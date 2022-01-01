- Home
Fish Gaucho
2,319 Reviews
$$
1244 Park St
Paso Robles, CA 93446
Aperitivos
Ahi Crudo
sushi grade ahi, avocado, cilantro, shaved cabbage, fresh lime vinaigrette & cilantro crema. served with crisp corn tostadilllas
Carnitas Taquitos
Pineapple Braised Pork rolled in corn tortilla and fried crispy + piña - pepper salsa + guacamole + pickled red onion + queso cotija
Ceviche del Día
Fresh market fish diced and “cooked” in citrus & spice + pico de gallo + warm corn tortilla chips.
Morro Bay Guacamole + Chips
Local Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, Lime.
Pozole de Otoño
A fall rendition of our classic soup! Hominy and Braised Pork Shoulder in a red guajillo broth. Served with cilantro, radish, white onion, queso cotija, cabbage, lime.
Salsa Trio + Chips
Roasted Roma Tomato, AvocadoTomatillo & Pico De Gallo
Oaxaca Flocka Nachos
Aguachile
Mussels
Chile Fundito
Octo Ceviche
Wagyu Tartar
Platos Principales
Chile Verde de Gaucho
You Asked For It, You Got It! Our Famous low & slow braised beef over a bed of creamy jalapeño mashed potatoes smothered in our warm salsa verde & topped with farm fresh egg yolk. Served with grilled asparagus spears and warm flour tortilla.
Chuleta de Cerdo
Marinated and Sous Vide Double Cut Pork Chop finished on the grill. Served with crispy Brussels Sprouts, house made apple sauce.
Halibut with Elote
Vieira a la Plancha
seared diver scallops, english peas, sweet potato puree
Chicken Tinga Enchiladas
Ahi Quinoa Salad
Flat Iron Carne Asada
Blackened Burro
Chipotle Chicken Lime Soup
Sea Bass Entree
Sides
Black Beans
vegan
Corn Tortillas (4)
Felipe's Hot Sauce (1oz.)
Our Famous Hot Hot.
Felipe's Mild Hot Sauce (2oz)
Flour Tortillas (4)
Garlic - Poblano Rice
vegan
Lg. Rojo Sauce
Nacho Cheese
Rice & Beans
vegan
Side Guacamole (2 oz.)
Side of Broccolini
Side of Chicken
Side of Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Side of Elote
Side of Grilled Asparagus
Side of Jalapeño mash
Side of Short Rib
Side Of Sliced Jalapeño
Side Sliced Avocado
Side Sour Cream (2 oz.)
Sm. Rojo Sauce
Split Fee
Toast Points
Cocktails & Booze To Go - Please See Descriptions for important details.
"A Substantial Meal"
All Sales of alcohol to go MUST be accompanied by "a substantial meal." Behold, your substantial meal. Please order this in conjunction with any alcohol purchases UNLESS you are ordering food items from elsewhere on the menu. Thanks!
Gaucho Margarita Bottle
Simple. No Fuss. Classic.El Jimador Tequila Blanco, Agave, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Salt. Love. *Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk some other area of the vehicle that is not normally occupied by the driver or passengers. Further, such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited. A Valid I.D. matching the name on the order will be required to pick up alcoholic beverages. ALL ALCOHOL PURCHASES MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.
Margarita Mezcal Bottle
Simple. No Fuss. Classic. But with Smokey Mezcal! Agave, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Salt. Love. *Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk some other area of the vehicle that is not normally occupied by the driver or passengers. Further, such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited. A Valid I.D. matching the name on the order will be required to pick up alcoholic beverages. ALL ALCOHOL PURCHASES MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.
Gaucho Cadillac Bottle
The Classic Gaucho with a float of Local Orange Liqueur! *Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk some other area of the vehicle that is not normally occupied by the driver or passengers. Further, such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited. A Valid I.D. matching the name on the order will be required to pick up alcoholic beverages. ALL ALCOHOL PURCHASES MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.
The Jalapine Bottle
Fire Roasted Jalapeño & Pineapple. Tequila, Agave, Lime, Chile Salt. *Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk some other area of the vehicle that is not normally occupied by the driver or passengers. Further, such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited. A Valid I.D. matching the name on the order will be required to pick up alcoholic beverages. ALL ALCOHOL PURCHASES MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.
Moramenta Bottle
SLO County Blackberries, fresh mint, Tequila, Agave, Lime, Pink Peppercorn Sugar. *Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk some other area of the vehicle that is not normally occupied by the driver or passengers. Further, such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited. A Valid I.D. matching the name on the order will be required to pick up alcoholic beverages. ALL ALCOHOL PURCHASES MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.
La Paloma Bottle
Fresh Ruby Red Grapefruit, Tequila, agave,. lime, splash soda.
Smoke, Fire & Blood Bottle
Mezcal (Smoke), Roasted Jalapeño (Fire), Fresh (Blood) Orange, Chile Salt, Magic.
The Highwayman Bottle
Our Signature “Paso-In-A-Glass” cocktail. RE:Find Gin, Meyer Lemon, Lavender Honey, Orgeat, SLO Bitter Co. Charred Cedar - Blackstrap Bitters, Sparkling Water. *Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk some other area of the vehicle that is not normally occupied by the driver or passengers. Further, such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited. A Valid I.D. matching the name on the order will be required to pick up alcoholic beverages. ALL ALCOHOL PURCHASES MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.
The Oaxacan Old Fashioned Bottle
House Barrel Aged Mezcal, Mexican Angostura, Demerara Sugar, Orange Zest, Luxardo Cherries. *Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk some other area of the vehicle that is not normally occupied by the driver or passengers. Further, such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited. ALL ALCOHOL PURCHASES MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE. A Valid I.D. matching the name on the order will be required to pick up alcoholic beverages.
Herradura Blanco (1 L)
Help us clear out some of our back stock! Take home a full liter of Herradura Blanco at a steal!
Roca Patrón Reposado (750 ml)
Patrón went above and beyond during the last year to take care of this Industry. We are giving back to them by featuring their amazing, old-world-style crafted Roca line in cocktails and giving you the opportunity to taste Patrón in a new way, for the first time!
Siete Leguas Reposado (750 ml)
Siete Leguas (named for Pancho Villa's famed horse, able to run smoothly for seven leagues) is by far one of the smoothest, velvetiest sippers we have on our shelf. We also got a whole bunch of extra bottles. If a "smooth sipper" with hints of vanilla and citrus is your jam, this is for you.
Bottled Beer
Draught Beer
Vino Rojo
Daou Reserve Cabernet 2019
Oso Libre "Carnal" 2018
Donati "The Immigrant" 2016
Epoch “Estate Blend” 2018
L’aventure “Optimus” 2019
Failla 2021 Pinot Noir
Aaron Jackson “Sand and Stone” 2019
2019 Caliza Estate Syrah
"My Favorite Neighbor" 2017
2017 HOOD Red
2018 Tablas Creek "Esprit de Tablas"
Adelaida "Annas Estate Vineyard" Grenache 2017
Alban "Reva" Estate Syrah 2012
Alban 1994 Estate Grenache
Alban “Lorraine” 2000
Alban “Reva” 1993
Booker "Oubile" 2015
Brewer Clifton 2019 Pinot Noir
Caliza Reserve Syrah 2012
Clos Solene "Fleur de Solene" 2016
Daou "Soul Of A Lion" 2018
Ecluse "Ensemble" 2018
Elouan Missoulan
Emercy "Syrah/ Cabernet" 2019
Epoch "Tempranillo" 2017
Halter Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
Jonata "El Alma De Jonata" 2013
Jonata "Todos" 2016
Jonata La Sangre De Jonata 2009
Justin "Isosceles" 2018
L'Aventure "Côte À Côte" 2018
Law Audacious 2018
Linne Calodo "Perfectionist" 2016
Linne Calodo "Rising Tides" 2015
Linne Calodo "Sticks n' Stones" 2016
L’Aventure Estate Cuvée 2017
Patrimony 2019
RN Estate "Fiddlestix" Pinot Noir 2014
Saxum "Bone Rock" 2018
Tablas Creek "Esprit de Tablas"
Talley "Rosemarys" Pinot Noir 2019
Talley "Stone Corral" Pinot Noir 2014
TH Vineyards "District 8" 2017
Torrin "Banshee" 2016
Torrin "The Maven" 2014
Torrin "Tsundere" 2014
Turtle Rock "Plum Orchard" Grenache 2018
Vino Blanco
Tablas Creek "Patelin de Tablas" 2017
Treana "Blanc" 2019
Bodega de Edgar "Albarino" 2021
2020 Willems - Willems Pinot Blanc
2021 Brewer Clifton Chardonnay
Villa Creek Grenache Blanc 2018
Tablas Creek "Rousanne" 2015
Tolosa "1772" Chardonnay
Jonata "Flor" 2019
Primero
Segundo
Platos
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Modern Mexican Cuisine and Inspired Cocktails.
1244 Park St, Paso Robles, CA 93446