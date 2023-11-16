- Home
Firkin Libertyville
519 North Milwaukee Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
Starters To-Go
- Baguette & Lentil Spread TG$4.50
tribeca ovens artisan french baguette with our homemade lentil spread
- Burrata TG$14.00
Fresh artigiana burrata from italy cherry tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, balsamico, basil, black olive tapenade
- Chicken Strips Plain TG$8.50
- Chicken Strips Plain & Fries TG$12.00
fried until crispy and served with fresh cut french fries
- Chicken Strips Sriracha TG$8.00
deep fried and tossed with our firkin spicy sriracha wings sauce
- Chicken Strips Sriracha & Fries TG$12.00
tossed with our spicy sriracha sauce and served with fresh cut french fries
- Chicken Wings Sriracha TG$10.50
deep fried and tossed with our firkin spicy sriracha wings sauce
- Chicken Wings Sriracha & Fries TG$14.00
deep fried until crispy served with fresh cut french fries
- Chips & Green Salsa TG$8.00
green tomatillos/avocado/jalapeño salsa, chips made everyday
- Chips & Guac TG$8.00
fresh homemade guacamole and chips made everyday
- Chips & Red Salsa TG$8.00
fresh roasted poblano & roasted tomato salsa, chips made everyday
- Chips, Green Salsa, & Guac TG$12.00
homemade fresh guacamole, green tomatillos/avocado/ jalapeño salsa, chips made everyday
- Chips, Red Salsa & Guac TG$12.00
homemade fresh guacamole, roasted poblano & roasted tomato salsa, chips made everyday
- Dumplings TG$11.00Out of stock
6 dumplings filled with chicken & mushrooms, pan fired, shoyu-ginger-scallion dipping sauce
- Fried Asparagus TG$9.50
deep fried until crispy served with chipotle mayo
- Fried Calamari TG$17.00
day boat caught fresh narragansett calamari, green chili salsa, garlic mayonnaise
- Fried Shrimp TG$16.00
half pound shrimp, traditional cocktail sauce, tartar sauce
- Goat Cheese & Tomato TG$9.00
roasted tomato sauce, sautéed onions & mushrooms, french baguette
- Half Pint of Guac TG$4.00
made every day with a touch of jalapeño
- Half Pint of Lentil Spread TG$4.00
puree of lentils, olive oil, basil
- Half Pint of Red Salsa TG$4.00
homemade salsa, fire roasted tomatoes, fire roasted poblanos
- Half Pint of Green Salsa TG$4.00
spicy homemade green tomatillos, avocado, & jalapeño salsa
- Lobster Tacos TG$16.00
3 mini tacos, crispy corn shell, sauteed lobster, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream, chipotle sauce
- Pretzel Cheddar & Back TG$13.00
baked with sharp cheddar, nueske applewood smoke bacon, & fire roasted poblanos
- Pretzel Plain TG$9.00
served with honey mustard
- Pretzel Three Cheese TG$11.00
baked with parmigiano, cheedar, & mozzarella
- Shrimp Dejonghe TG$16.00
created in the late 19th century Henri de Jonghe, owner of the De Jonghe Hotel on Monroe Street in Chicago
- Small Arugula Salad TG$6.00
fresh arugula, citrus vinaigrette, parmigiano
- Small Caesar Salad TG$7.00
classic caesar dressing, homemade croutons, & parmigiano
- Small House Salad TG$6.00
mixed green, cucumber, red onions, cherry tomatoes, ginger vinaigrette
- Tavern Wedge Salad TG$12.00
lemon vinaigrette, blue cheese, honey, truffle oil, pine nuts & tomato
Burger Etc To-Go
- 8oz Burger TG$15.50
8oz allen brothers USDA angus steak burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun, served with fresh cut french fries.
- 8oz Cheeseburger TG$16.50
8oz allen brothers USDA angus steak burger, 2yr cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun,
- 8oz Bacon Cheeseburger TG$18.50
8oz allen brothers USDA angus steak burger, nueske's applewood smoke bacon, 2yr cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato,
- Chimay Grilled Cheese TG$16.00
chimay cheese, prosciutto, arugula, sweet white onions, stone ground mustard, rustic whole wheat bread
- Deluxe Bean Burger TG$13.00
fried black bean burger, guacamole, julienne of corn tortilla, pico de gallo, served with fresh cut french fries.
- Deluxe Turkey Burger TG$14.00
100% breast meat, sautéed onions, mascarpone cheese, delicate blue cheese sauce, arugula, served with fresh cut french fries.
- Salmon Sandwich TG$16.00
sustainable remote north atlantic salmon, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, mushrooms, chipotle sauce,
- Spicy Pork Sandwich TG$14.00
blackened pork tenderloin, poblano green chilies, chipotle sauce, chihuahua cheese
- Alaskan Cod Tacos TG$18.00
beer battered fresh alaskan black cod, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce, shredded cabbage, served with fresh cut french fries.
- Shrimp Tacos TG$14.50
beer batter shrimp, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce, shredded cabbage, served with fresh cut french fries.
- Spicy Pork Tacos TG$14.50
fire-roasted poblano peppers, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chipotle sauce, shredded cabbage, served with fresh cut french fries.
Main Entrees To-Go
- Choice NY Strip & 6oz Lobster TG$86.00
8oz usda choice tenderloin, 6oz cold water lobster tail, choice of: garlic mashed potatoes or fries
- Faroe Salmon Carribean TG$26.00
grilled fresh faroe island salmon filet, caribbean cajun cream, brown rice & black beans
- 6oz Lobster Tail TG$44.00
choice of: garlic mashed potatoes or fresh cut french fries
- 8oz Choice Filet TG$53.00
served with tavern steak butter, choice: garlic mashed potatoes or fresh cut french fries
- 10oz Choice NY Strip TG$37.00
served with tavern steak butter, choice: garlic mashed potatoes or fresh cut french fries
- Calamari Salad TG$16.00
fresh calamari flash fried, sriracha sauce, mixed green, ginger vinaigrette
- Chicken Teriyaki TG$16.00
garlic, onions, sweet peppers, mushrooms, parmesan cream
- Choice Filet & 6oz Lobster TG$86.00
8oz usda choice tenderloin, 6oz cold water lobster tail, choice of: garlic mashed potatoes or
- Fish & Chips TG$20.00
fresh wild alaskan black cod, beer batter, fresh cut french fries, tartar sauce
- Goat Cheese Salad TG$16.00
panko crust goat cheese balls, grilled vegetables, mixed greens, black olive vinaigrette
- Horseradish Halibut TG$28.00
fresh wild alaskan halibut, horseradish panko crust, grilled vegetables, chive olive oil
- Lobster Ravioli TG$39.00
lobster filled ravioli, parmesan cream & sauté shrimp
- Mild Chicken Rice Bowl TG$16.00
marinated shredded chicken, queso fresco, roasted mild poblano salsa, shredded cabbage, sour cream,
- Spicy Chicken Rice Bowl TG$16.00
marinated shredded chicken, queso fresco, spicy green tomatillo -jalapeño-avocado salsa, shredded cabbage, sour cream,
- Mild Pork Rice Bowl TG$16.00
blackened pork tenderloin, queso fresco, roasted mild poblano salsa, shredded cabbage, sour cream,
- Spicy Pork Rice Bowl TG$16.00
blackened pork tenderloin, queso fresco, spicy green tomatillo -jalapeño-avocado salsa, shredded cabbage, sour cream,
- Schnitzel TG$16.00
panko breadcrumbs, arugula, sweet onions, citrus vinaigrette
Firkin Beer Growlers To-Go
- .Growler$5.00
- 32oz 3 Floyds Zombie Ice$15.00
- 32oz Bells Two Hearted$8.00
32 oz growler
- 32oz Blanche$8.00Out of stock
32 oz growler
- 32oz Champagne Velvet$6.00
32 oz growler
- 32oz Chimay Red$32.00
32 oz growler
- 32oz EPB Citra On the Dock$15.00
- 32oz Liefmans Goudenband$24.00
32 oz growler
- 32oz Metro Heliostat$8.00
32 oz growler
- 32oz Mikerphone Check 1, 2$12.50
- 32oz Miller Lite$6.00Out of stock
32 oz growler
- 32oz MW Charlatan$7.25
32 oz growler
- 32oz OC Apex Predator$14.00
32 oz growler
- 32oz Sierra Nevada Hazy Lil Thing$8.00
32 oz growler
- 32oz St Bernardus #4$20.00
32 oz growler
- 32oz St Bernardus ABT 12$25.00
32 oz growler
- 32oz Virtue Brut$7.25
32 oz growler
- 32oz Weihenstephaner Hefe$11.00Out of stock
32 oz growler
- 64oz 3 Floyds Zombie Ice$30.00
- 64oz Bells Two Hearted$16.00
64 oz growler
- 64oz Blanche$15.00Out of stock
64 oz growler
- 64oz Champagne Velvet$12.00
64 oz growler
- 64oz Chimay Red$63.00
64 oz growler
- 64oz EPB Citra On the Dock$30.00
- 64oz Liefmans Goudenband$48.00
64 oz growler
- 64oz Metro Heliostat$16.00
64 oz growler
- 64oz Mikerphone Check 1, 2$25.00
- 64oz Miller Lite$12.00Out of stock
64 oz growler
- 64oz MW Charlatan$14.50
64 oz growler
- 64oz OC Apex Predator$28.00
64 oz growler
- 64oz Sierra Nevada Hazy Lil Thing$16.00
64 oz growler
- 64oz St Bernardus #4$40.00
64 oz growler
- 64oz Bersalis Sour Triple$54.00
64 oz growler
- 64oz Virtue Brut$14.50
64 oz growler
- 64oz Weihenstephaner Hefe$22.00
64 oz growler
- 32oz Ayinger Oktoberfest$14.00Out of stock
- 64oz Ayinger Oktoberfest$28.00Out of stock
- 32oz Spaten Oktoberfest$8.00Out of stock
- 64oz Spaten Oktoberfest$16.00Out of stock
- 32oz Urban Chestnut Oachkatzlschwoaf$8.00Out of stock
- 64oz Urban Chestnut Oachkatzlschwoaf$16.00Out of stock
- 32oz Eggenberg Maibock$18.00
- 64oz Eggenberg Maibock$36.00
- 32oz Pollyanna Eleanor$9.00
- 64oz Pollyanna Eleanor$18.00
Beer Bottles & Cans To-Go
- 2018 3 FONTEINEN GUEZE TG$24.00
- 2020 TILQUIN GUEUZE TG$45.00
- 3 FONTEINEN ARMOND & GASTON TG$32.00
- 3 FONTEINEN HOMMAGE TG$32.00
- 3 FONTEINEN KRIEK TG$33.00
- 3F ALPHA KLAUS TG$4.50
- 8 WIRED iSTOUT TG$15.50
- ALPHA KLAUS 6 PACK$13.99
- ANCHOR PORTER TG$4.00
- ASPALL BLUSH TG$9.00
- ASPALL DRY TG$9.00
- AYINGER CELEBRATOR TG$6.75
- AYINGER DUNKEL TG$5.75
- AYINGER WEISS TG$6.75
- BLANCHE BTL TG$3.50
- BOON KRIEK TG$16.00
- CHERRY CHOUFFE 4 PACK$10.99
- CHIMAY BLUE 2017 RUM TG$45.00
- CHIMAY BLUE 4 PACK$29.99
- CHIMAY BLUE 750ML 2017 TG$44.00
- CHIMAY BLUE 750ML BA 2012 TG$80.00
- CHIMAY BLUE TG$8.00
- CHIMAY BLUE TG$8.00
- CHIMAY GOLD TG$8.00
- CHIMAY RED TG$8.00
- CHIMAY WHITE TG$8.00
- DAISY CUTTER TG$5.00
- DELIRIUM RED TG$11.00
- DESCHUTES PORTER TG$3.50
- DOVETAIL KOLSCH TG$4.50
- DUCHESSE TG$11.50
- DULLE TEVE TG$11.50
- DUVEL 666 4 PACK$17.99
- DUVEL 666 TG$4.99
- DUVEL TG$6.00
- EDMUND FITZ TG$3.00
- ET AUN MAS A JESUS TG$12.00
- EVEN MORE JESUS TG$6.50
- HITACHINO WHITE TG$9.00
- HITACHINO YUZU TG$8.00
- HOUBLON TG$8.00
- IRIE TG$5.00
- ISLAND MATILDA TG$4.00
- JP CALABAZA BLANCA TG$5.75
- KROMBACHER NA TG$3.00
- LA CHOUFFE TG$7.75
- LA FIN DU MONDE TG$5.50
- LAGUNITAS MAXIMUS 6 PACK$11.99
- LAGUNITAS MAXIMUS IIPA TG$2.16
- LEFFE BLOND 6 PACK$11.99
- LEFFE BLONDE TG$3.24
- LFB RIVERWEST STEIN TG$3.00
- LINDEMANS FRAMBOISE TG$12.00
- LINDEMANS PECHE TG$12.00
- MAELOC TG$4.00
- MAPLEWOOD PULASKI TG$4.50
- NC OLD RASPUTIN TG$5.00
- OLD SPECKELED HEN 4 PACK$12.00
- OLD SPECKLED HEN 4 PACK$11.99
- OMMEGANG SUPER KRIEK TG$35.00
- OMMEGANG WINE BARREL 3 PHILOSOPHERS TG 2021$9.00
- ORVAL TG$11.00
- PETRUS PALE TG$11.00
- POLLYANNA LEXICAL GAP TG$4.50
- PRANQSTER TG$4.50
- PW LIZARD KING TG$4.75
- PYRAAT 4 PACK$17.99
- REV ANTI HERO TG$4.50
- RIGHT BEE CIDER TG$3.00
- ROCHEFORT 10 TG$13.00
- ROGUE DEAD GUY 6 PACK$13.00
- ROGUE DEAD GUY 6 PACK$12.99
- ROGUE DEAD GUY TG$4.00
- SAM SMITH NUT BROWN 4 PACK$13.99
- SAM SMITH NUT BROWN TG$3.49
- SAM SMITH PEAR 18.7oz TG$8.75
- SAMICHLAUS TG$10.00
- SIERRA NEVADA PALE ALE TG$3.25
- STIEGL TG$4.00
- SURLY HELL TG$2.75
- TOKYO KUROGO TG$11.00
- TRIPEL KARMELIET TG$9.00
- TROIS PISTOLES TG$5.50
- UNI MAUDITE BTL TG$5.50
- UNITY RASPBERRY TG$6.50
- VAN STEENBERGE PIRAAT TG$6.24
- VANDERGHINSTE OUD BRUIN TG$14.00
- WEIHENSTEPHANER VITUS TG$4.50
- WESTMALLE DUBBEL TG$6.50
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
519 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL 60048