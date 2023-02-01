Restaurant header imageView gallery

First Draft + Burnt Chicken

324 6th Ave. N

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Sandwiches

Burnt Chicken Sandwich

Burnt Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Bourbon Glazed, topped with Southern Slaw, and Pineapple Salsa, with Burnt Sauce Spread

TC Hot Chicken Sandwich

TC Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Hot Oiled then dusted with Tc Hot Seasoning, topped with Southern Slaw, and Crinkle Cut Pickles with Burnt Sauce Spread

Original Chicken Sandwich

Original Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Traditional Buttermilk Brine, Breaded to order, then Fried to a golden crisp, Herb Mayo Spread and Crinkle Cut Pickles

Bird Bed & Breakfast

$14.00

Bourbon Butter, American Cheese, Thick cut Hickory Smoked Bacon and our house favorite Burnt Spread.

Hickory Smoked Bacon

$2.00

American Cheese

$2.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

House Pickles

$1.00

Hot Peppers

$1.00

Country Slaw

$1.00

Pineapple Salsa

$1.00

Tenders/Wings

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Traditional Buttermilk Brine, breaded to order then fried to a golden crispy, served with buttermilk ranch

Tc Hot Tenders

Tc Hot Tenders

$14.00

Hot oiled then dusted with Tc Hot Seasoning, served with buttermilk ranch

8pcs Chicken Wing

8pcs Chicken Wing

$14.00

Light smoked then fried, tossed in a wet or dry sauce, served with celery and blue cheese

Bawking Sides

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$4.00+

Crispy coated fries, tossed in black truffle seasoning Basket comes with Ranch

BAWK BAWK Fries

BAWK BAWK Fries

$4.00+

Crispy coated fries, tossed in hot oil then dusted with Tc Hot Seasoning Basket served with Ranch

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in our house caesar dressing with black truffle, parmesan cheese and buttery croutons

Taproom Specials

3 Warm Buttery Bavarian style Pretzels stick served with Back Chanel "Cornelius" Lager Beer Cheese whiz and Lost Capitals x Burnt Chicken "Honey Mustard"

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$14.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We are a self-pour taproom and kitchen located in the thriving North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis. Come in and enjoy our 54 taps of local craft beer, wine, and cocktails, as well as some of the best chicken in the Twin Cities.

Website

Location

324 6th Ave. N, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Directions

