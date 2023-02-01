First Draft + Burnt Chicken
We are a self-pour taproom and kitchen located in the thriving North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis. Come in and enjoy our 54 taps of local craft beer, wine, and cocktails, as well as some of the best chicken in the Twin Cities.
324 6th Ave. N, Minneapolis, MN 55401
