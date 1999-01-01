First Mile Cantine Downtown
320 South Market Street
Suite # 101
Wichita, KS 67202
Popular Items
MAINS
ALL-IN BURGER
caprino fresco, smoked bacon, field greens, First Mile Steak sauce, house pickles, everything parker house roll
BREAKFAST TARTINE
chili crunch, labneh, arugula, pickled red onion, garlic honey, poached egg, english muffin
BURRITO
smoked brisket, pickled red onion, mayocoba beans, chimichurri rojo, havarti, fried egg
BRISKUITS & GRAVY
smoked pork shoulder and brisket gravy, house-made marble colby & sage biscuits
EGG SAMMY
croissant, fluffy egg, caprino fresco, walnut basil pesto, field greens, heirloom tomato, smoked bacon
WAKE & BREAK
two eggs, thick cut bacon, garlic chive potato hash, seeded sourdough toast
FANCY GRILLED CHEESE
apple butter, havarti, colby jack, arugula, pear, seeded sourdough
MUSHROOM PATTY MELT
oyster mushrooms, truffled caramelized onion, dijonnaise, white cheddar, grains galore bread.
B.L.T.
smoked bacon, local tomato, burrata, walnut basil pesto, field greens, grains galore bread
GRINDER
sopressata, mortadella, smoked ham, sweety drop peppers, coriander aioli, shaved grilled kale, baguette
TURKEY CLUB
ancho ginger aioli, alfalfa sprouts, fromage blanc, pickled carrots, grains galore bread.
CURRY CHICKEN SANDWICH
red currants, roasted cashew, cilantro stem, celery, baguette.
F.M.C Smash Burger
FISH & CHIPS
STEAK FRITES
hanger steak, apple cider brined fries, simple salad, wichita white snake sauce, first mile steak sauce.
BOWL SOUP
CUP SOUP
Malt Pancakes
FARMER'S SALAD
field greens, shaved red onion, celery, baby radish, sungold tomato, black garlic vinaigrette
PEPPERY & SWEET
mizuna, kale medley, bartlett pear, caprino fresco, sunflower seed, hard cider vinaigrette
SALMON SALAD
scottish salmon, smoked beets, roasted red peppers, white cheddar frico, chermoula vinaigrette
Crispy Chicken Panzanella
Charred Romaine
1/2 Grain Bowl
1/2 Farmer's Salad
1/2 Peppery & Sweet
1/2 Salmon Salad
1/2 Kale Salad
1/2 Rooftop Farm Salad
1\2 Crispy Chicken Panzanella
1\2 Charred Romaine
CAMPFIRE COOKIE
(nut free) smoky cookie with chocolate chips, marshmallows, sea salt.
MUFFIN
spiced bran muffin with apple, carrot, coconut, walnuts, sunflower seeds and raisins. Topped with locally sourced edible flowers.
JAM BAR
(gluten friendly, nut free) Hearty oat cookie base speckled with dried fruit, topped with house made jam and oat streusel. Strawberry jam and raisins or apricots.
FRANKENSTEIN COOKIE
Oats, coconut, potato chips, peanut butter, m&m's chocolate chips.