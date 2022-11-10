- Home
- /
- Palm Harbor
- /
- Fish Bowl Kitchen - Palm Harbor
Fish Bowl Kitchen Palm Harbor
153 Reviews
$$
2882 Alt 19N
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
BUILD YOUR POKE BOWL
AVOCADO TOAST SPECIALTIES
PLAIN-JANE AVOCADO TOAST
Fresh Toasted Thick Split-Top Sourdough, Avocado Spread, Everything Seasoning.
the LOX-SMITH AVOCADO TOAST
Fresh Toasted Thick Cut Sour Dough with Avocado Spread, Nova Scotia Smoked Salmon, Truffle Cream Cheese, Sunny-Side Up Egg, Everything Seasoning, Spring Greens, Balsamic Pickled Red Onion
ACAI BOWLS
"WHIP SPLITS" (Healthier Banana Split)
SIGNATURE BOWLS & CHEF'S SPECIALTIES
ULTIMATE POKE SUSHI BOWL
White Rice Topped w. The Finest in Quality of Ahi-Tuna, Seaweed Salad, Carrots, Edamame, Cucumbers, Fresh Avocado, Garlic Sesame Glaze, Volcano Sauce (Spicy Mayo Sauce) and Sesame Seeds
The "CALIFORNIA BOWL"
Just Like a California Roll but in a Bowl! White Rice Topped with Our Signature Krab Surimi Salad, Cucumber, Carrots, Avocado, Cream Cheese Topped with Yum Yum Sauce, Eel Sauce, Sesame Seeds & Masago.
PHILADELPHIA BOWL
Nova Scotia Smoked Salmon Served over a Bed of Our Perfectly Cooked Jasmine Rice with Cucumber, Red & Green Onion, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Capers, Sweet Chili Sauce, House Yum-Yum Sauce, Sesame Seeds & Crunchy Garlic and Onion
"the CAPTAIN'S" SEARED TUNA BOWL
Choose Your Base and Then We Will Top It with Seared Tuna, Cucumbers, Carrots, Edamame, Avocado, Seaweed Salad, Ginger, Wasabi Cucumber Sauce, Garlic Teriyaki Sauce & Sesame Seeds.
RED CURRY THAI MUSSELS
Over 1lb. of Fresh Steamed Mussels Topped with Our Chef's Signature Sweet & Spicy Red Curry Sauce Made with a Blend of Mild Peppers & Zucchini. Topped with Cilantro & Green Onions. Served with White Rice Topped with Cilantro, Scallions, Carrots, Jalapenos & Fried Garlic.
TEMPURA "SHRIMP-WRECK" BOWL
White Rice Topped with Delicately Air-Fried Panko Crusted Jumbo Tempura Shrimp, Our Famous House Krab Surimi Salad, Fire-Roasted Corn, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Avocado, House Yum-Yum Sauce, Sweet-Chili Sauce, Scallions & Crispy Onion and Garlic.
YUMMY-YUMMY CRAB BOWL(LIMITED-TIME)
A HUGE BOWL of White Rice Topped with a Homemade Delicious Maryland Style Crab Cake Made with Real Crab, Our Famous House Krab Surimi Salad, Fire-Roasted Corn, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Avocado, House Yum-Yum Sauce, Sweet-Chili Sauce, Scallions & Crispy Onion and Garlic.
STUFFED AVOCADO BOWL
White Rice Topped w. Our Sweet Chili Sauce & Seaweed Salad, 2 Avocado Halves Stuffed w. Spicy Tuna and Spicy Salmon, Organic Diced Mango, Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds, Crispy Garlic & Onion, Volcano Sauce (Spicy Mayo) and Poke Sauce.
SKINNY KETO BOWL
Wild Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, Ahi-Tuna, Avocado, Hard-Boiled Egg, Cucumbers, Scallions, Cilantro, Masago, Red Onion, Sesame Seeds over Organic Mixed Greens w. Our Signature Fish Bowl Keto-Asian Vinaigrette
RED CURRY THAI CHICKEN
Our Signature Homemade Red Curry Sauce w. The Finest Quality of Authentic Thai Ingredients, Coconut Milk, Red Curry, Zucchini, Sweet Bell Peppers and Tender Grilled Chicken.
RED CURRY THAI SHRIMP
Our Signature Homemade Red Curry Sauce w. The Finest Quality of Authentic Thai Ingredients, Coconut Milk, Red Curry, Zucchini, Sweet Bell Peppers and Jumbo, Wild Caught Steamed Shrimp. Rice Garnished w. Jalapenos, Cilantro, Crispy Garlic, Carrots & Green Onion
RED CURRY THAI TOFU (Vegetarian)
Our Signature Homemade Red Curry Sauce w. The Finest Quality of Authentic Thai Ingredients, Coconut Milk, Red Curry, Zucchini, Sweet Bell Peppers and Firm Tofu. Rice Garnished w. Jalapenos, Cilantro, Crispy Garlic, Carrots & Green Onion
RED CURRY THAI STEAK
Our Signature Homemade Red Curry Sauce w. The Finest Quality of Authentic Thai Ingredients, Coconut Milk, Red Curry, Zucchini, Sweet Bell Peppers and Juicy Strips of NY Strip Steak. Rice Garnished w. Jalapenos, Cilantro, Crispy Garlic, Carrots & Green Onion
ASIAN VEGETABLE RED CURRY
Our Signature Homemade Red Curry Sauce w. The Finest Quality of Authentic Thai Ingredients, Coconut Milk, Red Curry, Zucchini, Sweet Bell Peppers and a Blend of Steamed Asian Vegetables. Rice Garnished w. Jalapenos, Cilantro, Crispy Garlic, Carrots & Green Onion.
CHICKEN TERIYAKI RICE BOWL
Fresh Steamed All Natural Chicken Mixed w. Pineapples & Teriyaki Glaze and Served Together w. a Blend of Asian Vegetables (Broccoli, Carrots, Sugar Snap Peas, Baby Corn, White Pearl Onions, Water Chestnuts and Sweet Red Peppers) Topped w. Mixed Sesame Seeds
STEAK TERIYAKI RICE BOWL
Fresh Grilled NY Strip Steak, Sliced & Mixed w. Pineapples & Teriyaki Glaze and Served Together w. a Blend of Asian Vegetables (Broccoli, Carrots, Sugar Snap Peas, Baby Corn, White Pearl Onions, Water Chestnuts, and Sweet Red Peppers) Topped w. Mixed Sesame Seeds
SHRIMP TERIYAKI RICE BOWL
Fresh Steamed Wild Caught Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, Mixed w. Pineapples & Teriyaki Glaze and Served Together w. a Blend of Asian Vegetables (Broccoli, Carrots, Sugar Snap Peas, Baby Corn, White Pearl Onions, Water Chestnuts, and Sweet Red Peppers) Topped w. Mixed Sesame Seeds
TOFU TERIYAKI RICE BOWL
Firm Tofu, Mixed w. Pineapples & Teriyaki Glaze and Served Together w. a Blend of Asian Vegetables (Broccoli, Carrots, Sugar Snap Peas, Baby Corn, White Pearl Onions, Water Chestnuts, and Sweet Red Peppers) Topped w. Mixed Sesame Seeds
HAWAIIAN MEATBALL BOWL
100% All Beef Meatballs in Our House-Made BBQ Apricot Sauce w. Cherries and Pineapple. Topped w. Green Onion & Crispy Garlic over White Rice.
BUFFALO CHICKEN POWER BOWL
Grilled Chicken in a Medium Heat Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar, Black Beans, Avocado, Carrots, Cucumbers, Corn, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Hard-Boiled Egg, Red Onion Drizzled with Creamy Ranch and Buffalo Sauce
BUFFALO SHRIMP POWER BOWL
Fresh Jumbo Shrimp Tossed in Our Medium Heat Buffalo Sauce with avocado, black beans, red onion, corn, carrots, cucumbers, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, Buffalo drizzle, and ranch over white rice.
STEAK FAJITA BOWL
Tender Juicy Grilled Steak with Sauteed Tri-Colored Pepper Strips & Onions over Rice with Black Beans, Fire-Roasted Corn, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa & Guac
CHICKEN FAJITA BOWL
Tender Juicy Grilled Chicken with Sauteed Tri-Colored Pepper Strips & Onions over Rice with Black Beans, Fire-Roasted Corn, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa & Guac
SHRIMP FAJITA BOWL
Jumbo Grilled Shrimp with Sauteed Tri-Colored Pepper Strips & Onions over Rice with Black Beans, Fire-Roasted Corn, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa & Guac
Hawaiian SPAM FRIED RICE
House Fried Rice Topped with Perfectly Seared SPAM Tossed in Our Chef's Pineapple Teriyaki Sesame Glaze and Topped with a Sunny-Side Up Egg, Mixed Sesame Seeds, Scallions and a Side of Yum-Yum Sauce.
GENERAL TSO'S PORK-BELLY FRIED RICE
Fresh Seared Pork Belly Tossed in Our Chef's Chef's Sweet & Savory Asian Sauce over House Fried Rice & Topped with a Sunny-Side Up Egg, Sesame Seeds, Scallions and a Side of Our Signature Yum-Yum Sauce
GENERAL TSO'S CRISPY CHICKEN FRIED RICE
House Fried Rice Topped with Our Chef's Tender Juicy Crispy Air-Fried Chicken Breast Tossed in General Tso's Sweet & Spicy Asian Glaze and Topped with A Sunny-Side Up Egg, Sesame Seeds and Scallions with a Side of Yum-Yum Sauce
HAVANA'S MOJO PORK PLATTER
Fresh Steamed White Rice Topped with A Mountain of Slow-Cooked Marinated MOJO Pulled Pork, Fried Plantains, Black Beans, Cilantro, Corn, Red Onion and Our Signature Havana Sauce.
BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE BOWL
This May Be the BEST Mac & Cheese EVER!!! What An Amazing Flavor Combination with This Mountain of Homemade Mac & Cheese Topped with Air-Fried Breaded Chicken Breast Tossed in Our Signature Buffalo Sauce and Topped with More Cheese and a Ranch Drizzle.
APPETIZERS & SMALL PLATES
16oz. Jar of Kimchi
Our Locally Made Kimchi That You Love is a Great Source of Natural Probiotics and is Available Now in a Sealed 16oz. Jar. INGREDIENTS: Napa Cabbage, Korean Radish, Red Pepper, Anchovy Sauce, Garlic, Ginger, Salt, Sugar, Fructose, Water, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein.
SEARED TUNA APPETIZER PLATE (Customer Favorite)
The Finest in Quality of Saku-Block Ahi Tuna Seared in Sesame Seeds and Served w. Seaweed Salad, Crispy Won-tons, Green Onion & a Wasabi-Cucumber Sauce and a Mild Poke
PORK & VEGETABLE EGG ROLLS (3)
Served with Our Thai Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce.
STEAMED POTSTICKERS (Customer Favorite)
Steamed Pork & Vegetable Pot Stickers with Our House Dipping Sauce
CRAB RANGOON
6 Fresh Crispy Air-Fried Crab & Cheese Rangoon served with a Side of Sweet-Chili Dipping Sauce.
BUFFALO CHEESE CURDS
Air-Fried Wisconsin Cheese Curds Tossed in a Medium Heat Buffalo Sauce Topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles and Served with Ranch on the Side.
CLAMS CASINO BITES
Mini Cheesy Bites Stuffed with Clams, Mixed Peppers, Bacon, Corn & Mozzarella Cheese with a Spicy Remoulade Dipping Sauce on the Side.
VOLCANO TEMPURA SHRIMP (Customer Favorite)
5 Jumbo Tempura Air-Fried Shrimp Tossed over a Bed of Our Lightly Heated Krab Surimi & Won-Ton Chips Topped with Our Sweet Chili & Zesty Volcano Sauce and a Touch of Scallions.
DRUNKEN VOLCANO CRAB FRIES
Our Beer-Battered Air-Fried French Fries Topped with Fish Bowl's Signature Shredded Crab Surimi Salad, Volcano Sauce (Spicy-Mayo), Sriracha, Furikake Seasoning, Jalapenos & Scallions. These Fries Are Friggin' Insanely Delicious! (Limited-Time)
HOMEMADE MISO SOUP
SOUTHERN SHE-CRAB SOUP
served with Fresh Baked Garlic Bread
WAKAME (seaweed salad)
JAPANESE SQUID SALAD
MR. CRAB'S JUMBO SOFT BAKED PRETZEL
Crab shaped, Jumbo fresh baked lightly salted soft pretzel with a Side of Mustard or Queso or Nutella or Peanut Butter for Dipping.
WONTON CHIPS & FIERY MANGO-CORN SALSA
WONTON CHIPS & QUESO
WONTON CHIPS & WASABI GUAC
DIRTY BRAND POTATO CHIPS
AMAZING & UNIQUE DESSERTS
DOLE-WHIP SOFT-SERVE CUP
The Original Pineapple Soft Serve Made Famous by Disney is Now Available Here in Pineapple or Black Cherry or a Swirl of Both Flavors Together! Fat-Free, Gluten-Free, Lactose & Dairy-Free, Vegan, Kosher & Cholesterol Free. Must Try This Amazingness!
DOLE-FLOAT (Pineapple Cream Soda Ice Cream Float)
An Insanely Delicious & Refreshing Combination of Craft Stubborn All Natural Pineapple Cream Soda & Pineapple Dole Whip Soft Serve.
MOCHI ICE CREAM BALLS
Japanese Ice Cream Wrapped in Chewy Rice Dough and Dusted with Powdered Sugar.
PINEAPPLE UPSIDE-DOWN CAKE (WARM)
3 Jumbo Chocolate Chunk Cookies
3 Jumbo Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
RED VELVET CHEESECAKE
CHEWY CHERRY ALMOND COOKIES
JUMBO CHOCOLATE CHIP CANNOLI
DOUBLE CHOCOLATE MOUSSE PIE
MARSHMALLOW COOKIE DOUGH CAKE
(2) CARAMEL DRIZZLED BROWNIES
CHOCOLATE ALMOND COFFEE CAKE
JUMBO CARROT CAKE
KIDS MENU (Includes Fresh Fruit & a Juice Box))
MAC & CHEESE
Kid's Meatball Bowl
All Beef Meatballs in Our Chef's Hawaiian Style Apricot BBQ Sauce with Pineapples & Cherries. Served over White Rice.
YUM YUM CHICKEN BOWL
White Rice, Chicken, Up To 3 Toppings, Yum Yum Sauce (certain substitutions available on request)
3 Jumbo Chocolate Chunk Cookies
3 Jumbo Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
BOBA MILK TEAS
ORIGINAL MILK TEA
Includes Regular Boba
TARO BOBA MILK TEA
Includes Regular Boba
COCONUT BOBA MILK TEA
Includes Regular Boba
LYCHEE BOBA MILK TEA
Includes Regular Boba
MANGO BOBA MILK TEA
Includes Regular Boba
BANANA BOBA MILK TEA
Includes Regular Boba
STRAWBERRY BOBA MILK TEA
Includes Regular Boba
WATERMELON BOBA MILK TEA
Includes Regular Boba
THAI TEA BOBA
Includes Regular Boba
MACHA (GREEN-TEA) BOBA MILK TEA
Includes Regular Boba
AVOCADO BOBA MILK TEA
Includes Regular Boba
HONEYDEW BOBA MILK TEA
Includes Regular Boba
PINEAPPLE BOBA MILK TEA
Includes Regular Boba
COFFEE-MOCHA BOBA MILK TEA
Includes Regular Boba
HAWAII 5-0 BOBA MILK TEA
Coconut-Mango Blended Milk Tea with Pineapple-Coconut Jellies, Kiwi Popping Boba, Passion-Fruit Popping Boba
STRAWBERRY KIWI BOBA MILK TEA
Strawberry Milk-Tea with Kiwi Popping Boba and Strawberry Jellies
BANANA-SPLIT BOBA MILK TEA
Banana, Strawberry + Chocolate Blended Milk Tea with Strawberry Jellies and Strawberry Popping Boba
"MUCHO-MANGO" BOBA MILK TEA
Mango Milk Tea with Mango Popping Boba & Mango Jellies
PINA-COLADA BOBA MILK TEA
Smooth Pineapple-Coconut Blend, Pineapple Jellies and Traditional Boba
"PEANUT-BUTTA' CUP BOBA" MILK TEA
Chocolate Milk Tea Blended with Reese's Peanut Butter, Nutella Sauce & Traditional Boba
"Birthday Cake" BOBA MILK TEA
Creamy Vanilla Milk Tea with Regular Boba and Rainbow Sprinkles
APPLE-BOTTOM BOBA MILK TEA
Green Apple Milk Tea, Green Apple Popping Boba, Green Apple Jellies
ORANGE CREAMSICLE BOBA MILK TEA
Creamy Orange Vanilla Blend with Orange Popping Boba
"CHUNKY MONKEY" BOBA MILK TEA
Our Banana Creamy Banana Milk Tea Blended with Peanut Butter & Chocolate and served over Traditional Boba.
"UNCLE SAM'S" BOBA MILK TEA
Vanilla Boba Milk Tea with Strawberry and Blueberry Popping Boba. Go Red, White & Blue!
VANILLA-ROSE BOBA MILK TEA
Vanilla Milk Tea Infused with the Famous Mediterranean Rose Flavor and Filled with Rose Popping Boba. "Different.Delicious."
RED DRAGON BOBA MILK TEA
Dragon-Fruit and Vanilla Blended Milk Tea with Dragon-Fruit Popping Boba.
"STRAW-NANA" BOBA MILK TEA
CARAMEL MACCHIATO BOBA
The Perfect Blend of Espresso Coffee, Sweet Caramel & Vanilla Blended into an Ice Cold Delicious Drink with Traditional Boba
BIG-ISLAND BOBA TEAS (NO CREAMER)
MANGO BREEZE BOBA TEA
Fresh Brewed Mango Infused Iced Tea on Ice with Mango Popping Boba
TROPICAL THUNDER BOBA TEA
Fresh Brewed Pineapple and Tropical Iced Tea on Ice with Passion Fruit and Kiwi Popping Bobas
PEACHY STRAWBERRY BOBA TEA
Fresh Brewed Peach and Strawberry Infused Iced Tea on Ice with Strawberry Popping Boba
BLUEBERRY PASSION BOBA TEA
Fresh Brewed Blueberry Hibiscus Iced Tea on Ice with Passion Fruit Popping Boba
DRINKS, DRINKS & MORE DRINKS!
BOTTLED WATER
BOTTLED SODA
CA PHE SUA (Vietnamese Chilled Coffee)
FAMOUS HAWAIIAN SUN SODAS
KOMBUCHA (PASSION FRUIT-TANGERINE)
VYBES CBD BOTTLE
The West Coast's Popular Vegan, Gluten-Free, Certified Organic CBD Wellness Drinks, Vybes, are Now Here! (Contain NO THC) Enjoy One of Our Delicious Flavors Today!
RAMUNE JAPANESE SODA
A Japanese Signature Soda Where you as the Consumer Releases the Marble Ball Through the Top of The Bottle by Pressing Down. This Creates a Fizz. (Naturally Flavored and Made with Real Sugar)
STUBBORN CRAFT FOUNTAIN SODAS
Made ONLY with Real Sugar and NO High Fructose Corn Syrup
Fresh Brewed ICED-TEA
COCONUT WATER (100% Pure)
DOLE-FLOAT (Pineapple Cream Soda Float)
An Insanely Delicious & Refreshing Combination of Craft Stubborn All Natural Pineapple Cream Soda & Pineapple Dole Whip Soft Serve.
BANG ENERGY (Pick Your Flavor)
CELSIUS ENERGY (Pick Your Flavor)
BAI COCONUT MANGO
BAI DRAGON FRUIT
WINE & BEER AVAILABLE FOR TAKE-OUT
STELLA
MICHELOB ULTRA
KIRIN ICHIBAN (Chinese Import)
REEF DONKEY APA
SPACEDUST IPA
KONA LONGBOARD IPA
KONA BIG WAVE IPA
OZEKI DRY SAKE (Large 375ml)
NIGORI SAKE (Raw Unfiltered Sake)
MARGS COCONUT MARGARITA
MARGS MANGO MARGARITA
CHAMPAGNE
19 CRIMES CHARDONNAY
19 CRIMES RED BLEND
PAPI ROSE WINE
PAPI PINK MOSCATO
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Poke Sushi Bowls, Acai Fruit Bowls, Boba Teas, Daily Specials & Much, Much More!
2882 Alt 19N, Palm Harbor, FL 34683