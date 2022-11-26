Restaurant header imageView gallery

First Catch Seafood & Grill

78 Reviews

$$$

7679 N State Road 7

Parkland, FL 33073

Order Again

Popular Items

FISH & CHIPS
DOUBLE CATCH
FANTASTIC FOUR

STARTERS

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$16.99

fried, Served with our signature homemade sauce.

BACON WRAPPED SCALLOPS

BACON WRAPPED SCALLOPS

$17.99

Made in House, five jumbo scallops. Served with sweet Aioli

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP

$11.99

deep fried shrimp tossed in our creamy jalapeño sauce, served on a bed of shredded lettuce

COCONUT SHRIMP

COCONUT SHRIMP

$13.99

7 Jumbo Shrimp, Served with a sweet chili sauce

SMOKED FISH DIP

$14.99

served with lemon and crackers

CHEESE PLANKS

$8.99

fried mozzarella served with marinara sauce

BAHAMIAN CONCH BITES

BAHAMIAN CONCH BITES

$13.99

fried, served with spicy Aioli

MAHI BITES

MAHI BITES

$12.99

fried, served with our signature sauce

CLAM STRIPS

CLAM STRIPS

$14.99

fried, cocktail and tartar sauce

LOBSTER MAC AND CHEESE

LOBSTER MAC AND CHEESE

$29.99

Delicious macaroni blended with house made cheese sauce and topped with chunks of Maine lobster claw and knuckle meat.

FANTASTIC FOUR

FANTASTIC FOUR

$16.99

4 tacos, flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and finished with our homemade creamy lime sauce

RAGIN CAJUN CRAB LEGS

RAGIN CAJUN CRAB LEGS

$29.00

1lb of clusters flavored with our signature Cajun butter sauce

GARLIC BUTTER CLAMS

$15.99

1lb Snow Crab Herb Butter

$29.00

FANTASY FOOTBALL FEAST

$84.99

SOUPS & SALADS

LOBSTER BISQUE

$7.00
CLAM CHOWDER

CLAM CHOWDER

$7.00
FIRST CATCH HOUSE

FIRST CATCH HOUSE

$13.00

mixed greens, hard-boiled egg, red onion, lettuce, tomato, cucumber & cheese blend all tossed in 1000 island dressing

ALL HAIL CAESAR

ALL HAIL CAESAR

$12.00

romaine, shaved parm, tossed with Caesar dressing & croutons

SEAFOOD SPECIALTIES

JUMBO SHRIMP PLATTER

JUMBO SHRIMP PLATTER

$18.99

all platters are served choice of two sides; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried, jerked or blackened

SALMON PLATTER

SALMON PLATTER

$19.99

all platters are served choice of two sides; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried, jerked or blackened

SNAPPER PLATTER

SNAPPER PLATTER

$18.00

all platters are served choice of two sides; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried, jerked or blackened

MAHI PLATTER

MAHI PLATTER

$18.99

all platters are served choice of two sides; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried, jerked or blackened

SCALLOP PLATTER

SCALLOP PLATTER

$21.99

all platters are served choice of two sides; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried, jerked or blackened

POPCORN SHRIMP PLATTER

POPCORN SHRIMP PLATTER

$15.99

all platters are served choice of two sides; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried, jerked or blackened

GROUPER PLATTER

$23.99

all platters are served choice of two sides; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried, jerked or blackened

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$15.99

all platters are served choice of two sides; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried, jerked or blackened

CLAM STRIPS PLATTER

CLAM STRIPS PLATTER

$17.99

all platters are served choice of two sides; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried, jerked or blackened

DOUBLE CATCH

$24.99

choice of one fish option & Jumbo shrimp

TRIPLE CATCH

TRIPLE CATCH

$27.99

choice of one fish option with shrimp & scallops

HANDHELDS

MAHI SANDWICH

$14.99

served on a soft Kaiser roll with tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato and choice of one side; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried or blackened

COD SANDWICH

COD SANDWICH

$13.99

served on a soft Kaiser roll with tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato and choice of one side; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried or blackened

SALMON SANDWICH

$15.99

served on a soft Kaiser roll with tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato and choice of one side; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried or blackened

SNAPPER SANDWICH

SNAPPER SANDWICH

$16.99

served on a soft Kaiser roll with tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato and choice of one side; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried or blackened

GROUPER SANDWICH

GROUPER SANDWICH

$18.99

served on a soft Kaiser roll with tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato and choice of one side; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried or blackened

CHICKEN BLT

CHICKEN BLT

$13.99

served on a soft Kaiser roll with tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato and choice of one side; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried or blackened

CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER

$12.99

served on a soft Kaiser roll with tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato and choice of one side; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried or blackened

SIGNATURE HANDHELDS

THE HAGE BURGER

THE HAGE BURGER

$17.00

one fried egg, two patties, three slices of cheese & four strips of bacon served on Kaiser roll with chipotle mayo

Js FAMOUS PO BOY

Js FAMOUS PO BOY

$16.00

fried shrimp tossed in our jalapeno cream on a hoagie with bacon bacon bits, and lettuce

LOBSTER ROLL

LOBSTER ROLL

$25.00

served cold with a touch of mayo & Old Bay or served hot with garlic butter on a round roll

SHRIMP ROLL

SHRIMP ROLL

$17.00

served cold with a touch of mayo & Old Bay or served hot with garlic butter on a round roll (Picture contains 3 shrimp rolls) (Order only comes with 1)

SIDES

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$5.00

Natural Cut Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Cilantro-lime Rice

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Corn-on-the-cob

$5.00

Steamed Vegetables

$5.00

Small Salad

$6.00

DESSERT

CARROT CAKE

$5.00

TRIPLE LAYERED CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.00
COCONUT CAKE

COCONUT CAKE

$5.00Out of stock

FRIED OREOS

$5.00

KEY LIME PIE

$5.00

KIDS

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$7.00

KIDS MAHI FINGERS

$7.00

5 KIDS SHRIMP

$7.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

TREASURE CHEST

1/2 Tray Dungeness Crab Boil Cajun

$38.00

Full Tray Dungeness Crab Herb Garlic Butter

$65.00

1/2 Tray Dungeness Crab Boil Herb Garlic Butter

$38.00

Full Tray Dungeness Crab Cajun

$65.00

1/2 Tray Shrimp Boil Herb Garlic Butter

$26.00

1/2 Tray Shrimp Boil Cajun

$26.00

Full Tray Shrimp Boil Cajun

$34.00

Full Tray Shrimp Boil Herb Garlic Butter

$34.00

Beverages

Bottle Water

$2.25

Bottle Beverage

$3.50

Fountain Soda

$2.75

W Bev

$3.75

M Bev

$4.00

Specials

Blackened Shrimp Alfredo Linguine

$19.99

Blackened Chicken Alfredo Linguine

$19.99

Linguine And Clams

$19.99
Fat Boy Ts Famous Fries

Fat Boy Ts Famous Fries

$15.99
Clam Strips Po Boy

Clam Strips Po Boy

$16.00

Grouper Fingers App

$16.00

Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grouper Family Bundle

$47.99

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00
Shrimp Mac And Cheese Bowl

Shrimp Mac And Cheese Bowl

$13.99

First Catch Seafood Feast

$179.99

Fried Buffalo Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

Grilled Buffalo Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

Grilled Salmon Tacos

$18.99

Fried Salmon Tacos

$18.99

Jerked Salmon Tacos

$18.99

Fried BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

BBQ Jerked Chicken Tender Meal

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Tender Meal

$11.99

Chicken Tender Mac And Cheese Bowl

$11.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

7679 N State Road 7, Parkland, FL 33073

Directions

First Catch Seafood & Grill image
First Catch Seafood & Grill image

