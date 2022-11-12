First & Last Tavern - Hartford 939 Maple Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
939 Maple Ave, Hartford, CT 06114
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Coyote Flaco - Hartford - Hartford
No Reviews
635 New Britain Avenue Hartford, CT 06106
View restaurant