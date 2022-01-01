Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Fish Gaucho

2,319 Reviews

$$

1244 Park St

Paso Robles, CA 93446

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Morro Bay Guacamole + Chips
Carnitas Taquitos
Salsa Trio + Chips

Featured Items

Sea Bass Tacos

$26.00

Diablo Shrimp Burrito

$28.00

Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

Ribeye

$60.00

Mushroom Tacos

$18.00

Waygu Chimmichuri Tacos

$25.00

Mango Shrimp Enchiladas

$26.00

Aperitivos

Ahi Crudo

Ahi Crudo

$19.50

sushi grade ahi, avocado, cilantro, shaved cabbage, fresh lime vinaigrette & cilantro crema. served with crisp corn tostadilllas

Carnitas Taquitos

Carnitas Taquitos

$12.50

Pineapple Braised Pork rolled in corn tortilla and fried crispy + piña - pepper salsa + guacamole + pickled red onion + queso cotija

Ceviche del Día

Ceviche del Día

$16.00

Fresh market fish diced and “cooked” in citrus & spice + pico de gallo + warm corn tortilla chips.

Morro Bay Guacamole + Chips

Morro Bay Guacamole + Chips

$13.00

Local Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, Lime.

Pozole de Otoño

Pozole de Otoño

$10.00+

A fall rendition of our classic soup! Hominy and Braised Pork Shoulder in a red guajillo broth. Served with cilantro, radish, white onion, queso cotija, cabbage, lime.

Salsa Trio + Chips

Salsa Trio + Chips

$6.50

Roasted Roma Tomato, AvocadoTomatillo & Pico De Gallo

Oaxaca Flocka Nachos

$19.50

Aguachile

$19.50

Mussels

$16.50

Chile Fundito

$20.50Out of stock

Octo Ceviche

$14.00

Wagyu Tartar

$18.00

Specialty Tacos

Halibut Tacos

$35.00

Carnitas Tacos

$22.00

Short Rib Tacos

$25.00

Ahi Tacos

$35.00

Veggie Tacos

$20.00

Mango Cod Tacos

$25.00

Platos Principales

Chile Verde de Gaucho

Chile Verde de Gaucho

$32.00

You Asked For It, You Got It! Our Famous low & slow braised beef over a bed of creamy jalapeño mashed potatoes smothered in our warm salsa verde & topped with farm fresh egg yolk. Served with grilled asparagus spears and warm flour tortilla.

Chuleta de Cerdo

Chuleta de Cerdo

$34.00

Marinated and Sous Vide Double Cut Pork Chop finished on the grill. Served with crispy Brussels Sprouts, house made apple sauce.

Halibut with Elote

$35.00
Vieira a la Plancha

Vieira a la Plancha

$36.00

seared diver scallops, english peas, sweet potato puree

Chicken Tinga Enchiladas

$28.00

Ahi Quinoa Salad

$23.00

Flat Iron Carne Asada

$29.00

Blackened Burro

$26.00

Chipotle Chicken Lime Soup

$22.00

Sea Bass Entree

$32.00

Sides

Black Beans

Black Beans

$7.00

vegan

Corn Tortillas (4)

Corn Tortillas (4)

$2.00
Felipe's Hot Sauce (1oz.)

Felipe's Hot Sauce (1oz.)

$3.00

Our Famous Hot Hot.

Felipe's Mild Hot Sauce (2oz)

$3.00
Flour Tortillas (4)

Flour Tortillas (4)

$2.00
Garlic - Poblano Rice

Garlic - Poblano Rice

$7.00

vegan

Lg. Rojo Sauce

$2.00

Nacho Cheese

$8.00
Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$7.00

vegan

Side Guacamole (2 oz.)

Side Guacamole (2 oz.)

$3.00

Side of Broccolini

$7.00

Side of Chicken

$7.00Out of stock

Side of Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Side of Elote

$7.00Out of stock

Side of Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Side of Jalapeño mash

$7.00

Side of Short Rib

$8.00

Side Of Sliced Jalapeño

$2.00
Side Sliced Avocado

Side Sliced Avocado

$2.00
Side Sour Cream (2 oz.)

Side Sour Cream (2 oz.)

$1.00

Sm. Rojo Sauce

$1.00

Split Fee

$2.00

Toast Points

$1.00

Por Los Niños (Kids)

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.00

Flour tortilla toasted with melted Monterrey Jack.

Chiquito Burrito

Chiquito Burrito

$8.00

Garlic- Poblano Rice, Black Beans & Monterey Jack Cheese in a flour tortilla.

Tacos Chiquitos

Tacos Chiquitos

$8.00

Three street style tacos of grilled chicken & Monterey Jack Cheese.

Postre

Flan

$8.00

Fresas con Crema

$12.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Lemon Blueberry Cake

$9.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$2.00

Cocktails & Booze To Go - Please See Descriptions for important details.

*Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or, if there is no trunk, the container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle that is not normally occupied by the driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code section 23225)). Further, such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
"A Substantial Meal"

"A Substantial Meal"

$5.25

All Sales of alcohol to go MUST be accompanied by "a substantial meal." Behold, your substantial meal. Please order this in conjunction with any alcohol purchases UNLESS you are ordering food items from elsewhere on the menu. Thanks!

Gaucho Margarita Bottle

Gaucho Margarita Bottle

$18.00

Simple. No Fuss. Classic.El Jimador Tequila Blanco, Agave, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Salt. Love. *Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk some other area of the vehicle that is not normally occupied by the driver or passengers. Further, such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited. A Valid I.D. matching the name on the order will be required to pick up alcoholic beverages. ALL ALCOHOL PURCHASES MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.

Margarita Mezcal Bottle

Margarita Mezcal Bottle

$24.00

Simple. No Fuss. Classic. But with Smokey Mezcal! Agave, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Salt. Love. *Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk some other area of the vehicle that is not normally occupied by the driver or passengers. Further, such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited. A Valid I.D. matching the name on the order will be required to pick up alcoholic beverages. ALL ALCOHOL PURCHASES MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.

Gaucho Cadillac Bottle

Gaucho Cadillac Bottle

$22.00

The Classic Gaucho with a float of Local Orange Liqueur! *Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk some other area of the vehicle that is not normally occupied by the driver or passengers. Further, such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited. A Valid I.D. matching the name on the order will be required to pick up alcoholic beverages. ALL ALCOHOL PURCHASES MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.

The Jalapine Bottle

The Jalapine Bottle

$22.00

Fire Roasted Jalapeño & Pineapple. Tequila, Agave, Lime, Chile Salt. *Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk some other area of the vehicle that is not normally occupied by the driver or passengers. Further, such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited. A Valid I.D. matching the name on the order will be required to pick up alcoholic beverages. ALL ALCOHOL PURCHASES MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.

Moramenta Bottle

Moramenta Bottle

$22.00

SLO County Blackberries, fresh mint, Tequila, Agave, Lime, Pink Peppercorn Sugar. *Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk some other area of the vehicle that is not normally occupied by the driver or passengers. Further, such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited. A Valid I.D. matching the name on the order will be required to pick up alcoholic beverages. ALL ALCOHOL PURCHASES MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.

La Paloma Bottle

La Paloma Bottle

$22.00

Fresh Ruby Red Grapefruit, Tequila, agave,. lime, splash soda.

Smoke, Fire & Blood Bottle

Smoke, Fire & Blood Bottle

$24.00

Mezcal (Smoke), Roasted Jalapeño (Fire), Fresh (Blood) Orange, Chile Salt, Magic.

The Highwayman Bottle

The Highwayman Bottle

$22.00

Our Signature “Paso-In-A-Glass” cocktail. RE:Find Gin, Meyer Lemon, Lavender Honey, Orgeat, SLO Bitter Co. Charred Cedar - Blackstrap Bitters, Sparkling Water. *Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk some other area of the vehicle that is not normally occupied by the driver or passengers. Further, such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited. A Valid I.D. matching the name on the order will be required to pick up alcoholic beverages. ALL ALCOHOL PURCHASES MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.

The Oaxacan Old Fashioned Bottle

The Oaxacan Old Fashioned Bottle

$28.00

House Barrel Aged Mezcal, Mexican Angostura, Demerara Sugar, Orange Zest, Luxardo Cherries. *Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk some other area of the vehicle that is not normally occupied by the driver or passengers. Further, such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited. ALL ALCOHOL PURCHASES MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE. A Valid I.D. matching the name on the order will be required to pick up alcoholic beverages.

Herradura Blanco (1 L)

Herradura Blanco (1 L)

$50.00

Help us clear out some of our back stock! Take home a full liter of Herradura Blanco at a steal!

Roca Patrón Reposado (750 ml)

Roca Patrón Reposado (750 ml)

$90.00

Patrón went above and beyond during the last year to take care of this Industry. We are giving back to them by featuring their amazing, old-world-style crafted Roca line in cocktails and giving you the opportunity to taste Patrón in a new way, for the first time!

Siete Leguas Reposado (750 ml)

Siete Leguas Reposado (750 ml)

$50.00

Siete Leguas (named for Pancho Villa's famed horse, able to run smoothly for seven leagues) is by far one of the smoothest, velvetiest sippers we have on our shelf. We also got a whole bunch of extra bottles. If a "smooth sipper" with hints of vanilla and citrus is your jam, this is for you.

Bottled Beer

Bohemia

Bohemia

$6.50
Bud Light

Bud Light

$6.50
Coors Light

Coors Light

$6.50

So far 2020 deserves a C-Minus, and after a long Paso Day, so do you!

Corona Extra

Corona Extra

$6.50
Corona Familiar (32 oz.)

Corona Familiar (32 oz.)

$12.00
Tecate

Tecate

$6.00

Draught Beer

Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$7.50
Modelo Negra

Modelo Negra

$7.50
Pacifico

Pacifico

$7.50
Barrelhouse Sunny Daze

Barrelhouse Sunny Daze

$7.50

Support Our Local Brewmeisters! Drink Matt's Favorite Beer!

Barrelhouse Mango IPA

Barrelhouse Mango IPA

$8.00
Firestone Hopnosis IPA

Firestone Hopnosis IPA

$8.00
Firestone 805 Cerveza

Firestone 805 Cerveza

$7.50

Silva Lucious IPA

$8.00

Kilokilo

$9.00

Vino Rojo

Daou Reserve Cabernet 2019

Daou Reserve Cabernet 2019

$9.50+

Oso Libre "Carnal" 2018

$8.00+

Donati "The Immigrant" 2016

$13.00+

Epoch “Estate Blend” 2018

$13.00+

L’aventure “Optimus” 2019

$13.50+

Failla 2021 Pinot Noir

$8.50+

Aaron Jackson “Sand and Stone” 2019

$9.00+

2019 Caliza Estate Syrah

$11.50+

"My Favorite Neighbor" 2017

$85.00

2017 HOOD Red

$50.00

2018 Tablas Creek "Esprit de Tablas"

$90.00

Adelaida "Annas Estate Vineyard" Grenache 2017

$62.00

Alban "Reva" Estate Syrah 2012

$180.00

Alban 1994 Estate Grenache

$193.00

Alban “Lorraine” 2000

$250.00

Alban “Reva” 1993

$193.00

Booker "Oubile" 2015

$140.00

Brewer Clifton 2019 Pinot Noir

$65.00

Caliza Reserve Syrah 2012

$112.00

Clos Solene "Fleur de Solene" 2016

$115.00

Daou "Soul Of A Lion" 2018

$195.00

Eberle Viognier 2019

$40.00

Ecluse "Ensemble" 2018

$90.00

Elouan Missoulan

$60.00

Emercy "Syrah/ Cabernet" 2019

$94.00

Epoch "Tempranillo" 2017

$150.00

Halter Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

$75.00

Jonata "El Alma De Jonata" 2013

$198.00

Jonata "Todos" 2016

$65.00

Jonata La Sangre De Jonata 2009

$250.00

Justin "Isosceles" 2018

$92.00

L'Aventure "Côte À Côte" 2018

$150.00

Law Audacious 2018

$150.00

Linne Calodo "Perfectionist" 2016

$142.00

Linne Calodo "Rising Tides" 2015

$130.00

Linne Calodo "Sticks n' Stones" 2016

$145.00

L’Aventure Estate Cuvée 2017

$170.00

Patrimony 2019

$396.00

RN Estate "Fiddlestix" Pinot Noir 2014

$88.00Out of stock

Saxum "Bone Rock" 2018

$280.00

Tablas Creek "Esprit de Tablas"

$90.00

Talley "Rosemarys" Pinot Noir 2019

$130.00

Talley "Stone Corral" Pinot Noir 2014

$102.00Out of stock

TH Vineyards "District 8" 2017

$72.00

Torrin "Banshee" 2016

$115.00

Torrin "The Maven" 2014

$127.00

Torrin "Tsundere" 2014

$115.00

Turtle Rock "Plum Orchard" Grenache 2018

$88.00Out of stock

Vino Blanco

Tablas Creek "Patelin de Tablas" 2017

Tablas Creek "Patelin de Tablas" 2017

$11.00+

Treana "Blanc" 2019

$11.00

Bodega de Edgar "Albarino" 2021

$7.00+

2020 Willems - Willems Pinot Blanc

$12.00+

2021 Brewer Clifton Chardonnay

$16.00+

Villa Creek Grenache Blanc 2018

$48.00

Eberle Viognier 2019

$40.00

Tablas Creek "Patelin de Tablas" 2017

$42.00

Treana "Blanc" 2019

$42.00

Tablas Creek "Rousanne" 2015

$62.00

Tolosa "1772" Chardonnay

$70.00

Jonata "Flor" 2019

$120.00

Rose

Benom L'essor 2021

$9.00+

Liquid Farm 2021 Rose

$14.00+

Sparkling

Moet & Chandon (187 ml.)

$18.50
Taittinger Brut Champagne

Taittinger Brut Champagne

$70.00Out of stock

Non-Alchoholic Beverage

Agua Fresca

$7.00
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$6.00
Jarritos Lime

Jarritos Lime

$5.50Out of stock
Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$5.50
Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$5.50Out of stock
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$5.50
Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$5.50
Mountain Valley Still

Mountain Valley Still

$8.00
Topo Chico Sparkling

Topo Chico Sparkling

$8.00

Primero

RM Ahi Quinoa Salad

$42.00

Segundo

RM Street Tacos

Platos

RM Flat Iron w/Shrimp

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern Mexican Cuisine and Inspired Cocktails.

Website

Location

1244 Park St, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Directions

Gallery
Fish Gaucho image
Fish Gaucho image
Fish Gaucho image

Similar restaurants in your area

Paso Robles Wine Merchant
orange star5.0 • 18
1803 Spring St Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
Roots On Railroad
orange star4.0 • 2
1304 Railroad Street Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
Finca Paso Robles
orange starNo Reviews
1803 Spring St Ste A Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
PAPPY McGREGOR'S Gastro Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1122 Pine Street Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,863
835 13th St. Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
Thomas Hill Organics - Downtown Paso Robles
orange starNo Reviews
1313 Park Street Pasa Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Paso Robles

The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,863
835 13th St. Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
Rustic Fire Paso Robles
orange star4.3 • 1,706
1145 24th St,Ste D Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
Paso Terra - 1032 Pine Street
orange star4.5 • 526
1032 Pine Street Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
Rock 'N' Robles
orange star4.3 • 262
2140 Heritage Loop Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
TASTE! Craft Eatery - Paso Robles
orange star4.0 • 255
810 11th St Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
Paso Robles Wine Merchant
orange star5.0 • 18
1803 Spring St Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Paso Robles
Los Osos
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
San Luis Obispo
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
Pismo Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Grover Beach
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Buellton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston