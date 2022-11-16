Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

FISH DISTRICT Solana Beach

649 Reviews

$$

665 San Rodolfo Dr

Solana Beach, CA 92075

🍴UTENSILS/NAPKINS? 🍴

In an effort to be ocean-friendly, we will only provide utensils and napkins when requested.
NAPKINS only, please

NAPKINS only, please

In an effort to be ocean-friendly, we will only provide utensils and napkins when requested.

UTENSILS/NAPKINS, please

UTENSILS/NAPKINS, please

In an effort to be ocean-friendly, we will only provide utensils and napkins when requested.

SMALL BITES

🏁 Finish line is only a beginning of something new. What would you like to start this journey with?
POKE & CHIPS

POKE & CHIPS

$10.00

(raw) Choice of ahi or salmon and poke sauce, scallion, tortilla chips

CALAMARI FRITTI

CALAMARI FRITTI

$9.75

Fried squid, parsley, house-sriracha sauce

SHRIMP CEVICHE

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$9.75

(gf) (spicy) Shrimp marinated in lime juice, tomato, red onion, cilantro, serrano peppers, tortilla chips

CHOWDER BACON FRIES

CHOWDER BACON FRIES

$9.00

Battered fries, clam chowder, bacon, parsley

POKE CRISPY RICE CAKE

POKE CRISPY RICE CAKE

$10.75

(raw) Choice of poké, spicy sauce, crispy rice patty, cucumber, sesame seeds

PORTOBELLO "FRIES"

PORTOBELLO "FRIES"

$10.00

Sliced & fried portobello mushroom, parsley, basil aioli

POKE TACO SHELLS

POKE TACO SHELLS

$9.75

(raw) Avocado, traditional poke sauce, tortilla shells, wasabi-aioli drizzle

SOUPS

🍜 Add half of Tuna Melt or Scallop & Shrimp Melt.
NEW ENGLAND CHOWDER

NEW ENGLAND CHOWDER

$5.75+

Clams, creme, potato, yellow onion, carrot, celery, parsley

MANHATTAN CHOWDER

MANHATTAN CHOWDER

$5.75+

Clams, tomato paste, potato, yellow onion, celery, parsley

SALADS

🥗 Add Catch of the Day , Poké or Marinated Skirt Steak to your salad.
SPRING MIX

SPRING MIX

$7.50

Cherry tomato, carrot, cucumber, miso-ginger vinaigrette

KALE CAESAR

KALE CAESAR

$8.50

Asiago cheese, croutons, honey-caesar dressing

BABY SPINACH

BABY SPINACH

$8.50

(gf) (nuts) Orange, roasted peanut, carrot, cucumber, bell pepper, cabbage-lettuce-cilantro mix, soy-citrus emulsion

CITRUS KALE

CITRUS KALE

$8.50

(gf) (nuts) Green apple, almonds, asiago cheese, lemon-honey dressing

CLASSICS

⚡️Good old classics.
FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$13.00+

Hand-battered Alaskan cod, BATTERED FRIES, parsley, caper sauce

SHRIMP BASKET

SHRIMP BASKET

$14.00+

Hand-battered shrimp, BATTERED FRIES, parsley, house-sriracha sauce

COMBO BOX

COMBO BOX

$15.50

Hand-battered Alaskan cod & shrimp, BATTERED FRIES, parsley, house-sriracha & caper sauce

TUNA MELT

TUNA MELT

$10.00

Tuna blend, cheddar, celery, relish, brioche

SALMON BURGER

SALMON BURGER

$12.00

Filet of salmon, soy-citrus lettuce-cabbage slaw, carrot, cucumber, bell pepper, brioche bun

SHRIMP PO' BOY

SHRIMP PO' BOY

$12.00

Cajun hand-battered shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickle, house-sriracha sauce, french roll

MAHI BURGER

MAHI BURGER

$13.00

Fillet of mahi-mahi, cheddar, onion, coleslaw, tartar sauce, brioche bun

BOWLS

🍲Served over white sushi rice.
BLACKENED SEARED AHI bowl

BLACKENED SEARED AHI bowl

$13.00

(raw) Rice (or quinoa, add 1), blackened seared ahi tuna, lettuce-cabbage mix, tomato, ginger-teriyaki sauce, wasabi-aioli drizzle

SALMON & KALE bowl

SALMON & KALE bowl

$13.00

Rice (or quinoa, add 1), grilled salmon, lemon-honey kale, nori, sesame seeds, scallions, ginger-teriyaki sauce

POKE bowl

POKE bowl

$11.50+

(raw) Sushi rice, choice of poke & sauce, nori, seaweed salad, cucumber, pickled ginger, sesame seeds

TACOS

🌮Your choice of grilled CATCH of the DAY or battered Shrimp/Cod. Served on corn tortilla. Flour tortilla upon request.
Taco TRADITIONAL style

Taco TRADITIONAL style

$5.25

Lettuce-cabbage mix, diced tomato, corn tortilla, house-sriracha

Taco COASTAL style

Taco COASTAL style

$5.25

(gf) Mango-onion salsa, cabbage-cilantro mix, corn tortilla, spiced-crema sauce

Taco BAJA style

Taco BAJA style

$5.25

(gf) Cabbage-cilantro, pico de gallo, corn tortilla, chipotle sauce

WRAPS

🌯Your choice of grilled CATCH of the DAY, wrapped in flour tortilla.
Wrap TRADITIONAL

Wrap TRADITIONAL

$12.50

Choice of CATCH OF THE DAY, rice (or quinoa, add 1), lettuce-cabbage mix, beans, flour tortilla, house-sriracha sauce

Wrap COASTAL

Wrap COASTAL

$12.50

Choice of CATCH OF THE DAY, mango-onion salsa, cabbage-cilantro mix, serrano, flour tortilla, spiced-crema sauce

Wrap BAJA

Wrap BAJA

$12.50

Choice of CATCH OF THE DAY, pico de gallo, cabbage-cilantro mix, chipotle sauce

PLATES

🍛Grilled CATCH of the DAY served with two sides & sauce of your choice on the side.
CATCH OF THE DAY PLATE

CATCH OF THE DAY PLATE

$16.00

Choice of CATCH OF THE DAY, two SIDES & grilled ciabatta bread

NON-SEAFOOD

SKIRT STEAK bowl

SKIRT STEAK bowl

$13.00

Rice (or quinoa, add 1), sweet-soy marinated skirt steak, lettuce-cabbage mix, tomato, ginger-teriyaki sauce, wasabi-aioli drizzle

SKIRT STEAK taco

SKIRT STEAK taco

$5.75

Sweet-soy marinated skirt steak, lettuce-cabbage mix, tomato, corn tortilla, house-sriracha

PORTOBELLO wrap

PORTOBELLO wrap

$12.50

Fried portobello mushroom, quinoa, lettuce-cabbage, caper sauce

SKIRT STEAK wrap

SKIRT STEAK wrap

$12.50

Sweet-soy marinated skirt steak, rice, lettuce-cabbage mix, beans, flour tortilla, house-sriracha

KIDS

👶Served with a side and a juice box.
BATTERED FISH

BATTERED FISH

$8.25

(12 & under) Hand-battered Alaskan cod, one SIDE.

GRILLED PLATE

GRILLED PLATE

$8.75

(12 & under) Choice of grilled protein, one SIDE.

POPCORN SHRIMP

POPCORN SHRIMP

$8.25

(12 & under) Popcorn shrimp, one SIDE.

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.25

(12 & under) Two pieces of chicken tenders, one SIDE.

CHEESE QUESADILLA

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.75

(12 & under) Flour tortilla, cheddar, one SIDE.

DESSERT

🥮Yummy desert option.
BREAD PUDDING

BREAD PUDDING

$9.00

(nuts) Brioche, walnuts, creme, whiskey sauce

SIDES

🍟
BATTERED FRIES

BATTERED FRIES

$4.50

Battered & fried russet potato

RICE

RICE

$4.50

(gf) Calrose rice

COLESLAW

COLESLAW

$4.50

(gf) Cabbage-carrot mix

SAUTEED VEGETABLES

SAUTEED VEGETABLES

$4.50

(gf) Squash, tomato, zucchini, bell pepper, onion

SPRING MIX SALAD

SPRING MIX SALAD

$4.50

(gf) Cherry tomato, carrot, cucumber, miso-ginger vinaigrette

QUINOA

QUINOA

$5.50

(gf) Grain-like seed, great choice if you prefer brown rice

SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.50

Battered & fried sweet potato

ASPARAGUS

ASPARAGUS

$5.50

(gf) Blanched & sauteed

SEAWEED SALAD

SEAWEED SALAD

$6.50

Wakame

SIDE PROTEIN

SALMON side

$7.00

MAHI-MAHI side

$7.00

SHRIMP side

$7.00

AHI TUNA (seared) side

$7.00

SKIRT STEAK side

$7.00

SIDE SAUCES

HOUSE-SRIRACHA side

$0.75

GINGER-TERIYAKI side

$0.75

LEMON-PICCATA side

$0.75

CHIPOTLE side

$0.75

CAPER side

$0.75

COCKTAIL side

$0.75

TARTAR side

$0.75

RANCH side

$0.75

WASABI-AIOLI side

$0.75

MANGO-ONION SALSA side (gf)

$0.50

PICO DE GALLO side (gf)

$0.50

TRADITIONAL poke sauce

$0.75

SPICY poke sauce

$0.75

WASABI poke sauce

$0.75

CITRUS-YUZU poke sauce (gf)

$0.75

MISC

a.

AVOCADO side

$1.25

PICKLED GINGER (2oz container)

$1.25

SEAWEED SALAD (2oz container)

$2.00

CUCUMBER (2oz container)

$1.00

NORI (2oz container)

$1.00

SESAME SEEDS (2oz container)

$1.00

TORTILLA CHIPS & PICO DE GALLO

$1.75

TORTILLA CHIPS & MANGO-ONION SALSA

$1.75

GRILLED GARLIC-BUTTER CIABATTA 2pc side

$0.50

PLAIN CIABATTA 2pc side

$0.50

BEVERAGE (gr2)

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$3.25

KIDS FOUNTAIN DRINK

$1.25

JUICE BOX

$1.25
VOSS water

VOSS water

$3.25Out of stock
FIJI water

FIJI water

$3.25
PERRIER sparkling water

PERRIER sparkling water

$3.25

BEER - Cans

IPA ~Rotating~ - ~7.5%

$5.00

BLOOD ORANGE IPA - Latitude 33 - 7.3%

$4.50Out of stock

PALE ALE ~Rotating~ - ~6%

$4.00Out of stock

BLONDE ALE~Rotating~ - ~5.4%

$4.25

LAGER ~Rotating~ - ~5.2%

$3.75Out of stock

WINE

Bottle PINOT NOIR

$23.00

Bottle CABERNET

$16.00

Bottle CHARDONNAY

$17.00

Bottle SAUV BLANC

$18.00

Bottle PINOT GRIGIO

$15.00

WINE - Small bottles

Togo MERLOT

$7.00

Togo CHARDONNAY

$7.00

Togo CABERNET

$7.00

Togo PINOT GRIGIO

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Your local seafood restaurant.

Location

665 San Rodolfo Dr, Solana Beach, CA 92075

Directions

