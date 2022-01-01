Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fish Market 105 King Street

No reviews yet

105 King Street

Alexandria, VA 22314

Starters

Starters

1/4lb Peel & Eat Spiced Shrimp

1/4lb Peel & Eat Spiced Shrimp

$11.99

Our Famous Peel & Eat Spiced Shrimp GF

1/2lb Peel & Eat Spiced Shrimp

1/2lb Peel & Eat Spiced Shrimp

$21.99

Our Famous Peel & Eat Spiced Shrimp GF

1lb Peel & Eat Spiced Shrimp

1lb Peel & Eat Spiced Shrimp

$36.99

Our Famous Peel & Eat Spiced Shrimp GF

Chef's Select Oysters

$3.00+

GF

Single Oyster

$2.80

1/2 Dozen Local Oysters

$16.99

Raw/Steamed GF

1 Dozen Local Oysters

1 Dozen Local Oysters

$29.99

Raw/Steamed GF

Single Clam

$2.15

1/2 Dozen Top Neck Clams

$12.99

Raw/Steamed GF

1 Dozen Top Neck Clams

1 Dozen Top Neck Clams

$22.99

Raw/Steamed GF

Oysters Rockefeller

Oysters Rockefeller

$19.99

GF

Lobster Avocado Toast

Lobster Avocado Toast

$29.99

Fresh Maine lobster, mashed avocado, tomato, capers & cilantro over Junction Bakery’s fresh baked pain de campagne thick cut toast

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$21.99

GF

Crab Stuffed Avocado

Crab Stuffed Avocado

$21.99

GF

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$17.99

Clam Strips

$13.99
Calamari

Calamari

$14.99
Sauteed Mussels

Sauteed Mussels

$15.99

Marinara or White Wine Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$14.99
Buffalo Oysters

Buffalo Oysters

$18.99
Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$16.99

Buffalo Shrimp

$16.99

Soups & Stews

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$9.99

Our original world famous New England style recipe GF

Crab Soup

Crab Soup

$12.99

Our spicy Tidewater recipe featuring blue crab meat & vegetables in a tomato broth GF

Seafood Stew

Seafood Stew

$12.99

Oysters, cod, shrimp, scallops, salmon & vegetables GF

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$13.99

A creamy bisque with fresh lobster & a touch of sherry GF

Guiness Stout Oyster Strew

$10.99Out of stock

Salads

Lobster BLT

Lobster BLT

$29.99

Fresh lobster meat with chopped romaine, bacon, avocado, tomato, cucumber & boiled egg with lemon vinaigrette GF

Seafood Cobb

Seafood Cobb

$24.99

Shrimp, lump crab meat, chopped romaine, avocado, tomato, olives, boiled egg, bleu cheese & cucumber GF

Classic Grilled

Classic Grilled

$19.99

Choice of Salmon, Shrimp or Chicken with cucumber, tomato, feta, red onion, radish & hush puppy croutons. Shown with Salmon option.

105 King Caesar

$19.99

Choice of Salmon, Shrimp or Chicken with crisp romaine & croutons tossed in our Caesar dressing

House Salad

$9.99

Chopped red onion, red pepper, cucumber, radish, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese & hush puppy croutons

Side Caesar

$9.99

Sandwiches

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$26.99

Jumbo lump blue crab meat with lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce on brioche

Key Largo

Key Largo

$19.99

Grilled or Blackened Mahi Mahi with melted American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce on brioche

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$29.99

Fish Market’s traditional New England recipe served on a toasted buttered roll

Oyster Po'Boy

Oyster Po'Boy

$19.99

Fried oysters with lettuce, tomato & remoulade sauce on ciabatta

Mahi Ruben

$18.99

Grilled Mahi-Mahi, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing between butter toasted rye

Filet-o-Fish Market

Filet-o-Fish Market

$17.99

Lightly fried cod with American cheese, pickles, red onion & tartar sauce on brioche

Salmon BLT

Salmon BLT

$18.99

Grilled salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on ciabatta

The Pub

$17.99

Beer-battered cod fillets with lettuce, tomato & red onion on ciabatta

Turkey Club

$16.99

Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white bread

Grilled & Baked

The Admiral's

The Admiral's

$48.99

Shrimp, scallops, salmon & a crab cake

The Skipper's

$38.99

Shrimp, scallops & salmon

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$52.99

100% jumbo lump blue crab meat

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$29.99

Hand picked blue crab meat stuffed in jumbo Gulf brown shrimp

Sea Scallops

Sea Scallops

$44.99

Seared wild caught scallops

Fresh Catch

Fresh Catch

$35.99

Grilled seasonal catch of the day

Battered & Fried

The Captain's

The Captain's

$56.99

Crab cake, shrimp, scallops, oysters & a fish filet

The Fisherman's

$36.99

Shrimp, scallops & a fish filet

Fried Shrimp

$22.99

Breaded & butterflied

Fish N' Chips

$26.99

Beer-battered cod fillets

Fried Scallops

$43.99

Breaded wild caught scallops

Fried Oysters

$31.99

Breaded local oysters

Market Specialties

1 1/2 Lb Whole Maine Lobster

1 1/2 Lb Whole Maine Lobster

$50.99

Served with roasted potatoes & slaw GF

2 Lb Whole Maine Lobster

2 Lb Whole Maine Lobster

$85.99

Served with roasted potatoes & slaw GF

Crab Norfolk

Crab Norfolk

$52.99

1⁄2 lb. of jumbo lump blue crab meat sautéed in butter served with roasted potatoes & fresh vegetables GF

Jambalya

Jambalya

$29.99

Creole style (red jambalaya) with rice, andouille sausage, shrimp & chicken GF

Catfish Etouffee

$26.99

Fried wild caught blue catfish over rice, topped with Louisiana style house-made étouffée sauce

Soft Shell Crab

$40.99Out of stock

1 Snow Crab Legs

$45.99

2 Snow Crab Legs

$80.99

Pasta

Lobster Linguini

Lobster Linguini

$36.99

Fresh lobster meat with linguini, served in a white wine rosé cream sauce

Seafood Combo

Seafood Combo

$29.99

Shrimp, scallops & fish with penne & fusilli pasta, cooked in a light cream sauce

Spicy Cajun

$26.99

Andouille sausage & organic free-range chicken with penne & fusilli pasta cooked in a Cajun cream sauce

Cacciucco

Cacciucco

$29.99

Clams, mussels, shrimp & calamari in a spicy red sauce served over linguini

Linguini & Clams

Linguini & Clams

$22.99

Minced clams sautéed in garlic, olive oil & white wine with linguini

Lobster Mac

Lobster Mac

$36.99Out of stock

Fresh lobster meat, cheesy béchamel & bread crumbs with elbow macaroni

Pasta Primavera

$17.99

Tacos

Jaco Tacos

Jaco Tacos

$18.99

Grilled Mahi Mahi, coleslaw, diced tomatoes, guacamole, cilantro & Jaco sauce

Jerk Shrimp Tacos

$18.99

Jerk shrimp, pineapple relish, Caribbean spiced cabbage & coconut aioli

Drunken Cod Tacos

Drunken Cod Tacos

$18.99

Beer-battered cod over a creamy tartar slaw

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$18.99

Guajillo marinated flank steak, peppers, onions, cotija cheese, lettuce, cilantro & smoky chipotle aioli

Add a Taco

$8.99

Cajun Boar Tacos

$18.99

Burgers

Internationally Famous Boat Burger

$18.99

Our classic burger with lettuce, tomato & pickle

Old Town Burger

Old Town Burger

$18.99

BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle & an onion ring

Anchor Burger

Anchor Burger

$18.99

Two patties with shredded lettuce, chopped onion, special sauce, American cheese & pickles

Wild Hog Burger

$19.99

Sides

Side Captain's Fries

$6.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Side Old Bay Chips

$1.99

Side Hushpuppies

$6.99

Side Potatoes

$4.99

Side Mac and Cheese

$6.99Out of stock

Onion Rings

$6.99

Side Coleslaw

$2.99

Side Seasonal Vegetable

$5.99

Side of Asparagus

$5.99

Side Broccoli

$4.99

House Salad

$9.99

Side Caesar

$7.99

Fresh Fruit

$5.99

Small Fries

$2.99

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Small Potatoes

$2.99

Side Bread

Side of Rice

$4.99

Garlic bread

$4.99

Side Avocado

$2.99

Side salad

$7.99

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$6.50

Budwieser

$6.50

Miller Lite

$6.50

Coors Lite

$6.50

Michelob Ultra

$6.50

Yuengling

$6.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$6.50

Corona

$7.50

Corona Light

$7.50

Heineken

$7.50

Fat Tire

$7.50

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$7.50

Sam Adams Oktoberfest

$7.50

Amstel Light

$7.50

Buckler NA

$6.50

Molson Canadian

$7.50

Dos Equis

$7.50

Guinness

$8.50

Truly Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Bravazzi Hard Italian Soda

$8.50

White Claw Seltzer

$8.50

Austin Eastciders Pineapple Cider

$8.50

Angry Orchard Cider

$8.50

Flying Embers Kombucha

$8.50

Two Lane

$4.00

Port City Pub Crawl Blonde Ale

$5.00Out of stock

Port City Blonde Ale

$7.00

Dogfish Cocktail's

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Bud Light Halloween

$5.00

Blood Bag

$8.00

Craft Beer

Devils Backbone Vienna Lager

$8.50

Atlas Blood Orange

$8.50

DogFish head Seaquench

$8.50

Port City Optimal Wit

$9.50

Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat

$8.50

Allagash White

$9.50

Founders All Day IPA

$8.50

Bells Two Hearted Ale

$9.50

Deschutes Fresh Haze IPA

$9.50

Heavy Seas Tropicannon IPA

$9.50

Sixpoint Resin DIPA

$10.50

Duck Rabbit Milk Stout

$8.50

Golden Road Mango Cart

$8.50

Great Lakes Porter

$8.50

Sweetwater 420

$8.50

Paulener Lager

$9.50

Paulaner Hefeweizen

$9.50

Hazy Like A Fox New Realm

$7.50

Shipyard Pumpkin Ale

$7.50

Alewerks Pumpkin Latte

$7.50

Alewerks Pumpkin

$7.50

Evolution Jacques Au Lantern

$7.50

Blakes Apple Lantern

$7.50

Blakes Caramel Apple

$7.50Out of stock

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$9.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Titos

$9.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Orange

$9.00

Stoli Blueberry

$9.00

Stoli Razz

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Absolut Mandarin

$9.00

Absolut Peppar

$9.00

Absolut Raspberri

$9.00

Absolut Lime

$9.00

New Amsterdam

$9.00

New Amsterdam Pineapple

$9.00

New Amsterdam Mango

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.00

Deep Eddy Ruby REd

$9.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$9.00Out of stock

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.50

Tanqueray

$9.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00

Malibu

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Rum Chata

$9.00

Meyers

$9.00

Mount Gay

$11.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$8.50

Cuervo Gold

$9.50

1800 Reposado

$10.50

1800 Coconut

$10.50

Cuervo Silver

$9.50

Don Julio

$12.50

Patron Anejo

$14.50

Milagro Silver

$10.50

Milagro Reposado

$11.50

Casamigos Mezcal

$14.50

Casamigos Reposado

$14.50

Patron Silver

$14.50

Del Maguey

$14.50Out of stock

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$14.50

Altos Plata

$9.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$9.00

Seagrams VO

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Gentleman Jack

$11.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Old Bushmills

$9.00

Fireball

$9.00

Screwball

$9.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$7.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Dewars

$10.00

Balvenie 12

$12.00

J & B

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Red Breast

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Glenlivet 15

$15.00

Hudson Baby

$12.00

Four Roses

$11.00

Blade and Bow

$14.00

Mitchers

$13.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Laphroaig

$12.00

Jeffersons Reserve

$14.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$15.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$8.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Baileys

$8.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Rumpleminze

$9.00

Belle Isle Habanero

$10.00

Belle Isle Grapefruit

$10.00

Courvoisier

$12.00

Cocktail Menu

Maui Wowie

$14.00

Mango Sunrise

$12.00

Cucumber Mojito

$14.00

Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$12.00

Caribbean Breeze

$13.00

Passion Fruit Mimosa

$13.00

Sailor Jerry Hurricane

$12.00

Flora Dora

$15.00

Big Mary

$16.00

Giant Sangria

$16.00

The Oaxaca Old Fashioned

$15.00

Schooner Maui Wowie

$28.00

Schooner Mango Sunrise

$24.00

Schooner Cucumber Mojito

$28.00

Schooner Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$24.00

Schooner Caribbean Breeze

$26.00

Schooner Passion Fruit Mimosa

$26.00

Schooner Sailor Jerry Hurricane

$24.00

Schooner Flora Dora

$30.00

Schooner The Oaxaca Old Fashioned

$30.00

Key Lime Martini

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Smoked Apples

$14.00

Cranberry Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Fish Market 75

$15.00

Old Town Manhattan

$15.00

Dark N Stormy

$12.00

The Mules

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Willys Mule

$15.00

Capts Mule

$13.00

Copper Schooner

$20.00

Island Mule

$13.00

Aztec Mule

$13.00

Apple Cider Mule

$13.00

Margaritas

Margarita

$9.50

Jack Sparrow Margarita

$14.00

Spicy Margarita

$14.00

Prickly Pear Margarita

$14.00

La Paloma

$14.00

Smokey Margarita

$14.00

Schooner Prickly Pear Margarita

$32.00

Schooner Spicy Margarita

$26.00

Schooner Jack Sparrow Margarita

$28.00

Schooner Smokey Margarita

$28.00

Schooner La Paloma

$28.00

Oyster Shooters

The Oldtowner

$8.50

The Original

$8.50

The Louisiana Slammer

$8.50

Green Tea

$11.00

Mexicali

$8.50

Guiness Oyster Shooter

$8.50

Red by the GLS

GLS Portlandia Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Cote Du Danube Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS Finca Nueva Tempranillo

$13.00

GLS Gran Reserva Malbec

$9.00

GLS Cartlidge & Brown Merlot

$9.00

GLS Ciccio Sangiovese

$12.00

GLS Siema Cabernet Sauv.

$9.00

GLS 901 Summit Cabernet Sauv.

$10.00

GLS House Red

$9.00

GLS Château De Fontenille

$12.00

GLS Pikes

$11.00

Red by the BTL

BTL Portlandia Pinot Noir

$44.00

BTL Cote Du Danube Pinot Noir

$37.00

BTL Finca Nueva Tempranillo

$48.00

BTL Gran Reserva Malbec

$33.00

BTL Cartlidge & Brown Merlot

$33.00

BTL Ciccio Sangiovese

$44.00

BTL Siema Cabernet Sauv.

$33.00

BTL 901 Summit Cabernet Sauv.

$37.00

BTL House Red

$33.00

Pikes Blend

$41.00

Château De Fontenille

$44.00

White by the GLS

Pongo Sauv

$10.00

GLS Storypoint Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Ciccio Bianco Vermentino

$11.00

GLS Panther Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Panther Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Groth Sauv. Blanc

$13.00

GLS Washington Hills Riesling

$9.00

GLS Caposaldo Moscato

$10.00

GLS House White

$8.00

White by the BTL

BTL Siema Chardonnay

$33.00

BTL Storypoint Chardonnay

$37.00

BTL Ciccio Bianco Vermentino

$41.00

BTL Panther Pinot Grigio

$33.00

BTL Ponga Sauv. Blanc

$37.00

BTL Groth Sauv. Blanc

$47.00

BTL Washington Hills Riesling

$33.00

BTL Caposaldo Moscato

$37.00

BTL House White

$33.00

BTL Panther Chard

$44.00

Rose/Champagne by the GLS

GLS Ciccio Rosa Rose

$14.00Out of stock

Fish Market Rose

$12.00

GLS Rex Prosecco

$12.50

Fleurs De Praire

$10.00

Rose/Champagne by the BTL

BTL Ciccio Rosa Rose

$37.00Out of stock

Fish Market Rose

$44.00

BTL Rex Prosecco

$46.00

BTL Mirabelle Rose

$38.00

BTL Taittinger Brut

$77.00

BTL Fluers de Prairie

$37.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$15.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Ice Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Orange Soda

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.00Out of stock

Strawberry Milk

$3.00Out of stock

San Felice Large

$8.50

San Felice

$4.25

San Felice Large Sparkling

$8.50Out of stock

San Felice Sparkling

$4.25

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Virgin Mary Schooner

$5.00

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Kids Juice

$2.00

Kids Soda

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

CDB Soda

$4.00

Virginia Mary

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Eat Fish! Drink Beer! Live Longer!

Website

Location

105 King Street, Alexandria, VA 22314

Directions

