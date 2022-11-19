Restaurant header imageView gallery

First Ward House

review star

No reviews yet

2101 St Joseph Ave

Saint Joseph, MO 64505

Wings 8
Wings 12
Clyde Tenderloin

Appetizer

Cheese Babies

$7.00

Battered deep fried cheddar curds

Mozz Sticks

$7.00

Breaded Mozzerella Sticks

Hot Balls

$7.00

Golden hot breaded pepperjack cubes

Mac and Cheese Bites

$8.00

Cheesy macaroni mini triforces

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$7.00

sweet corn casserole bites

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Buttons breaded in house

Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$7.00

Breaded cauliflower bites

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.00

If we don't have spears ask for chips

Fried Green Beans

$7.00

the only way to eat green beans

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

White meat tenders

Bavarian Pretzels

$8.00

soft, salty and chewy

Guinness Dip

$7.00

Melty beer cheese with house potato chips

Carl Bob Bleu Chips

Carl Bob Bleu Chips

$8.00

A savory mix of flavors

Sampler

$11.00

3 of your favorites

Nacho Business Chips

Nacho Business Chips

$9.00

Nachos on tortillas

Nacho Business Fries

$9.00

Nachos on fries

Picnic Nachos

$9.00

Nachos with baked beans, coleslaw and barbeque

Wings 8

Wings 8

$11.00

Smoky, crisp and tender

Wings 12

Wings 12

$15.00

Smoky, crisp and tender

Wings 24

Wings 24

$28.00

Smoky, crisp and tender

Gouda Mac Bite

$8.00

Gouda Mac and Cheese mini triforces.

Basket Fries

$4.00

House cut fries made to order

Basket Onion Ring

$4.00

Golden Onion Ring

Buffalo Bleu Chips

$8.00

House chips with bacon and draped with melted bleu cheese

Boneless Wing 8

$10.00

white meat cuts tossed in sauce

Boneless Wing 12

$15.00

white meat cuts tossed in sauce

Boneless Wing 24

$28.00

white meat cuts tossed in sauce

Spicy Corn Nuggets

$7.00

Mexican Corn Dip

$7.00Out of stock
Vampire Babies

Vampire Babies

$7.00

Fried Zucchini

$7.00Out of stock

Chips And Salsa

$4.99

Spicy Cauliflower Bites

$7.00

Spicy Pickle Chips

$7.00

Cheesy Potato Spuds

$7.00

Onion Petals

$7.00

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Popper

$9.00Out of stock

Fried Pickle Spears

$7.00

Fried Japs

$4.00

Sandwich

Avenue Burger

$9.00

Classic beef hamburger

Big Chief Burger

Big Chief Burger

$10.00

The Baconburger Classic

BLT

$9.00

c'mon it's a BLT

Bonnie Tenderloin

$11.00

The house made grilled tenderloin

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00
Clyde Tenderloin

Clyde Tenderloin

$11.00

The house made fried tenderloin

Jesse James

$12.00

the whole farm on a bun

Jesse Jameson

$13.00

the whole farm with beer cheese

Jesse Jane

$12.00

the whole farm without the bun

Lucky Burger

$10.00

The melty beer cheese with the pub bun

McWard Burger

$10.00

One all beef patty, special sauce....

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.00

It's in the name

Outlaw Burger

$12.00

The burger with smoky sauce and onion ring

Patty Melt

$10.00

With grilled onions, TI and Rye Bread

SJFD Fireburger

SJFD Fireburger

$10.00

Hotter than the Devil's drawers

Smokehouse

$10.00

One of the specialty meats, choice of bread

Uncle Jesse

Uncle Jesse

$14.00

the whole farm with three cheeses

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

French Dip

$11.99Out of stock

Half Tenderloin Special

$10.00

Fried Chicken Sammy

$9.00

Reuben

$10.99

Specialty

Deep Fried Tacos

Deep Fried Tacos

$8.00

Pork tacos in fried tortillas to order

Thursday Taco

Thursday Taco

$1.50
Lunch Wings W/ 1 Side

Lunch Wings W/ 1 Side

$8.00

Recovery

$6.00

Door

$5.00
Tshirt

Tshirt

$20.00

Salad

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$9.00

Dinner Salad with buffalo chicken

Centurion

$9.00

Romaine, parmesean, ceasar with creuton

Cobb

$9.00

Dinner Salad with onion, egg, black olive, bacon

Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Ward Salad

$5.00

Dinner Salad, you choose the meat

Wraps

Buffalo Chx Wrap

Buffalo Chx Wrap

$9.00

Centurion Chx Wrap

$9.00

Cobb Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Chx Wrap

$9.00

Fried Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Sides

Fresh Potato Chips

$2.00

Handcut homemade chips tossed in seasoning.

Fresh Cut Fries

$2.00

handcut homemade fries tossed in seasoning

Coleslaw

$2.00

House made triblend

Baked Beans

$2.00

Barbeque baked beans

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

small curd

Mac N Cheese

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

rings of gold

Potato Salad

$2.00

hor or cold depending on the season

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.00

waffle fries made of sweet potato

Large Beer Cheese

$1.99

Small Beer Cheese

$0.99

Mini Menu

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Kid Finger

$6.00

PB&J

$4.00

Soda

Coke

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Mr Pibb

$2.59

Mellow Yellow

$2.59

GP Unsweet Tea

$2.59

GP Sweet Tea

$2.59

Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Orange Juice

$1.50

Water

To Go

Can Coke

$1.00

Can Diet Coke

$1.00

Can Dr Pepper

$1.00

Can Ginger Ale

$1.00

Can Mountain Dew

$1.00

Can Root Beer

$1.00

Monster Mega

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Seasonal

$4.00

Red Bull SF

$4.00

Bottled Beer

Boulevard Apple Radler

$4.50

Boulevard Southwest

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.50

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona Extra

$4.50

DF Seaquench

$4.50

Dos E

$4.50

Goller

$9.00

Heineken

$4.50

Henry's Hard Orange

$4.50

Michelob Golden Light

$3.50

Michelob Pure Gold

$3.50

Michelob Pure Gold

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$4.50

Miller High Life

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Redd's Apple

$3.50

SOL

$4.50

Stella

$4.50

Tiger

$4.50

Woodchuck

$4.50

Kona Big Wave Btl

$3.50

Ble Moon Btl

$3.50

Canned Beer

Bang Mixx

$4.50

BL Seltzer Lemonade

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Boulevard Berry Noir

$4.50

Boulevard Chill Vibes

$4.50

Boulevard Quirk Blackberry

$4.50

Boulevard Quirk Pear

$4.50

Boulevard Quirk Strawberry

$4.50

Boulevard Southwest

$4.50

Bud Light

$2.25

Budweiser

$2.25

Busch Light

$2.25

Busch Light Apple

$2.25

Cayman Jack

$4.50

Coors Light

$2.25

Guinness

$5.00

Henry's Hard Sparkling Water

$4.50

Miller Lite

$2.25

Modelo

$4.50

Murphy's Stout

$5.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$2.25

Tropic Slam

$4.50

Truly

$4.50

Truly Lemonade

$4.50

High Noon

$4.50

Wexford Ale

$5.00

Leinenkugels

$4.50

Sweetwater 420 pale a!e

$4.50

Key Lime Pie Nitro

$3.00

Leinie I P A

$2.00

Blvd Cinn Ale

$3.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon Tallboy

$3.00

Naturday

$2.00

Shiphead

$4.50

4 Hands Apricot

$5.00

Belhaven

$6.00

OMG PB Stout

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2101 St Joseph Ave, Saint Joseph, MO 64505

Directions

