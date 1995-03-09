La Mer Seafood 407 Main Street
407 Main Street
Armonk, NY 10504
Starters
Shrimp Cocktail By The Pound
Seared Tuna by the lb
Crab Cake
Korean Pancake
6 Chicken Dumplings
6 Shrimp Dumplings
w Ginger and Teriyaki
Crab bites - 16pcs
Cauliflower Quesadilla
Shrimp Shumai
Oysters on the Half Shell (6)
w Sauce and Lemon
Clams on the Half Shell (6)
w Sauce and Lemon
8 Fried Shrimp
w Tartar sauce
2 Large Stuffed Clams
Baked w Lemon
Spinach-Feta Frittata
Tuna Poke
Soups
New England Clam Chowder
Served w Oyster Crackers
Manhattan Clam Chowder
Served w Oyster Crackers
Split Pea
Served w Oyster Crackers
Shrimp Chili
Served w Oyster Crackers
Lobster Bisque
Served w Oyster Crackers
Turkey Chili
Served w Oyster Crackers
Gazpacho
Served w Oyster Crackers
Shrimp and Corn Chowder
Minestrone
Zuppa de Pesce
Butternut Squash Soup
Salads/Appetizing
Garden
Romaine, tomato, carrots, onions, Honey-Dijon Dressing
Greek
Romaine, olives, onion, feta, yellow peppers cucumbers, Lemon Dressing
Spa
Kale, peppers, raddish, sunflower seeds, Lemon Ginger dressing
Tuna Salad
Whitefish salad
Riviera Salad
Lobster Salad
Calamari Salad
Broccoli Slaw
Hand Sliced Nova
Avocado Salad
Seaweed Salad
Sandwiches
Tuna salad
On brioche, celery, onions Craisins
Shrimp Quesadillas
Onions, peppers, Chili
Poached Salmon Sandwich
On brioche, with Creamy Dill
Salmon Burger
Jalapenos, creamy dressing, on Briche
Shrimp Po'Boy
Wrap, cheese, tartar
Fish Taco
Wrap, Cheddar onion Tomato
Fried Fish Classic
Tartar, Brioche
Sole on a Roll
Garlic her, creamy dill, tomato Brioche
Salmon pesto Monterey
Ciabatta, cheddar, tomato
Sesame Tuna Wrap
Broccoli Slaw, wasabi mayo,
Bagel
Toasted with Cream Cheese Tomato
Nova Bagel
Tomato Onion Cream Cheese
Nova Ciabatta
Tomato, onion Creamy dill
Crab Cake sandwich
Dijon lime, tomato, brioche
Lobster Rolls
Sides
Fish and Chips
Dinners to Go
Grilled Shrimp by the Lb
Salmon W/ garlic Herb by the lb
Fried Sole by the pound
Teriyaki Swordfish
Poached Salmon by the lb
Softshell Crab
May-Aug Sauteed w/Lemon Butter
Paella w Saffron rice
Lobster Bake
1.5 lb lobster, clams & Mussels, Veg, Rice Coleslaw, Garlic Bread
Poached Salmon Dinner
9 grilled Shrimp
Provencal Swordfish
Sauteed Sole by the pound
Sesame Crusted Tuna Dinner
Branzino Provencal
Lemon Dill Halibut
Grilled Chicken by the lb
Salmon Cake
Sauces
4 Oz Cocktail
8 Oz Cocktail
Pint Cocktail
Pint Yakitori
Pint Lemon Herb Marinade
8 Oz Tartar
Pint GF Yakitori
8 Oz Dill Mustard
8 Oz Wasabi Sauce
8 Oz Dijon Lime Mayo
8 Oz Lemon Ginger
7 Oz Miso Glaze
7 Oz Sweet Thai Chili
Pint Scampi Sauce
8 Oz Honey Mustard
Pesto - 8 oz
White Clam Sauce
Poke/Sushi
Platters
Shrimp Cocktail Platter
Cold Seafood Platter
Cheese Board Platter
Crudites Basket
Sesame Crusted Ahi Bites
Sandwich Basket
Salmon Filets catering
Shrimp Shumi Skewers
Seafood Canape Platter
Raw Bar to go
American Caviar
Tortilla basket
3 Dip Basket
Nova Platter
Mezze Basket
Grilled Veggies Platter
Caprese Platter
Classic Antipasto Platter
Nova Bites
Wrap Platter (5 Veg, 5 Shrimp, 4 Lob sal
Breakfast
Hot Hors D'oeuvres
Spinach and feta filo catering
Zuchini Cheddar catering
Lobster & Brie Tartlets
Apple and fig spread
Lobster Grilled Cheese bites
Seared Beef Satay
Sesame pepper chicken satay
Rosemary Lamb Chops
Crab Bites
Shrimp and Veg Shumi
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Egg Rolls
Pigs in Blanket
Cocktail Quesadilla
Brie en Croute
Pulled Pork
Roasted Veg Goat cheese Crisps
Swedish Meatballs
Clams Casino
Coconut Shrimp
Sandwiches
Sushi
Dips
Salad
Pasta Salad
Pasta Entress
Shrimp Scampi over Linguine 1/2 Pan
Veggie Lasagna 1/2 Pan
Seafood Pasta 1/2 Pan
Eggplant Parm
Broccoli Penne garlic and Oil (per portion)
Broccoli Penne garlic and Oil (per portion) w Shrimp
Broccoli Penne garlic and Oil (per portion) w/Chicken
Tomato Basilica 1/2 Pan
Salmon Ragu 1/2 Pan
Penne pancetta alla Vodka 1/2 Pan
Penne, grilled chix lemon/capers 1/2 Pan
Lobster Bolognese (per portion)
Lobster Mac n Cheese 1/2 Pan
Mac n Cheese 1/2 Pan
Picnic Salad
Marinades/Sauces
Raw Seafood
Organic Salmon
Salmon
Cleaned Large Shrimp
Cleaned Jumbo Shrimp
Sea Scallop
Cod
Flounder
Lemon Sole
Baby Scallop
Shell on Lrg Shrimp
Medium Cleaned Shrimp
Squid
Swordfish
Branzini
Lobster 1.5 LB
Lobster 2lb +
Littlenecks
Lobster Tails
Yellowfin Tuna
Blue Point Oysters
Kumamoto Oysters
Top Neck Clams
Lump Crab Meat
Jumbo Lump Crab Meat
Colossal Lump Crab Meat
Halibut
Grill
Fry
Sautee
Steam
Caviar
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Seafood Market
