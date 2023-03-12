Firo Pizza - Georgetown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
3702 D B Wood Road, Georgetown, TX 78628
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rivery Coffeehouse & Desserts
4.0 • 15
1500 Rivery Blvd Suite 2155 Georgetown, TX 78628
View restaurant
The Garden at The Summit - 1500 RIVERY BOULEVARD, BLDG 2 Texas 78628
No Reviews
1500 RIVERY BOULEVARD, BLDG 2 Texas 78628 Georgetown, TX 78628
View restaurant