Firo Fire Kissed Pizza Wichita Falls

115 Reviews

$

3410 Maplewood Avenue

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Popular Items

BYO Pizza
1 Topping
Chicken Alfredo

Pizzas

Carne

Carne

$8.99

Red Sauce, Chopped Garlic, Artisan Cheeses, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, and Fresh Basil

Primo

Primo

$8.99

Gorgonzola, Artisan Cheeses, Smoked Prosciutto, Fig Drizzle, Balsamic Drizzle, and Shaved Parmesan

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$8.99

Alfredo Sauce, Artisan Cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, and Spinach

Honey Habanero

Honey Habanero

$8.99

Artisan cheeses, Spicy Soppressata, Applewood Bacon, Red Peppers, Honey Habanero Drizzle

Italiano

Italiano

$8.99

Red Sauce, Chopped Garlic, Romano, Mozzarella Ovalini, Soppressata Salami, Fresh Basil, and Olive Oil

Romana

Romana

$8.99

Red Sauce, Shredded Artisan Cheese, Sun-Dried tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Capers, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Oregano and Fresh Mozzarella Pieces

1 Topping

1 Topping

$7.49

Choose Your Sauce, Cheese, And Up To One Topping

BYO Pizza

BYO Pizza

$9.99

Build Your Own Pizza Just How You Like It

Cheese

Cheese

$6.49

Red Sauce, Artisan Shredded Cheeses, and Pecorino Romano

Side of Ranch

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side Of Ranch

Signature Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Grilled Chicken, and Caesar Dressing

Classico Salad

Classico Salad

$8.99

Romaine, Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Artisan Cheeses, Shredded Carrots, Croutons, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, and Choice of Dressing

Frutta Salad

Frutta Salad

$8.99

Romaine, Spinach, Artisan Cheeses, Red Apples, Sliced Almonds, Cranberry Raisins, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, and Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Dressing

Greco Salad

Greco Salad

$8.99

Romaine, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Croutons, Grilled Chicken, and Greek Dressing

Spinaci Salad

Spinaci Salad

$8.99

Spinach, Gorgonzola, Sliced Almonds, Cranberry Raisins, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, and Honey Dijon Dressing

Large BYO Salad

$8.99

Side Salads

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$4.49

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing

Side Classico

Side Classico

$4.49

Romaine, Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Artisan Cheeses, Shredded Carrots, Croutons, Applewood Bacon, and Choice of Dressing

Side Frutta

Side Frutta

$4.49

Romaine, Spinach, Artisan Cheeses, Red Apples, Sliced Almonds, Cranberry Raisins, Applewood Bacon, and Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Dressing

Side Greco

Side Greco

$4.49

Romaine, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Croutons, and Greek Dressing

Side Spinaci

Side Spinaci

$4.49

Spinach, Gorgonzola, Sliced Almonds, Cranberry Raisins, Applewood Bacon, and Honey Dijon Dressing

Side BYO Salad

$4.49

Drinks

Medium Drink

Medium Drink

$2.15
Large Drink

Large Drink

$2.49

Water

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

3410 Maplewood Avenue, Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Directions

