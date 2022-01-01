- Home
Fish Market 105 King Street
105 King Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Starters
1/4lb Peel & Eat Spiced Shrimp
Our Famous Peel & Eat Spiced Shrimp GF
1/2lb Peel & Eat Spiced Shrimp
Our Famous Peel & Eat Spiced Shrimp GF
1lb Peel & Eat Spiced Shrimp
Our Famous Peel & Eat Spiced Shrimp GF
Chef's Select Oysters
GF
Single Oyster
1/2 Dozen Local Oysters
Raw/Steamed GF
1 Dozen Local Oysters
Raw/Steamed GF
Single Clam
1/2 Dozen Top Neck Clams
Raw/Steamed GF
1 Dozen Top Neck Clams
Raw/Steamed GF
Oysters Rockefeller
GF
Lobster Avocado Toast
Fresh Maine lobster, mashed avocado, tomato, capers & cilantro over Junction Bakery’s fresh baked pain de campagne thick cut toast
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
GF
Crab Stuffed Avocado
GF
Crab Dip
Clam Strips
Calamari
Sauteed Mussels
Marinara or White Wine Sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Buffalo Oysters
Buffalo Wings
Buffalo Shrimp
Soups & Stews
Clam Chowder
Our original world famous New England style recipe GF
Crab Soup
Our spicy Tidewater recipe featuring blue crab meat & vegetables in a tomato broth GF
Seafood Stew
Oysters, cod, shrimp, scallops, salmon & vegetables GF
Lobster Bisque
A creamy bisque with fresh lobster & a touch of sherry GF
Guiness Stout Oyster Strew
Salads
Lobster BLT
Fresh lobster meat with chopped romaine, bacon, avocado, tomato, cucumber & boiled egg with lemon vinaigrette GF
Seafood Cobb
Shrimp, lump crab meat, chopped romaine, avocado, tomato, olives, boiled egg, bleu cheese & cucumber GF
Classic Grilled
Choice of Salmon, Shrimp or Chicken with cucumber, tomato, feta, red onion, radish & hush puppy croutons. Shown with Salmon option.
105 King Caesar
Choice of Salmon, Shrimp or Chicken with crisp romaine & croutons tossed in our Caesar dressing
House Salad
Chopped red onion, red pepper, cucumber, radish, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese & hush puppy croutons
Side Caesar
Sandwiches
Crab Cake Sandwich
Jumbo lump blue crab meat with lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce on brioche
Key Largo
Grilled or Blackened Mahi Mahi with melted American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce on brioche
Lobster Roll
Fish Market’s traditional New England recipe served on a toasted buttered roll
Oyster Po'Boy
Fried oysters with lettuce, tomato & remoulade sauce on ciabatta
Mahi Ruben
Grilled Mahi-Mahi, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing between butter toasted rye
Filet-o-Fish Market
Lightly fried cod with American cheese, pickles, red onion & tartar sauce on brioche
Salmon BLT
Grilled salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on ciabatta
The Pub
Beer-battered cod fillets with lettuce, tomato & red onion on ciabatta
Turkey Club
Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white bread
Grilled & Baked
The Admiral's
Shrimp, scallops, salmon & a crab cake
The Skipper's
Shrimp, scallops & salmon
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
100% jumbo lump blue crab meat
Crab Stuffed Shrimp
Hand picked blue crab meat stuffed in jumbo Gulf brown shrimp
Sea Scallops
Seared wild caught scallops
Fresh Catch
Grilled seasonal catch of the day
Battered & Fried
Market Specialties
1 1/2 Lb Whole Maine Lobster
Served with roasted potatoes & slaw GF
2 Lb Whole Maine Lobster
Served with roasted potatoes & slaw GF
Crab Norfolk
1⁄2 lb. of jumbo lump blue crab meat sautéed in butter served with roasted potatoes & fresh vegetables GF
Jambalya
Creole style (red jambalaya) with rice, andouille sausage, shrimp & chicken GF
Catfish Etouffee
Fried wild caught blue catfish over rice, topped with Louisiana style house-made étouffée sauce
Soft Shell Crab
1 Snow Crab Legs
2 Snow Crab Legs
Pasta
Lobster Linguini
Fresh lobster meat with linguini, served in a white wine rosé cream sauce
Seafood Combo
Shrimp, scallops & fish with penne & fusilli pasta, cooked in a light cream sauce
Spicy Cajun
Andouille sausage & organic free-range chicken with penne & fusilli pasta cooked in a Cajun cream sauce
Cacciucco
Clams, mussels, shrimp & calamari in a spicy red sauce served over linguini
Linguini & Clams
Minced clams sautéed in garlic, olive oil & white wine with linguini
Lobster Mac
Fresh lobster meat, cheesy béchamel & bread crumbs with elbow macaroni
Pasta Primavera
Tacos
Jaco Tacos
Grilled Mahi Mahi, coleslaw, diced tomatoes, guacamole, cilantro & Jaco sauce
Jerk Shrimp Tacos
Jerk shrimp, pineapple relish, Caribbean spiced cabbage & coconut aioli
Drunken Cod Tacos
Beer-battered cod over a creamy tartar slaw
Steak Tacos
Guajillo marinated flank steak, peppers, onions, cotija cheese, lettuce, cilantro & smoky chipotle aioli
Add a Taco
Cajun Boar Tacos
Burgers
Internationally Famous Boat Burger
Our classic burger with lettuce, tomato & pickle
Old Town Burger
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle & an onion ring
Anchor Burger
Two patties with shredded lettuce, chopped onion, special sauce, American cheese & pickles
Wild Hog Burger
Sides
Side Captain's Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Side Old Bay Chips
Side Hushpuppies
Side Potatoes
Side Mac and Cheese
Onion Rings
Side Coleslaw
Side Seasonal Vegetable
Side of Asparagus
Side Broccoli
House Salad
Side Caesar
Fresh Fruit
Small Fries
Small Sweet Potato Fries
Small Potatoes
Side Bread
Side of Rice
Garlic bread
Side Avocado
Side salad
Bottled Beer
Bud Light
Budwieser
Miller Lite
Coors Lite
Michelob Ultra
Yuengling
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Corona
Corona Light
Heineken
Fat Tire
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Sam Adams Oktoberfest
Amstel Light
Buckler NA
Molson Canadian
Dos Equis
Guinness
Truly Hard Seltzer
Bravazzi Hard Italian Soda
White Claw Seltzer
Austin Eastciders Pineapple Cider
Angry Orchard Cider
Flying Embers Kombucha
Two Lane
Port City Pub Crawl Blonde Ale
Port City Blonde Ale
Dogfish Cocktail's
Twisted Tea
Bud Light Halloween
Blood Bag
Craft Beer
Devils Backbone Vienna Lager
Atlas Blood Orange
DogFish head Seaquench
Port City Optimal Wit
Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat
Allagash White
Founders All Day IPA
Bells Two Hearted Ale
Deschutes Fresh Haze IPA
Heavy Seas Tropicannon IPA
Sixpoint Resin DIPA
Duck Rabbit Milk Stout
Golden Road Mango Cart
Great Lakes Porter
Sweetwater 420
Paulener Lager
Paulaner Hefeweizen
Hazy Like A Fox New Realm
Shipyard Pumpkin Ale
Alewerks Pumpkin Latte
Alewerks Pumpkin
Evolution Jacques Au Lantern
Blakes Apple Lantern
Blakes Caramel Apple
Vodka
Well Vodka
Absolut
Belvedere
Titos
Stoli
Stoli Orange
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli Razz
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Absolut Citron
Absolut Mandarin
Absolut Peppar
Absolut Raspberri
Absolut Lime
New Amsterdam
New Amsterdam Pineapple
New Amsterdam Mango
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Ruby REd
Deep Eddy Orange
Rum
Tequila
Well Tequila
Cuervo Gold
1800 Reposado
1800 Coconut
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio
Patron Anejo
Milagro Silver
Milagro Reposado
Casamigos Mezcal
Casamigos Reposado
Patron Silver
Del Maguey
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
Altos Plata
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Jack Daniels Fire
Seagrams VO
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Seagrams 7
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Canadian Club
Jameson
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Gentleman Jack
Tullamore Dew
Old Bushmills
Fireball
Screwball
Scotch/Bourbon
Well Scotch
Glenfiddich
Glenlivet 12
Dewars
Balvenie 12
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Macallan 12
Red Breast
Buffalo Trace
Glenlivet 15
Hudson Baby
Four Roses
Blade and Bow
Mitchers
Elijah Craig
Laphroaig
Jeffersons Reserve
Jeffersons Ocean
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cocktail Menu
Maui Wowie
Mango Sunrise
Cucumber Mojito
Blue Raspberry Lemonade
Caribbean Breeze
Passion Fruit Mimosa
Sailor Jerry Hurricane
Flora Dora
Big Mary
Giant Sangria
The Oaxaca Old Fashioned
Schooner Maui Wowie
Schooner Mango Sunrise
Schooner Cucumber Mojito
Schooner Blue Raspberry Lemonade
Schooner Caribbean Breeze
Schooner Passion Fruit Mimosa
Schooner Sailor Jerry Hurricane
Schooner Flora Dora
Schooner The Oaxaca Old Fashioned
Key Lime Martini
Aperol Spritz
Smoked Apples
Cranberry Whiskey Sour
Fish Market 75
Old Town Manhattan
Dark N Stormy
The Mules
Margaritas
Oyster Shooters
Red by the GLS
GLS Portlandia Pinot Noir
GLS Cote Du Danube Pinot Noir
GLS Finca Nueva Tempranillo
GLS Gran Reserva Malbec
GLS Cartlidge & Brown Merlot
GLS Ciccio Sangiovese
GLS Siema Cabernet Sauv.
GLS 901 Summit Cabernet Sauv.
GLS House Red
GLS Château De Fontenille
GLS Pikes
Red by the BTL
BTL Portlandia Pinot Noir
BTL Cote Du Danube Pinot Noir
BTL Finca Nueva Tempranillo
BTL Gran Reserva Malbec
BTL Cartlidge & Brown Merlot
BTL Ciccio Sangiovese
BTL Siema Cabernet Sauv.
BTL 901 Summit Cabernet Sauv.
BTL House Red
Pikes Blend
Château De Fontenille
White by the GLS
White by the BTL
Rose/Champagne by the GLS
Rose/Champagne by the BTL
Corkage Fee
N/A Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ice Tea
Lemonade
Tonic
Soda Water
Gingerale
Orange Soda
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Apple Juice
Root Beer
Chocolate Milk
Strawberry Milk
San Felice Large
San Felice
San Felice Large Sparkling
San Felice Sparkling
Red Bull
Red Bull - Sugar Free
Ginger Beer
Virgin Daiquiri
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Mary Schooner
Coffee
Hot Tea
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Kids Juice
Kids Soda
Hot Chocolate
CDB Soda
Virginia Mary
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
105 King Street, Alexandria, VA 22314