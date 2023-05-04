First & Last Tavern - Glastonbury 21 Rankin Road

A map showing the location of First & Last Tavern - Glastonbury 21 Rankin RoadView gallery

Popular Items

Large 18" Pizza

$21.25

(12 Slices)

Small 12" Pizza

$12.25

(8 Slices)

Arugula Salad

$12.00

dressed with lemon, olive oil, and shaved Grana Padano

FOOD

Starters

1/2 Dozen Shrimp

$18.95

10 Wings

$15.95

Note: We are unable to accommodate orders requesting all flat-style wings, as well as those for combining wing sauces.

20 Wings

$30.00

Note: We are unable to accommodate orders requesting all flat-style wings, as well as those for combining wing sauces.

6 Wings

$11.50

Boneless Wings

$11.50

Breaded chunks of chicken tossed in spicy buffalo or honey hot sauce

Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

Bucket Wings

$55.00

Note: We are unable to accommodate orders requesting all flat-style wings, as well as those for combining wing sauces.

Calamari

$15.00

with hot cherry peppers

Clams (each)

$2.95

Eggplant Marinara

$11.50

Eggplant Rollatini

$11.50

Extra Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Extra Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Fried Mozzarella

$10.95

Garlic Flat Bread

$13.00

Fonduta and marinara dipping sauces

Garlic Parmesan French Fries

$7.50

Meatball

$4.00

Meatball Sliders

$12.75

Four bite-sized meatball sandwiches toasted with provolone cheese on focaccia bread

Meatballs Al Forno

$12.50

2 Meatballs baked with mozzarella, 2 long-hot Italian peppers, Garlic Toast

Pretzel Bites

$10.50

Plain French Fries

$7.50

Sausage

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$4.50

Side Mixed Veggies

$4.50

Side Spinach

$4.50

Tomato Basil Bruschetta

$10.50

Oyster

$3.50

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$18.95

Zuppa di Clams

$19.00

Zuppa Di Mussels

$19.00

Salads

Antipasto

$14.50

Arugula Salad

$12.00

dressed with lemon, olive oil, and shaved Grana Padano

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chicken Caesar

$18.50

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Chopped vegetables, iceberg & romaine, champagne vinaigrette, crumbled bleu cheese

Chopped w/Chicken

$18.50

With Chicken... Chopped vegetables, iceberg & romaine, champagne vinaigrette, crumbled bleu cheese

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Mesclun greens, kalamata olives, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, Tuscan croutons, pancetta vinaigrette

Pear Salad

$12.00

Poached Anjou pears over baby spinach with goat cheese, candy spiced walnuts and a raspberry vinaigrette

Pear Salad w/Chicken

$18.50

With Chicken... Poached Anjou pears over baby spinach with goat cheese, candy spiced walnuts and a raspberry vinaigrette

Tossed Salad

$12.00

Housemade Italian dressing

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceberg wedge, grape tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, and classic buttermilk dressing

Original Menu

#1 Sausage Grinder

$12.25

Traditional sauce, provolone, peppers

#2 Italian Combo

$12.25

Capicola, salami, prosciutto, roasted peppers, arugula, provolone, oil and vinegar

#3 Meatball Grinder

$12.25

Traditional sauce, provolone, peppers

#4 Eggplant Grinder

$12.25

Marinara, mozzarella, peppers

#5 Fried Sausage Grinder

$12.25

Peppers, Onions

Veal Parmesan Grinder

$13.25

Breaded cutlet, marinara, mozzarella, peppers

Chicken Parmesan Grinder

$12.25

Breaded cutlet, marinara, mozzarella, peppers

#6 Shells With Sauce

$17.25

With Tomato Sauce

#7 Shells With Meatballs

$19.00

#7 1/2 Shells Meatball/sausage

$19.00

#8 Shells With Sausage

$19.00

#9 Spaghetti With Tomato Sauce

$17.25

#10 Spaghetti & Meatballs

$19.00

#10 1/2 Spaghetti & Meatball, Sausage

$19.00

#11 Spaghetti & Sausage

$19.00

#12 Sausage & Peppers

$20.00

Sausage, peppers and onions tossed with shells in marinara sauce with fresh mozzarella

#13 Original Special Shells

$20.00

Meatball, Sausage, Salad (served on same plate)

#14 Original Special Spaghetti

$20.00

Meatball, Sausage, Salad (served on same plate)

Pizza

Small 12" Pizza

$12.25

(8 Slices)

Medium 15" Pizza

$16.75

(8 Slices)

Large 18" Pizza

$21.25

(12 Slices)

Specialty Pizza

SM BBQ Chicken

$17.25

Chicken, barbeque sauce, caramelized onion, bacon, mozzarella

SM Broccoli

$15.00

Broccoli, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, ricotta cheese

SM Broccoli Rabe

$17.50

Broccoli rabe, sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, olive oil, garlic, red pepper flakes

SM Buffalo Chicken

$17.50

Chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, bleu cheese

SM Clam

$17.25

Clams, garlic, parsley, olive oil

SM Eggplant Pizza

$17.50

Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, parsley, basil

SM Neapolitan

$15.00

Mozzarella, fresh sliced tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, herbs

SM Prosciutto

$18.50

SM Spinach

$15.00

Spinach, garlic, olive oil, red pepper flakes, parmesan cheese

SM Sweet Pea

$17.50

Peas, tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, parsley, basil

SM Tomato Pie

$12.95

Tomato sauce, grated cheese, fresh parsley and basil (no mozzarella)

SM Margherita

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil

DIY PIZZA - CHEESE

$10.00

DIY PIZZA - PEPPERONI

$12.00

MD BBQ Chicken

$23.75

Chicken, barbeque sauce, caramelized onion, bacon, mozzarella

MD Broccoli

$20.75

Broccoli, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, ricotta cheese

MD Broccoli Rabe

$24.25

Broccoli rabe, sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, olive oil, garlic, red pepper flakes

MD Buffalo Chicken

$24.00

Chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, bleu cheese

MD Clam

$23.75

Clams, garlic, parsley, olive oil

MD Eggplant Pizza

$24.25

Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, parsley, basil

MD Neapolitan

$21.00

Mozzarella, fresh sliced tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, herbs

MD Prosciutto

$24.50

MD Spinach

$20.95

Spinach, garlic, olive oil, red pepper flakes, parmesan cheese

MD Sweet Pea

$24.25

Peas, tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, parsley, basil

MD Tomato Pie

$18.50

Tomato sauce, grated cheese, fresh parsley and basil (no mozzarella)

MD Margherita

$21.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil

LG BBQ Chicken

$27.00

Chicken, barbeque sauce, caramelized onion, bacon, mozzarella

LG Broccoli

$24.25

Broccoli, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, ricotta cheese

LG Broccoli Rabe

$28.00

Broccoli rabe, sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, olive oil, garlic, red pepper flakes

LG Buffalo Chicken

$27.25

Chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, bleu cheese

LG Clam

$29.00

Clams, garlic, parsley, olive oil

LG Eggplant Pizza

$28.00

Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, parsley, basil

LG Neapolitan

$24.25

Mozzarella, fresh sliced tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, herbs

LG Spinach

$24.25

Spinach, garlic, olive oil, red pepper flakes, parmesan cheese

LG Sweet Pea

$28.00

Peas, tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, parsley, basil

LG Tomato Pie

$22.25

Tomato sauce, grated cheese, fresh parsley and basil (no mozzarella)

LG Margherita

$24.25

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil

LG Prosciutto

$27.75

Burgers

Cajun Burger

$16.95

Two 4oz. patties, American cheese, spicy mayo, cajun rub

Cheddar Burger

$16.95

Two 4oz.patties, VT Sharp Cheddar

Panini / Sandwich

Turkey BLT Panini

$15.00

Sliced turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Spicy Chicken Panini

$15.00

Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, caramelized onion, arugula and provolone with spicy mayo

Caprese Panini

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil, oregano, and hearty tomato

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$15.00

Chicken cutlet tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, with bleu cheese dressing

Prosciutto Panini

$15.00

Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella, basil with balsamic vinegar, side of mixed greens

Steak & Cheese Grinder

$17.50

Expanded Menu

Chicken Marengo

$24.00

Boneless breast of chicken sautéed with fresh tomato and mushrooms, deglazed with white wine and lemon, served with oven roasted potatoes

Scallops And Sweet Onion Risotto

$29.00

Veal Milanese

$27.00

Pan-fried cutlet with arugula salad, red onion, cherry tomatoes, grana padano, and lemon vinaigrette

Chicken Milanese

$24.00

Pan-fried cutlet with arugula salad, red onion, cherry tomatoes, grana padano, and lemon vinaigrette

Scampi

$27.00

Gulf shrimp, garlic, olive oil, butter, lemon, capers and white wine over linguine

Pasta Primavera

$23.00

Fresh vegetables and cheese, light tomato cream sauce, tossed with penne

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

Boneless breast, lightly breaded and sautéed, topped with mozzarella and a light tomato sauce, served with pasta

Veal Parmesan

$27.00

Boneless breast, lightly breaded and sautéed, topped with mozzarella and a light tomato sauce, served with pasta

Housemade Ravioli

$24.00

three cheeses and herbs, with choice of marinara, pesto Alfredo, or Bolognese sauce

Penne A La Vodka

$23.00

Penne pasta, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil in vodka cream sauce

Carbonara

$24.00

Linguine with prosciutto di Parma, onions, peas in a creamy parmesan sauce

Bolognese

$22.00

Classic Italian meat sauce tossed with penne and topped with herbed ricotta

Puttanesca

$22.00

Marinara, garlic, imported olives, caper, anchovies, and hot peppers over linguine (spicy, pits in olives)

Stuffed Eggplant

$24.00

Breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella

Lasagna

$24.00

Beef, pork, ricotta and mozzarella. Includes house salad

Broccoli Rabe & Penne

$23.00

Tossed with olive oil, garlic and a touch of red peppers

Chicken Alfredo w/Penne

$23.00

Family Dinners

Family Dinner Chicken Parm

$50.00

Feeds 4p - includes tossed salad & focaccia bread

Family Dinner Baked Penne

$50.00

Feeds 4p - includes tossed salad & focaccia bread

Family Dinner Baked Penne Bolognese

$50.00

Feeds 4p - includes tossed salad & focaccia bread

Family Dinner Shells & Meatballs

$50.00

Feeds 4p - includes tossed salad & focaccia bread

Family Dinner Penne Vodka

$50.00

Feeds 4p - includes tossed salad & focaccia bread

DESSERTS

Cannoli

$6.50

Tiramisu

$7.50

Turtle Brownie Sundae

$7.50

With hot fudge and vanilla ice cream

White Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.50

(with strawberry sauce)

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Bread Pudding With Ice Cream

$8.00

Chocolate Ganache Torte

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

With cream cheese frosting

Hot Fudge Sundae

$8.00

With whipped cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

Mini Cannoli

$4.25

Retail Sales

Misc Bakery

Raisin Bread

$6.00

Focaccia Square

$4.00

Half Sheet Focaccia

$12.00

Full Sheet Focaccia

$24.00

SM Pizza Dough

$4.00

MD Pizza Dough

$4.50

LG Pizza Dough

$5.00

Marinara Quart

$6.00

Marinara Pint

$3.00

Traditional Quart

$6.00

Traditional Pint

$3.00

Puttanesca Quart

$7.00

Puttanesca Pint

$3.50

Turtle Brownie

$3.50

$60 Basket

$60.00

$80 Basket

$80.00

$100 Basket

$100.00

$150 Basket

$150.00

Dressing Pint

$4.50

$45 Gift Basket

$45.00

Pint Vodka Sauce

$6.00

Quart Vodka Sauce

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

21 Rankin Road, Glastonbury, CT 06033

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

