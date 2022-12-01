First Harvest
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Southern BBQ, we specialize in Southern, Cajun and Island cuisine. Step up to the counter or order online, take it Togo or pick -up your order and have a seat. We'll enjoy having you and know you will enjoy the food. Our hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays 11:30am to 7:00pm and Wednesdays and Fridays 11:30am to 5:00pm We are looking forward to seeing you soon.
Location
1151 Blue Hills Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Thomas Hooker Brewing Company - Bloomfield
No Reviews
16 Tobey Road Bloomfield, CT 06002
View restaurant
Huasteca Restaurant - Windsor - 555 Day Hill Road
No Reviews
555 Day Hill Road Windsor, CT 06095
View restaurant