MAMA'S TACOS

710 WASHINGTON AVE STE 3

MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139

Appetizer

Nachos

$15.00

Elotes

$12.00

El Mero Mero

$15.00

Corvina Ceviche

$19.00

Quesadilla

$15.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$16.00

Mama's Tuna Tostadas

$19.00

Chicken Tostadas

$16.00

Special

Surf And Turf

$55.00Out of stock

Red Snapper

$38.00

Molcajete

$55.00

Burgers

Guacamole Burger

$18.00

Kids

Chicken fingers

$9.00

Kids quesadilla

$9.00

served with french fries

Salad

Cesar salad

$14.00

Dessert

Flan

$10.00

Tres leches

$10.00

Chocolate cake

$10.00

Entree

Tacos al Pastor

$16.00

La Mexicana

$17.00

La Rosa de Guadalupe (es un suspiro)

$16.00

Fish Tacos

$20.00

Chipotle Shrimp Taco

$20.00

Carnitas Tacos

$17.00

Ribeye Tacos

$26.00

Birria Tacos

$23.00

El Burrito Chingon Chicken

$20.00

El Burrito Chingon Steak

$22.00

El Burrito Shrimp

$25.00

Skirt Steak Churrasco

$32.00

Chicken Fajitas no mames wey

$26.00

Steak Fajitas no mames wey

$29.00

Shrimp Fajitas no mames wey

$32.00

Fajitas no mames wey Mix

$35.00

Chicken Enchilada

$17.00

Cheese Enchilada

$16.00

Beef Enchilada

$19.00

Veggie Fajitas

$18.00

Veggie Burrito

$18.00

Veggie Tacos

$18.00

Sides

Side Tortillas Flour

$4.00

Side Tortillas Corn

$4.00

Side White Rice

$4.00

Side French Fries

$6.00

Side Avocado

$5.00

Side Mexican Cheese

$2.00

Side Lobster Tail

$25.00

Side Limon

$0.50

Sides Chips

$4.00

SideBeans

$4.00

Side Chorizo

$4.00

Side chipotle sauce

$1.00

Side guacamole

$5.00

Side sour cream

$1.00

Side chihuahua cheese

$3.00

Side salsa de queso

$4.00

Side jalapeno

$1.00

Side pico de gallo

$2.00

Side veggies

$5.00

Side shirmp

$10.00

Side Steak

$9.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Steak & Eggs

$22.00

Breakfast Burrito

$14.50

Mexican Omelet

$14.00

Huevos Divorciados

$15.50

Breakfast Tacos

$15.00

Coffee

Cafe Latte

$4.99

Cafe Tinto

$2.99

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cortadito

$2.99

Double Espresso

$5.50

Espresso

$2.99

Ice Coffe

$3.00

N/A Beverage

Acqua Panna

$7.00

San Pellegrino

$7.00

Apple

$5.50

Orange

$5.50

Passion Fruit

$5.50

Mango

$5.50

Strawberry

$5.50

Cranberry

$5.50

Pineapple

$5.50

Lemonade

$5.50

Lemonade Peach

$5.50

Lemonade Mango

$5.50

Lemonade Passion Fruit

$5.50

Lemonade Strawberry

$5.50

Agua Tamarindo

$5.50

Agua Horchata

$5.50

Agua Jamaica

$5.50

Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.00

Fanta

$4.50

Jarrito Grapefruit

$4.50

Jarrito Guava

$4.50Out of stock

Jarrito Lime

$4.50

Jarrito Mandarina

$4.50

Jarrito pineapple

$4.50

Jarrito Strawberry

$4.50Out of stock

Jarrito Tamarindo

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$4.50

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$8.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Virgin Daiquiri Strawberry

$8.00

Virgin Daiquiri Passion Fruit

$8.00

Virgin Daiquiri Mango

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are proud of the specialties our restaurant has to offer. All of our food is freshly made at the time of order. It is a authentic Mexican flavors and everything is delicious to taste. The whole place is decorated to make so that our customers have the best Latino experience. From the music playing in our restaurant to our colorful chairs and orange walls. Our decor ranges from Mexico. We pride ourselves in our home made dish. We offer the best Mexican Food. Breakfast is served at all times. To choose our restaurant would be 100% top notch experience. We make sure to bring even the smallest of details from Mexico and South America to our restaurant. Who can forget out delicious options of cuisine. From the most simple of our appetizers to our biggest of dishes, you will leave wanting to come back and enjoy more of our food soon!

Location

710 WASHINGTON AVE STE 3, MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139

Directions

