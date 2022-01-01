A map showing the location of First Chinese BBQ - RichardsonView gallery
Chinese

First Chinese BBQ - Richardson

1,345 Reviews

$

111 S Greenville Ave

Richardson, TX 75081

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Flat noodle 干炒牛河 #418
BBQ Pork 叉烧 #206
Roast Duck 烧鸭 #201

BBQ 烧腊类

BBQ Pork 叉烧 #206

BBQ Pork 叉烧 #206

$9.95

Also known as Charsiu, comes with rice and 1 house-made soya sauce. Roasted in our walk-in oven throughout the day!

BBQ Pork & Roast Duck 叉鸭 #203

$14.75

Comes with rice and 1 house-made soya sauce.

BBQ Pork & Soya Chicken 叉鸡 #204

$14.75

Comes with rice and 1 house-made soya sauce.

Roast Duck 烧鸭 #201

Roast Duck 烧鸭 #201

$14.75

Half a duck, comes with rice and 1 house-made soya sauce.

Roast Duck & Soya Chicken 鸭鸡 #205

$14.75

Comes with rice and 1 house-made soya sauce.

Soya Chicken 油鸡 #202

$10.75

Half a chicken cooked in our house-made marinade. Comes with rice and 1 house-made soya sauce.

BBQ 3 Meats 3并

$18.95

Combination of BBQ Pork, roast duck, and soya chicken. Comes with 1 house-made soya sauce.

Marinated Beef Tendon & Stomach 牛筋牛肚 #208

$12.50

Comes with rice and 1 house-made soya sauce.

Marinated Combination Specials 什锦卤味 #210

Marinated Combination Specials 什锦卤味 #210

$9.50

Combination of marinated beef and pork dishes(i.e. tongue, ear, stomach, intestine, tendon) Comes with rice and 1 house-made soya sauce

Marinated Pig Stomach, Ear, & Tongue 卤猪肚耳脷 #211

$9.50

Comes with rice and 1 house-made soya sauce.

Noodle Soup 汤粉面

Fresh Shrimp Wonton Noodle Soup 云吞面 #101

$8.95

Bowl of our famous shrimp & pork wontons (6) with noodles in our slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.

Fresh Shrimp Wonton Soup 净云吞 #102

$9.25

Bowl of our famous shrimp & pork wontons (12) in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.

BBQ Pork Noodle Soup 叉烧面 #103

$8.95

BBQ Pork with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.

BBQ Pork & Wonton Noodle Soup 叉烧云吞面 #104

$9.25

BBQ Pork and Wontons (4) with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.

BBQ Pork & Roast Duck Noodle Soup 叉烧火鸭面 #109

$9.25

BBQ Pork and Roast Duck with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.

BBQ Pork & Soya Chicken Noodle Soup叉烧油鸡面 #110

$9.25

BBQ Pork and Soya Chicken with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.

Roast Duck Noodle Soup 火鸭面 #105

$9.25

Roast Duck with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.

Roast Duck & Wonton Noodle Soup 火鸭云吞面 #106

$9.25

Roast Duck & Wontons (4) with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.

Roast Duck & Soya Chicken Noodle Soup火鸭油鸡面 #111

$9.25

Roast Duck & Soya Chicken with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.

Soya Chicken Noodle Soup 油鸡面

$9.25

Soya Chicken with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.

Homemade Beef Stew Noodle 牛腩面 #107

$9.25

Stewed Beef with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.

Beef Stew & Wonton Noodle Soup 牛腩云吞面 #108

$9.25

Stewed Beef & Wontons (4) with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.

Noodle with Oyster Sauce 蠔油捞面 #112

$8.95

Yellow Noodle with BBQ Pork in oyster sauce topped with green onion. Comes with soup on the side.

Noodle Soup淨湯面

$5.00

Just plain noodle in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.

Steamed Rice Dishes 饭类

BBQ Pork on Rice叉烧饭 #306

$9.50

BBQ Pork over steamed rice covered with house-made soya sauce

BBQ Pork & Roast Duck on Rice 叉烧鸭饭 #301

$9.95

BBQ Pork and Roast Duck over steamed rice covered with house-made soya sauce

BBQ Pork & Soya Chicken on Rice 叉烧油鸡饭 #302

$9.95

BBQ Pork and Soya Chicken over steamed rice covered with house-made soya sauce

Roast Duck on Rice 鸭饭 #305

$9.95

Roast Duck over steamed rice covered with house-made soya sauce

Roast Duck & Soya Chicken on Rice 鸭鸡饭 #303

$9.95

Roast Duck and Soya Chicken over steamed rice covered with house-made soya sauce

Soya Chicken on Rice 油鸡饭 #304

$9.95

Soya Chicken over steamed rice covered with house-made soya sauce

BBQ Combo 3 Rice 三宝饭 #308

$11.25

Combination of Roast Duck, BBQ Pork, and Soya Chicken on rice with house-made soya sauce. PS Add a fried egg to take up a notch

BBQ Pork Egg Omelette Over Rice 叉烧煎蛋饭 #312

$9.95

This is our family favorite! BBQ Pork Omelets over rice topped with our house-made soya sauce.

Beef with Egg on Rice 滑蛋牛肉饭 #309

$9.95

Combination Special on Rice 什錦烩饭 #310

$9.95

White Rice Small 小白饭

$2.50

Note: All entrées (except for rice and noodle dishes) come with steamed rice. Order here if more rice is needed.

White Rice Large 大白饭

$5.00

Note: All entrées (except for rice and noodle dishes) come with steamed rice. Order here if more rice is needed.

Fried Rice 炒饭

Young Chow Fried Rice 扬州炒饭 #313

Young Chow Fried Rice 扬州炒饭 #313

$10.95

Combination of BBQ Pork, chicken, beef, and shrimp fried rice

Shrimp Fried Rice 虾仁炒饭 #314

$10.95

BBQ Pork Fried Rice 叉烧炒饭 #317

$10.95

Chicken Fried Rice 鸡球炒饭 #318

$10.95

Beef Fried Rice 牛肉炒饭 #315

$10.95

Pork Fried Rice 肉丝炒饭 #316

$10.95

Vegetable Fried Rice 什菜炒饭

$10.95

Egg Fried Rice 蛋炒饭

$10.95
Salted Fish & Chicken Fried Rice 咸鱼鸡粒炒饭 #A1

Salted Fish & Chicken Fried Rice 咸鱼鸡粒炒饭 #A1

$13.00

Crispy Noodle 炒面

House Crispy Noodle 招牌炒面 #408

$12.50
Seafood Crispy Noodle 海鲜炒面 #409

Seafood Crispy Noodle 海鲜炒面 #409

$12.50

Shrimp Crispy Noodle 虾球炒面 #410

$12.50

BBQ Pork Crispy Noodle 叉烧炒面 #413

$11.50

Chicken Crispy Noodle 鸡球炒面 #414

$11.50

Beef Crispy Noodle 牛肉炒面 #411

$11.50

Shredded Pork Crispy Noodle 肉丝炒面 #412

$11.50

Vegetable Crispy Noodle 什菜炒面

$11.50

Soft Noodle 捞面

Combination Soft Noodle 什锦捞面 #401

Combination Soft Noodle 什锦捞面 #401

$11.95
Seafood Soft Noodle 海鲜捞面 #403

Seafood Soft Noodle 海鲜捞面 #403

$11.95

Shrimp Soft Noodle 虾球捞面 #404

$11.95

BBQ Pork Soft Noodle 叉烧捞面 #402

$10.95

Chicken Soft Noodle 鸡球捞面 #407

$10.95

Beef Soft Noodle 牛肉捞面 #405

$11.95

Pork Soft Noodle 肉丝捞面 #406

$10.95

Vegetable Soft Noodle 什菜捞面

$10.95

Flat Noodle 炒河粉.

Beef Flat noodle 干炒牛河 #418

Beef Flat noodle 干炒牛河 #418

$12.50

Our most popular noodle dish! Flat noodle wok-tossed with beef, green onion, onion, and bean sprout. A good dish to experience wok chi!

Chicken Flat Noodle 干炒鸡河

$12.50

Seafood Flat Noodle 干炒海鲜河

$13.50

Shrimp Flat Noodle 干炒虾河

$13.50

Combination Flat Noodle with Sauce 什锦炒河

$13.95

Seafood Flat Noodle with Sauce 海鲜炒河

$14.95

Shrimp Flat Noodle with Sauce 虾炒河

$14.95

BBQ Pork Flat Noodle with Sauce 叉烧炒河

$13.95

Chicken Flat Noodle with Sauce 鸡炒河

$13.95

Beef flat Noodle with Sauce 牛炒河

$13.95

Pork Flat Noodle with Sauce 肉丝炒河

$13.95

Vegetable Flat Noodle with Sauce 什菜炒河

$13.95

Beef flat noodle black bean sauce 豉椒牛河 #419

$12.50

Beef flat noodle with satay sauce 沙爹牛河 #420

$12.50

Rice Noodle 炒米粉

Stir fried rice noodle by Cantonese style 广东炒米粉 #415

$11.50
Stir fried rice noodle w/curry 星洲炒米粉 #416

Stir fried rice noodle w/curry 星洲炒米粉 #416

$11.50

Singapore Fried Noodle with shrimp, BBQ Pork, onion, green onion stir fried with curry

Stir fried rice noodle with ketchup 厦门炒米粉 #417

$11.50

Seafood Double Noodle 海鲜炒双粉

$13.50

BBQ Pork CK Double 叉鸡双粉

$12.50

Soup 汤类

Hot & Sour Soup with Pork 酸辣汤 #114

$8.95

Egg Drop Soup 蛋花汤

$8.95

Subgum Fresh Bean Curd Soup 八珍豆腐汤 #115

$9.95

Seaweed Fresh Bean Curd Soup 紫菜豆腐汤 #116

$8.95

Soup with Vegetables, Tofu, & Pork青菜豆腐汤 #117

$8.95

Chinese Beef Soup 西湖牛肉汤 #118

$8.95

Soup with Preserved Vegetable, Tofu, & Pork 榨菜豆腐汤 #119

$8.95

Chicken Sweet Corn Soup 玉米鸡粒汤 #120

$8.95

Asparagus Crab Meat Soup 西筍蟹肉汤 #121

$9.95

Crabmeat Fish Stomach Soup 蟹肉鱼肚羹 #122

$9.95

Vegetables 蔬菜

Chinese Broccoli with Oyster Sauce 蚝油中芥蓝 #212

$9.75

Chinese Broccoli Sauté 青炒中芥蓝

$9.75

Chinese Broccoli Garlic Sauté 蒜炒中芥蓝

$9.75

Broccoli Sauté 青炒西芥蓝

$9.75

Broccoli Garlic Sauté 蒜炒西芥蓝

$9.75

Choy Sum Garlic Sauté 蒜蓉炒菜心

$9.75Out of stock

Chinese Mushroom, Snow Peas, & Bamboo Shoots炒双冬#214

$10.95

Black Mushroom with Chinese Broccoli 北菇菜胆 #216

$10.95

Vegetarian Delight 素什锦 #215

$9.75

Stir Fried Green Bean with Pork 干扁四季豆 #A14

$10.95

Eggplant Szechuan 红烧茄子 #A17

$10.95

Eggplant Garlic Sauce 魚香茄子

$10.95

Eggplant Hong Kong Style 避风塘炒茄子

$13.95

Lightly fried eggplants wok-tossed with ground pork, garlic, onion, green onion, jalapenos, and red chili pods.

Bitter Melon Sauté 清炒凉瓜

$9.95

Bitter Melon With Eggs 凉瓜煎蛋

$9.95

Bean Sprout Sauté 青炒芽菜 #221

$9.25

Hot Pot 煲仔

Seafood Hotpot 海鲜豆腐煲 #802

$13.95

Combination Hotpot 八珍豆腐煲 #803

$13.95

Roast Pork Tofu Hotpot 火肉豆腐煲 #804

$12.50Out of stock

Roast Pork and Oyster Tofu Hotpot 火腩生蚝煲

$20.95Out of stock

Salted Fish & Chicken Tofu Hotpot 咸鱼鸡豆腐煲

$12.95

Salted Fish & Eggplant Hotpot 咸鱼茄子煲 #A3

$12.95

Chinese Mushroom Hotpot 冬菇豆腐煲 #805

$11.95
Beef Stew Hotpot 牛腩豆腐煲 #806

Beef Stew Hotpot 牛腩豆腐煲 #806

$13.95

Fish Fillet Tofu HotPot 班腩豆腐煲

$14.95

Mixed Vegetable Hotpot 粉丝什菜煲 #808

$11.25

Tofu 豆腐

Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐 #220

Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐 #220

$10.95

*Spicy

Crispy Tofu 椒盐豆腐

$9.50

Popularly known as Salt & Pepper Fried Tofu

Kung Pao Tofu 宫保脆豆腐

$9.50

Our crispy tofu with added peanuts

Lemongrass Crispy Tofu 香茅豆腐

$9.50

Sichuan Hot Sauce Pork w/ Fried Tofu 红烧豆腐 #218

$10.95

*Spicy

Fried Tofu with Pork in Homestyle 家常豆腐 #217

Fried Tofu with Pork in Homestyle 家常豆腐 #217

$10.95

Fresh Tofu with Baby Shrimps 虾仁豆腐 #219

$11.25

Poultry 鸡鸭类

Orange Chicken 陈皮鸡 A26

Orange Chicken 陈皮鸡 A26

$12.95

Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡 A4

$12.95

Broccoli Chicken 西芥蓝鸡

$10.95

American broccoli with chicken and carrot

Chinese Broccoli Chicken 中国芥蓝鸡

$10.95

American broccoli with chicken and carrot

Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁 #704

$10.95

Chicken、 Chinese bamboo 、Peanuts

Chicken with Black Mushroom, Snow Peas, & Bamboo Shoots 双冬鸡

$10.95

Cashew Chicken 腰果鸡 #701

$10.95

Chicken 、Cashew nut、Chinese bamboo White sauce

Chicken with Mixed Vegetable 什菜鸡 #702

$10.95

Basil Chicken 三杯鸡

$12.95

Crispy Chicken with Lemongrass 香茅酥鸡 #A29

$12.95

Chicken with Black Bean Sauce 豉汁鸡 #707

$10.95

Chicken、 green pepper and white onion with black bean sauce

Beef 牛类

Broccoli Beef 西芥蓝牛 #607

$12.50

Chinese Broccoli Beef 中芥蓝牛

$12.50

Orange Beef 陈皮牛 #611

$14.50

Szechuan Beef 干烧牛 #606

$12.50

Pepper Steak 青椒牛 #605

$12.50

Beef with Black Mushroom, Snow Pea, & Bamboo Shoot 双冬牛 #608

$12.50

Scallion Beef 葱爆牛 #609.

$12.50

Kung Pao Beef 宮保牛 #610

$12.50

Satay Beef 沙茶牛 #612

$12.50

Beef with Bitter Melon 凉瓜牛肉 #A25

$12.50

Beef with Green Bean 四季豆牛

$12.50

Pork 猪类

Spicy Pork Chops 椒盐排骨 #A22

$12.95

Lemongrass Rib 香茅排骨 #A5

$12.95
Peking Style BBQ Pork Chops 京都排骨 #A23

Peking Style BBQ Pork Chops 京都排骨 #A23

$12.95

Sweet & Sour Pork 咕咾肉 #A6

$12.95

Double Cooked Sliced Pork with Vegetable 回锅肉 #602

$10.95

Shredded Pork with Preserved Vegetable 榨菜肉丝 #604

$10.95Out of stock

Crispy Pork Intestine 脆皮大腸

$11.95

Fish 鱼

Fish Fillet in Sweet & Sour Sauce 五柳鱼片 #A7

$13.50

Hong Kong Style Fish Fillet 避风塘班腩

$15.95

Fresh Vegetable with Fish 菜远鱼球 #A28

$14.50

Shrimp 虾

Crispy Shrimp 椒盐虾 #503

Crispy Shrimp 椒盐虾 #503

$13.75

Classic Salt & Pepper Shrimp. Shelled on.

Cheese Shrimp 芝士虾 #528

Cheese Shrimp 芝士虾 #528

$16.50

Lightly battered shrimp fried with shredded cheese to create this flaky and tasty fried shrimp dish. Warning: You may not be able to wait until you get home!

Hong Kong Style Shrimp 避风塘炒虾

$16.95

Crispy shrimp wok-tossed with ground pork, garlic, onion, green onion, jalapenos, and red chili pods.

Shrimp with Broccoli 西芥蓝虾

$12.75

Shrimp with Chinese Broccoli 中国芥蓝虾

$12.75

Shrimp with Ketchup Sauce 干烧虾 #501

$12.75

Shrimp with Garlic Sauce 鱼香虾 #502

$12.75

Kung Pao Shrimp 宮保虾 #504

$12.75

Shrimp with Black Bean Sauce 豉汁虾 #505

$12.75

Shrimp with Snow peas 雪豆虾 #506

$12.75

Shrimp with Cashew Nut 腰果虾 #507

$12.75

Shrimp with Chef's Special Sauce 干煎虾 #511

$12.75

Steamed Shrimp with Garlic Sauce 蒜蓉蒸虾 #524

$14.50

Shrimp with Egg 滑蛋虾仁 #A10

$13.95

Squid 鱿鱼

Spicy Fried Squid 椒盐鱿鱼 #A21

Spicy Fried Squid 椒盐鱿鱼 #A21

$14.50

Popularly known as Salt & Pepper Fried Squid.

Hong Kong Style Squid 避风塘鱿鱼

$17.95

Crispy fried squid wok-tossed with ground pork, garlic, onion, green onion, jalapenos, and red chili pods.

Kung Pao Squid 宮保鱿鱼 #508

$13.75

Squid with Black Bean Sauce 豉汁鲜鱿 #509

$13.75

Fresh Squid with Pickled Mustard Green 酸菜鲜鱿 #A18

$13.75

Fresh Squid with Vegetable 菜远鲜鱿 #A20

$13.75

Seafood 海鲜

Hong Kong Style Seafoods 避风塘炒三鲜

Hong Kong Style Seafoods 避风塘炒三鲜

$17.95

Crispy fried Shrimp, Squid, and Scallop wok-tossed with ground pork, garlic, onion, green onion, jalapenos, and red chili pods. Yum! Can you spell delicious?!

Four Treasures with Garlic Sauce 鱼香四宝 #512

$13.75

Sautéed Scallop 红烧带子 #513

$13.75

Happy Family 全家福 #514

$13.75

Shrimp, Scallop, & Squid with Vegetable 炒三鲜 #515

$13.75

Seafood Supreme 海鲜大烩 #516

$13.75

Hong Kong Style Soft Shell Crab 避风塘软壳蟹

$17.95

It's salt & pepper soft shell crab take it up a notch by wok-tossing with ground pork, garlic, onion, green onion, jalapenos, and red chili pods.

Fried Soft Shell Crab 椒盐软壳蟹

$17.95

Popularly known as Salt & Pepper soft shell Crab

Appetizer 小食

Eggrolls 春卷 (2)

$3.00

Vegetable Eggrolls

Drinks 水

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Condiments Etc. 醬油类

House-made Soya Sauce 鴨汁

$0.50

Ginger & Scallion Sauce 2oz 葱油

$1.00

Chili Oil 辣油

$0.50

Chili Oil - Large 辣油大

$5.00Out of stock

Pickled Jalapeño青辣椒

$0.50

Fortune Cookies (10) 签语饼

$1.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

111 S Greenville Ave, Richardson, TX 75081

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Hei Hei
orange starNo Reviews
9660 Audelia Road, Suite 117 Dallas, TX 75238
View restaurantnext
Kung Pow Asian Diner
orange star3.7 • 310
4251 E. Renner Rd. Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Jia Modern Chinese
orange star4.6 • 899
8411 Preston Rd Dallas, TX 75225
View restaurantnext
Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum - Deep Ellum
orange starNo Reviews
2807 Commerce St. Dallas, TX 75226
View restaurantnext
Neon kitten Izakaya & Dimsum House - 2805 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
2805 Main Street Dallas, TX 75226
View restaurantnext
Sum Dang Good Chinese
orange star4.5 • 1,684
3011 Gulden Lane Dallas, TX 75212
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Richardson

Texas - 3609 Shire Blvd
orange star4.7 • 3,587
3609 Shire Blvd Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Yoshi Shabu Shabu - Richardson
orange star4.5 • 2,145
1801 N Greenville Ave Suite # 400 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar - Richardson, TX
orange star4.4 • 1,548
807 S Central Expy Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Richardson
orange star4.7 • 1,463
102 W Campbell Rd. Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
Liberty Burger - Richardson, The Shire
orange star4.4 • 1,271
3617 Shire Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Tricky Fish
orange star4.8 • 1,123
1251 State Street, Ste 750 Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richardson
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (576 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston