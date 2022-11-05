Restaurant header imageView gallery

Firo Pizza - Georgetown

No reviews yet

3702 DB Wood Road

Georgetown, TX 78628

Popular Items

BYO Pizza
Carne
Primo

Pizzas

Primo

Primo

$10.95

Gorgonzola, Artisan Cheeses, Smoked Prosciutto, Fig Drizzle, Balsamic Drizzle, and Shaved Parmesan

Carne

Carne

$10.95

Red Sauce, Chopped Garlic, Artisan Cheeses, Pepperoni, Sausage, Applewood Bacon, and Fresh Basil

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$10.95

Alfredo Sauce, Artisan Cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, and Spinach

Italiano

Italiano

$10.95

Red Sauce, Chopped Garlic, Romano, Fresh Mozzarella, Soppressata Salami, Fresh Basil, Oregano and Olive Oil

Romana

Romana

$10.95

Red Sauce, Artisan Shredded Cheeses, Fresh Mozzarella, Capers, Kalamata Olives, Simi Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Oregano, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Fresh Basil

BYO Pizza

BYO Pizza

$10.95

Build Your Own Pizza Just How You Like It

1 Topping

1 Topping

$9.95

Choose Your Sauce, Cheese, And Up To One Topping

Cheese

Cheese

$8.95

Red Sauce, Shreded Artisan Cheeses, and Pecorino Romano Cheese

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.95

Our original crust with olive oil, chopped garlic, romano cheese, oregano & artisan cheese blend. Cut into bite size pieces, served with our signature marinara sauce on the side.

Jalapeno Popper Pizza (Limited Time Only)

Jalapeno Popper Pizza (Limited Time Only)

$10.95

Cream cheese base, shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese, roasted and sliced fresh jalapenos, topped with applewood smoked bacon pieces and our house made Ranch dressing. Add chopped brisket for $4.00!

Side of Ranch

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Ranch

Large Salads

Large Caesar

Large Caesar

$10.95

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Grilled Chicken, and Caesar Dressing

Large Classico

Large Classico

$10.95

Grilled Chicken With Mixed Greens, Applewood Bacon, Artisan Cheeses, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Croutons, & Ranch Dressing

Large Frutta

Large Frutta

$10.95

Mixed Greens, Artisan Cheeses, Red Apples, Sliced Almonds, Cranberry Raisins, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, and Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Dressing

Large Greco

Large Greco

$10.95

Grilled Chicken With Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Banana Peppers, Feta Cheese, Croutons, & Greek Dressing

Large Spinaci

Large Spinaci

$10.95

Spinach, Gorgonzola, Sliced Almonds, Cranberry Raisins, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, and Honey Dijon Dressing

Large BYO Salad

Large BYO Salad

$10.95

Build Your Own Large Salad Just How You Like It (Including Chicken and/or Bacon)

Small Salads

Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$7.49

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing

Small Classico

Small Classico

$7.49

Mixed Greens, with Artisan Cheeses, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Croutons, & Ranch Dressing

Small Frutta

Small Frutta

$7.49

Mixed Greens, Artisan Cheeses, Red Apples, Sliced Almonds, Cranberry Raisins, Applewood Bacon, and Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Dressing

Small Greco

Small Greco

$7.49

Mixed Greens With Grape Tomotoes, Kalamata Olives, Banana Peppers, Feta Cheese, Coutons, & Greek Dressing

Small Spinaci

Small Spinaci

$7.49

Spinach, Gorgonzola, Sliced Almonds, Cranberry Raisins, Applewood Bacon, and Honey Dijon Dressing

Small BYO Salad

Small BYO Salad

$7.49

Build Your Own Salad Just How You Like It (No Meats Included On Small Salads)

Drinks

Medium Drink

Medium Drink

$2.75
24oz Strawberry Lemonade (Limited Time Offer)

24oz Strawberry Lemonade (Limited Time Offer)

$3.49
Dasani

Dasani

$2.50

20 oz Dasani Water Bottle

20oz Coca-Cola bottle

20oz Coca-Cola bottle

$2.95

20 oz Coke

20oz Diet Coke bottle

20oz Diet Coke bottle

$2.95

20oz Diet Coke

20oz Dr. Pepper bottle

20oz Dr. Pepper bottle

$2.95

20oz Dr. Pepper

20oz Sprite bottle

20oz Sprite bottle

$2.95

20oz Sprite

20oz Coke Zero

20oz Coke Zero

$2.95

Gelato & Desserts

5oz Gelato

5oz Gelato

$3.65

(ask about available flavors upon pickup)

8oz Gelato

8oz Gelato

$4.35

(ask about available flavors upon pickup)

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.49

New York Strawberry Cheesecake

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.99Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:20 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:20 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:20 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:20 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3702 DB Wood Road, Georgetown, TX 78628

Directions

Gallery
Firo Pizza image
Firo Pizza image
Firo Pizza image
Firo Pizza image

