Restaurant header imageView gallery

FIRST CLASS PIZZA Fountain Valley

473 Reviews

$$

18671 Brookhurst Street

Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LARGE
MEDIUM
X-LARGE

PIZZA: BUILD YOUR OWN

MINI

$6.95

Thin crust available upon request

SMALL

$10.50

Thin crust available upon request

MEDIUM

$13.95

Cauliflower crust available for Medium-size only. Thin crust available upon request

LARGE

LARGE

$17.50

Thin crust available upon request

X-LARGE

X-LARGE

$20.95

Thin crust available upon request

NO DOUGH BOWL

$8.99

Looking for a low-carb option? All the flavors of pizza, without the crust! Choose three of your favorite toppings, smothered in a zesty marinara sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese and FCP seasoning.

THE FAMILY SPECIAL

FAMILY SPECIAL

FAMILY SPECIAL

$32.99

The Family Special includes an Extra Large 2-Topping Pizza, and your choice of one of the following: Large House Salad, Garlic Breadsticks, Oven Baked Potato Wedges, or Cinna-za Pizza Dessert. Also includes a 2-Liter of Soda or 6 Fountain Drinks.

SPECIALTY PIZZAS

ULTIMATE THIN CRUST

ULTIMATE THIN CRUST

Pepperoni, toasted layer of parmesan, fresh garlic, sliced pepperoncini and special FCP seasonings.

THAI CHICKEN PIZZA

Grilled chicken breast, Thai peanut sauce, carrots, cilantro and cheese.

BIG CHEESE

Mozzarella, cheddar, fresh parmesan, olive oil and special FCP seasonings.

KICK'N CHICKEN

KICK'N CHICKEN

Grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, fresh garlic and special FCP seasonings.

BASILICIOUS

BASILICIOUS

Fresh basil, Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic and special FCP seasonings.

THIN CRUST CHICKEN PESTO

Chicken breast, pesto sauce, sundried tomatoes, shredded parmesan and FCP seasonings.

BBQ CHICKEN

BBQ CHICKEN

Grilled chicken breast, red onions, BBQ sauce, fresh garlic, cilantro and special FCP seasonings.

VEGGIE

Mushrooms, onions, Roma tomatoes, olives, green peppers and cheese blanket.

ZESTY ITALIAN

ZESTY ITALIAN

Italian sausage, mushrooms, wax peppers, fresh garlic, olive oil and special FCP seasonings.

GREAT WHITE

Grilled chicken breast, Alfredo sauce, mushrooms, fresh parmesan and special FCP seasonings.

BUFFALO CHICKEN

BUFFALO CHICKEN

Grilled chicken breast, Frank's Red Sauce, Ranch dressing and cilantro.

COMBO

COMBO

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

PORKER

PORKER

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, meatballs, sausage and bacon pieces.

CHICKEN DELIGHT

Grilled chicken breast, artichoke hearts, fresh parmesan, olive oil and special FCP seasonings.

SPICY SOUTHWESTERN

SPICY SOUTHWESTERN

Grilled chicken breast, red onions, green peppers, cilantro, fresh garlic, jalapenos, bacon pieces, honey mustard and special FCP seasonings.

STARTERS

WINGS 1LB

WINGS 1LB

$12.99

Choose from one of our tasty sauces: Original Buffalo, Bourbon, Super Hot, Spicy Teriyaki or BBQ

CHICKEN STRIPS 1/2 LB

$6.99

Deep fried, tender strips of chicken breast. Served with Ranch dressing.

CHICKEN STRIPS 1LB

$11.99

Plain and delicious. Or choose from one of our tasty Wing sauces upon request.

BREADSTICKS

BREADSTICKS

$7.99

Our fresh, daily made pizza dough covered with FCP seasonings, garlic butter and mozzarella cheese. Served with Marinara sauce.

GARLIC KNOTS

$7.99

Our fresh, daily made pizza dough baked to perfection, then tossed with olive oil, parsley, fresh garlic and parmesan cheese. Served with Marinara sauce.

POTATO WEDGES

POTATO WEDGES

$5.99

Potato wedges fried to perfection!

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.99

A classic appetizer, 100% Mozzarella cheese coated with seasoned Italian bread crumbs. Served with Marinara sauce.

EXTRA RANCH

$0.50

A 4 oz. side of Ranch dressing.

EXTRA MARINARA

$0.50

A 4 oz. side of Marinara sauce.

JALAPENOS

$0.50

A 4 oz. side of sliced jalapenos.

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD - SMALL

HOUSE SALAD - SMALL

$7.75

First Class lettuce mix with black olives, tomato, mozzarella cheese, croutons.

CAESAR SALAD - SMALL

CAESAR SALAD - SMALL

$7.75

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing.

ANTIPASTO SALAD - SMALL

ANTIPASTO SALAD - SMALL

$9.25

First Class House Salad with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoncini.

CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD - SMALL

CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD - SMALL

$9.25

First Class lettuce mix, grilled chicken breast, crispy won tons, Asian dressing.

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD - SMALL

$10.25

First Class Lettuce Mix, grilled chicken breast, black beans, corn, roma tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese and crispy won tons with a BBQ Ranch dressing.

HOUSE SALAD - LARGE

HOUSE SALAD - LARGE

$10.25

First Class lettuce mix with black olives, tomato, mozzarella cheese, croutons.

CAESAR SALAD - LARGE

CAESAR SALAD - LARGE

$10.25

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing.

ANTIPASTO SALAD - LARGE

ANTIPASTO SALAD - LARGE

$12.25

First Class House Salad with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoncini.

CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD - LARGE

CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD - LARGE

$12.25

First Class lettuce mix, grilled chicken breast, crispy won tons, Asian dressing.

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD - LARGE

$13.25

First Class Lettuce Mix, grilled chicken breast, black beans, corn, roma tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese and crispy won tons with a BBQ Ranch dressing.

OVEN BAKED 8-INCH SANDWICHES

MEATBALL SANDWICH

MEATBALL SANDWICH

$9.99

A zesty marinara sauce with home-style meatballs and mozzarella cheese.

ITALIAN STALLION

ITALIAN STALLION

$9.99

Salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, onion, pepperoncini, tomato, Italian dressing and mayo.

SAUSAGE SANDWICH

SAUSAGE SANDWICH

$9.99

Italian sausage, zesty marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$9.99

Crispy chicken covered in a zesty marinara sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.

RANCH CHICKEN CLUB

$9.99

Fried chicken strips, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Ranch dressing.

PASTAS

SPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALLS

SPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALLS

$10.49

Simple, yet delicious. Includes garlic bread.

CHICKEN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

CHICKEN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$11.49

Grilled chicken breast in a creamy Alfredo sauce over fettuccine noodles, topped with parmesan cheese and FCP seasoning. Includes garlic bread.

CHICKEN PESTO PASTA

CHICKEN PESTO PASTA

$11.49

Grilled chicken breast simmered in a flavorful pesto sauce over fettuccine noodles, topped with parmesan cheese and FCP seasoning. Includes garlic bread.

THAI CHICKEN PASTA

$11.49

A sweet and savory delight! Grilled chicken breast in aThai peanut sauce, topped with carrots and cilantro served over a bed of noodles.

FCP SPECIAL PASTA

$11.49

Chicken, artichoke hearts and sundried tomatoes in a creamy marinara sauce. Includes garlic bread.

SPAGHETTI ONLY

$7.99

Your choice of marinara or butter noodles. Includes garlic bread.

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$11.49

Freshly baked cheese raviolis, topped with our zesty marinara sauce, parmesan cheese and FCP seasoning. Includes garlic bread.

SIDE OF GARLIC BREAD

$1.59

SIDE OF MEATBALLS

$5.99

Eight beef meatballs in our zesty Marinara sauce.

DESSERT

CINNA-ZA

CINNA-ZA

$7.99

Our signature dessert!

CINNA KNOTS

$7.99

Our homemade knots dipped in cinnamon & sugar…a buttery sweet treat!

KID'S MENU

KID'S SPAGHETTI Meatballs

$7.49

Includes garlic bread and a small drink

KID'S SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$5.99

KID'S SPAGHETTI BUTTER

$5.99

PIZZA BREAD

$5.99

Includes 1-topping and a small drink

MINI CORN DOGS

$5.99Out of stock

Includes fries and a small drink

KID'S CHICKEN STRIPS

$7.49

Includes fries and a small drink

2-LITER SODA

COKE 2-Liter

$3.79

DIET COKE 2-Liter

$3.79

SPRITE 2-Liter

$3.79

DR. PEPPER 2-Liter

$3.79Out of stock

STARTERS

CHICKEN WINGS - HALF TRAY

$55.99

Choose from one of our tasty sauces! Approx. 50 pieces.

GARLIC BREADSTICKS - HALF TRAY

$20.99

Served with Marinara sauce

POTATO WEDGES - HALF TRAY

$20.99

Approx. 4 lbs.

CHICKEN WINGS - FULL TRAY

$110.99

Choose from one of our tasty sauces! Approx. 100 pieces.

GARLIC BREADSTICKS - FULL TRAY

$39.99

Served with Marinara sauce

POTATO WEDGES - FULL TRAY

$39.99

Approx. 8 lbs.

SALADS

FIRST CLASS HOUSE SALAD - HALF TRAY

$35.99

First Class lettuce mix with black olives, tomato, mozzarella cheese, croutons.

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD - HALF TRAY

$44.99

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, shredded parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing.

CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD - HALF TRAY

$44.99

First Class lettuce mix, grilled chicken breast, crispy won tons, Asian dressing.

ANTIPASTO SALAD - HALF TRAY

$44.99

First Class House Salad with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoncini.

FIRST CLASS HOUSE SALAD - FULL TRAY

$55.99

First Class lettuce mix with black olives, tomato, mozzarella cheese, croutons.

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD - FULL TRAY

$79.99

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, shredded parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing.

CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD - FULL TRAY

$79.99

First Class lettuce mix, grilled chicken breast, crispy won tons, Asian dressing.

ANTIPASTO SALAD - FULL TRAY

$79.99

First Class House Salad with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoncini.

PASTAS

SPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALLS -HALF TRAY

$54.99

Includes Half Tray of Breadsticks

CHICKEN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO - HALF TRAY

$59.99

Includes Half Tray of Breadsticks

CHICKEN PESTO - HALF TRAY

$59.99

Includes Half Tray of Breadsticks

THAI CHICKEN PASTA - HALF TRAY

$59.99

Includes Half Tray of Breadsticks

SPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALLS - FULL TRAY

$109.99

Includes Full Tray of Breadsticks

CHICKEN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO - FULL TRAY

$119.99

Includes Full Tray of Breadsticks

CHICKEN PESTO - FULL TRAY

$119.99

Includes Full Tray of Breadsticks

THAI CHICKEN PASTA - FULL TRAY

$119.99

Includes Full Tray of Breadsticks

DESSERT

CINNA-ZA PIZZA - HALF TRAY

$20.99

Our signature dessert!

CINNA-ZA PIZZA - FULL TRAY

$40.99

Our signature dessert!

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come see why OC Weekly named us "Best Pizza!" First Class Pizza...in a class by itself!

Website

Location

18671 Brookhurst Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Directions

Gallery
FIRST CLASS PIZZA image
FIRST CLASS PIZZA image
FIRST CLASS PIZZA image

Similar restaurants in your area

Philly's Best Cheesesteaks
orange starNo Reviews
18691 Brookhurst Street Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
0044 - Fountain Valley
orange starNo Reviews
18637 Brookhurst St. Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's Fountain Valley
orange star4.4 • 2,049
18889 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
California Shabu-Shabu
orange starNo Reviews
18908 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Fountain Valley
orange starNo Reviews
18120 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen - Fountain Valley
orange starNo Reviews
18315 Brookhurst St #1 Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fountain Valley

The Vox Kitchen - Fountain Valley
orange star4.6 • 8,426
16161 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Istanbul Grill California - 18010 Newhope St Unit D
orange star4.8 • 3,796
18010 Newhope St Unit D Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's Fountain Valley
orange star4.4 • 2,049
18889 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0254 - Fountain Valley
orange star4.5 • 910
11045 Warner Ave. Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Sizzler - Fountain Valley
orange star4.0 • 825
16275 Harbor Blvd Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Plant Power Fast Food - Fountain Valley
orange star4.4 • 559
18976 Brookhurst Street Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fountain Valley
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Tustin
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston