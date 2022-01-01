Fireworks Keene 22 Main St
No reviews yet
22 Main St
Keene, NH 03431
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
STARTERS & SNACKS
Hearth Baked Feta
roasted tomatoes, onions, olives, lemon, parsley, rosemary garlic flatbread
Crisp Fried Risotto Cakes
roasted wild mushrooms, shaved grana padano cheese
Hearth Roasted Italian Meatballs
garlic baguette
Salt and Pepper Calamari
lemon caper pepperoncini aioli
Farmers Harvest Plate
Lettuce Wraps
SOUP & SALAD
BRICK OVEN PIZZA
PASTA
SANDWICHES
ENTREES
Grilled Hanger Steak
wild mushroom & cognac glaze with fingerling potatoes
Miso and Brown Sugar Planked Salmon
crispy rice and sesame cake, broccoli rabe, miso-soy aioli
Chicken Francese
white wine butter, grilled lemon & spaghetti aglio e olio
Prix Fixe
DELICATA SQUASH
ROASTED SHORT RIB
SIDES
DESSERTS
SPECIALS
KIDS MENU
BAR BITES
Staff Meal
Red by the Glass
Red by the Bottle
White by the Glass
White by the Bottle
Rose/Sparkling by the Glass
Rose/Sparkling by the Bottle
Corkage Fee
RESERVE WINES
Deutz Champagne
La Crema Brut Rose
Alphonse Mellot Sancerre
Louis Latour Louilley Fuisse
Jordan Chardonnay
Black Stallion Chardonnay
Zenato Lugano
Penner-Ash Pinot Noir
Justin Isosceles
Damilano Barolo
Chateau Lassegue
Freemark Abbey Cabernet
Reserve Wine Tasting
3 oz Sancerre
6oz Sancerre
3oz Pouilly Fuisse
6oz Pouilly Fuisse
3oz Jordan
6oz Jordan
3oz Black Stallion
6oz Black Stallion
3oz Zenato
6oz Zenato
3oz Penner-Ash
6oz Penner-Ash
3oz Damilano Barolo
6oz Damilano Barolo
3oz Justin
6oz Justin
3oz Freemark Abbey
6oz Freemark Abbey
3oz Chateau Lassegue
6oz Chateau Lassegue
Vodka
Gin
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Cointreau
Creme de Violette
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Luxardo
Bailey's
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Amaro Montenegro
St. Germain
Fernet
Pernod
Chambord
Sambuca
E&J Brandy
Ports/Dessert Wine
Bottled Beer
Draft Beer
Signature Cocktails
Fig & Honey
22 Main
Deep Eddy grapefruit vodka, grapefruit, lime, rosemary-chili flake syrup
Golden Goddess
Grainger’s Deluxe Organic Vodka, Liquor 43, ginger lime syrup, passion fruit puree, lime
Purple Reign
French 22
Old Money
Smoke & Mirrors
Spill the Tea!
Earl Grey infused bourbon, apricot liqueur, lemon, bitters, egg white
Harvest Moon
Nye Thai Margarita
Milagro Resposado tequila, triple sec, pineapple, lime, Nye Hill Farm thai basil syrup
El Nacional
Milagro Resposado tequila, pomegranate juice, passionfruit, fresh lime
Daphne's Revenge
Plantation spiced rum, passionfruit, blood orange, cream of coconut, nutmeg
Midnight Revelry
Virgin Cocktail
The Roxy N/A
Sunset Blvd N/A
Adam's Apple N/A
Sangria
Sea Shanty
Fall In Oaxaca
Blood Moon
Classic Cocktails
Martini Gin
Martini Vodka
Vesper
Gibson
Manhattan
Old Fashioned
Negroni
Boulevardier
Cosmopolitan
Mojito
Sidecar
Gimlet
Green Tea Shot
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Champagne Cocktail
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Margarita
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
White Sangria
Aperol Spritz
Black Russian
Sex On The Beach
Dessert Cocktails
Brunch Cocktails
NA BEVERAGES
Large San Pellegrino
Virgil's Root Beer
Reed's Ginger Beer
COKE
DIET COKE
SPRITE
GINGER ALE
DR. PEPPER
FRESH SPARKLING LEMONADE
FRESH SPARKLING LIMEADE
UNSWEETENED ICED TEA
COFFEE
DECAF COFFEE
Club Soda
Espresso
Double Espresso
cappuccino
Latte
Shirley Temple
Hot Tea
Pineapple Juice
Chocolate Milk
Cranberry Juice
Free Refill
Tonic Water
HOUSE GINGER BEER
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
22 Main St, Keene, NH 03431