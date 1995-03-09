Main picView gallery

La Mer Seafood 407 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

407 Main Street

Armonk, NY 10504

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Starters

Shrimp Cocktail By The Pound

$29.99

Seared Tuna by the lb

$39.99

Crab Cake

$16.00

Korean Pancake

$3.50

6 Chicken Dumplings

$8.50

6 Shrimp Dumplings

$9.50

w Ginger and Teriyaki

Crab bites - 16pcs

$31.00

Cauliflower Quesadilla

$5.99

Shrimp Shumai

$16.00

Oysters on the Half Shell (6)

$17.00

w Sauce and Lemon

Clams on the Half Shell (6)

$8.00

w Sauce and Lemon

8 Fried Shrimp

$15.00

w Tartar sauce

2 Large Stuffed Clams

$6.00

Baked w Lemon

Spinach-Feta Frittata

$3.00

Tuna Poke

$32.00

Soups

New England Clam Chowder

$9.00

Served w Oyster Crackers

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$9.00

Served w Oyster Crackers

Split Pea

$7.00

Served w Oyster Crackers

Shrimp Chili

$9.00

Served w Oyster Crackers

Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Served w Oyster Crackers

Turkey Chili

$9.00

Served w Oyster Crackers

Gazpacho

$7.00

Served w Oyster Crackers

Shrimp and Corn Chowder

$9.00

Minestrone

$7.00

Zuppa de Pesce

$9.00

Butternut Squash Soup

$7.00

Salads/Appetizing

Garden

$9.00

Romaine, tomato, carrots, onions, Honey-Dijon Dressing

Greek

$9.00

Romaine, olives, onion, feta, yellow peppers cucumbers, Lemon Dressing

Spa

$9.00

Kale, peppers, raddish, sunflower seeds, Lemon Ginger dressing

Tuna Salad

$7.00+

Whitefish salad

$12.00

Riviera Salad

$12.00+

Lobster Salad

$85.99

Calamari Salad

$9.00

Broccoli Slaw

$6.00+

Hand Sliced Nova

$48.00

Avocado Salad

$7.00+

Seaweed Salad

$7.99

Sandwiches

Tuna salad

$8.00

On brioche, celery, onions Craisins

Shrimp Quesadillas

$10.00

Onions, peppers, Chili

Poached Salmon Sandwich

$12.00

On brioche, with Creamy Dill

Salmon Burger

$12.00

Jalapenos, creamy dressing, on Briche

Shrimp Po'Boy

$12.00

Wrap, cheese, tartar

Fish Taco

$12.00

Wrap, Cheddar onion Tomato

Fried Fish Classic

$13.00

Tartar, Brioche

Sole on a Roll

$13.00

Garlic her, creamy dill, tomato Brioche

Salmon pesto Monterey

$13.00

Ciabatta, cheddar, tomato

Sesame Tuna Wrap

$14.00

Broccoli Slaw, wasabi mayo,

Bagel

$3.75

Toasted with Cream Cheese Tomato

Nova Bagel

$12.00

Tomato Onion Cream Cheese

Nova Ciabatta

$13.00

Tomato, onion Creamy dill

Crab Cake sandwich

$17.00

Dijon lime, tomato, brioche

Lobster Rolls

Traditional

$29.00

Colassal

$37.00

On Toasted Ciabatta

Chicken

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Onions peppers cheese

Chicken on Brioche

$10.00

Chiptle mayo, tomato

Sides

Green Beans by the lb

$13.99

Roasted Veg by the lb

$13.99

Saffron Rice

$11.99

Shrimp Fried Rice with Vegetables

$14.99

Asian Slaw / lb

$14.00

Traditional Slaw

$2.00+

Steak Fries

$5.00

Quinoa

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$17.00

Cod fillets breaded and fried w/ our blend of Panko & fresh crumbs, our tartar sauce, store-cut Fries & Ketchup, Coleslaw, lemon and Garlic bread.

Pasta/Rice

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Thyme/Lemon

Lobster Mac

$34.00

Eggplant Parm

$19.00

Linguine/Penne

Dinners to Go

Grilled Shrimp by the Lb

$29.99

Salmon W/ garlic Herb by the lb

$27.99

Fried Sole by the pound

$27.99

Teriyaki Swordfish

$15.00

Poached Salmon by the lb

$21.99

Softshell Crab

$19.00

May-Aug Sauteed w/Lemon Butter

Paella w Saffron rice

$21.00

Lobster Bake

$56.00+

1.5 lb lobster, clams & Mussels, Veg, Rice Coleslaw, Garlic Bread

Poached Salmon Dinner

$22.00

9 grilled Shrimp

$22.00

Provencal Swordfish

$23.00

Sauteed Sole by the pound

$27.99

Sesame Crusted Tuna Dinner

$24.00

Branzino Provencal

$17.00

Lemon Dill Halibut

$17.00

Grilled Chicken by the lb

$13.99

Salmon Cake

$11.00

Sauces

4 Oz Cocktail

$2.50

8 Oz Cocktail

$4.99

Pint Cocktail

$7.99

Pint Yakitori

$8.99

Pint Lemon Herb Marinade

$8.99

8 Oz Tartar

$4.99

Pint GF Yakitori

$9.99

8 Oz Dill Mustard

$4.99

8 Oz Wasabi Sauce

$5.99

8 Oz Dijon Lime Mayo

$5.99

8 Oz Lemon Ginger

$4.99

7 Oz Miso Glaze

$4.99

7 Oz Sweet Thai Chili

$4.99

Pint Scampi Sauce

$7.99

8 Oz Honey Mustard

$4.99

Pesto - 8 oz

$7.99

White Clam Sauce

$12.00

Poke/Sushi

Tuna Poke bowl with Avocado

$15.00

spicy tuna and Avocado seaweed cup

$4.50

Spicy salmon seaweed cup

$4.00

Platters

Shrimp Cocktail Platter

$50.00+

Cold Seafood Platter

$150.00+

Cheese Board Platter

$65.00+

Crudites Basket

$29.00+

Sesame Crusted Ahi Bites

$59.00+

Sandwich Basket

$65.00+

Salmon Filets catering

$30.00+

Shrimp Shumi Skewers

$62.00

Seafood Canape Platter

$129.00+

Raw Bar to go

$199.00

American Caviar

$160.00

Tortilla basket

$39.00

3 Dip Basket

$69.00

Nova Platter

$72.00+

Mezze Basket

$50.00+

Grilled Veggies Platter

$59.00

Caprese Platter

$49.00+

Classic Antipasto Platter

$69.00+

Nova Bites

$45.00

Wrap Platter (5 Veg, 5 Shrimp, 4 Lob sal

$239.00

Breakfast

Continental pp

$12.00

Finger Sandwiches

$38.00

Country Morning

$21.00

East Side

$21.00

Sunday Brunch Catering

$21.00

Desserts

$9.00

Beverages

$9.00

Java Box

$29.00

Hot Hors D'oeuvres

Spinach and feta filo catering

$21.00

Zuchini Cheddar catering

$21.00

Lobster & Brie Tartlets

$60.00

Apple and fig spread

$21.00

Lobster Grilled Cheese bites

$60.00

Seared Beef Satay

$39.00

Sesame pepper chicken satay

$21.00

Rosemary Lamb Chops

$52.00

Crab Bites

$31.00

Shrimp and Veg Shumi

$16.00

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$19.00

Egg Rolls

$19.00

Pigs in Blanket

$25.00+

Cocktail Quesadilla

$18.00

Brie en Croute

$29.00

Pulled Pork

$18.00

Roasted Veg Goat cheese Crisps

$21.00

Swedish Meatballs

$18.00

Clams Casino

$21.00

Coconut Shrimp

$30.00

Sandwiches

Lobster Roll Catering

$29.00

Lobster Salad Catering

$12.00

Mini Lobster Roll Catering

$15.00

Nova mini Croissant Catering

$9.00

Sushi

Assorted Sushi

$24.00

Sashimi

$40.00

Pesce Crudo

$40.00

Clams Half Shell Catering

$15.00

Oysters Catering

$2.50+

Dips

Hummus

$6.00

Kalamata Tapenede

$6.00

Spinach/Kale Dip

$6.00

Guacamole

$12.00

Mango Salsa

$12.00

Smoked Trout Pate

$10.00

Chipotle Crab Dip

$22.00

Cheesy Crab

$22.00

Nova Cream Cheese Spread Catering

$16.00

Smoked Salmon Tar-tar

$22.00

Salad

Garden Catering

$13.00

Caesar Catering

$13.00

Sedona Catering

$13.00

Spa-kale Catering

$13.00

Armonk Salad Catering

$13.00

Cobb Catering

$13.00

Pasta Salad

Penne pasta Salad

$11.00

Fusilli Broccoli

$11.00

Penne-Kalamata

$11.00

Penne Romesco

$11.00

Pearl Cous Cous

$12.00

Shrimp Bow Tie

$17.00

Pasta Entress

Shrimp Scampi over Linguine 1/2 Pan

$85.00

Veggie Lasagna 1/2 Pan

$65.00

Seafood Pasta 1/2 Pan

$95.00

Eggplant Parm

$65.00

Broccoli Penne garlic and Oil (per portion)

$9.00

Broccoli Penne garlic and Oil (per portion) w Shrimp

$17.00

Broccoli Penne garlic and Oil (per portion) w/Chicken

$15.00

Tomato Basilica 1/2 Pan

$40.00

Salmon Ragu 1/2 Pan

Penne pancetta alla Vodka 1/2 Pan

$55.00

Penne, grilled chix lemon/capers 1/2 Pan

$65.00

Lobster Bolognese (per portion)

$26.00

Lobster Mac n Cheese 1/2 Pan

$105.00

Mac n Cheese 1/2 Pan

$45.00

Picnic Salad

Red Pot Salad (per lb)

$9.00

Avocado, Corn Salad (per lb)

$14.00

Roasted Chicken Salad (per lb)

$12.00

Yellow Fin Tuna Salad (per lb)

$15.00

Lemon Rivera Salad (per lb)

$24.00

Quinoa Tabbouleh (per lb)

$12.00

Broccoli Salad (per lb)

$14.00

Marinades/Sauces

SAUCES

$6.00

Water & Soda

Can of Diet Coke

$2.00

Poland Spring

$2.00

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.50

Raw Seafood

Organic Salmon

$27.99

Salmon

$16.99

Cleaned Large Shrimp

$24.99

Cleaned Jumbo Shrimp

$27.99

Sea Scallop

$34.99

Cod

$22.99

Flounder

$27.99

Lemon Sole

$27.99

Baby Scallop

$16.99

Shell on Lrg Shrimp

$16.99

Medium Cleaned Shrimp

$14.99

Squid

$14.99

Swordfish

$27.99

Branzini

$28.99

Lobster 1.5 LB

$20.00

Lobster 2lb +

$22.00

Littlenecks

$1.25

Lobster Tails

$50.00

Yellowfin Tuna

$39.99

Blue Point Oysters

$2.50

Kumamoto Oysters

$3.50

Top Neck Clams

$1.25

Lump Crab Meat

$29.99

Jumbo Lump Crab Meat

$39.99

Colossal Lump Crab Meat

$49.99

Halibut

$34.99

Grill

$4.00

Fry

$4.00

Sautee

$4.00

Steam

$4.00

Caviar

Beluga per oz

$140.00+

American Sturgeon per oz

$65.00+

American Osetra per oz

$98.00+

Golden Osetra

$98.00+

Grocery

Lemon

$1.00

Lime

$1.29

Cucumbers

$2.99

Chickpeas

$2.49

Chips

$2.00

Clarified Butter

$9.99+

Lemon Herb Crust

$3.99+

Blinis

$17.00

Garlic Bread - White

$6.00

Garlic Bread - Multigrain

$6.00

Ciabatta

$1.50

Mini Brioche Dinner rolls

$1.25

Baguette

$3.00

Avocado

$3.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Seafood Market with ........

Location

407 Main Street, Armonk, NY 10504

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fortina Armonk
orange starNo Reviews
17 Maple Ave, Suite #2 Armonk, NY 10504
View restaurantnext
Meraki Taverna
orange star4.5 • 34
450 Main Street Armonk, NY 10504
View restaurantnext
Casa Tequila cocina & bar - 465 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
465 Main St Armonk, NY 10504
View restaurantnext
Shake Shop Cafe At Equinox - 99 Business Park Drive
orange starNo Reviews
99 Business Park Drive Armonk, NY 10504
View restaurantnext
Silvio's Restaurant & Pizzeria
orange star3.9 • 95
628 COLUMBUS AVE THORNWOOD, NY 10594
View restaurantnext
Thornwood Diner
orange star4.0 • 572
50 Kensico Rd Thornwood, NY 10594
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Armonk

Meraki Taverna
orange star4.5 • 34
450 Main Street Armonk, NY 10504
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Armonk
Thornwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Pleasantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Mount Kisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Briarcliff Manor
review star
No reviews yet
White Plains
review star
Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
Stamford
review star
Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)
Hartsdale
review star
No reviews yet
Tarrytown
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston