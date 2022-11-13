Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Thai

Fish Cheeks NYC

1,781 Reviews

$$

55 BOND STREET

New York, NY 10012

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Fried Rice to go
Coconut Crab Curry to go
Cabbage to go

Kiin Len Plates TO GO

Wings to go

$15.00

Fried chicken wings with chili, lime and mint. Moderately spicy.

Corn Salad to go

$12.00

Vegan. Steamed corn, cherry tomato, long beans, garlic, lime, Thai bird's eye chili. Moderately spicy.

Pork Cheeks to go

$17.00

Marinated in fish sauce, served with Jaew sauce and fried garlic

Rice Salad to go

$15.00

Crushed crispy rice tossed with shredded coconut meat, sour pork, mint, chili, saw leaves, lime and ginger. Served with peanuts. Moderately spicy.

Manila Clams to go

$18.00

stir fried with scallion, roasted chili jam, sweet basil, garlic

Kub Khao Plates TO GO

Coconut Crab Curry to go

$30.00

Southern style curry with crab meat house-made curry paste and betel leaves served with jasmine rice. Fan Favorite!! Extra spicy.

Prawn Karee to go

$28.00

Stir fried with curry powder, soft scrambled egg, scallion, onion, micro celery, roasted chili jam

Fried Fish to go

$38.00

"Plaa Lui Suan" Culantro, cashews, chili, pineapple, ginger, pickled garlic dressing. Moderately spicy.

Steamed Fish to go

$40.00

Whole fish, chili, lime, mint, culantro in cilantro lime broth. Moderately spicy.

Crab Fried Rice to go

Crab Fried Rice to go

$27.00

Crab, rice, egg, scallion, cilantro, cucumber served with nam jjm seafood and prik nam pla.

GF Crab Fried Rice to go

$27.00

Crab, rice, egg, scallion, cilantro, cucumber served with nam jim seafood and prik nam pla.

Veggie Fried Rice to go

$22.00

corn, tomatoes, long beans, white onions, sugar peas and red chili's

Tom Yum to go

$27.00

Lemongrass soup, mixed seafood, Oyster mushroom, Bird's eye chili, galangal, Makrut lime leaf, half and half, chili jam. Moderately spicy.

Green Curry to go

Green Curry to go

$23.00Out of stock

Vegan. Thai basil, red finger chili, roasted seasonal vegetables served with jasmine rice. Moderately spicy.

Khua Kling to go

$28.00

Southern style wok roasted sliced beef shortrib, Makrut lime leaf, green peppercorn, red finger chili, bitter beans served with rice. Extremely spicy.

Isan Chicken to go

$28.00

Half chicken marinated with Thai herbs served with Jaew sauce and Sweet chili sauce

Sides TO GO

Pakboong to go

$12.00

Wok fried morning glory, garlic, Thai bird's eye chili, soybean

Cabbage to go

$10.00

sauteed with garlic and fish sauce

GF Cabbage to go

$10.00

sauteed with garlic and fish sauce

Shrimp Chips to go

$5.00

Fried shrimp chips served with chili paste.

Jasmine Rice to go

$3.00

steamed jasmine rice

Nam Jim 2oz to go

$2.50

house made Thai Style spicy dipping sauce to compliment seafood

Nam Jim BTL

$15.00

house made Thai Style spicy dipping sauce to compliment seafood

Jeaw 2oz to go

$2.50

Thai BBQ sauce for grilled meat

Nam Pla Prik 2oz to go

$1.50

Roasted Chili Jam , Sweet n Spicy

Zabb Seasoning

$15.00

House made dry rub with hints of mint and lime

Soft Drink

Thai Tea to go

$8.00

Thai Coffee to go

$8.00

Butterfly Limade to go

$8.00

Pandan Iced Tea to go

$8.00

Iced Tea to go

$4.00

Soda to go

$5.00

Soda Water Topochico to go

$5.00Out of stock

Add Utensils

ADD UTENSILS

Dinner Bundle

Dinner Bundle

$50.00

Crispy Rice Salad and Fried Fish

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

55 BOND STREET, New York, NY 10012

Directions

Gallery
Fish Cheeks image
Fish Cheeks image

Map
