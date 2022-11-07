Main picView gallery

First Draft Taproom & Kitchen Los Angeles

1230 South Olive Street

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Beer Wall Integration

WRISTBAND

$3.00

Off the Griddle Specialties

Sunrise Toast

$10.00

(4) Thick Cut brioche toast, batter, grilled, served with house whipped cream, seasonal berries, powdered sugar and warm maple syrup.

Morning Glory Burger

$15.00

Brioche bun, patty of your choice, spread, lettuce, tomato, sunny side egg. Served w/ house tater tots.

Mr. Classic

$12.00

Brioche bun sandwich, 2 scramble eggs, 2 strips of applewood bacon, melted cheddar. Served w/ house tater tots.

The Venice Flatbread

$13.00

Garlic Herb Butter Flatbread, mozzarella, basil, salami, sunny side baked egg, topped w/ arugula.

101 Bowl

$11.00

Loaded tater tots, melted cheddar, grilled onions, bacon. Topped w/ an egg any style. *Vegetarian Option available

On The Go! Burrito

$14.00

Scramble eggs, tater tots, cheddar, and bacon, wrapped in a warm flour Tortilla served w/ seasonal fruit. *Vegetarian Option available

Brunch Sides

Seasonal Fruit Bowl

$5.00

House Tater Tots

$7.00

French Toast (2)

$6.00

Bacon (2)

$3.00

Eggs Any Style (2)

$4.00

Happy Hour Food

Boneless Wings HH

$6.00+

Served with ranch or blue cheese and carrots & celery

Chicken Wings HH

$6.00+

Served with ranch or blue cheese and carrots & celery

House Fries HH

$5.00

FD Burger HH

$10.00

Angus beef, applewood bacon, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. house spread, brioche bun

Pub Board

$15.00

2 sliders, fresh baked pretzels, grilled sausage, house fries

Appetizers

Fresh Baked Pretzels

$10.00

3 pretzels with cheese sauce and grain mustard

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$10.00

Served with ranch

Burger Sliders (3)

$15.00

3 Angus beef patties, white cheddar cheese, sautéed onion, adobo sauce

Chicken Sliders (3)

$14.00

3 Chicken sliders topped with adobo sauce and slaw

Hand-Crafted Burgers

Burgers served with side salad sub fries +$2 sub sweet potato fries +$3

FD Burger

$15.00

Angus beef, applewood bacon, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. house spread, brioche bun

Rodeo Burger

$16.00

Angus beef, white cheddar, applewood bacon, onion strings, BBQ sauce jalapeños, brioche bun

Mushroom & Onion Burger

$16.00

Angus beef, white cheddar, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato. house spread. brioche bun

Build Your Own Burger

Flatbread Pizzas

Neo

$14.00

House red sauce, mozzarella blend fresh tomatoes, basil, olive oil drizzle topped with arugula

Hunter

$15.00

House red sauce, mozzarella blend Italian sausage, pepperoni, applewood bacon, topped with arugula

Hollywood

$16.00

House red sauce, vegan cheese, plant- based meat crumbles, mushrooms, basil, topped with arugula

Create Your Own Flatbread

$12.00

DTLA's Best Wings

6 Chicken Wings

$10.00

Served with ranch or blue cheese and carrots & celery

12 Chicken Wings

$17.00

Served with ranch or blue cheese and carrots & celery

18 Chicken Wings

$25.00

Served with ranch or blue cheese and carrots & celery

6 Boneless Wings

$10.00

Served with ranch or blue cheese and carrots & celery

12 Boneless Wings

$17.00

Served with ranch or blue cheese and carrots & celery

18 Boneless Wings

$25.00

Served with ranch or blue cheese and carrots & celery

3 Vegan Tenders

$10.00

Served with vegan ranch, carrots & celery

5 Vegan Tenders

$16.00

Served with vegan ranch, carrots & celery

Fries

House Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Served with Honey Mustard

Cheese Fries

$9.00

Garlic Fries

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$12.00

House fries topped with boneless chicken bites buffalo sauce & ranch

Vegan Street Fries

$13.00

House fries topped with grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bbq sauce

Salads

Salad

$9.00

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Misc

10/21

$2,925.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.50

NA Beer

$6.00

Juice

$3.50

Cocktails

Screwdriver

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Shots

$8.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Aperol Cosmo

$12.00

Michelada

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Vodka Soda

$12.00

You Call It

$12.00

Ranch Water

$12.00

FD Margarita

$12.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Transfusion

$12.00

Merlot

$12.00

Cabernet

$12.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

October Specials

German Pizza

$15.00

Crème fraiche white sauce, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onion, applewood bacon

Bavarian Board

$15.00

Guinness bratwurst, baked pretzel, pepper cheese, pickle spears, grain mustard, golden raisins

Munich Burger

$15.00

Smash angus beef patty, pepper cheese, bacon jam, mustard, ketchup, brioche bun, served with house fries and pickle spears

Poutine

$15.00

Signature fries topped with smoked ham ends, mushroom gravy, and mozzarella cheese

Bar Crawl

Punch

$5.00

Margarita

$7.00

Howl-O-Ween

Golden Road Blonde Ale

$5.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1230 South Olive Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Directions

Main pic

