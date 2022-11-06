CASA LATINA 1986 imageView gallery

CASA LATINA 1986

22 Reviews

$$$

751 WASHINGTON AVE

MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

GUACAMOLE

$14.00

Hass Avocado,tomato,red onion and cilantro

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$17.00

Marinated raw shrimp cooked in fresh lime juice mixted with red onion and cilantro

QUESADILLA

$12.50

Flour tortilla,melted chihuhua cheese,served with baby salad.

CASA LATINA TACOS

$15.00

Colombiana

$10.00

Cubana

$10.00Out of stock

Mix Patacones

$14.50

ROPA VIEJA PATACONES

$14.50

SHRIMP PATACONES

$14.50

CHICKEN PATACONES

$14.50

Salads

AVOCADO SALAD

$14.00

Avocado,tomatoes,red onions,fresh lime juice,olive oil,topped with fresh cilantro

CEAS SALAD

$12.00

SHRIMP

$7.00

Entree

ROPA VIEJA

$18.00

Shredded beef with peppers,red onion,garlic and red wine,serverd with white rice and sweet plantain

BANDEJA PAISA

$25.00

Authentic colombia plate with angus entrana steak,white rice,red beans,sweet plantains,fried egg,fried pork belly,chorizo,avocado and arepita

CHURRASCO

$28.00

Certified angus skirt steak charbroiled and topped with griddled onion,served with white rice and red beans

PAELLA HABANERA

$28.00

Saffron yellow rice made with shrimp,octopus,squid and mussels

CUBAN MOJO CHICKEN

$18.50

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$18.00

Burger & Sandwich

GUACAMOLE BURGER

$15.50

8oz premium beef,cheese,tomato,lettuce,guacamole and colombia potato chips ,served with french fries

DOUBLE BURGUER

$17.00

CUBANO SANDWICH

$15.00

Desserts

Flan

$8.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Mango Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Specials

SANCOCHO

$18.00

MOJARRA

$30.00

ENCHILADO DE MARISCOS

$30.00

FETUCHINI FRUTTO DIMARI

$30.00

SANDWICH DE ROPA VIEJA

$18.00

COCTEL DE CAMARONES

$20.00

SANCOCHO DE PESCADO

$20.00Out of stock

CAMARONES AL AJILLO

$25.00

SURF & TURF

$52.00Out of stock

Kids

CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.00

KIDS BURGER

$9.00

KIDS PASTA

$9.00

Sides

WHITE RICE

$5.00

BEANS

$5.00

MADURO

$5.00

SHRIMP

$7.00

CHICKEN

$6.00

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$5.00

AREPITA

$5.00

EGG

$5.00

AVOCADO

$5.00

SALAD

$5.00

STRIP PLANTAINS

$2.50

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

YUCA CROQUETTE

$5.00

CHICHARRON

$5.00

PATACONES

$5.00

BACON

$5.00

CHICKEN WINGS

$5.00

STEAK

$5.00

Breakfast

Casa latina Omelet

$13.99

Steak & eggs

$21.99

Calentado tradicional

$15.00

Arepa con huevo

$13.99

Cuban sandwich

$14.50

Empanadas

$10.00

Tacos eggs

$13.50

Burger Employee

$9.99

Salad Employee

$9.99

Employee Chicken Breast

$9.99

Employee Ropa Vieja

$9.99

Employee Lechon

$9.99

Employee Salad

$9.99

Employee Food

Burger Employee

$9.99

Salad Employee

$9.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markReservations
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

751 WASHINGTON AVE, MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139

Directions

Gallery
CASA LATINA 1986 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Naked Taco - Miami Beach
orange star4.1 • 2,011
1111 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Pizzafiore - South Beach
orange star4.1 • 260
1249 Washington Ave Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Las Olas Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
644 6th Street Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Toni's Sushi Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,050
1208 Washington Ave Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Bacon Bitch - South Beach
orange star4.0 • 3,451
1001 Collins Ave MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
BBRG MIAMI BEACH LLC
orange starNo Reviews
1001 COLLINS AVE MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in MIAMI BEACH

CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 South Beach
orange star5.0 • 6,765
1245 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Juvia - Juvia Miami Beach
orange star4.5 • 6,704
1111 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Bolivar Restaurant Bar
orange star4.5 • 4,882
841 Washington Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Fratelli la Bufala
orange star4.1 • 4,842
437 WASHINGTON AVE MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Huahua's Taqueria
orange star4.3 • 3,777
1211 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
CBB Nobe Inc. - Food Truck 2
orange star4.0 • 3,487
1505 Washington Ave Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near MIAMI BEACH
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1015 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston