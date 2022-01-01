Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American

The Fish Joint

review star

No reviews yet

4570 Lyons Road

Suite 103

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Order Again

Popular Items

Mahi Taco
Lobster Roll
BOWL New England Clam Chowder

Special

Stone Crab 1 lb

$29.95

Boils

Individual Shrimp Boil

Individual Shrimp Boil

$23.00

Shrimp, clams, andouille sausage, corn on the cob, and potatoes in our garlic butter sauce.

HALF Tray Shrimp Boil

HALF Tray Shrimp Boil

$33.00

1lb of shrimp, 1lb of clams, andouille sausage, corn on the cob, and potatoes in our garlic butter sauce.

FULL Tray Shrimp Boil

$52.00

2lb of shrimp, 2lb of clams, andouille sausage, corn on the cob, and potatoes in our garlic butter sauce.

Individual Crab Boil

Individual Crab Boil

$29.00

Snow Crab, shrimp, clams, andouille sausage, corn on the cob, and potatoes in our garlic butter sauce.

HALF Tray Crab Boil

HALF Tray Crab Boil

$38.00

Snow Crab, shrimp, clams, andouille sausage, corn on the cob, and potatoes in our garlic butter sauce.

FULL Tray Crab Boil

FULL Tray Crab Boil

$65.00

A double portion of snow crab, shrimp, clams, andouille sausage, corn on the cob, and potatoes in our garlic butter sauce.

Snow Crab 1lb Cooked

Snow Crab 1lb Cooked

$27.95

1lb of Snow Crab

Lobster Boil

$99.95

Starters

Served with our Joint Sauce
Smoked Fish Dip

Smoked Fish Dip

$13.00

Smoked Wahoo and Mahi dip served with chips and pickles jalapenos.

Ahi Tuna Nachos

Ahi Tuna Nachos

$16.00

Fries wontons, seaweed salad, baby tomatoes, sesame seeds, fresh avocado and topped with our joint sauce.

Shrimp Nachos

$15.00

Tortilla chips covered in grilled shrimp, bacon, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and jalapenos.

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$13.00

Baby shrimp tossed with cucumbers, avocado, cilantro, red onion, tomato, marinated in lime juice.

Shrimp n' Grits

Shrimp n' Grits

$14.00

Cheese Grits with cajun baby shrimp and bacon gravy.

Conch Fritters

Conch Fritters

$14.00

Served with our joint sauce.

Buffalo Popcorn Shrimp

Buffalo Popcorn Shrimp

$12.00

Crispy baby shrimp piled high tossed in our buffalo sauce.

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Crispy shrimp breaded in coconut.

Clam Strips

$14.00

Soups

BOWL New England Clam Chowder

BOWL New England Clam Chowder

$8.00
BOWL Lobster Bisque

BOWL Lobster Bisque

$8.00

Salads

Blackened Shrimp Caesar

Blackened Shrimp Caesar

$16.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese, crotons, tossed in caesar dressing topped with blackened shrimp.

Salmon Summer Salad

Salmon Summer Salad

$17.00

Grilled Salmon on top of mixed greens with red onion, baby tomatoes, cucumber, fresh corn tossed in a citrus balsamic dressing

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$18.00
SMALL Caesar

SMALL Caesar

$6.00
LARGE Caesar

LARGE Caesar

$10.00
SMALL Mixed Greens Salad

SMALL Mixed Greens Salad

$6.00
LARGE Mixed Greens Salad

LARGE Mixed Greens Salad

$10.00

Steamers

Steamed Clams

Steamed Clams

$15.00

Middle neck clams steamed and server in your choice of sauce.

Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels

$14.00

Tacos

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$15.00

3 flour tortillas filled with fried cod with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and our cilantro lime sauce. Choice of 1 side

Mahi Taco

Mahi Taco

$15.00

3 flour tortillas filled with grilled mahi mahi, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and our cilantro lime sauce. Choice of 1 side

Seared Ahi Taco

Seared Ahi Taco

$16.00

3 flour tortillas filled with seared Ahi tuna, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and our cilantro lime sauce. Choice of 1 side

Grilled Shrimp Taco

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$15.00

3 flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and our cilantro lime sauce. Choice of 1 side

Buffalo Shrimp Taco

Buffalo Shrimp Taco

$16.00

3 flour tortillas filled with crispy shrimp tossed in our buffalo with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and our cilantro lime sauce. Choice of 1 side

Salmon Tacos

Salmon Tacos

$16.00

3 flour tortillas filled with grilled Salmon, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and our cilantro lime sauce. Choice of 1 side

Fish N Chips

Fried cod served with fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies, and tarter sauce.
Fish N' Chips

Fish N' Chips

$17.00

Fried Cod

Sandwiches

Fried Fish Sandwich (Fried Cod)

Fried Fish Sandwich (Fried Cod)

$13.00
Mahi Sandwich

Mahi Sandwich

$15.00

Mahi Mahi cooked your choice grilled, blackened, fried, or jerked with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tartar sauce. Choice of 1 side and hushpuppies.

Snapper Sandwich

Snapper Sandwich

$16.00

Snapper cooked your choice grilled, blackened, fried, or jerked with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tartar sauce. Choice of 1 side and hushpuppies.

Grouper Sandwich

Grouper Sandwich

$17.00

Grouper cooked your choice grilled, blackened, fried, or jerked with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tartar sauce. Choice of 1 side and hushpuppies.

Salmon Sandwich

Salmon Sandwich

$16.00

Salmon cooked your choice grilled, blackened, fried, or jerked with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tartar sauce. Choice of 1 side and hushpuppies.

Crab Cake BLT

$18.00

Po Boy's

Fried Shrimp Po Boy

Fried Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

Fried baby shrimp piled high with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce. Choice of 1 side and hushpuppies.

Fried Clam Strip Po Boy

Fried Clam Strip Po Boy

$16.00

Fried jumbo clam strips with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce. Choice of 1 side and hushpuppies.

Grilled Shrimp Po Boy

Grilled Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

Shrimp cooked your choice grilled, blackened, or jerked with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce. Choice of 1 side and hushpuppies.

Conch fritter Po Boy

$18.00

Conch fritters on top of lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce. Choice of 1 side and hushpuppies.

Buffalo Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

Fried shrimp tossed in our buffalo sauce on top of lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce. Served with choice of 1 side and hushpuppies.

MAHI BIG BOY

$19.00

Lobster Rolls

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$24.95

Maine claw and knuckle meat pilled high on a brioche roll. Choice hot or cold with 1 side and hushpuppies

Platters

Mahi Platter

Mahi Platter

$18.00

Your choice grilled, fried, blackened, or jerked. Served with choice of 2 sides and hushpuppies.

Salmon Platter

Salmon Platter

$18.00

Your choice grilled, fried, blackened, or jerked. Served with choice of 2 sides and hushpuppies.

Snapper Platter

Snapper Platter

$19.00

Your choice grilled, fried, blackened, or jerked. Served with choice of 2 sides and hushpuppies.

Grouper Platter

Grouper Platter

$21.00

Your choice grilled, fried, blackened, or jerked. Served with choice of 2 sides and hushpuppies.

Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$18.00

Large shrimp grilled, blackened, jerked, or fried. Served with choice of 2 sides and hushpuppies.

Scallops Platter

Scallops Platter

$21.00

Your choice grilled, fried, blackened, or jerked. Served with choice of 2 sides and hushpuppies.

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$22.00
Grilled Trifecta

Grilled Trifecta

$22.00

Grilled mahi, shrimp, and scallops.

Fried Trifecta

Fried Trifecta

$22.00

Shrimp, cod, and clam strips

Fried Cod Platter

Fried Cod Platter

$18.00
Clam Strip

Clam Strip

$18.00
Fried Popcorn Shrimp Platter

Fried Popcorn Shrimp Platter

$16.00

Land Lovers

Joint Burger

Joint Burger

$13.00

Grilled 8oz Angus beef burger with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Grilled Chicken Club

$14.00

Grilled with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and joint sauce

Hot Honey Fried Chicken

Hot Honey Fried Chicken

$14.00

Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in our hot honey served on a kaiser roll.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast tossed in our buffalo sauce server on a kaiser bun

Grilled Chicken Breast Platter

Grilled Chicken Breast Platter

$16.00

Two grilled chicken breast with you choice of 2 sides and hushpuppies

Chicken Tender Platter

$14.00

Chicken tenders with choice of 2 sides

Baby Sharks

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00
Kid Mahi Fingers

Kid Mahi Fingers

$8.00

Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Grilled chicken with fries.

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$8.00

Popcorn Shrimp with fries

Sides

Side Mixed Vegetables

Side Mixed Vegetables

$5.00
Side Cajun Rice

Side Cajun Rice

$5.00
Side Corn on the Cob

Side Corn on the Cob

$5.00

Side Hush Puppies

$5.00
Side Cheese Grits

Side Cheese Grits

$5.00
Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$5.00
Side Cole Slaw

Side Cole Slaw

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.95
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$6.95
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$8.95

With vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.50

Bottled Soda

$3.50

Apple Juice

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Fish Joint image
The Fish Joint image
The Fish Joint image

