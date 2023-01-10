Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fish Bar Old Town 1529 N Wells

No reviews yet

1529 N Wells

Chicago, IL 60610

Popular Items

Fish Tacos
Chowder

Raw

Ceviche

$13.00

Shrimp Ceviche, pineapple, red onion, cilantro, tomato, jalapeno, served with tortilla chips

HH West Oyster

$2.00

Hh East Oyster

$2.00

On a Bun

Crispy Chicken

$16.00

Crispy Chicken, Angry sauce, Tomato, Lettuce

Satchmo

$17.00

Crispy Gulf Shrimp, Garlic Aioli, Pickles

Salmon BLT

$17.00

Salmon Fillet, Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Old Bay Mayo

Lobster Roll

$30.00Out of stock

Seared Lobster, Drawn Butter, Old Bay Mayo, Crispy Shallots

Mains

Mussels

$20.00

Roasted Garlic, Onion, Nduja, Hominy

Seared Salmon

$20.00

Salmon, Fingerling Potatos, Chili Oil, Cauliflower Puree

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Beer Battered Cod, Fries, Slaw, Tarter sauce

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Three rotating fish tacos, chipotle salsa, avocado, cilantro, served with wild rice and black beans.

Steak Tacos

$15.00

Soup

Chowder

$8.00

French Onion

$8.00

Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romain, Kale, Croutons, Parmesan, Cesar dressing

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Tomato, cucumber, onion, bacon, sesame seed, lemon vinaigrette dressing

Broccoli Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens, broccoli, orange slices, walnuts, tahini dressing

Sides

Tots

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Crispy Shrimp

$8.00

Federal Hill Calamari

$10.00+

Lobster Mac

$9.00+Out of stock

Pizza Rolls

$5.00

Fish Bowls

Market Fish Bowl

$16.00

Shrimp Bowl

$14.00

Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Sea Sippers

Paloma Negra

$13.00

Pink Houses

$13.00

Strawberry Fields

$12.00

Black Me Out

$14.00

Tennessee Whiskey

$14.00

Guns of Brixton

$14.00

Islands in the stream

$14.00

Whiskey in the Jar

$12.00

Shot of Day

$3.00

Bottles & Cans

Modelo

$6.00

High Life

$4.00

Coors Light

$5.00

High Noon

$7.00

Gin

Seagrams Dry

$6.00+

Tanqueray Gin

$8.00+

Citadelle Gin

$8.00+

Vodka

Titos

$7.00+

Basic Vodka

$5.00+

Rum

Bacardi White

$6.00+

Bacardi Spiced

$6.00+

Amari & Liqueurs

Campari

$10.00+

Aperol

$10.00+

Genepy

$10.00+

Malort

$4.00

House Soda

Guava Soda

$5.00

Blood Orange Soda

$5.00

Fountain Drink

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Soda Water

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Mango Juice

$4.00

Fiji

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
1529 N Wells, Chicago, IL 60610

