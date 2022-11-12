Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fish On 6613 commercial parkway

No reviews yet

6613 commercial parkway

Rathdrum, ID 83858

Non alcoholic drinks

Fountain

Fountain

$3.00
Bottle sodas

Bottle sodas

$3.00

Draft beer

16 0Z

16 0Z

$6.00
8 0Z

8 0Z

$4.00

Wine

Whites

Whites

$8.00
Reds

Reds

$8.00
Bubbles

Bubbles

$9.00
Sangria

Sangria

$10.00

Cocktails

Canned cocktail

Canned cocktail

$6.00

Can brews

Domestic

Domestic

$4.00
Micro

Micro

$5.00

Bottle Beer

Domestic

Domestic

$4.00
Micro

Micro

$5.00

Clothes

Mens tee

$15.00

Womens tee

$20.00

Trucker hats

$15.00

Hat

$25.00

Tanks

$15.00

Hoodie

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6613 commercial parkway, Rathdrum, ID 83858

Directions

