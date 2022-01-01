A map showing the location of Fish Grill - Malibu 22935 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAYView gallery
Seafood
Sandwiches

Fish Grill - Malibu 22935 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY

review star

No reviews yet

22935 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY

MALIBU, CA 90265

Popular Items

GRILLED FISH TACO PLATE
FISH & CHIPS
SALMON FILLET

MESQUITE GRILLED SPECIALTIES

SALMON FILLET

$22.00

TROUT

$20.00

RED SNAPPER

$19.00

AHI

$24.00

SEABASS

$24.00

SKEWERS

$22.00Out of stock

WHITEFISH

$22.00Out of stock

SALMON STEAK

$22.00

DEEP FRIED FAVORITES

FISH & CHIPS

$17.00

FISH & CHIPS JR.

$15.00

SOUTHERN STYLE TROUT

$20.00

SALAD

SALMON SALAD

$22.00

AHI SALAD

$24.00

TUNA FISH SALAD

$15.00

GRILLED VEGGIE SALAD

$15.00

RED SNAPPER SALAD

$19.00

TROUT SALAD

$20.00

GREEN SALAD

$10.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE, ROMA TOMATOES , PURPLE ONIONS

GREEK SALAD

$12.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE, ROMA TOMATOES , PURPLE ONIONS, OLIVES, FETA CHEESE

PASTA

ANGEL HAIR PASTA

$15.00

PASTA MARINARA

$15.00

PENNE PASTA

$15.00

PESTO PASTA

$13.00Out of stock

BUTTER PASTA

$15.00

SALMON PASTA

$24.00

RED SNAPPER PASTA

$21.00

PENNE ALA VODKA

$16.00Out of stock

DAIRY MADE WITH PARMESAN

TACOS

GRILLED FISH TACO PLATE

$16.00

FRIED FISH TACO PLATE

$16.00

TACO PLATE HALF AND HALF

$16.00

SALMON TACO PLATE

$17.00

AHI TACO PLATE

$18.00

FISH TACO ALA CARTE

$7.00

SANDWICHES

GRILLED FISH SANDWICH

$16.00

FRIED FISH SANDWICH

$16.00

SALMON SANDWICH

$17.00

AHI SANDWICH

$18.00

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$16.00

STARTERS

BAKED POTATO

$6.00

BAKED SWEET POTATO

$6.00

Bread (Whole Wheat-2)

$1.00

BROWN RICE

$3.00Out of stock

Bun

$2.50

CHIPS & GUAC

$8.00Out of stock

CHIPS & SALSA

$6.00

CHOWDER

$6.00+

COLE SLAW

$2.00+

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

GRILLED CORN

$6.00Out of stock

GUACAMOLE

$6.00Out of stock

ISRAELI SALAD

$2.00+

JALAPEÑO

$1.00

OATMEAL COOKIE

$4.00

ONE PIECE FRIED FISH

$7.00

RICE

$2.25+

SALSA

$3.00

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$12.00Out of stock

SMALL GREEN SALAD

$8.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$7.00

TORTILLAS -3

$1.00

ZUCCHINI (GRILLED)

$4.00

DRESSING 8 OZ

$6.00

DRINKS

WATER BOTTLE

$2.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

MARTINELLI'S SPARKLING APPLE JUICE

$3.35Out of stock

PERRIER

$3.00

SAN PELLEGRINO

$3.00

SNAPPLE

$3.00

WRAPS

SALMON WRAP

$15.00

GRILLED FISH WRAP

$14.00

FRIED FISH WRAP

$14.00

TUNA SALAD WRAP

$14.00

GRILLED VEGGIE WRAP

$15.00

EXTRAS

8oz

SALAD DRESSING

$5.00

TARTAR SAUCE - 8 OZ

$3.00

8

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

22935 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY, MALIBU, CA 90265

