Fish Camp

review star

No reviews yet

12062 Waterfront Dr

Tallahassee, FL 32312

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Chips & Cheese

$4.95

Chips & Salsa

$3.95

Chips and Blue Cheese and Bacon Dip

$9.95

Fire Cracker wanton

$8.95Out of stock

Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.50

Fried Okra

$4.50

Hush Puppies

$4.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.95

Mozzarella sticks

$6.80

Pork Rinds

$6.95

Pretzel and cheese

$8.95

Sweet Potato Tots

$5.95

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$5.95

Blueberry Cobbler w/ Ice Cream

$5.95Out of stock

Lava Cake with ice cream

$6.95

Peach Cobbler w/ Ice cream

$5.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.50

Peanut butter pie

$5.95

Pumpkin cheesecake

$5.95Out of stock

Pecan Pie with Whipped cream

$5.95

Entrees

2 Hot Dog with chips

$6.95

BLT with chips

$8.50

Bradley's Sausage

$8.95

Philly

$14.00

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Catfish Basket with side

$9.95

Double down burger

$17.95

Extra sauce

$0.50

Farm Raised Oysters

$21.95

Frog Legs with Fries

$14.95Out of stock

Gator tail with fries

$14.00

Grilled Cheese with chips

$6.50

Grilled Cheese with fries

$7.50

Hamburger

$11.95

Oysters

$20.95Out of stock

Peel & Eat Shrimp 1/2 lb

$8.95

Peel & Eat Shrimp lb

$15.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich with 2 sides

$12.95

Sausage hoagie

$14.00

Shrimp Basket with Fries

$11.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Smoked Mullet Dip

$8.95

Steak with side

$29.95

Sides

Boiled Peanuts

$5.50

French Fries

$3.00

Homemade Chips

$5.00

Large Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.95

Snacks

Chips

$1.00

Crackers

$0.75

Planters Salted Peanuts

$1.00

Beer

Amberbock

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Busch

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

Jai Alai

$6.00

Lake Tribe

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$5.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Natural Light

$3.00

Oyster city apalach

$5.00

Oyster city hoot brn

$5.00

Oyster City Mangrove

$5.00

Oyster City Mill Pond Dirty Blonde

$5.00

Oyster City Raspberry Hibiscus

$5.00

Oyster City Tate's Helles

$5.00

Proof 850

$5.00

Proof Mango Wit

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Bottle of Wine

Brut

$20.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

Chardonnay

$20.00

Longevity

$25.00

Merlot

$20.00

Moscato

$20.00

Pinot Grigio

$20.00

Pinot Noir

$20.00

Purple Cowboy

$35.00

Sand Points

$25.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

Wednesday Bottle of Wine

$10.00

White Zinfandel

$20.00

Buckets

$10.00 bucket special

$10.00Out of stock

$16.00 bucket special

$16.00Out of stock

All you can drink

$10.00Out of stock

Fireball

$15.00

Fireball bucket

$50.00

Oyster City

$20.00Out of stock

Proof Bucket

$20.00Out of stock

Rolling Rock

$10.00Out of stock

Seltzers

White Claw 70

$5.00Out of stock

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.00

White Claw Lemon

$5.00

White Claw Lime

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

White Claw Tangerine

$5.00

White Claw Watermelon

$5.00

High Noon

$5.00

Shots

$1 shot

$1.00

Cinnamon Wicket

$5.00

Fireball

$3.00

Fish Camp Shot

$6.00

Jello Shots

$3.00

Sake Bomb

$3.00

Tequila

$5.00

Tipsy Pop

$3.00

Wednesday Wine Bogo

Brut

$6.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Pinot

$6.00

Pinot grigio

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Sangria

$5.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

White Zinfandel

$6.00

Bud Light Seltzers

$5.00

Wine

9 oz pour

$9.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$15.00

Brut

$6.00

Cabernet

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Lodi

$10.00

Longevity

$7.50

Merlot

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Processo Champagne

$8.00

Purple Cowboy

$9.00

Sand Points

$7.50

Sangria

$6.00

Sangria

$6.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

White Zinfandel

$6.00

Zinfandel

$6.00

Wine base drinks

Bar Mix Charge

$3.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mole

$7.00

Screw driver

$7.00

Swamp Juice

$8.00

Vodka Soda

$7.00

Vodka Tonic

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.50

Cooler fee

Cooler fee

$30.00

Crawfish

Crawfish Shirt

$10.00

Hats

Hat

$25.00

Military hat

$20.00

Koozies

Bottle Koozie

$10.00

Can Koozie

$5.00

New Logo Tank

Large

$25.00

XL

$25.00

2XL

$25.00

Old Tanks

LG Pink Gator

$25.00

2XL Grey Gator

$25.00

Sm Blue Map

$25.00Out of stock

2XL Gray Map

$25.00Out of stock

Reel Fish Shirts

Foot Joy Black Fish Camp 2XL

$45.00

Foot Joy Black Fish Camp Lg

$45.00

Foot Joy Black Fish Camp Med

$45.00

Foot Joy Black Fish Camp Sm

$45.00

Foot Joy Black Fish Camp XL

$45.00

Foot Joy Patriot Shirt 2XL

$45.00

Foot Joy Patriot Shirt Lg

$45.00

Foot Joy Patriot Shirt Med

$45.00Out of stock

Foot Joy Patriot Shirt Sm

$45.00Out of stock

Foot Joy Patriot Shirt XL

$45.00

Reel Fish Bass Shirt

$40.00

Reel Fish Camo Gator

$15.00

Reel Fish Camo Lg

$40.00Out of stock

Reel Fish Camo Med

$40.00Out of stock

Reel Fish Camo XL

$40.00Out of stock

Reel Fish White Gator

$15.00

Shirt and Gator

$50.00

T Shirts

2XL Tshirt

$25.00

LG Tshirt

$25.00Out of stock

Life Vest

$30.00

Med Tshirt

$25.00

Sm TShirt

$25.00

XL Tshirt

$25.00

XS TShirt

$25.00Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Capri Sun

$1.00

Coke

$1.75

Cup of ice

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.75

Dr Pepper

$1.75

Gatorade

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$1.75Out of stock

Ice Tea

$1.50

La Croix

$1.75

Mt Dew

$1.75

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Root Beer

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Water

$1.50

Cover

Cover

$5.00

Party Charge

Deck charge

$650.00

Band

$125.00

Signs

Signs

$250.00

Stickers

Stickers

$3.00

Valentine's Day Dinner

Valentine's Day Dinner

$80.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12062 Waterfront Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32312

Directions

Gallery
Fish Camp image
Fish Camp image

