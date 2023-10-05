Fish Head Cantina Pub Grub

Soup

Bowl - MD Crab and Vegetable

$10.95

Cup - MD Crab and Vegetable

$6.50

Bowl - Cream of Crab Soup

$10.95

Cup - Cream of Crab Soup

$6.50

Bowl - 1/2 and 1/2 Soup

$10.95

Cup - 1/2 and 1/2 Soup

$6.50

Half MD crab vegetable, and half cream of crab soup

Bowl - Classic Beef Chili

$8.50

Cup - Classic Beef Chili

$4.50

Appetizers

Braided Bavarian Pretzel

$8.95

Your choice of Guinness cheese dip or stout mustard dipping sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Served with our famous honey mustard

Chips & Dips

$8.95

Basket of fresh made tortilla chips, with slasa, guacamole, and spicy white queso on the side.

Crab Cake Egg Rolls

$19.95

Crab Tots

$16.95

Our spicy triple cheese crab dip over crispy tater tots

Drunken Rockfish Bites

$10.95

Jumbo Crab Pretzel

$16.95

Jumbo Wings

$16.95

10pcs. of our one-of-a-kind wings served with carrots, celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Macho Nachos

$9.95

Fresh made tortilla chips with house-made pico de gallo, black bean & corn salsa, pickled jalapenos, and melted cheddar kjack cheese. Topped with a dollop of guacamole, and sour cream.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Old Bay Steamed Shrimp (1/2lb.)

$14.95

Spicy Triple Cheese Crab Dip

$15.95

Steak Bites

$13.95

Cajun seasoned grilled flank steak with onions, and mushrooms in a bourbon au jus. With chipotle mayo dipping sauce.

Sweet & Sour Shrimp Tempura

$13.95

Entree Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Hearts of romaine, and freshly grated parmesan topped with croutons and our creamy Caesar dressing on the side.

Cobb Salad

$17.95

Fresh garden greens, grilled marinated chicken breast, bacon crumbles, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, shredded carrots, and bleu cheese crumbles with balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

Garden Salad

$10.95

Fresh garden greens, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, cucumbers, shredded carrots, hard-boiled egg, croutons, and shredded cheddar jack cheese with your choice of dressing on the side.

Greek Salad

$13.95

Fresh garden greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, pepperoncinis, black olives, and feta crumbles. Served with our feta vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Steak House Spinach Salad

$19.95

Fresh spinach, grilled marinated flank steak, bacon crumbles, hard-boiled egg, mushrooms, and bleau cheese crumbles. Served with warm mustrad bacon vinaigrette on the side.

El Grande Quesadillas

Cantina Quesadilla

$15.95

Grilled chicken, black bean and corn salsa, and pico de gallo inside of a GIANT cajun seasoned flour tortilla. Served with house-made pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$13.95

Cheddar jack cheese, tomato, and onion inside of a GIANT flour tortilla. Served with house-made pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$15.95

Cheddar jack cheese, tomato, and onion inside of a GIANT flour tortilla. Served with house-made pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.

Mexican Street Corn Quesadilla

$15.95

Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, jalapenos, and a blend of cream, cotija, and cheddar jack cheeses on a GIANT grilled flour tortilla. Served with house-made pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.

Philly Steak & Shrimp Quesadilla

$17.95

Philly-style steak, gulf shrimp, bell peppers, grilled onion, and cheddra jack cheese on a GIANT grilled flour tortilla. Served with house-made pico de gallo, and sour cream on the side.

Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$15.95

Deep fried white fish topped with iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese and jalapeno sour cream on two large flour tortillas.

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$15.95

Blackened gulf shrimp, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, and avocado on two large flour tortillas.

Braised Chicken Tacos

$13.95

Iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, and sour cream on two large flour tortillas.

Chili Rubbed Steak Tacos

$15.95

Grilled marinated flank steak, chili rub, cucumber salsa and chipotle mayo on two large flour tortillas.

Pulled Pork Tacos

$13.95

Iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, and sour cream on two large flour tortillas.

Rockfish Tacos

$15.95

Blackened rockfish tenders, with iceberg lettuce and mango salsa on two large flour tortillas.

Seasoned Ground Beef Tacos

$13.95

Iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, and sour cream on two large flour tortillas.

Sandwiches

Bayou Melt

$14.95

Blackened chicken breast, grilled onions, chipotle mayo, bacon, and smoked gouda cheese on grilled Texas-Style toast

Chicken Chesapeake

$19.95

Our famous crab cake atop a grilled chicken breast with provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun.

Classic Club

$10.95

House-smoked turkey or roast beef, bacon, lettuce, and tomato piled three-stories-high on toasted white bread.

Corned Beef Reuben

$16.95

Slow-cooked corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, and melted Swiss cheese on grilled Texas-style rye bread.

Crab Cake

$19.95

Fresh REAL blue crab cake with lettuce, tomato, and a side of tartar on a brioche bun.

French American Dip

$14.95

Tender roast beef, grilled mushroomns and onions, horseradish sauce, and Boursin cheese on a toasted sub roll . Served with an Au Jus side.

Lobster Roll

$22.95

Fresh lobster, and diced celery in a creamy lemon dressing on a artisan roll.

Old Bay Shrimp Salad

$16.95

House specialty! Gulf shrimp salad, Old Bay mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun.

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$13.95

1/2lb. of thin sliced ribeye, sauteed onions, and provolone cheese on a toasted sub roll.

Pub Fish

$13.95

Beer battered rockfish, melted Amercian cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun.

Tuscan Steak Flatbread

$16.95

Thinly sliced marinated steak, grilled onion, mushrooms, and a blend of mozzzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheeses with sundried tomato pesto stuffed into a grilled pita shell.

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.95

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.95

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken

$14.95

Our famous chicken tenders tossed in our "pretty darn hot" sauce with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing in a sun-dried tomato flour tortilla.

Chicken Caesar

$14.95

Grilled marinated chicken breast, parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce, and tomato with creamy Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Greek

$15.95

Grilled marinated chicken breast, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, and kalamata olives with traditional Greek dressing wrapped in a garden spinach flour tortilla.

Seafood Club

$19.95

MD-style fried crab cake, shrimp salad, bacon, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in an Old Bay flour torilla.

Steak & Shrimp Wrap

$16.95

Grilled marinated flank steak, gulf shrimp, lettuce, tomato, and mayo wrapped in an Old Bay flour tortilla.

The Man

$16.95

Grilled marinated steak with bacon crumbles, cheddar cheese, horseradish sauce, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in an Old Bay flour tortilla.

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.95

1/2lb. Angus beef patty with your choice of cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun.

Fells Point Burger

$14.95

1/2lb. Angus beef patty topped with house-made pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, gaucamole, fried jalapenos, and jalapeno mayo on a brioche bun.

Hangover-In-Arbutus Burger

$14.95

1/2lb. Angus beef patty topped with and over-easy egg, hashbrowns, and American cheese on a brioche bun.

Patterson Melt Burger

$14.95

1/2lb. Angus beef patty topped with caramelized onion, and melted Boursin cheese on Texas-style rye toast.

The Chesapeake Burger

$19.95

1/2lb. Angus beef patty topped with our famous crab cake, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Old Bay mayo on a brioche bun.

The Pigtown Burger

$15.95

1/2lb. Angus beef patty topped with pulled pork, bacon, cheddar cheese, an onion ring, and house-made BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.

Small Bites

Small Bite Burger

$9.95

1/4lb. Angus patty with Old Bay chips

Small Bite Caesar Salad

$9.95

Grilled chicken, hearts of romaine, and freshly grated parmesan topped with croutons and our creamy Caesar dressing on the side.

Small Bite Chicken Tenders

$9.95

(2) Chicken Tenders with Old Bay chips and honey mustard on the side

Small Bite Garden Salad

$9.95

Grilled chicken, fresh garden greens, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, cucumbers, shredded carrots, hard-boiled egg, croutons, and shredded cheddar jack cheese with your choice of dressing on the side.

Small Bite Philly

$9.95

1/4lb. Philly Cheesesteak with Old Bay chips

Small Bite Shrimp Salad

$9.95

Small version of our classic

Sides

Brew City Fries

$5.00

Side Salad - Garden

$5.00

Side Salad - Caesar

$5.00

Old Bay Chips

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Veggie of the Day

$5.00

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Wakame Salad

$5.00

Spicy Queso (Large)

$3.00

Spicy Queso (Small)

$1.50

Guacamole (Small)

$1.50

Salsa (Small)

$1.50

Side Rice

$3.00

Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Gravy

$1.75

Side Pretzel

$4.00

Side Celery/Carrots

$1.95

Dressings and sauces

SIDE A-1 SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE BALSAMIC DRESSING

$0.75

SIDE BBQ

$0.75

SIDE BEER CHEESE

$1.50

SIDE BLEU CHEESE

$0.75

SIDE EEL SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE FETA VINAIGRETTE

$0.75

SIDE GRAVY

$1.50

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

SIDE HOT AS HELL

$0.75

SIDE ITALIAN DRESSING

$0.75

SIDE MACHADO SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE MAYO-OLD BAY

$0.75

SIDE MAYO-SPICY

$0.75

SIDE MAYO-WASABI

$0.75

SIDE MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE

$0.75

SIDE PDH

$0.75

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

$0.75

SIDE RANCH

$0.75

SIDE SESAME DRESSING

$0.75

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.75

SIDE SPICY EEL SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE THOUSAND ISLAND

$0.75

Sushi Menu

Sushi Apps

Edamame

$6.00

Miso Soup

$4.00

Red Snapper Carpaccio

$13.00

6pcs. Thinly sliced red snapper with cilantro, scallions, and yuzu ponzu sauce

Tuna Bites

$14.50

4oz. Seared tunawith wasabi mayo, eel sauce, and scallions

Wakame Salad

$6.50

Seaweed Salad

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$14.00

6pcs. Thinly sliced yellowtail with cilantro, scallions, and yuzu ponzu sauce

Nigiri or Sashimi

Nigiri Ebi (Shrimp)

$6.00

Nigiri Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$7.50

Nigiri Madai (Red Snapper)

$6.50

Nigiri Maguro (Tuna)

$7.50

Nigiri Sake (Salmon)

$7.00

Nigiri Unagi (Eel)

$7.50

Sashimi Ebi (Shrimp)

$6.00

Sashimi Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$8.00

Sashimi Madai (Red Snapper)

$7.50

Sashimi Maguro (Tuna)

$8.00

Sashimi Sake (Salmon)

$7.50

Sashimi Unagi (Eel)

$8.00

6-Piece Maki Rolls

Negihama Roll

$7.00

Yellowtail and Scallions

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Tempura fried shrimp, kanikama, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Tuna Roll

$6.50

8-Piece Maki Rolls

Blue Crab California Roll

$10.75

Real Blue Crab, cucumber, and avocado

California Roll

$8.25

Kanikama, cucumber, and avocado

Crunchy Philly Roll

$12.50

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado rolled, panko breaded and deep-fried. Topped with sesame dressing and eel sauce

Eel & Cucumber Roll

$8.50

Philly Roll

$8.25

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.25

Crunchy salmon skin with cucumber,scallion, and eel sauce

Spicy California Roll

$10.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.25

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.25

Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.25

6-Piece Veggie Roll

Asparagus Roll

$5.50

Avocado Roll

$5.50

Veggie Combo Roll

$7.75

Mixed greens, cucumber, avocado, asparagus, carrots, and yellow radish

8-Piece Veggie Roll

Cucumber and Avocado Roll

$6.75

Cucumber Roll

$5.25

Deep-Fried Sweet Potato Roll

$7.00

Fried sweet potato with an agave nectar drizzle

Green Philly Roll

$7.75

Cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, and scallions

Spicy Avocado Roll

$6.50

Specialty Rolls

#52 Roll

$15.50

Tempura fried salmon, cream cheese, and jalapeno inside. Gulf shrimp, stuffed with spicy tuna, tempura fried and topped with sesame dressing, eel sauce, and Machado sauce outisde.

Alaska Roll

$15.75

Blue crab and avocado inside topped with seared spicy tuna, eel sauce, and scallions

Crazy Calamari Roll

$13.50

Fried calamari, cream cheese, jalapeno, cilantro, and spicy mayo insdie topped with crunchy tempura flakes and eel sauce.

Dragon Roll

$15.50

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado inside topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce

Dynamite Roll

$16.00

Shirmp tempura, cucumber, and avocado inside topped with crawfish salad then baked and topped with eel sauce, tempura flakes, and scallions

Fish Head Roll (10pcs)

$15.25

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, jalapeno, cucumber, and spicy mayo inside topped with sesame dressing tempura flakes and eel sauce

Fuji Roll

$15.25

Spicy salmon, cucumber, and tempura shrimp inside topped with red snapper, wasabi mayo, eel sauce, and scallions

Godzilla Roll (10pcs)

$14.75

A giant roll stuiffed with kanikama, ebi shrimp, avocado, cucumber, and tomago

Ocean City Roll

$15.50

Crawfish salad, cucumber, and jalapeno inside topped with tuna, sesame dressing, and eel sauce

Orioles Roll

$15.00

Spicy Tuna and avocado inside topped with salmon and spicy mayo

Rainbow Roll

$15.75

California roll inside topped with shrimp, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and white fish

Ripken Roll

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, lump crab meat, and jalapeno inside topped with thinly sliced avocado, wasabi mayo, and spicy mayo

Rock N' Roll

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, spicy shrimp mix, and jalapeno inside topped with tuna, white tuna, sesame dressing, and eel sauce.

Samurai Roll

$15.50

Tempura fried yellowtail , jalapeno, and avocado inside topped with fried calamari, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame dressing, red tobiko, tempura flakes, and scallions

Seared White Tuna Roll

$15.50

Spicy shrimp mix, cucumber, and sweet egg inside topped with seared white tuna, wasabi mayo, and orange tobiko

Shrimp-A-Holic Roll

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, and spicy shrimp inside topped with ebi shrimp, shrimp salad, Old Bay mayo, and scallions

Spider Roll (6pcs)

$15.00

Fried shoft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, kanikama, and spicy mayo inside topped with massago and eel sauce

Volcano Roll

$15.50

Spicy crab, cream cheese, and avocado rolled, battered and deep fried. Topped with spicy tuna, sesame dressing, habanero massago, and eel sauce

White House Roll

$15.50

Spicy tuna, cucumber, and avocado inside topped with white tuna, spicy mayo, tempura flakes, and habanero massago

Special Order

$16.00

Fushi - Baltimore Fusion Sushi

Baltimore Roll

$14.75

Jumbo lump crab meat, asparagus, and jalapeno inside. Old Bay mayo, and crispy bacon crumbles outside

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$14.00

Cream cheese, tempura shrimp, and jalapeno inside. Teriyaki chicken and eel sauce outside

Firecracker Roll (6pcs)

$15.25

Our famous fried crab cake, Old Bay mayo, cream cheese, and avocado inside. Thinly sliced jalapeno and spicy eel sauce outside.

Fish Head Sushi Burrito (2pcs)

$16.00

Spicy crab mix, spicy tuna, tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, cilantro, and sesame dressing wrapped up burrito style in soy paper

Ravens Roll

$15.75

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, and jalapeno inside. topped with Old Bay crab mix and cheddar then baked and finished with eel sauce, red tobiko, and scallions

Salmon Teriyaki Roll

$14.00

Cream cheese, tempura shrimp, and jalapeno inside. Teriyaki salmon and eel sauce outside

Surf & Turf Roll

$15.00

Grilled steak inside, tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, and A-1 steak sauce outside

Desserts

Churros

$4.95