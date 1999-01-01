A map showing the location of First Mile Cantine DowntownView gallery

First Mile Cantine Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

320 South Market Street

Suite # 101

Wichita, KS 67202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

matcha latte
EGG SAMMY

MAINS

ALL-IN BURGER

$15.00

caprino fresco, smoked bacon, field greens, First Mile Steak sauce, house pickles, everything parker house roll

BREAKFAST TARTINE

$13.00

chili crunch, labneh, arugula, pickled red onion, garlic honey, poached egg, english muffin

BURRITO

$14.00

smoked brisket, pickled red onion, mayocoba beans, chimichurri rojo, havarti, fried egg

BRISKUITS & GRAVY

$12.00

smoked pork shoulder and brisket gravy, house-made marble colby & sage biscuits

EGG SAMMY

$13.00

croissant, fluffy egg, caprino fresco, walnut basil pesto, field greens, heirloom tomato, smoked bacon

WAKE & BREAK

$12.00

two eggs, thick cut bacon, garlic chive potato hash, seeded sourdough toast

FANCY GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

apple butter, havarti, colby jack, arugula, pear, seeded sourdough

MUSHROOM PATTY MELT

$13.00

oyster mushrooms, truffled caramelized onion, dijonnaise, white cheddar, grains galore bread.

B.L.T.

$13.00

smoked bacon, local tomato, burrata, walnut basil pesto, field greens, grains galore bread

GRINDER

$13.00

sopressata, mortadella, smoked ham, sweety drop peppers, coriander aioli, shaved grilled kale, baguette

TURKEY CLUB

$12.00

ancho ginger aioli, alfalfa sprouts, fromage blanc, pickled carrots, grains galore bread.

CURRY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

red currants, roasted cashew, cilantro stem, celery, baguette.

F.M.C Smash Burger

$13.00

FISH & CHIPS

$16.00

STEAK FRITES

$19.00

hanger steak, apple cider brined fries, simple salad, wichita white snake sauce, first mile steak sauce.

BOWL SOUP

$8.00

CUP SOUP

$5.00

Malt Pancakes

$13.00

FARMER'S SALAD

$12.00

field greens, shaved red onion, celery, baby radish, sungold tomato, black garlic vinaigrette

PEPPERY & SWEET

$13.00

mizuna, kale medley, bartlett pear, caprino fresco, sunflower seed, hard cider vinaigrette

SALMON SALAD

$22.00

scottish salmon, smoked beets, roasted red peppers, white cheddar frico, chermoula vinaigrette

Crispy Chicken Panzanella

$18.00

Charred Romaine

$14.00

1/2 Grain Bowl

$7.00

1/2 Farmer's Salad

$6.00

1/2 Peppery & Sweet

$6.50

1/2 Salmon Salad

$11.00

1/2 Kale Salad

$6.00

1/2 Rooftop Farm Salad

$6.00

1\2 Crispy Chicken Panzanella

$14.00

1\2 Charred Romaine

$7.00

CAMPFIRE COOKIE

$5.00

(nut free) smoky cookie with chocolate chips, marshmallows, sea salt.

MUFFIN

$3.00

spiced bran muffin with apple, carrot, coconut, walnuts, sunflower seeds and raisins. Topped with locally sourced edible flowers.

JAM BAR

$3.00

(gluten friendly, nut free) Hearty oat cookie base speckled with dried fruit, topped with house made jam and oat streusel. Strawberry jam and raisins or apricots.

FRANKENSTEIN COOKIE

$4.00

Oats, coconut, potato chips, peanut butter, m&m's chocolate chips.

Bread Pudding

$5.00

KIDS Funny Farm

$6.00

KIDS grilled Cheese

$6.00

KIDS Peanut Butter Sandwich

$6.00

KIDS Cheeseburger

$7.00

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Biscotti

$3.00

Butterscotch Blondie

$4.00

Sugar Cookie

$4.00

Apple Cheddar Thyme Scone

$3.00

Zucchini Bread

$4.00

French Toast Special

$10.00

Cinnamon Roll PW

$7.00

No Bake Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Cheesy Bread

$3.00

Bostock PW

$7.00

Danish

$6.00

Brownie

$3.00

Coffee Cake

$4.00

BQ CHICKEN

$28.00

BQ SHORT RIB

$30.00

BQ VEGAN

$18.00

SIDES

SIDE GARLIC CHIVE FRIES

$5.00

SIDE BREAKFAST POTATOES

$6.00

SIDE FRUIT

$5.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.00

SIDE TWO EGGS

$5.00

SIDE THICK CUT BACON

$6.00

SIDE TOAST

$3.00

SIDE ENGLISH MUFFIN

$3.00

SIDE CROISSANT

$4.00

SIDE PARKER ROLLS

$2.00

1\2 Seasonally Simple Salad

$6.00

FULL Seasonally Simple Salad

$9.00

1\2 Farmers Salad

$6.00

FULL Farmer's Salad

$9.00

1/2 Peppery & Sweet

$6.50

1/2 You're so Grain Bowl

$7.00

1\2 Charred Romaine

$7.00

1\2 Crispy Chicken Panzanella

$14.00

BOWL SOUP

$8.00

CUP SOUP

$5.00

S&E MENU

DANGER DAWG

$7.00

LAMB BRATWURST classic

$9.00

LAMB BRATWURST cheddar

$9.00

PULLED PORK SLIDERS

$9.00

A&M Jalapeno chips

$2.00

POTATO SALAD

$4.00

Vodka

Boot Hill Vodka

$6.00

Greatness Peach Vodka

$7.00

Greatness Vodka

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Stoli

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

grey goose DBL

$24.00

ketelone DBL

$18.00

stoli DBL

$14.00

titos DBL

$14.00

Well Vodka DBL

$12.00

Gin

Beefeater

$8.00

Bimini

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Boot Hill Barrel Aged Gin

$8.00

Boot Hill Gin

$7.00

Builders

$8.00

Hayman's Sloe

$7.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Masahiro Okinawa Gin

$10.00

Of the Earth No. 1

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Toms Town Gin

$10.00

Well Gin

$6.00

beefeater DBL

$16.00

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$18.00

bright gin DBL

$15.00

builders DBL

$16.00

hayman's sloe DBL

$20.00

haymans old tom DBL

$15.00

hendricks DBL

$24.00

Tanqueray DBL

$20.00

toms town DBL

$20.00

Well Gin DBL

$12.00

Rum

Appleton Estates 12 Year Rare

$10.00

Plantation 5 Year

$6.00

Plantation OFTD

$10.00

Plantation OFTD

$7.00

Plantation Original Dark

$6.00

Plantation Pineapple

$7.00

Plantation Silver

$6.00

Plantation Xaymaca

$7.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced

$7.00

Saison Pale

$7.00

Well Rum

$6.00

plantation 5 year DBL

$16.00

plantation OFTD DBL

$20.00

plantation original dark DBL

$14.00

plantation pineapple DBL

$20.00

plantation silver DBL

$20.00

plantation xaymaca DBL

$20.00

sailor jerry spiced DBL

$16.00

saison pale DBL

$14.00

Well Rum DBL

$14.00

Tequila & Mezcal

Casamigos Anejo

$21.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Cincorro Anejo

$47.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$64.00

Codigo Anejo

$44.00

Corralejo Reposado

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Espolon Blanco

$7.00

Fidencio Clasico

$9.00

Fidencio Unico

$9.00

La Gritona Reposado

$9.00

La Luna Mezcal

$8.00

Sotol Leo

$10.00

Una Vida Anejo

$12.00

Una Vida Blanco

$10.00

Una Vida Reposado

$10.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Patron

$12.00

Well Tequila DBL

$9.00

mezcal vago DBL

$15.00

espolon blanco DBL

$15.00

espolon reposado DBL

$15.00

una vida blanco DBL

$15.00

una vida reposado DBL

$15.00

una vida anejo DBL

$15.00

casamigos blanco DBL

$15.00

cazadores blanco DBL

$15.00

cazadores reposado DBL

$15.00

cazadores anejo DBL

$15.00

cazadores extra anejo DBL

$15.00

codigo anejo DBL

$15.00

patron silver DBL

$15.00

La Luna DBL

$16.00

Whiskey

Angel's Envy

$17.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$30.00

Axe & Oak First Stake

$17.00

Axe & Oak Pike's Peak Moonshine

$12.00

Axe & Oak Rye

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Blanton's

$20.00

Bone Snapper Rye

$11.00

Boot Hill Bourbon

$12.00

Boot Hill Red Eye Whiskey

$10.00

Boot Hill Wheat

$14.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$12.00

Elmer T. Lee Bourbon

$13.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

Green Spot

$22.00

High West Double Rye

$12.00

Iwai 45

$12.00

J. Rieger

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$10.00

Jefferson's Very Small Batch

$12.00

Kaiyo Single Malt 7 Year Japanese

$17.00

Keeper's Heart

$9.00

Lot 40 Canadian Rye

$11.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

McCallan 12

$19.00

Michters

$14.00

Nikka Coffee Grain

$23.00

Nobushi Japanese

$15.00

Old Crow

$8.00

Old Grand Dad

$6.00

Pikesville Rye

$17.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

Sazerac Rye

$14.00

Sexton Irish Whiskey

$11.00

Slaughter House Whiskey

$14.00

Suntory Toki

$14.00

Tom's Town (Pendergast's) Royal Gold

$18.00

Tottori

$17.00

Union Horse Reunion Rye

$13.00

West Bottoms KC Whiskey

$11.00

Wood Hat Blue Corn

$13.00

Wood Hat Rubenesque

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Woody Creek Rye

$16.00

Yamazaki 12 Year

$50.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$9.00

crown royal DBL

$15.00

seagrams 7 DBL

$15.00

rittenhouse rye DBL

$15.00

bone snapper rye DBL

$15.00

riegers DBL

$15.00

pikesville rye DBL

$15.00

union horse reunion rye DBL

$15.00

jeffersons very small batch DBL

$15.00

elijah craig small batch DBL

$15.00

high west double rye DBL

$15.00

four roses small batch DBL

$15.00

wood hat blue corn DBL

$15.00

wood hat rubenesque DBL

$15.00

wheat stae bourbon DBL

$15.00

toms town bourbon DBL

$15.00

toms town royal gold DBL

$15.00

woodford reserve DBL

$15.00

makers mark DBL

$15.00

george dickel 8 year DBL

$15.00

jack daniels DBL

$15.00

bulleit bourbon DBL

$15.00

michters DBL

$15.00

basil hayden DBL

$15.00

jameson DBL

$15.00

sexton DBL

$15.00

greenspot DBL

$15.00

Scotch

Balvenie 14 Year

$28.00

Compass Box Artist Blend

Compass Box Great King Street

$11.00

Compass Box Peat Monster

$22.00

Compass Box Spaniard

$23.00

Compass Box Spice Tree

$22.00

Glenlivet 12 Year

$17.00

Glenmorangie 10 Year

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$12.00

Macallan 12

$19.00

MaCallan 15 Year

$50.00

Oban 14 Year

$27.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

Well Scotch DBL

$9.00

compass box artist blend DBL

$15.00

compass box peat monster DBL

$15.00

compass box spaniar DBL

$15.00

compass box spice tree DBL

$15.00

johnnie walker black DBL

$15.00

tottori ex bourbon barrel DBL

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$15.00

suntory toki DBL

$15.00

iwai 45 DBL

$15.00

nikka DBL

$15.00

akashi DBL

$15.00