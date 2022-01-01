- Home
First Chinese BBQ - Richardson
1,345 Reviews
$
111 S Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
BBQ 烧腊类
BBQ Pork 叉烧 #206
Also known as Charsiu, comes with rice and 1 house-made soya sauce. Roasted in our walk-in oven throughout the day!
BBQ Pork & Roast Duck 叉鸭 #203
Comes with rice and 1 house-made soya sauce.
BBQ Pork & Soya Chicken 叉鸡 #204
Comes with rice and 1 house-made soya sauce.
Roast Duck 烧鸭 #201
Half a duck, comes with rice and 1 house-made soya sauce.
Roast Duck & Soya Chicken 鸭鸡 #205
Comes with rice and 1 house-made soya sauce.
Soya Chicken 油鸡 #202
Half a chicken cooked in our house-made marinade. Comes with rice and 1 house-made soya sauce.
BBQ 3 Meats 3并
Combination of BBQ Pork, roast duck, and soya chicken. Comes with 1 house-made soya sauce.
Marinated Beef Tendon & Stomach 牛筋牛肚 #208
Comes with rice and 1 house-made soya sauce.
Marinated Combination Specials 什锦卤味 #210
Combination of marinated beef and pork dishes(i.e. tongue, ear, stomach, intestine, tendon) Comes with rice and 1 house-made soya sauce
Marinated Pig Stomach, Ear, & Tongue 卤猪肚耳脷 #211
Comes with rice and 1 house-made soya sauce.
Noodle Soup 汤粉面
Fresh Shrimp Wonton Noodle Soup 云吞面 #101
Bowl of our famous shrimp & pork wontons (6) with noodles in our slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.
Fresh Shrimp Wonton Soup 净云吞 #102
Bowl of our famous shrimp & pork wontons (12) in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.
BBQ Pork Noodle Soup 叉烧面 #103
BBQ Pork with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.
BBQ Pork & Wonton Noodle Soup 叉烧云吞面 #104
BBQ Pork and Wontons (4) with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.
BBQ Pork & Roast Duck Noodle Soup 叉烧火鸭面 #109
BBQ Pork and Roast Duck with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.
BBQ Pork & Soya Chicken Noodle Soup叉烧油鸡面 #110
BBQ Pork and Soya Chicken with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.
Roast Duck Noodle Soup 火鸭面 #105
Roast Duck with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.
Roast Duck & Wonton Noodle Soup 火鸭云吞面 #106
Roast Duck & Wontons (4) with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.
Roast Duck & Soya Chicken Noodle Soup火鸭油鸡面 #111
Roast Duck & Soya Chicken with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.
Soya Chicken Noodle Soup 油鸡面
Soya Chicken with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.
Homemade Beef Stew Noodle 牛腩面 #107
Stewed Beef with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.
Beef Stew & Wonton Noodle Soup 牛腩云吞面 #108
Stewed Beef & Wontons (4) with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.
Noodle with Oyster Sauce 蠔油捞面 #112
Yellow Noodle with BBQ Pork in oyster sauce topped with green onion. Comes with soup on the side.
Noodle Soup淨湯面
Just plain noodle in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.
Steamed Rice Dishes 饭类
BBQ Pork on Rice叉烧饭 #306
BBQ Pork over steamed rice covered with house-made soya sauce
BBQ Pork & Roast Duck on Rice 叉烧鸭饭 #301
BBQ Pork and Roast Duck over steamed rice covered with house-made soya sauce
BBQ Pork & Soya Chicken on Rice 叉烧油鸡饭 #302
BBQ Pork and Soya Chicken over steamed rice covered with house-made soya sauce
Roast Duck on Rice 鸭饭 #305
Roast Duck over steamed rice covered with house-made soya sauce
Roast Duck & Soya Chicken on Rice 鸭鸡饭 #303
Roast Duck and Soya Chicken over steamed rice covered with house-made soya sauce
Soya Chicken on Rice 油鸡饭 #304
Soya Chicken over steamed rice covered with house-made soya sauce
BBQ Combo 3 Rice 三宝饭 #308
Combination of Roast Duck, BBQ Pork, and Soya Chicken on rice with house-made soya sauce. PS Add a fried egg to take up a notch
BBQ Pork Egg Omelette Over Rice 叉烧煎蛋饭 #312
This is our family favorite! BBQ Pork Omelets over rice topped with our house-made soya sauce.
Beef with Egg on Rice 滑蛋牛肉饭 #309
Combination Special on Rice 什錦烩饭 #310
White Rice Small 小白饭
Note: All entrées (except for rice and noodle dishes) come with steamed rice. Order here if more rice is needed.
White Rice Large 大白饭
Note: All entrées (except for rice and noodle dishes) come with steamed rice. Order here if more rice is needed.
Fried Rice 炒饭
Young Chow Fried Rice 扬州炒饭 #313
Combination of BBQ Pork, chicken, beef, and shrimp fried rice
Shrimp Fried Rice 虾仁炒饭 #314
BBQ Pork Fried Rice 叉烧炒饭 #317
Chicken Fried Rice 鸡球炒饭 #318
Beef Fried Rice 牛肉炒饭 #315
Pork Fried Rice 肉丝炒饭 #316
Vegetable Fried Rice 什菜炒饭
Egg Fried Rice 蛋炒饭
Salted Fish & Chicken Fried Rice 咸鱼鸡粒炒饭 #A1
Crispy Noodle 炒面
Soft Noodle 捞面
Flat Noodle 炒河粉.
Beef Flat noodle 干炒牛河 #418
Our most popular noodle dish! Flat noodle wok-tossed with beef, green onion, onion, and bean sprout. A good dish to experience wok chi!
Chicken Flat Noodle 干炒鸡河
Seafood Flat Noodle 干炒海鲜河
Shrimp Flat Noodle 干炒虾河
Combination Flat Noodle with Sauce 什锦炒河
Seafood Flat Noodle with Sauce 海鲜炒河
Shrimp Flat Noodle with Sauce 虾炒河
BBQ Pork Flat Noodle with Sauce 叉烧炒河
Chicken Flat Noodle with Sauce 鸡炒河
Beef flat Noodle with Sauce 牛炒河
Pork Flat Noodle with Sauce 肉丝炒河
Vegetable Flat Noodle with Sauce 什菜炒河
Beef flat noodle black bean sauce 豉椒牛河 #419
Beef flat noodle with satay sauce 沙爹牛河 #420
Rice Noodle 炒米粉
Stir fried rice noodle by Cantonese style 广东炒米粉 #415
Stir fried rice noodle w/curry 星洲炒米粉 #416
Singapore Fried Noodle with shrimp, BBQ Pork, onion, green onion stir fried with curry
Stir fried rice noodle with ketchup 厦门炒米粉 #417
Seafood Double Noodle 海鲜炒双粉
BBQ Pork CK Double 叉鸡双粉
Soup 汤类
Hot & Sour Soup with Pork 酸辣汤 #114
Egg Drop Soup 蛋花汤
Subgum Fresh Bean Curd Soup 八珍豆腐汤 #115
Seaweed Fresh Bean Curd Soup 紫菜豆腐汤 #116
Soup with Vegetables, Tofu, & Pork青菜豆腐汤 #117
Chinese Beef Soup 西湖牛肉汤 #118
Soup with Preserved Vegetable, Tofu, & Pork 榨菜豆腐汤 #119
Chicken Sweet Corn Soup 玉米鸡粒汤 #120
Asparagus Crab Meat Soup 西筍蟹肉汤 #121
Crabmeat Fish Stomach Soup 蟹肉鱼肚羹 #122
Vegetables 蔬菜
Chinese Broccoli with Oyster Sauce 蚝油中芥蓝 #212
Chinese Broccoli Sauté 青炒中芥蓝
Chinese Broccoli Garlic Sauté 蒜炒中芥蓝
Broccoli Sauté 青炒西芥蓝
Broccoli Garlic Sauté 蒜炒西芥蓝
Choy Sum Garlic Sauté 蒜蓉炒菜心
Chinese Mushroom, Snow Peas, & Bamboo Shoots炒双冬#214
Black Mushroom with Chinese Broccoli 北菇菜胆 #216
Vegetarian Delight 素什锦 #215
Stir Fried Green Bean with Pork 干扁四季豆 #A14
Eggplant Szechuan 红烧茄子 #A17
Eggplant Garlic Sauce 魚香茄子
Eggplant Hong Kong Style 避风塘炒茄子
Lightly fried eggplants wok-tossed with ground pork, garlic, onion, green onion, jalapenos, and red chili pods.
Bitter Melon Sauté 清炒凉瓜
Bitter Melon With Eggs 凉瓜煎蛋
Bean Sprout Sauté 青炒芽菜 #221
Hot Pot 煲仔
Seafood Hotpot 海鲜豆腐煲 #802
Combination Hotpot 八珍豆腐煲 #803
Roast Pork Tofu Hotpot 火肉豆腐煲 #804
Roast Pork and Oyster Tofu Hotpot 火腩生蚝煲
Salted Fish & Chicken Tofu Hotpot 咸鱼鸡豆腐煲
Salted Fish & Eggplant Hotpot 咸鱼茄子煲 #A3
Chinese Mushroom Hotpot 冬菇豆腐煲 #805
Beef Stew Hotpot 牛腩豆腐煲 #806
Fish Fillet Tofu HotPot 班腩豆腐煲
Mixed Vegetable Hotpot 粉丝什菜煲 #808
Tofu 豆腐
Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐 #220
*Spicy
Crispy Tofu 椒盐豆腐
Popularly known as Salt & Pepper Fried Tofu
Kung Pao Tofu 宫保脆豆腐
Our crispy tofu with added peanuts
Lemongrass Crispy Tofu 香茅豆腐
Sichuan Hot Sauce Pork w/ Fried Tofu 红烧豆腐 #218
*Spicy
Fried Tofu with Pork in Homestyle 家常豆腐 #217
Fresh Tofu with Baby Shrimps 虾仁豆腐 #219
Poultry 鸡鸭类
Orange Chicken 陈皮鸡 A26
Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡 A4
Broccoli Chicken 西芥蓝鸡
American broccoli with chicken and carrot
Chinese Broccoli Chicken 中国芥蓝鸡
American broccoli with chicken and carrot
Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁 #704
Chicken、 Chinese bamboo 、Peanuts
Chicken with Black Mushroom, Snow Peas, & Bamboo Shoots 双冬鸡
Cashew Chicken 腰果鸡 #701
Chicken 、Cashew nut、Chinese bamboo White sauce
Chicken with Mixed Vegetable 什菜鸡 #702
Basil Chicken 三杯鸡
Crispy Chicken with Lemongrass 香茅酥鸡 #A29
Chicken with Black Bean Sauce 豉汁鸡 #707
Chicken、 green pepper and white onion with black bean sauce
Beef 牛类
Broccoli Beef 西芥蓝牛 #607
Chinese Broccoli Beef 中芥蓝牛
Orange Beef 陈皮牛 #611
Szechuan Beef 干烧牛 #606
Pepper Steak 青椒牛 #605
Beef with Black Mushroom, Snow Pea, & Bamboo Shoot 双冬牛 #608
Scallion Beef 葱爆牛 #609.
Kung Pao Beef 宮保牛 #610
Satay Beef 沙茶牛 #612
Beef with Bitter Melon 凉瓜牛肉 #A25
Beef with Green Bean 四季豆牛
Pork 猪类
Fish 鱼
Shrimp 虾
Crispy Shrimp 椒盐虾 #503
Classic Salt & Pepper Shrimp. Shelled on.
Cheese Shrimp 芝士虾 #528
Lightly battered shrimp fried with shredded cheese to create this flaky and tasty fried shrimp dish. Warning: You may not be able to wait until you get home!
Hong Kong Style Shrimp 避风塘炒虾
Crispy shrimp wok-tossed with ground pork, garlic, onion, green onion, jalapenos, and red chili pods.
Shrimp with Broccoli 西芥蓝虾
Shrimp with Chinese Broccoli 中国芥蓝虾
Shrimp with Ketchup Sauce 干烧虾 #501
Shrimp with Garlic Sauce 鱼香虾 #502
Kung Pao Shrimp 宮保虾 #504
Shrimp with Black Bean Sauce 豉汁虾 #505
Shrimp with Snow peas 雪豆虾 #506
Shrimp with Cashew Nut 腰果虾 #507
Shrimp with Chef's Special Sauce 干煎虾 #511
Steamed Shrimp with Garlic Sauce 蒜蓉蒸虾 #524
Shrimp with Egg 滑蛋虾仁 #A10
Squid 鱿鱼
Spicy Fried Squid 椒盐鱿鱼 #A21
Popularly known as Salt & Pepper Fried Squid.
Hong Kong Style Squid 避风塘鱿鱼
Crispy fried squid wok-tossed with ground pork, garlic, onion, green onion, jalapenos, and red chili pods.
Kung Pao Squid 宮保鱿鱼 #508
Squid with Black Bean Sauce 豉汁鲜鱿 #509
Fresh Squid with Pickled Mustard Green 酸菜鲜鱿 #A18
Fresh Squid with Vegetable 菜远鲜鱿 #A20
Seafood 海鲜
Hong Kong Style Seafoods 避风塘炒三鲜
Crispy fried Shrimp, Squid, and Scallop wok-tossed with ground pork, garlic, onion, green onion, jalapenos, and red chili pods. Yum! Can you spell delicious?!
Four Treasures with Garlic Sauce 鱼香四宝 #512
Sautéed Scallop 红烧带子 #513
Happy Family 全家福 #514
Shrimp, Scallop, & Squid with Vegetable 炒三鲜 #515
Seafood Supreme 海鲜大烩 #516
Hong Kong Style Soft Shell Crab 避风塘软壳蟹
It's salt & pepper soft shell crab take it up a notch by wok-tossing with ground pork, garlic, onion, green onion, jalapenos, and red chili pods.
Fried Soft Shell Crab 椒盐软壳蟹
Popularly known as Salt & Pepper soft shell Crab
Appetizer 小食
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
