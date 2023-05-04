- Home
First & Last Tavern - Glastonbury
21 Rankin Road
Glastonbury, CT 06033
FOOD
Starters
1/2 Dozen Shrimp
10 Wings
Note: We are unable to accommodate orders requesting all flat-style wings, as well as those for combining wing sauces.
20 Wings
Note: We are unable to accommodate orders requesting all flat-style wings, as well as those for combining wing sauces.
6 Wings
Boneless Wings
Breaded chunks of chicken tossed in spicy buffalo or honey hot sauce
Broccoli Rabe
Bucket Wings
Note: We are unable to accommodate orders requesting all flat-style wings, as well as those for combining wing sauces.
Calamari
with hot cherry peppers
Clams (each)
Eggplant Marinara
Eggplant Rollatini
Extra Bleu Cheese Dressing
Extra Ranch Dressing
Fried Mozzarella
Garlic Flat Bread
Fonduta and marinara dipping sauces
Garlic Parmesan French Fries
Meatball
Meatball Sliders
Four bite-sized meatball sandwiches toasted with provolone cheese on focaccia bread
Meatballs Al Forno
2 Meatballs baked with mozzarella, 2 long-hot Italian peppers, Garlic Toast
Pretzel Bites
Plain French Fries
Sausage
Side Broccoli
Side Mixed Veggies
Side Spinach
Tomato Basil Bruschetta
Oyster
1/2 Dozen Oysters
Zuppa di Clams
Zuppa Di Mussels
Salads
Antipasto
Arugula Salad
dressed with lemon, olive oil, and shaved Grana Padano
Caesar Salad
Chicken Caesar
Chopped Salad
Chopped vegetables, iceberg & romaine, champagne vinaigrette, crumbled bleu cheese
Chopped w/Chicken
With Chicken... Chopped vegetables, iceberg & romaine, champagne vinaigrette, crumbled bleu cheese
Mediterranean Salad
Mesclun greens, kalamata olives, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, Tuscan croutons, pancetta vinaigrette
Pear Salad
Poached Anjou pears over baby spinach with goat cheese, candy spiced walnuts and a raspberry vinaigrette
Pear Salad w/Chicken
With Chicken... Poached Anjou pears over baby spinach with goat cheese, candy spiced walnuts and a raspberry vinaigrette
Tossed Salad
Housemade Italian dressing
Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge, grape tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, and classic buttermilk dressing
Original Menu
#1 Sausage Grinder
Traditional sauce, provolone, peppers
#2 Italian Combo
Capicola, salami, prosciutto, roasted peppers, arugula, provolone, oil and vinegar
#3 Meatball Grinder
Traditional sauce, provolone, peppers
#4 Eggplant Grinder
Marinara, mozzarella, peppers
#5 Fried Sausage Grinder
Peppers, Onions
Veal Parmesan Grinder
Breaded cutlet, marinara, mozzarella, peppers
Chicken Parmesan Grinder
Breaded cutlet, marinara, mozzarella, peppers
#6 Shells With Sauce
With Tomato Sauce
#7 Shells With Meatballs
#7 1/2 Shells Meatball/sausage
#8 Shells With Sausage
#9 Spaghetti With Tomato Sauce
#10 Spaghetti & Meatballs
#10 1/2 Spaghetti & Meatball, Sausage
#11 Spaghetti & Sausage
#12 Sausage & Peppers
Sausage, peppers and onions tossed with shells in marinara sauce with fresh mozzarella
#13 Original Special Shells
Meatball, Sausage, Salad (served on same plate)
#14 Original Special Spaghetti
Meatball, Sausage, Salad (served on same plate)
Pizza
Specialty Pizza
SM BBQ Chicken
Chicken, barbeque sauce, caramelized onion, bacon, mozzarella
SM Broccoli
Broccoli, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, ricotta cheese
SM Broccoli Rabe
Broccoli rabe, sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, olive oil, garlic, red pepper flakes
SM Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, bleu cheese
SM Clam
Clams, garlic, parsley, olive oil
SM Eggplant Pizza
Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, parsley, basil
SM Neapolitan
Mozzarella, fresh sliced tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, herbs
SM Prosciutto
SM Spinach
Spinach, garlic, olive oil, red pepper flakes, parmesan cheese
SM Sweet Pea
Peas, tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, parsley, basil
SM Tomato Pie
Tomato sauce, grated cheese, fresh parsley and basil (no mozzarella)
SM Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil
DIY PIZZA - CHEESE
DIY PIZZA - PEPPERONI
MD BBQ Chicken
Chicken, barbeque sauce, caramelized onion, bacon, mozzarella
MD Broccoli
Broccoli, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, ricotta cheese
MD Broccoli Rabe
Broccoli rabe, sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, olive oil, garlic, red pepper flakes
MD Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, bleu cheese
MD Clam
Clams, garlic, parsley, olive oil
MD Eggplant Pizza
Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, parsley, basil
MD Neapolitan
Mozzarella, fresh sliced tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, herbs
MD Prosciutto
MD Spinach
Spinach, garlic, olive oil, red pepper flakes, parmesan cheese
MD Sweet Pea
Peas, tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, parsley, basil
MD Tomato Pie
Tomato sauce, grated cheese, fresh parsley and basil (no mozzarella)
MD Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil
LG BBQ Chicken
Chicken, barbeque sauce, caramelized onion, bacon, mozzarella
LG Broccoli
Broccoli, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, ricotta cheese
LG Broccoli Rabe
Broccoli rabe, sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, olive oil, garlic, red pepper flakes
LG Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, bleu cheese
LG Clam
Clams, garlic, parsley, olive oil
LG Eggplant Pizza
Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, parsley, basil
LG Neapolitan
Mozzarella, fresh sliced tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, herbs
LG Spinach
Spinach, garlic, olive oil, red pepper flakes, parmesan cheese
LG Sweet Pea
Peas, tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, parsley, basil
LG Tomato Pie
Tomato sauce, grated cheese, fresh parsley and basil (no mozzarella)
LG Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil
LG Prosciutto
Burgers
Panini / Sandwich
Turkey BLT Panini
Sliced turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Spicy Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, caramelized onion, arugula and provolone with spicy mayo
Caprese Panini
Fresh mozzarella, basil, oregano, and hearty tomato
Buffalo Chicken Panini
Chicken cutlet tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, with bleu cheese dressing
Prosciutto Panini
Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella, basil with balsamic vinegar, side of mixed greens
Steak & Cheese Grinder
Expanded Menu
Chicken Marengo
Boneless breast of chicken sautéed with fresh tomato and mushrooms, deglazed with white wine and lemon, served with oven roasted potatoes
Scallops And Sweet Onion Risotto
Veal Milanese
Pan-fried cutlet with arugula salad, red onion, cherry tomatoes, grana padano, and lemon vinaigrette
Chicken Milanese
Pan-fried cutlet with arugula salad, red onion, cherry tomatoes, grana padano, and lemon vinaigrette
Scampi
Gulf shrimp, garlic, olive oil, butter, lemon, capers and white wine over linguine
Pasta Primavera
Fresh vegetables and cheese, light tomato cream sauce, tossed with penne
Chicken Parmesan
Boneless breast, lightly breaded and sautéed, topped with mozzarella and a light tomato sauce, served with pasta
Veal Parmesan
Boneless breast, lightly breaded and sautéed, topped with mozzarella and a light tomato sauce, served with pasta
Housemade Ravioli
three cheeses and herbs, with choice of marinara, pesto Alfredo, or Bolognese sauce
Penne A La Vodka
Penne pasta, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil in vodka cream sauce
Carbonara
Linguine with prosciutto di Parma, onions, peas in a creamy parmesan sauce
Bolognese
Classic Italian meat sauce tossed with penne and topped with herbed ricotta
Puttanesca
Marinara, garlic, imported olives, caper, anchovies, and hot peppers over linguine (spicy, pits in olives)
Stuffed Eggplant
Breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella
Lasagna
Beef, pork, ricotta and mozzarella. Includes house salad
Broccoli Rabe & Penne
Tossed with olive oil, garlic and a touch of red peppers
Chicken Alfredo w/Penne
Family Dinners
Family Dinner Chicken Parm
Feeds 4p - includes tossed salad & focaccia bread
Family Dinner Baked Penne
Feeds 4p - includes tossed salad & focaccia bread
Family Dinner Baked Penne Bolognese
Feeds 4p - includes tossed salad & focaccia bread
Family Dinner Shells & Meatballs
Feeds 4p - includes tossed salad & focaccia bread
Family Dinner Penne Vodka
Feeds 4p - includes tossed salad & focaccia bread
DESSERTS
Cannoli
Tiramisu
Turtle Brownie Sundae
With hot fudge and vanilla ice cream
White Chocolate Cheesecake
(with strawberry sauce)
Bread Pudding
Bread Pudding With Ice Cream
Chocolate Ganache Torte
Carrot Cake
With cream cheese frosting
Hot Fudge Sundae
With whipped cream
Vanilla Ice Cream
Mini Cannoli
Retail Sales
Misc Bakery
Raisin Bread
Focaccia Square
Half Sheet Focaccia
Full Sheet Focaccia
SM Pizza Dough
MD Pizza Dough
LG Pizza Dough
Marinara Quart
Marinara Pint
Traditional Quart
Traditional Pint
Puttanesca Quart
Puttanesca Pint
Turtle Brownie
$60 Basket
$80 Basket
$100 Basket
$150 Basket
Dressing Pint
$45 Gift Basket
Pint Vodka Sauce
Quart Vodka Sauce
