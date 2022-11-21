Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Fish Face Poke Bar 1104 R STREET SUITE 100

review star

No reviews yet

1104 R STREET SUITE 100

SACRAMENTO, CA 95811

Popular Items

Medium Poke Bowl
Salmon Rice Bowl
Large Poke Bowl

Build Your Own Poke

Includes green & white onions, seaweed, sesame seeds, Sauces made in house and are gluten free.

Small Poke Bowl

$10.50

Medium Poke Bowl

$15.00

Large Poke Bowl

$19.50

Chef's Pick Poke

Classic Kohaku

Classic Kohaku

$12.00

Tuna (yellowfin), Scallops, cucumber, togarashi, yamagobo, onions, seaweed, sesame seeds, sea salt, sesame oil

Republic

$12.00

Tuna (yellowfin), Shrimp, wakame seaweed, cashews, onions, seaweed, sesame seeds, creamy cilantro pesto *contains dairy

Spicy 41

$12.00

Seared Sturgeon, Octopus, cilantro, fried garlic, rice crisps, onions, seaweed, sesame seeds, spicy kimchi ponzu, chili oil

Standard Hawaiian

Standard Hawaiian

$11.50

Tuna (yellowfin), togarashi, onions, seaweed, sesame seeds, house soy, chili oil, sesame oil. Traditional poke with a little spice. One of our most popular!

Sweet Kings

Sweet Kings

$12.00

Salmon, Scallops, red bell pepper, charred scallions, seasonal fruit, onions, seaweed, sesame seeds, sweet soy, chili oil

Yuzu Albacore

$12.00

Albacore Tuna, jalapeno, cilantro, fried garlic, onions, seaweed, sesame seeds, yuzu ponzu, sesame oil

Kappa (Vegan)

$11.50

Organic Tofu, cucumber, red bell pepper, daikon sprouts, onions, seaweed, sesame seeds, coconut cream and lime *vegan

Sides

Full Order Organic Sushi Rice

$3.00

Full Order Organic Brown Rice

$3.00

Half Order Organic Sushi Rice

$1.50

Half Order Organic Brown Rice

$1.50

Side Spring Mix Salad w/ Dressing

$3.00

Sunomono Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Wakame Seaweed Salad

$4.50

Nori Chips

$3.00

Kimchi

$4.50

Macaroni Salad

$4.50

Extra Sauce on Side

Jose's Rice Avo Masago

$4.00

Wasabi Paste Side

Pickled Ginger Side

Kizami Wasabi Side

$1.50

Sriracha Side

$0.50

Hot/Cooked Food

Pork Gyoza

$6.00

Vegetarian Gyoza

$6.00

Miso Soup w Tofu

$2.75

Miso Soup w Tofu and Pork Dumplings

$4.75

Miso Soup w Tofu and Veg Dumplings

$4.75

Salmon Rice Bowl

$13.50

Seared Salmon, organic rice and spring mix salad, furikake (rice seasoning), sweet soy, creamy cilantro pesto

Unagi Rice Bowl

$14.00

Grilled Eel, organic rice, sunomono (cucumber salad), furikake (rice seasoning), sweet soy

Spam Rice Bowl

$8.00

Seared SPAM, organic rice, sunomono (cucumber salad), furikake (rice seasoning), sweet soy. We suggest adding kimchi!

Tantan Miso Udon w Pork Belly

Tantan Miso Udon w Pork Belly

$14.00

Thick noodles in tantan miso broth, pork belly, cabbage, kimchi, sprouts, green onion, togarashi, garlic, sesame seeds, chili oil. *can substitute tofu or shrimp for protein

Poke Pizza

Poke Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

Baked flatbread topped with garlic cream, cilantro pesto, mozzarella, cabbage, sprouts, radish, and sweet and spicy poke with your choice of protein. Strange combo but its delicious!

Pork Belly Loco Moco

$15.00

Chashu (pork belly), onion garlic butter gravy, seasoned chicken egg, salad(greens, tomato, cucumber) with Yuzu ponzu vinaigrette, organic rice

SPAM Loco Moco

$14.00

SPAM strips, onion garlic butter gravy, sunny side up egg, kimchi, organic rice

DIY Handrolls, Musubi, Tostadas

Handrolls wrapped with nori, sushi rice, sesame seeds that you roll up when ready to eat.

SPAM HR

$3.50

Seared SPAM, sweet soy

Cali HR

$5.00

Shrimp, cucumber, avocado

Lomi HR

$5.00

Salmon, onions, chili oil, soy

Spicy Tuna HR

$5.00

Spicy marinated tuna, cucumber

Rainbow HR

$5.00

Salmon, Tuna, Sturgeon, daikon sprouts

Veggie HR

$4.00

cucumber, avocado, seasonal fruit, daikon sprouts, togarashi

SPAM & Tamago Musubi

$4.00

Seared SPAM and sweet egg on seasoned rice wrapped with nori

Poke Tostada (1)

Poke Tostada (1)

$5.00

Choose marinated raw salmon poke or cooked seafood mix poke, with cabbage, cilantro, jalapeno, sweet and spicy soy, creamy cilantro pesto, all on top of crispy tostada

Poke Tostada (2)

$9.00

Poke Nachos

$15.00

Choose tuna or shrimp, with tomato, red bell pepper, avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, onions, lime, furikake, spicy mayo, creamy pesto

Dessert

Mochi Ice Cream (Made with dairy)

$5.00

Family Meal Combos

Combo for 2

$32.00

1 large Classic Kohaku Poke, 1 order seared Pork Gyoza, 1 full Sushi Rice, 1 side Wakame Seaweed

Combo for 3-4

$56.00

1 large Yuzu Albacore Poke, 1 large Republic Poke, 1 Salmon Rice Bowl, 1 full Sushi Rice, 1 Sunomono

Combos for 4-5

$69.00

1 large Standard Hawaiian Poke, 1 large Sweet Kings Poke, 1 Salmon Rice Bowl, 1 order Pork Gyoza, 1 extra large Sushi Rice, 1 side Wakame Seaweed, 1 Sunomono

Poke Kit

$73.00

Ingredients packed separately so everyone can make their own poke. Half pound each of Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, Octopus with Sushi Rice, Spring Mix Salad, Cabbage, Tostada shells, variety of sauces, oils, onions, seaweed, and poke add-ins

Soft Drinks

Abita Root Beer

$3.00

Fentiman's Cola

$3.50

Fentiman's Rose Lemonade

$3.50

Regular Lemonade

$3.00

Green Tea (cold)

$2.50

Coconut Water

$3.00

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Large Sparkling Water

$6.00

Ramune Marble Soda

$2.00

Alcohol

Apple Cider

$6.00

Yuzu Cider

$6.00

Nectarine Cider

$6.00

Sapporo Can

$4.00

Suiyoubi no Neko Can

$7.00

Unfiltered Sake Bottle

$11.00

Filtered Sake Can

$7.00

Cherry Cider (Limited Release)

$7.00Out of stock

June Shine Hard Kombucha

$6.00

Sunday

Spicy Garlic Butter Shrimp Bowl

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Open 11-7 daily

Location

1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO, CA 95811

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Fish Face Poke Bar image

