amaro Montenegro

$9.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Fernet

$9.00

Pernod

$8.00

Chambord

$9.00

Sambuca

$9.00

E&J Brandy

$8.00

Ports/Dessert Wine

Rainwater Madeira

$9.00

Otima Tawny

$8.00

Bin 27 Porto

$8.00

Graham's Reserve Porto

$9.00

Bottled Beer

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Stella

$4.00

Mic Ultra

$4.00

Zero Gravity CONEHEAD

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

GUINNESS

$6.00

PEAK ORGANIC FRESH CUT PILSNER

$5.00

603 BLACK CHERRY HARD SELTZER

$6.00

OMISSIONS GLUTEN FREE PALE ALE

$6.00

WOODLAND FARM N/A ROTATING SELECTION

$6.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Draft Beer

Maine Peeper

$8.00

Pulp Daddy

$8.00

Kriek For Kab

$7.00

Citizen Cider

$8.00

Maple Brown

$7.00

Founders Porter

$7.00

UFO Blueberry

$7.00

Uncanny Valley

$6.00

Signature Cocktails

Fig & Honey

$13.00

22 Main

$12.00

Deep Eddy grapefruit vodka, grapefruit, lime, rosemary-chili flake syrup

Golden Goddess

$12.00

Grainger’s Deluxe Organic Vodka, Liquor 43, ginger lime syrup, passion fruit puree, lime

Purple Reign

$14.00

French 22

$13.00

Old Money

$14.00

Smoke & Mirrors

$15.00

Spill the Tea!

$14.00

Earl Grey infused bourbon, apricot liqueur, lemon, bitters, egg white

Harvest Moon

$12.00

Nye Thai Margarita

$13.00

Milagro Resposado tequila, triple sec, pineapple, lime, Nye Hill Farm thai basil syrup

El Nacional

$12.00

Milagro Resposado tequila, pomegranate juice, passionfruit, fresh lime

Daphne's Revenge

$13.00

Plantation spiced rum, passionfruit, blood orange, cream of coconut, nutmeg

Midnight Revelry

$12.00

Virgin Cocktail

$6.00

The Roxy N/A

$8.00

Sunset Blvd N/A

$8.00

Adam's Apple N/A

$8.00

Sangria

$12.00

Sea Shanty

$12.00

Fall In Oaxaca

$12.00

Blood Moon

$12.00

Classic Cocktails

Martini Gin

$10.00

Martini Vodka

$10.00

Vesper

$10.00

Gibson

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Negroni

$10.00

Boulevardier

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Alabama Slammer

$10.00

Appletini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

Dessert Cocktails

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Brunch Cocktails

Brunch Bloody

$12.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$12.00

Anna's Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bourbon Iced Coffee

$12.00

Brunch Sangra

$12.00

NA Thai Iced Tea

$8.00

Bottle Of Bubbles

$30.00

Thai Iced Tea

$12.00

NA BEVERAGES

Large San Pellegrino

$5.00

Virgil's Root Beer

$4.00

Reed's Ginger Beer

$4.00

COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

GINGER ALE

$3.50

DR. PEPPER

$3.50

FRESH SPARKLING LEMONADE

$3.00

FRESH SPARKLING LIMEADE

$3.00

UNSWEETENED ICED TEA

$3.00

COFFEE

$2.50

DECAF COFFEE

$2.50

Club Soda

$1.50

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Free Refill

Tonic Water

$2.00

HOUSE GINGER BEER

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

22 Main St, Keene, NH 03431

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

