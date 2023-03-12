Restaurant header imageView gallery

Firo Pizza - Georgetown

review star

No reviews yet

3702 D B Wood Road

Georgetown, TX 78628

Popular Items

BYO Pizza
Cheese
Carne


Pizzas

Jalapeno Popper Pizza (Limited Time Only)

$11.49

Cream cheese base, shredded artisan cheeses, shredded cheddar cheese, roasted and sliced fresh jalapenos, topped with applewood smoked bacon pieces and our house made Ranch dressing. Add chopped brisket for $4.00!

Romano

$11.49

Red Sauce, Artisan Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Capers, Semi Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Oregano, and Basil

Primo

$11.49

Gorgonzola, Artisan Cheeses, Smoked Prosciutto, Fig Drizzle, Balsamic Drizzle, and Shaved Parmesan

Carne

$11.49

Red Sauce, Chopped Garlic, Artisan Cheeses, Pepperoni, Sausage, Applewood Bacon, and Fresh Basil

Chicken Alfredo

$11.49

Alfredo Sauce, Artisan Cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, and Spinach

Italiano

$11.49

Red Sauce, Chopped Garlic, Romano, Fresh Mozzarella, Soppressata Salami, Fresh Basil, Oregano and Olive Oil

BYO Pizza

$11.49

Build your own creation

Cheese

$9.49

Red Sauce, Artisan Shredded Cheeses, and Pecorino Romano

Garlic Cheese Bread

$9.49

1 Topping

$10.49

Create your own with up to one topping

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Ranch

Large Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Grilled Chicken, and Caesar Dressing

Classico Salad

$10.95

Romaine, Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Artisan Cheeses, Shredded Carrots, Croutons, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, and Choice of Dressing

Frutta Salad

$10.95

Romaine, Spinach, Artisan Cheeses, Red Apples, Sliced Almonds, Cranberry Raisins, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, and Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Dressing

Greco Salad

$10.95

Romaine, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Croutons, Grilled Chicken, and Greek Dressing

Spinaci Salad

$10.95

Spinach, Gorgonzola, Sliced Almonds, Cranberry Raisins, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, and Honey Dijon Dressing

Large BYO Salad

$10.95

Build your own salad creation

Small Salads

Small Caesar

$7.49

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing

Small Classico

$7.49

Romaine, Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Artisan Cheeses, Shredded Carrots, Croutons, Applewood Bacon, and Choice of Dressing

Small Frutta

$7.49

Romaine, Spinach, Artisan Cheeses, Red Apples, Sliced Almonds, Cranberry Raisins, Applewood Bacon, and Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Dressing

Small Greco

$7.49

Romaine, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Croutons, and Greek Dressing

Small Spinaci

$7.49

Spinach, Gorgonzola, Sliced Almonds, Cranberry Raisins, Applewood Bacon, and Honey Dijon Dressing

Small BYO Salad

$7.49

Build your own salad creation

Add Meat

$2.00

Drinks

Medium Drink

$2.75

Large Drink

$2.95

Kid Drink

$0.99

Water

Dasani

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Coca-Cola bottle

$2.95

20oz Diet Coke bottle

$2.95

20oz Dr. Pepper bottle

$2.95

20oz Sprite bottle

$2.95

20oz Coke Zero

$2.95Out of stock

24oz Strawberry Lemonade (Limited Time Offer)

$3.49Out of stock

Gelato & Desserts

5 oz Gelato

$3.65

(ask about available flavors upon pickup)

8 oz Gelato

$4.35

(ask about available flavors upon pickup)

Cheesecake

$6.49

Tiramisu

$4.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

3702 D B Wood Road, Georgetown, TX 78628

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

