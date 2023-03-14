Restaurant header imageView gallery

Firo Fire Kissed Pizza Lawton - NEW

No reviews yet

3902 Northwest Cache Road

Lawton, OK 73505

Popular Items

BYO Pizza
1 Topping
Chicken Alfredo


Roman Pizzas

Roman Hot Honey Brisket Pizza

$11.49

Our Delicious Roman Pizza with Cream Cheese Base, Smoked Beef Brisket, Artisan Shredded Cheeses, Red Onions, and Hot Honey

Roman Fresca Pizza

$7.95

Our Delicious Roman Pizza with Red Sauce, Artisan Shredded Cheeses, Semi Sun-dried Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, and Fresh Mozzarella, Capers, Olive Oil, Oregano, and Fresh Basil

Roman Italiano Pizza

$7.95

Our Delicious Roman Pizza with Red Sauce, Chopped Garlic, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Mozzarella, Soppressata Salami, Fresh Basil, Oregano, and Olive Oil

Roman Carne Pizza

$7.95

Our Delicious Roman Pizza with Red Sauce, Chopped Garlic, Artisan Shredded Cheeses, Pepperoni, Sausage, Applewood Bacon, Oregano, and Fresh Basil

Roman Primo Pizza

$7.95

Our Delicious Roman Pizza with Cream Cheese Base, Gorgonzola, Artisan Shredded Cheeses, and Smoked Prosciutto, then finished with Fig Drizzle, Balsamic Reduction Drizzle, and Shaved Parmesan

Roman Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$7.95

Our Delicious Roman Pizza with a Cream Cheese Base, Artisan Shredded Cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Alfredo Sauce, and Spinach

Roman Pepperoni Pizza

$6.95

Our Delicious Roman Pizza with Red Sauce, Pecorino Romano, Artisan Shredded Cheeses, and Pepperoni

Roman Sausage Pizza

$6.95

Our Delicious Roman Pizza with Red Sauce, Pecorino Romano, Artisan Shredded Cheeses, and Italian Sausage

Roman Cheese Pizza

$5.95

Our Delicious Roman Pizza with Red Sauce, Pecorino Romano, and Artisan Shredded Cheeses

Pizzas

Jalapeno Popper Pizza (Limited Time Only)

$10.95

Cream cheese base, shredded artisan cheeses, shredded cheddar cheese, roasted and sliced fresh jalapenos, topped with applewood smoked bacon pieces and our house made Ranch dressing. Add chopped brisket for $4.00!

Fresca

$10.95

Red Sauce, Artisan Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Capers, Semi Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Oregano, and Basil

Primo

$10.95

Gorgonzola, Artisan Cheeses, Smoked Prosciutto, Fig Drizzle, Balsamic Drizzle, and Shaved Parmesan

Carne

$10.95

Red Sauce, Chopped Garlic, Artisan Cheeses, Pepperoni, Sausage, Applewood Bacon, and Fresh Basil

Chicken Alfredo

$10.95

Alfredo Sauce, Artisan Cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, and Spinach

Italiano

$10.95

Red Sauce, Chopped Garlic, Romano, Fresh Mozzarella, Soppressata Salami, Fresh Basil, Oregano and Olive Oil

BYO Pizza

$10.95

Build your own creation

Cheese

$8.95

Red Sauce, Artisan Shredded Cheeses, and Pecorino Romano

1 Topping

$9.95

Create your own with up to one topping

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Ranch

Large Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.49

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Grilled Chicken, and Caesar Dressing

Classico Salad

$10.49

Romaine, Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Artisan Cheeses, Shredded Carrots, Croutons, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, and Choice of Dressing

Frutta Salad

$10.49

Romaine, Spinach, Artisan Cheeses, Red Apples, Sliced Almonds, Cranberry Raisins, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, and Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Dressing

Greco Salad

$10.49

Romaine, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Croutons, Grilled Chicken, and Greek Dressing

Spinaci Salad

$10.49

Spinach, Gorgonzola, Sliced Almonds, Cranberry Raisins, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, and Honey Dijon Dressing

Large BYO Salad

$10.49

Build your own salad creation

Small Salads

Small Caesar

$7.49

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing

Small Classico

$7.49

Romaine, Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Artisan Cheeses, Shredded Carrots, Croutons, Applewood Bacon, and Choice of Dressing

Small Frutta

$7.49

Romaine, Spinach, Artisan Cheeses, Red Apples, Sliced Almonds, Cranberry Raisins, Applewood Bacon, and Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Dressing

Small Greco

$7.49

Romaine, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Croutons, and Greek Dressing

Small Spinaci

$7.49

Spinach, Gorgonzola, Sliced Almonds, Cranberry Raisins, Applewood Bacon, and Honey Dijon Dressing

Small BYO Salad

$7.49

Build your own salad creation

Drinks

Medium Drink

$2.75

Large Drink

$2.95Out of stock

Gelato & Desserts

5 oz Gelato

$3.65

(ask about available flavors upon pickup)

8 oz Gelato

$4.35

(ask about available flavors upon pickup)

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.49

Family Value Meal

Family Value Meal Options

$39.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

3902 Northwest Cache Road, Lawton, OK 73505

Directions

