First & Last Tavern - Hartford 939 Maple Ave

No reviews yet

939 Maple Ave

Hartford, CT 06114

Popular Items

Popular Items

MD Cheese Pizza
Chk Cutlet Grinder
Marinara Sauce PT

Apps / Sides / Soups

Wings

$14.25

rosemary,thyme and garlic

Broccoli Rabe

$10.95

Eggplant Marinara

$12.00

topped with mozzarella

Fried Calamari

$14.50

with hot cherry pepper, marinara sauce

Fried Mozzarella

$12.00

Garlic Bread

$6.50

Garlic Bread with mozzarella cheese

$7.50

Long Hot Peppers

$8.50

served with roasted garlic

Meatball $

$3.25

Meatballs Al Forno

$12.95

Long Hots, Meatballs & topped with mozzarella

Soups

$6.25

Zuppa di Clams

$17.50

choice of red or white

Zuppa di Mussels

$17.50

choice of red or white

Sausage $

$3.25

Ricotta $

$2.95

Roasted Peppers $

$2.95

Potatoes $

$3.50

Spinach $

$3.50

Risotto $

$6.00

Broc Rabe $

$4.25

Broccoli $

$3.25

Anchovies $

$3.25

Marinara Sauce

$2.00

Grinders

# 1 Sausage

$13.25

cheese and peppers

#2 Genoa Salami

$13.25

cheese, peppers lettuce and tomato

#3 Meatball

#3 Meatball

$13.25

cheese and peppers

#4 Ham

$13.25

cheese, peppers lettuce and tomato

#5 Fried Sausage

$13.25

cheese and peppers

Chicken Parm Grinder

$13.25

onions and peppers

Chk Cutlet Grinder

$13.25

cheese, peppers lettuce, mayo and tomato

Eggplant Grinder

$13.25

cheese and peppers

Italian Combo

$13.25

Italian meats, cheese, peppers, lettuce, tomato

Salads

Abruzzo Salad

$14.25

roasted peppers, capers, fresh mozzarella

Antipasto

$13.25

with anchovies

Arugula Salad

$11.00

lemon, oil dressing with parmesan cheese

Beet Salad

$11.95

with goat cheese

Caesar Salad

$12.00

croutons and parmesan cheese

Side Salad

$4.25

Tossed Salad

$10.00

with italian vinaigrette

Tossed Salad with crumbeld blue cheese $

$11.00

with italian vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$13.25Out of stock

with bacon, tomatoes & blue cheese dressing

Oringinal Menu Lunch

#6 Shells/ wTomato Sauce

$11.00

#7 1/2 Shells 1 MB/ 1 Sausage

$13.25

#7 Shells w/ Meatballs

$13.25

#8 Shells w/ Sausage

$13.25

#9 Spaghetti w/Sauce

$11.00

#10 1/2 Spaghetti 1 MB / 1 Sausage

$13.25

#10 Spaghetti W/Meatball

$13.25

#11 Spaghetti w/ Sausage

$13.25

#12 L Sausage & Peppers

$14.25

#13 Shells w/ Meatball and Sausage

$15.50

with salad

#14 Spaghetti w/ Meatball and Sausage

$15.50

with salad

Extended Menu Lunch

#15 Linguine Clam Sauce

$16.50

Red or White

#17 Penne Bolognese

$14.25

#18 Scampi

$17.25

#22 Broccoli Rabe Sausage

$16.50

with pasta

#24 Cheese Ravioli

$13.25

with salad

#26 Chicken Parmesan

$15.50

with penne

#29 Linguine Carbonara

$14.50

#31 Penne ala Vodka

$12.00

#32 Chicken Saltimbocca

$15.50

#33 Pasta Alforno

$15.50

#34 Eggplant Rollatini

$14.25

with salad

PROSCUTTO FOCC

$13.25

CKN FOCC SAND

$13.25

TOM MOZFOCC SAND

$13.25

1/2 FOCC- SOUP

$13.25

#20 Chicken Stemperata

$26.25

#21 Cioppino

$29.50

#25 Meat Lasagna

$23.25

#28 Chicken Milanese

$26.25

#30 Salmon

$27.50

KIDS

#6 KIDS

$7.75

#7 KIDS

$8.95

#8 KIDS

$8.95

# 9 KIDS

$7.75

# 10 KIDS

$8.95

# 11 KIDS

$8.95

Desserts

Cannoli

$6.25

Blueberry Ch Cake

$6.95Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Crm

$5.75

Sundae

$7.50

Tiramisu

$7.25

Pudding W/Ic

$7.50

Seasonal Crisp

$7.50

Espresso Gelato

$5.50

Ch Mousse

$7.75

Strawberry Short Cake

$6.50

Italian Cake

$6.75

Raw Bar

Clams on the Half Shell 1/2 Doz

$11.50

Clams on the Half Shell each

$2.25

Oysters 1/2 doz

$17.50

Oysters each

$3.25

Sampler Platter

$27.50

4 Clams,4 Shrimp & 4 Oysters

Shrimp Cocktail 1/2 Doz

$17.50

Shrimp Cocktail each

$3.25

Original Menu Dinner

#6 Shells/ wTomato Sauce

$16.50

#7 Shells w/ Meatballs

$18.50

#8 Shells w/ Sausage

$18.50

# 9 Spaghetti / wTomato Sauce

$16.50

# 10 Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$18.50

#11 Spaghetti w/ Sausage

$18.50

#7 1/2 Dinner

$18.50

#10 1/2 Dinner

$18.50

#12 Sausage and Peppers

$22.00

#13 Shells w/ Meatball and Sausage

$19.50

with salad

#14 Spaghetti w/ Meatball and Sausage

$19.50

with salad

Sausage

$3.25

Extended Menu Dinner

#15 Linguine Clam Sauce

$25.50

Red or White

#17 Penne Bolognese

$24.25

#18 Scampi

$27.50

#20 Chicken Stemperata

$26.25
#21 Cioppino

#21 Cioppino

$29.50

Red or White

#22 Broccoli Rabe Sausage

$23.50

with pasta

#23 Stuffed Eggplant

$22.50

with salad

#24 Cheese Ravioli

$22.75

with salad

#25 Meat Lasagna

$23.25

with salad

#26 Chicken Parmesan

$26.25

with penne

#28 Chicken Milanese

$26.25

#29 Linguine Carbonara

$24.50

#30 Salmon

$27.50

#31 Penne ala Vodka

$20.50

#32 Chicken Saltimbocca

$26.25

Broc Rabe #22

$21.50

Small Pizza

SM Cheese Pizza

$10.25

SM Tomato Pie

$13.50

SM Neapolitan Pizza

$14.50

SM Spinach Pizza

$14.50

SM Anchovy Pizza

$14.50

SM Sweet Pea Pizza

$14.50

SM Broccoli Pizza

$14.50

SM Margherita Pizza

$14.50

SM Eggplant Pizza

$16.50

SM Chicken Artichoke Pizza

$16.50

SM Clam Pizza

$18.50

SM Scampi Pizza

$22.00

SM Broc rabe Sausage

$16.50

SM Chicken Pesto Pizza

$16.50

SM Specialty 1/2 and 1/2

Sm Broc Rabe

$13.95

Puttanesca Pizza Sm

$14.95

SM White Pizza

$8.25

Fall Special Small

$14.50

Light Cheese

Medium Pizza

MD Cheese Pizza

$14.75

MD Tomato Pie

$17.75

MD Neapolitan Pizza

$18.50

MD Spinach Pizza

$18.50

MD Anchovy Pizza

$18.50

MD Sweet Pea Pizza

$18.50

MD Broccoli Pizza

$18.50

MD Margherita Pizza

$18.50

MD Eggplant Pizza

$21.00

MD Chicken Artichoke Pizza

$21.00

MD Clam Pizza

$22.95

MD Scampi Pizza

$26.25

MD Broc Rabe Sausage

$21.00

MD Chicken Pesto Pizza

$21.00

MD Specialty 1/2 and 1/2

Md Broc Rabe

$19.00

MD White Pizza

$12.75

Fall Pizza Med

$17.50

Light Cheese

Large Pizza

LG Cheese Pizza

$18.75

LG Tomato Pie

$21.00

LG Neapolitan Pizza

$22.00

LG Spinach Pizza

$22.00

LG Anchovy Pizza

$22.00

LG Sweet Pea Pizza

$22.00

LG Broccoli Pizza

$22.00

LG Margherita Pizza

$22.00

LG Eggplant Pizza

$24.50

LG Chicken Artichoke Pizza

$24.50

LG Clam Pizza

$27.00

LG Scampi Pizza

$28.25

LG Broc Rab Sausage

$24.50

LG Chicken Pesto Pizza

$24.50

LG Specialty 1/2 and 1/2

Lg Broc Rabe

$22.50

Lg White Pizza

$16.50

Fall Pizza Large

$20.25

Light Cheese

Puttanesca - Large

$22.00

Retail

Focaccia Full Sheet

$24.00

Focaccia Half Sheet

$12.00

Focaccia Square

$3.75

Traditional Sauce PT

$4.00

Traditional Sauce QT

$8.00

Traditional Sauce JAR

$8.00

Marinara Sauce PT

$4.00

Marinara Sauce QT

$8.00

Marinara Sauce JAR

$8.00

Puttanesca Sauce PT

$4.50

Puttanesca Sauce QT

$9.00

Puttanesca Sauce JAR

$9.00

Sauce Combo

$25.00

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Location

939 Maple Ave, Hartford, CT 06114

Directions

