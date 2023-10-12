Save 10% off Lunch!
Popular Items

Starters

High Heat Egg Roll

$6.99

House pulled chicken, memphis slaw, hot sauce

High Heat Egg Roll (2)

$12.99

House pulled chicken, memphis slaw, hot sauce

Libre Egg Roll

$6.99

House shredded beef, cheese sauce, nacho toppings

Libre Egg Roll (2)

$12.99

House shredded beef, cheese sauce, nacho toppings

Mac and Cheese Bites

$7.99

Gluten free available! Fried mac and cheese, calabrian mayo

Loaded Fries

$8.99

House pulled pork, korean bbq, cheese sauce, pickled onion, scallion

Sir Loins - A - Lot

$10.99

House marinated sirloin skewer, roasted veggies

Wings & Tenders

Char-Buffed Wings (6)

$9.99

Brined and char buffed, choice of sauce and dip

Char-Buffed Wings (12)

$17.99

Brined and char buffed, choice of sauce and dip

Char-Buffed Wings (18)

$23.99

Brined and char buffed, choice of sauce and dip

Cauliflower Wings (6)

$9.99

Marinated and fried cauliflower, choice of sauce and dip

Cauliflower Wings (12)

$17.99

Marinated and fried cauliflower, choice of sauce and dip

Cauliflower Wings (18)

$23.99

Marinated and fried cauliflower, choice of sauce and dip

Chicken Tenders (4)

$7.99

Hand breaded chicken tenders, choice of sauce

Chicken Tenders (8)

$15.99

Hand breaded chicken tenders, choice of sauce

Chicken Tenders (12)

$20.99

Hand breaded chicken tenders, choice of sauce

Dogs on a Bun

The Rodman

$11.99

1/4 lb Chicago style dog, seasame seed bun

The Philly

$13.99

Burnt end sausage, house pulled beef, pepper, onion, cheese

L7 Weenie

$8.99

1/4 lb Classic dog, ketchup, mustard

Fast Break

$11.99

Vegetarian option! Carrot dog, onion, corn, korean bbq

Walking Tacos

Cornfed Fritos

$9.99

Fritos, Cojita Cheese, Nacho Toppings

Burt County Fair

$11.99

Nacho cheese chips, house pulled beef, cheese, nacho toppings

Blue Chip

$10.99

Cool Ranch chips, house pulled chicken, cheese, nacho toppings

Texas Hedge

$11.99

House pulled pork, house made bbq chips, korean bbq, onion, scallions

Sandwiches

Dynasty Burger

$15.99

1/3 lb smash burger, cheese sauce, house pickled onions and pickles

Rucker Pork

$17.99

House pulled pork, korean bbq, cheese, house pickle, memphis slaw

The T-Mac

$11.99

Texas toast, mac n cheese, calabrian mayo, tomato soup dip, try it with bacon or pulled pork!

Big Country

$17.99

Spicy! Korean Fried Chicken, Memphis Slaw, hot sauce, house pickle

Who Dat Po' Boy

$22.99

Fried catfish, house remoulade, pickles, tomato, calabrian buffalo, side of memphis slaw

Mean Joe Green

$16.99

Steak sandwich! Salsa verde, calabrian mayo, cheese, peppers, pickled onion

Salad/Power Bowl

Summer League

$10.99

Charred corn, cojita cheese, herbs, mixed greens or cauliflower rice

The Closer

$13.99

Spicy korean fried chicken, memphis slaw, mixed greens or cauliflower rice

Wild Card

$15.99

grilled sirloin, salsa verde, roasted veggies, mixed greens or cauliflower rice

Sides

Chips

$3.99

House BBQ potato chip

Fries

$3.99

S&P or Cajun BBQ

Mac and Cheese

$3.99

Fried mac and cheese, calabrian mayo

Memphis Slaw

$3.99

cabbage with memphis slaw sauce

Street Corn

$3.99

roasted corn, cojita cheese, lime crema, tajin, cilantro

Seasonal Roasted Veggies

$3.99

seasonal roasted veggies

Fried Uncrustable

Classic

$8.99

Classic uncrustable, jelly filled, peanut butter sauce

Benchwarmer

$8.99

Nutella filled, powder sugar dust

Off Season

$8.99

peanut butter filled, marshmellow sauce

Hop Scotch

$8.99

Nutella, marshmellow fluff, salted carmel sauce

Sauces

Backstreet BBQ

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Cajun Dry Rub

$0.50

Calabrian Buffalo

$0.50

Calabrian Mayo

$0.50

Hot Honey

$0.50

Ketchup

Lemon Pepper Dry Rub

$0.50

Memphis Hot

$0.50

Mustard

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$0.50