First Harvest

Bottle Soda

Pepsi

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coke Cola

$2.00

Jamaican cream soda

$2.00Out of stock

Jamaican Pineapple soda

$2.00Out of stock

Ginger. Beer

$2.00Out of stock

Jamaican Cola

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Baya Energy

$2.00

Can Soda

Diet Coke

$1.50Out of stock

Orange

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50Out of stock

Black Cherry

$1.50Out of stock

Pepsi Can

$1.50

Ginger Ale Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Brisk

$1.50

Grape

$1.50Out of stock

Coke

$1.50

Bottle Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Snapple Lemon Tea

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Berry Medley

$2.00

Kiwi Strawberry

$2.00

Mango Madness

$2.00

Mango Peach

$2.00

Mango Orange

$2.00

Mango Strawberry

$2.00

Snapple Apple

$2.00

Bottle Water

Bottle Water 16.9 oz

$1.25

Coffee

10oz cup

$2.00

12oz cup

$3.00

20oz cup

$4.50

Tea

10oz cup

$2.50

Lemon Ice Tea

$2.00

Raspberry Ice Tea

$2.00

Peach Ice Tea

$2.00

Arizona Green Tea

$2.00

Breakfast

Scrambled Eggs

$2.50

Home Fries

$2.00

Grits

$2.00

House Made Country Sausage

$2.50

Turkey sausage

$2.00

Bacon Pork

$2.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

French Toast

$4.00

Biscuit

$1.50

Waffle

$4.00

Wings Fried

$5.50

Breakfast Platter

$9.00

Chicken & Waffles

$9.50

Oatmeal

$3.00

Salmon Cake

$4.00

Fish

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Southern BBQ, we specialize in Southern, Cajun and Island cuisine. Step up to the counter or order online, take it Togo or pick -up your order and have a seat. We'll enjoy having you and know you will enjoy the food. Our hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays 11:30am to 7:00pm and Wednesdays and Fridays 11:30am to 5:00pm We are looking forward to seeing you soon.

Location

1151 Blue Hills Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002

Directions

