Restaurant header imageView gallery

First Carolina Delicatessen

review star

No reviews yet

1635 Spring Garden St

Greensboro, NC 27403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Club
Turkey Breast
Arlington

BYO

Imported Ham

$7.90

Boar's Head Imported Ham with your choice of bread and toppings.

Turkey Breast

$7.90

Boar's Head Turkey Breast with your choice of bread and toppings.

Roast Beef

$7.90

Boar's Head Roast Beef with your choice of bread and toppings.

Corned Beef

$7.90

Boar's Head Corned Beef with your choice of bread and toppings.

Pastrami

Pastrami

$7.90

Boar's Head Pastrami with your choice of bread and toppings.

Turkey Pastrami

$7.90

Boar's Head Turkey Pastrami with your choice of bread and toppings.

Liverwurst

$6.75

Boar's Head Liverwurst with your choice of bread and toppings.

Cream Cheese and Olive

$6.75

Our house made Cream Cheese and Olive with your choice of bread and toppings.

1 Kosher Hot Dog

$4.75

2 Kosher Hot Dog

$8.99

Jerk Chicken

$7.90

Boar's Head Jerk Chicken with your choice of bread and toppings.

Pimento Cheese

$6.75

Our house made Pimento Cheese with your choice of bread and toppings.

Toasted Cheese

$5.75

Your choice of cheese and bread.

Smoked Turkey

$7.90

Boar's Head Smoked Turkey with your choice of bread and toppings.

Chicken Salad

$7.25

Our house made Chicken Salad with your choice of bread and toppings.

Egg Salad

$6.50

Our house made Egg Salad with your choice of bread and toppings.

Tuna Salad

$7.25

Our house made Tuna Salad with your choice of bread and toppings.

Smoked Ham

$7.90

Boar's Head Smoked Ham with your choice of bread and toppings.

BLT

$6.50

Bagel Butter

$1.99

Bagel Cream Cheese

$2.99

Bagel Nova and Cream Cheese

$9.50

Chicken Steak

$7.90

Grilled Chicken with your choice of bread and toppings.

Proscuitto

$7.90

Boar's Head Proscuttio with your choice of bread and toppings.

Cappicola

$7.90

Boar's Head Cappicola with your choice of bread and toppings.

Salami

$7.90

Boar's Head Salami with your choice of bread and toppings.

Bologna

$7.90

Boar's Head Bologna with your choice of bread and toppings.

Pepperoni

$7.90

Boar's Head Pepperoni with your choice of bread and toppings.

Nova

$9.50

Smoked Salmon with your choice of bread and toppings.

Grill

Steak and Cheese

$8.99

Steak and Provolone with your choice of toppings.

Jumbo Burger

$8.50

Burger with your choice of toppings.

Jumbo w/Cheese

Jumbo w/Cheese

$8.99

Burger with your choice of cheese and toppings.

Patty Melt

$8.99

Served on rye with swiss cheese, grilled onions, and russian dressing.

Garden Burger

$8.35

Garden Burger with your choice of toppings.

Garden Burger w/Cheese

$8.99

Garden Burger with your choice of cheese and toppings.

Black Bean Burger

$8.35

Black Bean Burger with your choice of toppings.

BB Buurger w/Cheese

$8.99

Black Bean Burger with your choice of cheese and toppings.

Mush Swiss Burger

$9.25

Burger with your choice of toppings.

Ched Bacon Burger

$9.25

Burger with your choice of cheese and toppings.

Blue Cheese Burger

$9.25

Burger with your choice of cheese and toppings.

Pepper Jack Burger

$9.25

Burger with your choice of toppings.

THC Burger

$9.25

Taylor Ham on a Burger with your choice of cheese and toppings.

Signature Sandwich

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$8.99

Genoa Salami, Cappicola, Provolone, Sliced Cherry Peppers, Imported Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Vinegar on a Sub Roll.

Large Italian Sub

$11.25

Genoa Salami, Cappicola, Provolone, Sliced Cherry Peppers, Imported Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Vinegar on a Sub Roll.

Sky Dog

Sky Dog

$9.50

Corned Beef , Turkey, Imported Ham, Provolone, Swiss, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Vinegar on a Sub Roll.

Large Sky Dog

$11.50

Corned Beef , Turkey, Imported Ham, Provolone, Swiss, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Vinegar on a Sub Roll.

Cheese Sub

$8.35

Provolone, Swiss, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Vinegar on a Sub Roll.

Large Cheese Sub

$10.50

Provolone, Swiss, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Vinegar on a Sub Roll.

Kais RB

$8.99

Roast Beef, Russian Dressing, Cole Slaw on a Kaiser Roll.

Super Turk

Super Turk

$8.99

Turkey Breast, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Russian Dressing on a Kaiser Roll.

Italian Sailor

$8.99

Pastrami, Pepperoni, Swiss, Mustard on Rye.

Sailor

$8.99

Pastrami, Knockwurst, Swiss, Mustard on Rye.

Nutley

$8.99

Turkey pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss, Russian Dressing on Rye.

Reuben

Reuben

$8.99

Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing on Rye.

Taylor Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Grilled Taylor Ham, American on Kaiser Roll.

Continental

$8.99

Imported Ham, Brie, Mustard on a Sub Roll.

Turkey Club

$8.99

Turkey Breast Triple Decker, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayo on Wheat.

Knickerbocker

$8.99

Beef Knockwurst, Sauerkraut, Swiss, Mustard on Rye or Pumpernickel

Hoboken

$8.99

Roast Beef, Mozzarella, Cherry Peppers, Mustard on a Sub Roll

Hackensack

Hackensack

$8.99

Imported Ham, Turkey Breast, Swiss, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing on Rye or Pumpernickel

Belmar

$8.99

Proscuttio, Swiss, Mustard on Sub Roll

Harrison

$10.50

6 oz Corned Beef, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing on Rye

Arlington

$8.99

Smoked Turkey, Havarti, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Onion Roll

Wildwood

Wildwood

$8.99

Smoked Ham, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Horseradish, Mustard on Pumpernickel

Rachel

$8.99

Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing on Rye

Emerson

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Sub Roll

Rutherford

$8.99

Roast Beef Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Horseradish, Mustard on Bialy

Verona

$8.35

Cheddar, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sprouts, Ranch Dressing on Pumpernickel

Asbury

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, Proscuttio, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Mustard on Kaiser Roll

Avon

$9.50

Smoke Salmon, Tomato, Onion, Cream Cheese on Bialy

Roxbury

$8.99

Fried Bologna, Yellow Mustard, Grilled Onion, American on Onion Roll

Montclair

$8.99

Garden Burger, Mozzarella, Russian Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts on Onion Roll

Ridgewood

$8.99

Black Been Burger, Cheddar, Salsa, Sour Cream on Onion Roll

Special

$8.25

Plates

Herring Plate

$9.25

Cold Cut Plate

$8.99

Tuna Plate

$8.99

Chicken Salad Plate

$8.99

Egg Salad Plate

$8.99

Dieters Plate

$8.99

Fruit Plate

$8.99

Quiche Plate

$9.25

Doc Special

$9.75

Bed

Chicken Bed

$5.75

Tuna Bed

$5.75

Egg Bed

$5.25

Herring Bed

$7.25
Fruit Bed

Fruit Bed

$4.75

Soup

Cup Soup

$4.50

Bowl Soup

$5.50

Quart Soup

$10.99

Salad

SM Toss

$5.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Cucumber, Olives, Onion, Cheese, Croutons

LG Toss

$6.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Cucumber, Olives, Onion, Cheese, Croutons

SM Chef

$6.75

Ham, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Cucumber, Olives, Onion, Cheese, Croutons

LG Chef

$7.90

Ham, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Cucumber, Olives, Onion, Cheese, Croutons

SM Greek

$5.90

Lettuce, Tomato, Feta, Salonikas, Onion, Greek Olives

LG Greek

$7.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Feta, Salonikas, Onion, Greek Olives

Kid

Kid Pizza

$4.75Out of stock

Kid Dog

$4.75

Kid PBJ

$4.75

Kid Fingers

$4.75

Kid Toasted Cheese

$3.75

Kid Ham & Cheese

$4.75

Kid Turkey

$4.75

Side

Baked Beans

$2.25
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.25
German Pot

German Pot

$2.25
Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$2.25
Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$2.25
Whole Pickle Speared

Whole Pickle Speared

$1.25
Sticks and Ranch

Sticks and Ranch

$1.50
Sticks and Blue

Sticks and Blue

$1.50
Slaw

Slaw

$2.25

Kraut

$2.25

Chip Basket

$1.00

Special Side

$2.25
Whole Pickle

Whole Pickle

$1.25

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

OV

$0.75

1000

$0.75

Raspberry

$0.75

HM

$0.75

CI

$0.75

Bag Chip

$0.50

Side Olives

$1.00

Dressing

Ranch

Ranch

$0.75
Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese

$0.75
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.75
Thousand Island

Thousand Island

$0.75
Oil and Vinegar

Oil and Vinegar

$0.75
Raspberry Vinegarette

Raspberry Vinegarette

$0.75Out of stock
Creamy Italian

Creamy Italian

$0.75

Dessert

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$3.50
Chocolate Cheesecake

Chocolate Cheesecake

$3.75

Red Velvet

$4.50

Carrot Cake

$4.50
Baklava

Baklava

$2.25Out of stock
Brownie

Brownie

$2.75
Magic Bar

Magic Bar

$2.75
Black & White Cookie

Black & White Cookie

$2.75
Chocolate Chunk

Chocolate Chunk

$0.75
White Chocolate

White Chocolate

$1.00
Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$1.00
Double Chocolate

Double Chocolate

$1.00
Snickerdoodle

Snickerdoodle

$1.00
Gluten Free PNB

Gluten Free PNB

$1.00

Megaroon

$3.75

Beverages

Tea

$1.50

Lg Tea

$1.99
Fountain

Fountain

$2.35
Lg Fountain

Lg Fountain

$2.99

Water

Bottle H2O

Bottle H2O

$1.50
Cans

Cans

$1.50
Dr Browns

Dr Browns

$2.00

Bottle Soda

$2.00

Juice/Snapple

$2.50
Blenhiems

Blenhiems

$2.75

Domestic Beer

$3.50

Import/Craft

$4.75

Draft Beer

$4.25

House Wine

$4.50

Corking Fee

$3.00

Coffee

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

6pk Can/Bottle H2O

$6.99

4pk Bottle Soda

$6.99

4pk Juice

$8.99

6pk Blenheim

$11.99

6pk Domestic

$13.99

6pk Import/Craft

$15.99

Growler

$10.99

Gallon Tea

$5.00

Special

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Support you local delicatessen! Serving Greensboro since 1986

Location

1635 Spring Garden St, Greensboro, NC 27403

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Scrambled Southern Diner
orange starNo Reviews
2417 Spring Garden St Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext
Sushi Republic
orange star4.5 • 75
329 Tate Street Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext
Fishbones - Greensboro
orange star4.3 • 1,027
2119 Walker Ave Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext
Sticks and Stones
orange star4.5 • 1,152
2200 Walker Ave Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext
Lindley Park Filling Station
orange starNo Reviews
2201 Walker Ave Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext
Kiosco Mexican Grill
orange starNo Reviews
3011 Spring Garden St Suite A Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greensboro

Natty Greene's
orange star4.5 • 2,227
345 S Elm St Greensboro, NC 27401
View restaurantnext
Mac’s Speed Shop - Greensboro
orange star4.3 • 1,888
1218 Battleground Ave greensboro, NC 27408
View restaurantnext
Delicious Bakery
orange star4.5 • 1,293
3700 Lawndale Dr. Greensboro, NC 27455
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Friendly Center
orange star4.6 • 1,186
3334 W. Friendly Ave #117 Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurantnext
Sticks and Stones
orange star4.5 • 1,152
2200 Walker Ave Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext
Fishbones - Greensboro
orange star4.3 • 1,027
2119 Walker Ave Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greensboro
High Point
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Kernersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Winston Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)
Asheboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Martinsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Danville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston