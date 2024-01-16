Fish MV 80 Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
80 Main Street, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Salvatore's Ristorante Italiano - 20 union street
No Reviews
20 Union Street Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurant
The Black Dog Tavern - Vineyard Haven
4.2 • 1,765
20 Beach Street Extension Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurant
More near Vineyard Haven