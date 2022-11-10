Restaurant header imageView gallery

First Course Salad Kitchen

No reviews yet

22015 Ih 10 W,Ste 107

San Antonio, TX 78257

Popular Items

LARGE SALAD
SMALL SALAD
COBB

Signature Salads

ASIAN CHICKEN

$13.50

BIBB GREENS, CUCUMBER, MANDARIN ORANGES, BEAN SPROUTS, GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, WASABI DRESSING AND WASABI PEAS

COBB

$17.00

ROMAINE, CORN, GRAPE TOMATOES, EGG, BLUE CHEESE, AVOCADO, BACON, GRILLED CHICKEN, CHOICE OF DRESSING

SPICY CAESAR

$13.50

ROMAINE, EGG, PARMESAN CHEESE, CROUTONS, CRUSHED RED PEPPER, GRILLED CHICKEN AND CAESAR DRESSING

CHOPPED KALE

$12.50

FINELY CHOPPED KALE, TOASTED PINE NUTS, CURRANTS, PARMESAN AND CUCUMBER LEMON VIN

MEDITERRANEAN

$13.50

ROMAINE, CUCUMBER, RED ONION, GRAPE TOMATO, ARTICHOKE HEARTS, KALAMATA OLIVES, FETA, SESAME SEEDS, GRILLED CHICKEN AND LEMON TAHINI DRESSING

BALSAMIC STEAK

$15.50

FC MIXED GREENS, RED ONION, MUSHROOM, SUN DRIED TOMATO, BLUE CHEESE, WALNUTS, GRILLED STEAK AND BALSAMIC VIN

Signature Wraps

ARGENTINIAN

$16.00

ROMAINE, CUCUMBER, PICKLED CARROTS, CILANTRO, JALAPENO, CHIMICHURRI, HUMMUS AND FLANK STEAK

FAJITA STEAK

$16.00

FC GREENS, ROASTED RED PEPPER, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, BLACK BEANS, SALSA, FRESH LEMON JUICE, SOUR CREAM AND MARINATED FLANK STEAK

SPICY CHICKEN

$13.50

FC MIXED GREENS, DICED BEETS, CHIPOTLE RANCH AND MARINATED GRILLED CHICKEN

BBQ SALMON

$15.50

NAPA CABBAGE, PURPLE CABBAGE, CARROTS, BEAN SPROUTS, HOISON BBQ SAUCE AND GRILLED SALMON

VEGGIE

$12.50

CHOPPED KALE, RADISH, CARROTS, CARAMELIZED ONION, HUMMUS, AVOCADO AND CUCUMBER LEMON VIN

WARM BACON & EGG

$13.50

TORN BIBB, FC EGG SALAD, AVOCADO AND BACON

Build It Yourself

SMALL SALAD

$10.00

LARGE SALAD

$12.00

WRAP

$10.00

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$4.50

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$8.00

STEAK QUESADILLA

$9.50

KIDS' PLATE

$8.00

grilled chicken and 5 ingredients from the bar

Second Course

PAN SEARED SALMON

$23.00

WITH GLAZED ROASTED CARROTS, SAUTEED GARLIC BROCCOLI AND BEET VINAIGRETTE

CHICKEN PICCATA

$22.00

WITH LEMON, CAPERS, PARSLEY, HERBED BASMATI RICE AND SAUTEED GARLIC BROCCOLI

TERIYAKI BEEF

$18.00

WITH MUSHROOMS, CARROTS, BROCCOLI, PURPLE CABBAGE AND HERBED BASMATI RICE

SPICY CHICKEN PENNE PASTA

$18.00

WITH CORN, RED FRESNO PEPPERS, SUN DRIED TOMATOES, TOPPED WITH A PARMESAN WHITE WINE SAUCE AND A GRILLED BAGUETTE

LINGUINI A LA CARBONARA

$18.00

WITH BACON, GARLIC, PARMESAN AND A SOUS VIDE EGG

TERIYAKI TOFU

$16.00

WITH A SIDE OF HERBED BASMATI RICE AND SAUTEED GARLIC BROCCOLI

TOFU WINGS

$16.00

CHOICE OF CHIPOTLE HONEY OR TERIYAKI SAUCE

BACON MAC & CHEESE

$7.50

MADE WITH CHEDDAR AND MONTERREY JACK

PENNE IN TOMATO SAUCE

$7.50

WITH FRESHLY GRATED PARMESAN

ROASTED SHISHITO PEPPERS

$8.00

TOSSED IN HONEY CHIPOTLE SAUCE AND BACON

Signature Soup

TOMATO

$4.00+

SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.25+

Always fresh and changing- call for today's selection! 210-698-5200

Sides

AVOCADO

$1.25

BACON

$1.25

CARAMELIZED ONION

$0.50

CHIMICHURRI

$0.50

CHICKEN

$3.50

CHIPS

$2.25

CHICKEN SALAD

$5.50

EGG SALAD

$3.00

FRUIT CUP

$4.00

HUMMUS

$1.25

PINE NUTS

$0.50

QUINOA

$2.00

SALMON

$5.50

SHISHITOS

$3.25

STEAK

$5.50

TOFU

$4.00

TUNA SALAD

$4.50

HARD BOILED EGG

$0.50

Beverages

BAI

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

BUBLY/LA CROIX

$2.00

COCONUT WATER

$3.25

ELEMENT KOMBUCHA

$4.25

FOUNTAIN

$2.50

HONEST JUICE

$1.35

PEETS COFFEE

$3.00

TOPO CHICO

$3.50

UNITY HEMP

$6.99

Desserts

COOKIE

$2.50

MUFFIN

$3.00

BROWNIE

$3.25

Utensils

Utensil Pack

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a chef driven salad and wrap concept. All of our dressings, sauces, soups and marinades are prepared in house and from scratch.

Website

Location

22015 Ih 10 W,Ste 107, San Antonio, TX 78257

Directions

