Restaurant header imageView gallery

First & Last Tavern Plainville

review star

No reviews yet

32 Cooke Street

Plainville, CT 06062

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large 18" Pizza
Caesar Salad
Medium 15" Pizza

Starters

1/2 Dozen Shrimp

$18.95

10 Wings

$15.95

Note: We are unable to accommodate orders requesting all flat-style wings, as well as those for combining wing sauces.

20 Wings

$30.00

Note: We are unable to accommodate orders requesting all flat-style wings, as well as those for combining wing sauces.

6 Wings

$11.50

Boneless Wings

$11.50

Breaded chunks of chicken tossed in spicy buffalo or honey hot sauce

Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

Bucket Wings

$55.00

Note: We are unable to accommodate orders requesting all flat-style wings, as well as those for combining wing sauces.

Calamari

$15.00

with hot cherry peppers

Clams (each)

$2.95Out of stock

Eggplant Marinara

$11.50

Eggplant Rollatini

$11.50

Extra Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Extra Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Fried Mozzarella

$10.95

Garlic Flat Bread

$13.00

Fonduta and marinara dipping sauces

Garlic Parmesan French Fries

$7.50

Meatball

$4.00

Meatball Sliders

$12.75

Four bite-sized meatball sandwiches toasted with provolone cheese on focaccia bread

Meatballs Al Forno

$12.50

2 Meatballs baked with mozzarella, 2 long-hot Italian peppers, Garlic Toast

Pretzel Bites

$10.50

Plain French Fries

$7.50

Sausage

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$4.50

Side Mixed Veggies

$4.50

Side Spinach

$4.50

Tomato Basil Bruschetta

$10.50

Salads

Antipasto

$14.50

Arugula Salad

$12.00

dressed with lemon, olive oil, and shaved Grana Padano

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chicken Caesar

$18.50

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Chopped vegetables, iceberg & romaine, champagne vinaigrette, crumbled bleu cheese

Chopped w/Chicken

$18.50

With Chicken... Chopped vegetables, iceberg & romaine, champagne vinaigrette, crumbled bleu cheese

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Mesclun greens, kalamata olives, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, Tuscan croutons, pancetta vinaigrette

Pear Salad

$12.00

Poached Anjou pears over baby spinach with goat cheese, candy spiced walnuts and a raspberry vinaigrette

Pear Salad w/Chicken

$18.50

With Chicken... Poached Anjou pears over baby spinach with goat cheese, candy spiced walnuts and a raspberry vinaigrette

Tossed Salad

$12.00

Housemade Italian dressing

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceberg wedge, grape tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, and classic buttermilk dressing

Heirloom Tomato & House Mozzarella

$10.00Out of stock

Original Menu

#1 Sausage Grinder

$12.25

Traditional sauce, provolone, peppers

Italian Combo

$12.25

Capicola, salami, prosciutto, roasted peppers, arugula, provolone, oil and vinegar

#3 Meatball Grinder

$12.25

Traditional sauce, provolone, peppers

#4 Eggplant Grinder

$12.25

Marinara, mozzarella, peppers

#5 Fried Sausage Grinder

$12.25

Peppers, Onions

#6 Shells With Sauce

$17.25

With Tomato Sauce

#7 Shells With Meatballs

$19.00

#7 1/2 Shells Meatball/sausage

$19.00

#8 Shells With Sausage

$19.00

#9 Spaghetti With Tomato Sauce

$17.25

#10 1/2 Spaghetti & Meatball, Sausage

$19.00

#10 Spaghetti & Meatballs

$19.00

#11 Spaghetti & Sausage

$19.00

#12 Sausage & Peppers

$20.00

Sausage, peppers and onions tossed with shells in marinara sauce with fresh mozzarella

#13 Original Special Shells

$20.00

Meatball, Sausage, Salad (served on same plate)

#14 Original Special Spaghetti

$20.00

Meatball, Sausage, Salad (served on same plate)

Chicken Parmesan Grinder

$12.25

Breaded cutlet, marinara, mozzarella, peppers

Veal Parmesan Grinder

$13.25

Breaded cutlet, marinara, mozzarella, peppers

Pizza

Small 12" Pizza

$12.25

(8 Slices)

Medium 15" Pizza

$16.75

(8 Slices)

Large 18" Pizza

$21.25

(12 Slices)

Specialty Pizza

SM BBQ Chicken

$17.25

Chicken, barbeque sauce, caramelized onion, bacon, mozzarella

SM Broccoli

$15.00

Broccoli, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, ricotta cheese

SM Broccoli Rabe

$17.50

Broccoli rabe, sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, olive oil, garlic, red pepper flakes

SM Buffalo Chicken

$17.50

Chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, bleu cheese

SM Clam

$17.25

Clams, garlic, parsley, olive oil

SM Eggplant Pizza

$17.50

Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, parsley, basil

SM Neapolitan

$15.00

Mozzarella, fresh sliced tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, herbs

SM Prosciutto

$18.50

SM Spinach

$15.00

Spinach, garlic, olive oil, red pepper flakes, parmesan cheese

SM Sweet Pea

$17.50

Peas, tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, parsley, basil

SM Tomato Pie

$12.95

Tomato sauce, grated cheese, fresh parsley and basil (no mozzarella)

SM Margherita

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil

DIY PIZZA - CHEESE

$10.00

DIY PIZZA - PEPPERONI

$12.00

MD BBQ Chicken

$23.75

Chicken, barbeque sauce, caramelized onion, bacon, mozzarella

MD Broccoli

$20.75

Broccoli, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, ricotta cheese

MD Broccoli Rabe

$24.25

Broccoli rabe, sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, olive oil, garlic, red pepper flakes

MD Buffalo Chicken

$24.00

Chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, bleu cheese

MD Clam

$23.75

Clams, garlic, parsley, olive oil

MD Eggplant Pizza

$24.25

Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, parsley, basil

MD Neapolitan

$21.00

Mozzarella, fresh sliced tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, herbs

MD Prosciutto

$24.50

MD Spinach

$20.95

Spinach, garlic, olive oil, red pepper flakes, parmesan cheese

MD Sweet Pea

$24.25

Peas, tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, parsley, basil

MD Tomato Pie

$18.50

Tomato sauce, grated cheese, fresh parsley and basil (no mozzarella)

MD Margherita

$21.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil

LG BBQ Chicken

$27.00

Chicken, barbeque sauce, caramelized onion, bacon, mozzarella

LG Broccoli

$24.25

Broccoli, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, ricotta cheese

LG Broccoli Rabe

$28.00

Broccoli rabe, sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, olive oil, garlic, red pepper flakes

LG Buffalo Chicken

$27.25

Chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, bleu cheese

LG Clam

$29.00

Clams, garlic, parsley, olive oil

LG Eggplant Pizza

$28.00

Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, parsley, basil

LG Neapolitan

$24.25

Mozzarella, fresh sliced tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, herbs

LG Spinach

$24.25

Spinach, garlic, olive oil, red pepper flakes, parmesan cheese

LG Sweet Pea

$28.00

Peas, tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, parsley, basil

LG Tomato Pie

$22.25

Tomato sauce, grated cheese, fresh parsley and basil (no mozzarella)

LG Margherita

$24.25

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil

LG Prosciutto

$27.75

Burgers

Cajun Burger

$16.95

Two 4oz. patties, American cheese, spicy mayo, cajun rub

Cheddar Burger

$16.95

Two 4oz.patties, VT Sharp Cheddar

Panini / Sandwich

Turkey BLT Panini

$15.00

Sliced turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Spicy Chicken Panini

$15.00

Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, caramelized onion, arugula and provolone with spicy mayo

Caprese Panini

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil, oregano, and hearty tomato

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$15.00

Chicken cutlet tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, with bleu cheese dressing

Prosciutto Panini

$15.00

Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella, basil with balsamic vinegar, side of mixed greens

Chicken Philly

$17.50

Chicken, peppers, onions and warm beer cheese sauce. served with garlic parmesan fries

Reuben

$16.95Out of stock

Expanded Menu

Chicken Marengo

$24.00

Boneless breast of chicken sautéed with fresh tomato and mushrooms, deglazed with white wine and lemon, served with oven roasted potatoes

Gluten Free Marengo

$24.00

Veal Milanese

$27.00

Pan-fried cutlet with arugula salad, red onion, cherry tomatoes, grana padano, and lemon vinaigrette

Chicken Milanese

$24.00

Pan-fried cutlet with arugula salad, red onion, cherry tomatoes, grana padano, and lemon vinaigrette

Scampi

$27.00

Gulf shrimp, garlic, olive oil, butter, lemon, capers and white wine over linguine

Pasta Primavera

$23.00

Fresh vegetables and cheese, light tomato cream sauce, tossed with penne

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

Boneless breast, lightly breaded and sautéed, topped with mozzarella and a light tomato sauce, served with pasta

Veal Parmesan

$27.00

Boneless breast, lightly breaded and sautéed, topped with mozzarella and a light tomato sauce, served with pasta

Housemade Ravioli

$24.00

three cheeses and herbs, with choice of marinara, pesto Alfredo, or Bolognese sauce

Penne A La Vodka

$23.00

Penne pasta, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil in vodka cream sauce

Carbonara

$24.00

Linguine with prosciutto di Parma, onions, peas in a creamy parmesan sauce

Bolognese

$22.00

Classic Italian meat sauce tossed with penne and topped with herbed ricotta

Puttanesca

$22.00

Marinara, garlic, imported olives, caper, anchovies, and hot peppers over linguine (spicy, pits in olives)

Stuffed Eggplant

$24.00

Breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella

Lasagna

$24.00

Beef, pork, ricotta and mozzarella. Includes house salad

Broccoli Rabe & Penne

$23.00

Tossed with olive oil, garlic and a touch of red peppers

Chicken Alfredo With Penne

$23.00

Family Dinners

Family Dinner Chicken Parm

$50.00

Feeds 4p - includes tossed salad & focaccia bread

Family Dinner Baked Penne

$50.00

Feeds 4p - includes tossed salad & focaccia bread

Family Dinner Baked Penne Bolognese

$50.00

Feeds 4p - includes tossed salad & focaccia bread

Family Dinner Shells & Meatballs

$50.00

Feeds 4p - includes tossed salad & focaccia bread

Family Dinner Penne Vodka

$50.00

Feeds 4p - includes tossed salad & focaccia bread

Sandwiches

1/2 Sandwich With Bowl Of Soup

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$15.25

House BBQ, Cheddar, Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Potato Roll, Garlic Parmesan Fries

Honey Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap

$13.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Whole Wheat Wrap, Mixed Greens

Veggie Wrap

$13.95

Spinach, Portobello, Roasted Peppers, Breaded Eggplant, Caramelized Onions, Tomato-Chipotle Aioli, Whole Wheat Wrap, Mixed Greens

Pasta

L - Chicken Florentine

$16.50

Sauteed Chicken Breast, Spinach, Tomatoes, White Wine, Garlic, EVOO, Penne

L - Lemon Broccoli Chicken

$16.50

Chicken, Broccoli, Lemon-Pepper Cream, Penne

L - Sausage & Peppers

$16.50

Hot Italian Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Marinara, Shells

Desserts

Cannoli

$6.50

Tiramisu

$7.50

Turtle Brownie Sundae

$7.50

With hot fudge and vanilla ice cream

White Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.50

(with strawberry sauce)

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Bread Pudding With Ice Cream

$8.00

Pie Slice

$6.50Out of stock

Chocolate Ganache Torte

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

With cream cheese frosting

Hot Fudge Sundae

$7.00

With whipped cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

Vday Cheesecake Special

$7.50Out of stock

Mini Cannoli

$4.25

Housemade Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.50Out of stock

Misc Bakery

Italian Round

$6.00Out of stock

Raisin Bread

$6.00

Focaccia Square

$4.00

Half Sheet Focaccia

$12.00

Full Sheet Focaccia

$24.00

SM Pizza Dough

$4.00

MD Pizza Dough

$4.50

LG Pizza Dough

$5.00

Marinara Quart

$6.00

Marinara Pint

$3.00

Marinara Jar

$6.00Out of stock

Traditional Quart

$6.00

Traditional Pint

$3.00

Traditional Jar

$6.00Out of stock

Puttanesca Quart

$7.00

Puttanesca Pint

$3.50

Puttanesca Jar

$7.00Out of stock

Turtle Brownie

$3.50

Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Irish Soda Bread

$8.00Out of stock

$55 Basket

$55.00

$75 Basket

$75.00

$100 Basket

$100.00

$150 Basket

$150.00Out of stock

Gift Box Of Sauce

$19.00Out of stock

Dressing Pint

$4.50

$40 Gift Basket

$40.00

Gift Box Of Sauce

$20.00Out of stock

Biscotti $3.50

$3.50Out of stock

Biscotti $4.99

$4.99Out of stock

Long Loaf Raisin Bread

$9.00Out of stock

Half Loaf Raisin Bread

$4.50Out of stock

Pint Vodka Sauce

$6.00

Quart Vodka Sauce

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

32 Cooke Street, Plainville, CT 06062

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hungry Bull Burger Co.
orange star4.5 • 15
381 farmington ave plainville, CT 06062
View restaurantnext
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Plainville / Rt 10
orange star4.7 • 68
393 Farmington Ave. Plainville, CT 06062
View restaurantnext
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. Catering
orange starNo Reviews
393 Farmington Avenue (Rt 10) Plainville, CT 06062
View restaurantnext
Craft Kitchen Plainville - 400 New Britain Ave
orange star4.0 • 8
400 New Britain Ave Plainville, CT 06062
View restaurantnext
Hop Haus Craft Eatery & Taproom - Plainville
orange starNo Reviews
24 Whiting Street Plainville, CT 06062
View restaurantnext
Trenta Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
24 Whiting Street Plainville, CT 06062
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Plainville

Sliders Grill & Bar - Plainville
orange star4.1 • 1,324
88 New Britain Ave Plainville, CT 06062
View restaurantnext
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Plainville / Rt 10
orange star4.7 • 68
393 Farmington Ave. Plainville, CT 06062
View restaurantnext
Hungry Bull Burger Co.
orange star4.5 • 15
381 farmington ave plainville, CT 06062
View restaurantnext
Craft Kitchen Plainville - 400 New Britain Ave
orange star4.0 • 8
400 New Britain Ave Plainville, CT 06062
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plainville
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Southington
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Plantsville
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
New Britain
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Unionville
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Newington
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston