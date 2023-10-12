Restaurant info

First Round is a high energy 90's themed sports bar with a scratch kitchen serving elevated street food. Our mission is to deliver an upscale dining experience in a sports bar setting for the non-sports fan. Featuring local artists through wall-wall street style murals and displayed individual pieces, we strive to highlight the culmination of an era that combined sports, culture, art, and music into the iconic decade of the 90's. We can't wait to see you for your first round at First Round!

