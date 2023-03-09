  • Home
  • /
  • Napa
  • /
  • First and Franklin Marketplace
Restaurant header imageView gallery

First and Franklin Marketplace

review star

No reviews yet

1331 First St

Napa, CA 94559

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


N/A Drinks

Yerba Mate

$3.00

Marquis Energy Tea

$3.00

5 Hour Energy

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

High Brew Nitro

$4.75

Gatorade

$3.00

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Dr. Pepper Can

$2.00

Poppi Probiotic Soda

$4.00

Jones Soda

$2.00

Sunkist Orange

$2.00Out of stock

Boylan's Soda

$3.00

Mexican Coke - 16.9 oz BTL

$4.00

Fanta - 12 oz

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$2.00

Crystal Geyser Water

$1.50

La Croix

$2.00Out of stock

Smart Water

$4.50+Out of stock

Saratoga Water -12 oz

$4.00Out of stock

Waterloo Sparkling Can

$4.00Out of stock

Coconut Water

$3.50Out of stock

Health-Aid Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

Hop Tonic

$5.00

Honest Tea

$3.00

Calypso Lemonade

$3.00

Izze Sparkling Juice

$3.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fresh Sandwiches and Salads in Downtown Napa

Website

Location

1331 First St, Napa, CA 94559

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tarla Mediterranean Grill
orange star4.3 • 4,400
1480 1st St Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Scala Osteria -
orange starNo Reviews
1141 1st street Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
G's Street Food
orange starNo Reviews
1531 THIRD ST NAPA, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Napkins Bar and Grill - 1001 Second street Ste.112
orange starNo Reviews
1001 Second street Ste.112 napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
ZuZu Tapas & Paella - Napa
orange starNo Reviews
829 Main St Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Norman Rose Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
1401 First Street Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Napa

Tarla Mediterranean Grill
orange star4.3 • 4,400
1480 1st St Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
La Taquiza Fish Tacos - 2007 Redwood Rd # 104
orange star4.6 • 2,900
2007 Redwood Rd # 104 Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000356 - Napa
orange star4.8 • 1,731
623 Trancas Street Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
Southside - Carneros
orange star4.5 • 1,003
2770 Old Sonoma Rd Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
Petit Soleil - 1408 Clay St
orange star5.0 • 21
1408 Clay St Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Milestone Provisions
orange star4.5 • 9
610 1st St, Suite #2 Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Napa
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Vacaville
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
No reviews yet
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Winters
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Benicia
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston